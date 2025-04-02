Roppongi Hills is a shopping, dining and entertainment complex that truly feels like a city within a city, symbolizing the height of glamorous city life in Tokyo. With plenty of restaurants, a movie theater, an art museum, seasonal festivities and of course, the skyrise office where the magic happens at Tokyo Weekender, you could spend a whole day at Roppongi Hills and still not see everything.

Here’s everything you need to know about Roppongi Hills, from getting there to our best restaurant picks.

How To Get to Roppongi Hills: Transportation and Accessibility

Roppongi Hills is conveniently located in central Tokyo and is accessible by various modes of transportation, making it easy for tourists and locals alike to visit.

Direct Train Access: Hibiya Line and Oedo Line

The closest subway station to Roppongi Hills is Roppongi Station, served by the Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line and the Toei Oedo Line. Both stations are just a few minutes away from the complex, making them the most direct and efficient options for reaching Roppongi Hills. The Hibiya Line offers convenient connections to major hubs like Akihabara and Ueno, while the Oedo Line connects to Shinjuku and other districts.

Bus and Taxi Options

If you prefer not to use the subway, buses are also available from various parts of Tokyo. You can hop on a Toei Bus or a local Tokyo Bus, which is the simplest way to get to Roppongi Hills from Shibuya. For those who prefer door-to-door service, taxis are another great option. Roppongi Hills is well-served by taxis, with a taxi station within the complex for utmost convenience.

Must-See Attractions in Roppongi Hills

Roppongi Hills is home to numerous attractions, including breathtaking views, contemporary art and architectural wonders.

Tokyo City View: Panoramic Cityscape

The highlight of Roppongi Hills is the Tokyo City View observation deck, located on the 52nd floor of the Mori Tower. This observation deck offers a 360-degree panoramic view of Tokyo, including iconic landmarks such as the Tokyo Tower, Mount Fuji and the sprawling cityscape below. The view at night is especially stunning when the city lights twinkle beneath you.

Mori Art Museum: Contemporary Art Exhibitions

For art lovers, the Mori Art Museum is a must-visit. Situated on the 53rd floor of the Mori Tower, the museum features contemporary art exhibitions from both Japanese and international artists. The collection often focuses on art that explores the intersection of culture, technology and society, making it an exciting stop for anyone interested in modern artistic expressions.

Roppongi Hills Mori Tower: Architectural Marvel

Mori Tower is one of Tokyo’s tallest buildings, standing as a symbol of modern architecture. With its sleek, futuristic design, the tower is a visual masterpiece. Visitors can enjoy the tower’s high-end office spaces, restaurants and the observation deck. The building itself is a marvel of engineering and design, making it a significant part of the Roppongi skyline.

TV Asahi Headquarters

TV Asahi, one of Japan’s major television networks, has its headquarters located in Roppongi Hills. The building has an interesting architectural style and often holds public events, including open studio tours where visitors can get a behind-the-scenes look at television production. TV Asahi also has a shopping mall within the building, offering an array of exclusive items and merchandise related to popular TV shows.

Where To Eat in Roppongi Hills: From Gourmet to Casual

Roppongi Hills offers a diverse dining scene that caters to all tastes, from fine dining with city views to casual cafes perfect for a quick bite.

Fine Dining Restaurants with City Views

If you’re in the mood for a luxurious dining experience, Roppongi Hills boasts several high-end restaurants that not only serve exquisite dishes but also provide breathtaking views. Some top picks include L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, offering French cuisine with a modern twist, or The Oak Door, a western grill located in the Grand Hyatt, adjacent to the Mori building. You can also get a taste of Michelin-quality French cuisine at Jean-Georges Tokyo and authentic Cantonese dishes at La Canca on Keyakizaka Street, or try some fantastic Italian at Mohri Salvatore Cuomo in the basement floor of Hillside.

Casual Eateries and Cafes

For more casual options, Roppongi Hills offers a wide selection of cafes and eateries, many of which are our favorite lunchtime haunts. Head to the North Tower for a selection of vegan restaurants, including Down to Plant, Hoba and the donut shop Oscar Wilde. Adjacent is the widely beloved Shake Shack, and an assortment of quick-stop restaurants (Krung Siam, Dashichazuke En and Rosokuya Premier, to name a few) in the basement as well as grab-and-go options and a Seijo Ishii supermarket. The Metro Hat / Hollywood Plaza area has a slew of casual eateries, including ramen, sushi and classic Japanese lunch stops.

Where To Shop at Roppongi Hills: Luxury and Unique Finds

Roppongi Hills is a shopper’s paradise, offering a mix of luxury boutiques, designer stores and specialty shops.

High-End Boutiques and Designer Stores

Luxury fashion lovers will be in heaven at Roppongi Hills, with an array of high-end boutiques and international designer stores. Top brands such as Chanel, Gucci and Louis Vuitton have flagship stores here. Whether you’re looking for high-end fashion, fine jewelry or exclusive accessories, Roppongi Hills offers a curated shopping experience for those with a taste for luxury.

Specialty Shops and Souvenirs

For those seeking something unique, the complex also has specialty shops selling everything from Japanese ceramics to high-quality artisan goods. The area often has pop-ups and limited-time events to get in the mood of local and seasonal festivities.

Entertainment and Nightlife in Roppongi Hills

Roppongi Hills isn’t just about shopping and sightseeing — it’s also known for its vibrant entertainment and nightlife scene.

Bars and Lounges

As night falls, Roppongi Hills comes alive with stylish bars and lounges offering cocktails and drinks with a view. Check out Roppongi Hills Club, R1 or Obicà for some post-work or weekend drinks.

Live Music and Performances

For live entertainment, there are several venues around Roppongi Hills hosting live music performances, ranging from jazz to contemporary acts. Maduro within the Grand Hyatt and Alfie are staple jazz bars in the area. Venues like Billboard Live Tokyo and Bauhaus are also iconic spots for an evening of live music.

Toho Cinemas Roppongi Hills

For movie lovers, Toho Cinemas Roppongi Hills provides an upscale movie-watching experience. The theater showcases the latest films, including international blockbusters, and is known for its comfortable seating and top-notch sound quality.



Events and Festivals at Roppongi Hills

Roppongi Hills hosts a wide range of events throughout the year, attracting visitors from all over the world.

Seasonal Events

Roppongi Hills is exciting year-round, but especially during holidays throughout the year. In winter, a whimsical Christmas market is held in the O-yane Plaza, with Christmas bites, hot wine, hot chocolate and souvenirs for sale, and Keyakizaka Street glows in the silvery Christmas lights. During the warmer months, Roppongi Hills grows lively with outdoor events, including the annual bon-odori summer festival.

Art and Cultural Festivals

In addition to the Mori Art Museum exhibitions, Roppongi Hills hosts art and cultural pop-ups throughout the year. You can keep updated on events on the Roppongi Hills website.

Tips for Visiting Roppongi Hills

Ticket and Reservation Information

While most of Roppongi Hills is free to explore, certain attractions such as the Tokyo City View and Mori Art Museum require tickets. Be sure to check the availability and opening hours before your visit, as some events and exhibitions may require advanced reservations.

Accessibility for Visitors with Disabilities

Roppongi Hills is fully accessible for visitors with disabilities. The complex is equipped with elevators, ramps and other facilities to ensure a smooth and comfortable visit for everyone.

Roppongi Hills is a one-stop destination for all your culture, shopping, dining or nightlife needs. If you’re passing by during the weekday, maybe you’ll spot one of us from the TW team going about our day!

