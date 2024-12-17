Whether you’ve just moved to Tokyo or want to give your home a long-overdue refresh, finding the perfect furniture can feel like a treasure hunt. Sure, Ikea and Nitori are classics, but Tokyo’s rich design culture offers plenty of alternatives with aesthetic appeal. From budget-friendly chic to high-end artisanal craftsmanship, here’s your guide to where to shop for furniture in Tokyo.

For Curated Selections

Cibone

Cibone, in the trendy Omotesando area, feels more like an art gallery than a furniture store. Its offerings combine refined craftsmanship, striking design and an eclectic mix of furniture, decor and art. Each piece feels handpicked for discerning tastes, whether you’re searching for a show-stopping coffee table or a sculptural lamp.

Access: 〒150-0001 Tokyo, Shibuya, Jingumae, 5 Chome−10−1 GYRE B1F

Nearest Station: Omotesando Station

Actus

Actus strikes a perfect balance between high-end design and livable style. Known for its Scandinavian-inspired furniture, this chain emphasizes clean lines, light wood and soft hues. Frequent collaborations with designers keep the collections fresh and appealing. Adding to the charm, Actus stores feature an impressive selection of lush green plants, making it easy to create a serene sanctuary that feels alive and welcoming.

Access: 〒107-0061 Tokyo, Minato city, Kita-Aoyama, 2 Chome−12−28 1F

Nearest Station: Gaiemmae Station

Francfranc

Bold, playful and trendy, Francfranc is the furniture equivalent of a colorful Instagram feed. Offering everything from quirky armchairs to cheerful decorative accents, it’s a great place for affordable splashes of personality. If you’re aiming for a Pinterest-worthy setup without breaking the bank, this is your spot.

Access: 107-0062 Tokyo, Minato city, Minamiaoyama, 3 Chome−1−3, Spline Aoyama Tokyu Bldg, 1F/2F

Nearest Station: Gaiemmae Station

For Japanese Craftsmanship and Natural Materials

Wood You Like Company

As the name suggests, this shop celebrates wood. Specializing in handcrafted furniture made from Japanese timber, it offers a range of bespoke and sustainable pieces. Perfect for anyone who values the timeless beauty of natural materials.

Access: 5 Chome-48-1 Jingumae, Shibuya, Tokyo 150-0001

Nearest Station: Omotesando Station

Momo Natural

Momo Natural is your destination for warm, inviting furniture made from solid wood. The cozy designs blend simplicity with functionality, making them perfect for creating a homely atmosphere. From sturdy dining tables to petite nightstands, everything feels thoughtfully crafted.

Access: 〒152-0035 Tokyo, Meguro city, Jiyugaoka, 2 Chome−9−19 1-3F

Nearest Station: Jiyugaoka Station

For Antique and Industrial Styles

Journal Standard Furniture

If you’re into industrial chic with a dash of vintage, Journal Standard Furniture is your playground. The pieces here often feature distressed finishes, reclaimed materials and a lot of personality. It’s a great place to find something distinctive to anchor a room.

Access: 2 Chome-17-7 Jiyugaoka, Meguro city, Tokyo 152-0035

Nearest Station: Jiyugaoka Station

Unico

Unico’s natural, mid century-inspired aesthetic pairs seamlessly with cozy homes. The pieces here often feature warm wood tones, comfortable textiles and a touch of nostalgia. Known for its modular sofas and well-curated room sets, Unico makes it easy to create a cohesive and inviting space.

Access: 1 Chome-34-23 Ebisunishi, Shibuya, Tokyo 150-0021

Nearest Station: Daikanyama Station

Casica

Located in a renovated storehouse, Casica is an experience as much as a furniture store. The shop’s collection includes beautifully crafted furniture, decor and lifestyle goods. It’s a store with a rustic charm.

Access: 1 Chome-4-6 Shin-Kiba, Koto, Tokyo 136-0082

Nearest Station: Shin-Kiba Station

For Simple, Minimal Styles

ENEN

ENEN brings the magic of customization to furniture shopping. Its offerings revolve around natural materials, and you can tweak designs with different finishes or colors to suit your home’s vibe. Located in Jiyugaoka, this shop feels like a quiet retreat in one of Tokyo’s quaintest neighborhoods.

Access: 〒152-0035 Tokyo, Meguro city, Jiyugaoka, 2 Chome−10−14 Aoki Building

Nearest Station: Jiyugaoka Station

Lowya

A brand under retail company Aeon, Lowya‘s collection combines practicality with modern aesthetics, and its catalog spans stylish, contemporary furniture pieces at affordable prices. Whether you’re looking for a minimalist sofa or sleek storage solutions, it’s a one-stop shop for everything from bed frames to statement lighting. If you prefer to shop from the comfort of your own home, you can also order flat-pack pieces directly from the store’s website.

Access: 〒158-0094 Tokyo, Setagaya city, Tamagawa, 2 Chome−21−1 Futako-Tamagawa Rise Shopping Center

Nearest Station: Futako-tamagawa Station

Muji

Muji is synonymous with “Japanese minimalism.” Its understated furniture pieces feature natural woods, neutral tones and multi-functional designs. From beds to bookshelves, Muji’s pieces fit seamlessly into modern living spaces without overwhelming them.

Access: 3 Chome-3-5 Ginza, Chuo city, Tokyo 104-0061

Nearest Station: Ginza Station