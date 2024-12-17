Whether you’ve just moved to Tokyo or want to give your home a long-overdue refresh, finding the perfect furniture can feel like a treasure hunt. Sure, Ikea and Nitori are classics, but Tokyo’s rich design culture offers plenty of alternatives with aesthetic appeal. From budget-friendly chic to high-end artisanal craftsmanship, here’s your guide to where to shop for furniture in Tokyo.
For Curated Selections
Cibone
Cibone, in the trendy Omotesando area, feels more like an art gallery than a furniture store. Its offerings combine refined craftsmanship, striking design and an eclectic mix of furniture, decor and art. Each piece feels handpicked for discerning tastes, whether you’re searching for a show-stopping coffee table or a sculptural lamp.
Access: 〒150-0001 Tokyo, Shibuya, Jingumae, 5 Chome−10−1 GYRE B1F
Nearest Station: Omotesando Station
Actus
Actus strikes a perfect balance between high-end design and livable style. Known for its Scandinavian-inspired furniture, this chain emphasizes clean lines, light wood and soft hues. Frequent collaborations with designers keep the collections fresh and appealing. Adding to the charm, Actus stores feature an impressive selection of lush green plants, making it easy to create a serene sanctuary that feels alive and welcoming.
Access: 〒107-0061 Tokyo, Minato city, Kita-Aoyama, 2 Chome−12−28 1F
Nearest Station: Gaiemmae Station
Francfranc
Bold, playful and trendy, Francfranc is the furniture equivalent of a colorful Instagram feed. Offering everything from quirky armchairs to cheerful decorative accents, it’s a great place for affordable splashes of personality. If you’re aiming for a Pinterest-worthy setup without breaking the bank, this is your spot.
Access: 107-0062 Tokyo, Minato city, Minamiaoyama, 3 Chome−1−3, Spline Aoyama Tokyu Bldg, 1F/2F
Nearest Station: Gaiemmae Station
For Japanese Craftsmanship and Natural Materials
Wood You Like Company
As the name suggests, this shop celebrates wood. Specializing in handcrafted furniture made from Japanese timber, it offers a range of bespoke and sustainable pieces. Perfect for anyone who values the timeless beauty of natural materials.
Access: 5 Chome-48-1 Jingumae, Shibuya, Tokyo 150-0001
Nearest Station: Omotesando Station
Momo Natural
Momo Natural is your destination for warm, inviting furniture made from solid wood. The cozy designs blend simplicity with functionality, making them perfect for creating a homely atmosphere. From sturdy dining tables to petite nightstands, everything feels thoughtfully crafted.
Access: 〒152-0035 Tokyo, Meguro city, Jiyugaoka, 2 Chome−9−19 1-3F
Nearest Station: Jiyugaoka Station
For Antique and Industrial Styles
Journal Standard Furniture
If you’re into industrial chic with a dash of vintage, Journal Standard Furniture is your playground. The pieces here often feature distressed finishes, reclaimed materials and a lot of personality. It’s a great place to find something distinctive to anchor a room.
Access: 2 Chome-17-7 Jiyugaoka, Meguro city, Tokyo 152-0035
Nearest Station: Jiyugaoka Station
Unico
Unico’s natural, mid century-inspired aesthetic pairs seamlessly with cozy homes. The pieces here often feature warm wood tones, comfortable textiles and a touch of nostalgia. Known for its modular sofas and well-curated room sets, Unico makes it easy to create a cohesive and inviting space.
Access: 1 Chome-34-23 Ebisunishi, Shibuya, Tokyo 150-0021
Nearest Station: Daikanyama Station
Casica
Located in a renovated storehouse, Casica is an experience as much as a furniture store. The shop’s collection includes beautifully crafted furniture, decor and lifestyle goods. It’s a store with a rustic charm.
Access: 1 Chome-4-6 Shin-Kiba, Koto, Tokyo 136-0082
Nearest Station: Shin-Kiba Station
For Simple, Minimal Styles
ENEN
ENEN brings the magic of customization to furniture shopping. Its offerings revolve around natural materials, and you can tweak designs with different finishes or colors to suit your home’s vibe. Located in Jiyugaoka, this shop feels like a quiet retreat in one of Tokyo’s quaintest neighborhoods.
Access: 〒152-0035 Tokyo, Meguro city, Jiyugaoka, 2 Chome−10−14 Aoki Building
Nearest Station: Jiyugaoka Station
Lowya
A brand under retail company Aeon, Lowya‘s collection combines practicality with modern aesthetics, and its catalog spans stylish, contemporary furniture pieces at affordable prices. Whether you’re looking for a minimalist sofa or sleek storage solutions, it’s a one-stop shop for everything from bed frames to statement lighting. If you prefer to shop from the comfort of your own home, you can also order flat-pack pieces directly from the store’s website.
Access: 〒158-0094 Tokyo, Setagaya city, Tamagawa, 2 Chome−21−1 Futako-Tamagawa Rise Shopping Center
Nearest Station: Futako-tamagawa Station
Muji
Muji is synonymous with “Japanese minimalism.” Its understated furniture pieces feature natural woods, neutral tones and multi-functional designs. From beds to bookshelves, Muji’s pieces fit seamlessly into modern living spaces without overwhelming them.
Access: 3 Chome-3-5 Ginza, Chuo city, Tokyo 104-0061
Nearest Station: Ginza Station