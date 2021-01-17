17 Things To Do in Tokyo and at Home This Weekend: January 29-31

Shige works with a variety of techniques and materials, including painting, illustration, and mixed media sculpture. Starting from the uncertainty of language and doubt of language itself, his works develop motifs from the connection of different layers, with the intention of making things stand up out of belief and creating new creations out of the margins. The theme of this exhibition is peach buns and features a series of works derived from a play on words surrounded the theme.

When: Until Feb 20, 11:00-19:00

Where: Guardian Garden, 7-3-5 Ginza, Chuo-ku

7. Pinky Vision Solo Exhibition ‘Tokyo 2021’ Step into the positive world of Pinky Vision at the UK-based graffiti artist’s first ever show in Japan. Gaining recognition as part of the vibrant Graffiti Art scene that swept through Europe in the 90s, Pinky is known for his unique, hyper-saturated and sometimes psychedelic style full of love, peace and positivity. This exhibition showcases all new works on paper and canvas based on sketches produced during ‘lockdown’ throughout 2020. Colorful characters are waiting to greet you for a better new year, spreading the message of love and togetherness. Please wear a mask and maintain social distancing etiquette when you visit the gallery. When: Until Feb 7, 2021

Where: WISH LESS Gallery, 5-12-10 Tabata, Kita-ku, Tokyo

8. Fukushima Disaster Area Virtual Tour

This virtual tour takes you through Fukushima’s coastal area, which was greatly affected by the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011 and the nuclear disaster that followed. You will learn about the earthquake, tsunami, and what happened to the Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant host towns and the people who were forced to evacuate from their homes in Fukushima. You will also learn about recent developments in the affected regions as evacuation restrictions are being partially lifted in some areas.

Tours such as this give us a real look inside the affected areas and open up conversations about the issues and current situations related to the disaster. While the tour is typically held on-site, the virtual tour is a chance for anyone to participate and learn from home. To book, contact the organizers through this inquiry form.

When: Every day, various times. See details here

Where: Online tour, via Zoom. Link will be shared after registration

Price: ¥2,000