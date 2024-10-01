Here is what’s happening across Tokyo this fall for the month of October. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events, and more!

Each Story is back for another weekend campout in the forests of Nagano, with DJs and live acts from Japan and further afield playing ambient music all weekend, alongside yoga workshops and delicious food.

Treatment, the audio-visual party run by artist Asahina and Iori Yamaki, teams up with rapper kZm to present an all-night extravaganza.

The first Japanese signee to seminal US label, Brainfeeder, Hakushi Hasegawa starts his first tour in October, with a finale at Tokyo's Liquidroom, joined by Kid Fresino.

Local and global artists descends on Asagiri Arena for a weekend of cool beats and chilled live acts.

Welcoming a host of music, art and food, Ishinoko Festival in Ishikawa Prefecture is one you don't want to miss.

This fall, Drum Tao invites you to step into a world where traditional Japanese taiko drums collide with the electrifying energy of EDM.

Opulence is back for its fifth volume, and the box office for tickets open on August 21. The fifth edition of Japan's biggest drag performance will be happening on October 25 at Zepp Shinjuku, as well as October 27 at Zepp Nanba.

Tokyo International Players is thrilled to announce their first production of the 2024-2025 season: The Tempest by William Shakespeare, directed by Michelle Yamazaki.

Drag group, Haus Von Schwarz presents its 4th anniversary show, featuring a range of queens who will astonish and delight the audience.

Urusei Yatsura Exhibition at Matsuya Ginza This Urusei Yatsura exhibition is based on the classic manga by Rumiko Takahashi and will feature the concept of "Girl hunting with Ataru." Date & Time Oct 02-14・11:00-20:00 Price TBD Location Matsuya Ginza More Details

ONE PIECE ONLY This unique One Piece exhibit will allow fans of the series to experience never-before-seen aspects from the manga. Date & Time Oct 9, 2024-May 13, 2025・10:00-18:00 Price From ¥800 Location Tachikawa Play! Museum More Details

Tokyo Ghoul EX Exhibition The “Tokyo Ghoul Anime 10th Anniversary Project” has just been announced and it’s taking the form of an immersive exhibition. Date & Time Oct 21-Dec 01・10:00-20:30・Last entry 19:30 Price From ¥3,300 Location Terada Warehouse G1 Building More Details

Oshi no Ko Pop Up Exhibition This Harajuku fashion-inspired Oshi no Ko exhibition will features the main characters from the series decked out in unique fahsion. Date & Time Aug 23-Oct 04・11:00-08:00 Price Free Location Base Yard Tokyo Harajuku More Info Free to enter. Any goods purchased must be paid for separately More Details

The New Prince of Tennis Pop-Up Store The Prince of Tennis anime is back with a brand new season, and what better way to celebrate than with a pop-up store full of merch. Date & Time Sep 19-Oct 08・11:00-21:00・Closes at 18:00 on the last day Price Free Location Ikebukuro P'Parco 3F More Info Free to enter. Merchandise must be purchased separately More Details

Oshi no Ko: Shine and Shadow Exhibition This Oshi no Ko exhibition will include an expansive display of props from the "Tokyo Blade" stage show within the anime. Date & Time Sep 20-Oct 14・10:00-21:00 Price Free Location PARCO FACTORY More Details

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Cafe Experience the film "Jujutsu Kaisen 0" in an entirely different way via the this brand new collaboration cafe. Date & Time Aug 29-Oct 27・10:00-22:00 Price ¥660 Location BOX café & space Q plaza Harajuku More Info Food and drinks are not included in the reservation fee and must be purchased separately More Details