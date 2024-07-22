The internet has been a little obsessed with Megan Thee Stallion’s latest track “Mamushi.” The song features the famous American rapper belting out line after line alongside one of Japan’s biggest rap stars, Yuki Chiba, better known by his stage name, Kohh.

The Meaning Behind ‘Mamushi’

Firstly, what does “Mamushi” mean? In Japanese, it refers to a small venomous pit viper local to Japan. This also marks Megan Thee Stallion’s third snake-themed track, following “Cobra” and “Boa.” Diving into the lyrics, the looping chorus “Okane kasegu, watashi wa star” means, “Earn money, I’m a star,” referring to their fame and fortune. Megan even takes to singing Japanese herself which in our opinion, doesn’t sound too bad at all!

“Mamushi” is already a viral sensation on social media, especially on TikTok, due to its catchy vibes and addictive hook. A short dance choreography by TikTok user @mona712_official went viral in its own right and has been the main subject of many other TikToks, Reels and Shorts in regards to the song. As of July 9, the song has been used in over 157,000 TikTok videos.

Chiba’s inclusion in the track allegedly stems from the two meeting earlier this year on one of Megan’s trips to Japan to present at the Anime Awards. He’s best known for his equally addictive song “Team Tomodachi,” a catchy anthem that’s even got its own The First Take rendition.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Weeb Roots

It might come as a surprise to many for Megan Thee Stallion to be pushing out a bilingual Japanese track. However, fans will already know just how much Megan loves Japanese culture, especially anime and manga. She’s been known to cosplay as characters such as Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen and Jolene from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. The aforementioned track “Boa” also sees her dressed up as a character that’s heavily inspired by Boa Handcock from One Piece.

