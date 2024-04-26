Just when you thought you’ve seen everything there is to see when it comes to Honkai: Star Rail merch, the fantasy gacha game surprises us again. This time a collaboration with Zoff promises that your new spectacles will truly be spec-tacular.

Four Designs Available

While not as expensive as a guaranteed in-game five star character, each pair of glasses will set you back ¥12,200 and comes with the set lenses. You will also receive a stunning glasses case with an elegant gold embossed logo featuring the Astral Express train and a cleaning cloth matching the character that the glasses design is inspired by.

There are four designs in total featuring the characters Kafka, Imbibitor Lunae, Acheron and Aventurine. Each have their own unique color palette to suit a range of styles and personalities. We’re a big fan of Kafka’s pair of glasses which come with an intricate spider and web pattern, true to the way her attacks appear in game. For something more subtle Imbibitor Lunae’s motif expresses the curvature of a dragon and also has some light detailing of a dragon’s mane.

Aventurine, one of the game’s newest characters, has the quirkiest design of all with a brown and teal color scheme. The front of the frame has sparkling rhinestones, alluding to a pair of dice and the ritzy nature of the world of Penacony.

Where To Pick These Honkai Glasses Up

Thankfully, you won’t need to win a 50-50 to score a pair of these. You can order them online at the Zoff official online store, the Zoff Rakuten Market store or over at the Zoff ZOZOTOWN store. Not in need of glasses and just want to check them out? Head on over to the Grand Tokyo Shibuya store from May 7th to May 19th where shop windows will be decorated with character banners, for your viewing pleasure. More info can be found on Zoff’s website.

