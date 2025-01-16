Japanese stationery is coveted all over the world for its quality, functionality and thoughtful details. While the growing reliance on digital tools and the pandemic’s work-from-home revolution continues to impact office supplies retailers, Japan’s famed stationery stores remain a beacon of hope for analog lovers.

Supplying everything from high-quality pens for practical use to an infinite variety of collectible stickers, Japan is a stationery enthusiast’s paradise. Although many of these items are available online or even at designated Japanese stationary stores like NYC’s niconeco zakkaya, shopping in Japan offers unbeatable prices and endless options.

If you are hoping to finally journal on a consistent basis this year, or simply want to admire some gorgeous notebooks, here are a few locations to bookmark.

Famous Stationery Shops and Chains in Tokyo

The stores mentioned below feature multiple stories packed with treasures, and are perfect if you are looking to spend a significant chunk of your day gazing at stationery. You will be able to browse the largest selection possible to find the best item suited for your exact needs.

Ginza Itoya

Founded in 1904 during the Meiji period, Itoya is one of the pioneers of modern stationery in Japan. Its flagship store in Ginza features 12 curated floors of stationery items and lifestyle goods organized by category. You can easily locate the store at the heart of Ginza by its entrance, marked by a giant red paper clip. Check out the third floor for a great selection of fountain pens, and the fourth floor for planners, diaries and notebooks. Try to go on a weekday if possible; as the building is quite narrow, each floor can get quite crowded.

Behind the main building, K.Itoya — marked by a giant black fountain pen at its entrance — houses more floors. The second floor offers two special customization services. “Note Couture” allows you to create an original combination of cover, paper and spiral color. “My Emblem” is a foil stamping service that lets you craft original cards made of German paper and Itoya-exclusive designs.

If you are located in Yokohama, check out the three-story Itoya in Motomachi. Itoya also has seven branches across Tokyo, and stalls at Haneda and Narita Airports.

Loft

With stores across Japan, Loft is the ideal place to shop for souvenirs and gifts. Among its vast inventory and offerings, of course, is an amazing collection of stationery items. In multi-level Loft stores, there is usually a designated floor just for stationery. You can browse Japan’s most popular and newest writing tools, minimalistic and colorfully designed notebooks, beautiful seasonal greeting cards and much more.

Loft’s wide variety of lifestyle categories, including cosmetics and character goods, makes it a great place to visit even with companions who aren’t stationery enthusiasts. The biggest Loft stores in Tokyo are in Shibuya, Ikebukuro, Ginza and Kichijoji, but you can find smaller locations all throughout the city. Check the list on their website.

Sekaido

Founded in Shinjuku, Tokyo, in 1940, Sekaido originally specialized in picture frames and paintings. It has since evolved to offer a wide range of stationery products and art supplies. As a long-established art supply retailer chain with locations in the Kanto and Tokai regions, Sekaido is beloved by local artists across mediums.

The Shinjuku flagship has five categorized floors, including an extensive variety of paint, mechanical pencils, fountain pens, erasers and more. The location also offers canvas stretching and framing services. Don’t be fooled by its modest exterior; this is a true haven for creatives.

Muji

At this point, you are probably living under a rock if you haven’t heard of Muji. From delicious snacks to minimalist furniture, Muji has developed a comprehensive retail universe and a unique brand identity over the years. Even before its worldwide fame, Muji stationery was well-regarded among locals. In particular, Muji’s pens are known for their precision and smudge-proof functionality.

Although you can purchase them all over the world, visiting a Muji store near you is worth it if you are passionate about their stationery. You will be able to access a wider variety of items for a slightly cheaper price.

Hands

Formerly known as Tokyu Hands, Hands was founded in 1976 with the mission to “restore hand crafts” and encourage DIY projects. Like Loft, Hands has branches all over Japan and some in Taiwan and Singapore. Hands stocks lifestyle items across many categories, including beauty, kitchenware, and of course, stationery.

One of the largest locations in Tokyo is in Shinjuku’s Times Square Building, within the Takashimaya Department Store. Check out the fourth floor for a great assortment of notebooks, stickers, organizers, stamps and more. Keep in mind that if you are looking for character-focused stationery, Loft would likely have more options than Hands. However, Hands is a great alternative for those in the market for simple designs.

Unique Stationery Shops and Boutiques in Tokyo

Pigment Tokyo

Located near Tennozu Isle Station, Pigment Tokyo is an art supply shop offering high quality painting materials, brushes, washi (Japanese paper)i and more. They carry around 4,500 pigments, both traditional and natural. The store’s interior is a visual marvel, designed by renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma. Hundreds of rainbow pigments line one wall, and a stunning assortment of brushes line another. If you are in the market for some gorgeous art tools, or simply want to immerse yourself in a space straight out of Architectural Digest, add this spot to your list.

Papier Labo

Papier Labo is the ultimate destination for paper geeks. Its concept is “paper and paper-related products,” and they provide a variety of goods from all over the world. They also offer printing services, including typographical printing. You can purchase custom business cards, stamps, and more, as well as thoughtfully designed gifts like card stands, memo clips and playing cards. Be sure to check out their original washi incense, which comes in five beautiful scents. The shop is within walking distance from Harajuku Station.

Giovanni Kichijoji

Giovanni is an imported stationery store in Kichijoji, one of Tokyo’s most charming and locally beloved neighborhoods. Inspired by the ancient city of Florence, the shop features an impressive collection of European stationery, including quills, parchment, seal rings and leather notebooks. You can also customize your own personalized stamp here. Many of their items are quite pricey, but if you are in the area, browsing their unique stationery pieces makes for a fun afternoon activity.

Tokyo Kyukyodo

This historical specialty store was established in Teramachi, Kyoto in 1663 by the Kumagai family. The Ginza branch opened in 1880 during the Meiji period to serve the Imperial Court. Here, you can find two floors of the finest Japanese paper products, calligraphy supplies and signature traditional incense. If you are on the hunt for a unique Japanese gift, look no further. Kyukyodo’s beautifully patterned notebooks and bookmarks are the ideal souvenirs, not only for stationery lovers but anyone who appreciates beautiful craftsmanship.

Traveler’s Factory

Located in the trendy riverside neighborhood of Nakameguro, Traveler’s Factory specializes in original stationery for travelers. Housed in a renovated building that used to be a paper factory, the shop maintains an unassuming, unadorned exterior. Inside, you will find miscellaneous decorations and books from around the world, as well as a space to read and write while sipping coffee. Their most famous product, of course, is a customizable leather-bound traveler’s notebook.

