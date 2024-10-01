Here is what’s happening across Tokyo this fall for the month of October. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events, and more!

List of Contents:

Tokyo Festivals and Outdoor Events

Each Story Festival

Each Story is back for another weekend campout in the forests of Nagano, with DJs and live acts from Japan and further afield playing ambient music all weekend, alongside yoga workshops and delicious food.

Date & Time Oct 05-06・11:00~・Music until October 6, 18:30
Price ¥20,000
Location Goko Farm Auto Camping Ground

Tokyo Live Music and Night Life Events

drum tao event

Drum Tao Returns to Tokyo with 'Club Tao 3'

This fall, Drum Tao invites you to step into a world where traditional Japanese taiko drums collide with the electrifying energy of EDM.

Date & Time Oct 08-20・00:00~・Times may vary, please see the website for details.
Price ￥9500
Location SHINJUKU LUMINE ZERO

Ishinoko Festival 2024

Welcoming a host of music, art and food, Ishinoko Festival in Ishikawa Prefecture is one you don't want to miss.

Date & Time Oct 12-14・10:00~
Price ¥12,000
Location Takigahara Farm

Camp in Asagiri Jam Music Festival

Local and global artists descends on Asagiri Arena for a weekend of cool beats and chilled live acts.

Date & Time Oct 12-13・10:00~
Price ¥25,000
Location Asagiri Arena

Hakushi Hasegawa First Tour

The first Japanese signee to seminal US label, Brainfeeder, Hakushi Hasegawa starts his first tour in October, with a finale at Tokyo's Liquidroom, joined by Kid Fresino.

Date & Time Oct 25, 2024・19:00~
Price ¥6,000
Location Liquidroom
More Info Plus 1D

A/V Club Event: Treatment Vol. 2 'De-Void'

Treatment, the audio-visual party run by artist Asahina and Iori Yamaki, teams up with rapper kZm to present an all-night extravaganza.

Date & Time Oct 26, 2024・23:59~
Price ¥4,800 ADV
Location MIDNIGHT EAST (Spotify O-EAST & AZUMAYA)
More Info ¥3,800 U23 | ¥5,800 w/bandana

Tokyo Community and Performative Events

Haus Von Schwarz Presents: Casket of Horrors #17 Apocalypstick

Drag group, Haus Von Schwarz presents its 4th anniversary show, featuring a range of queens who will astonish and delight the audience.

Date & Time Oct 12, 2024・19:00-22:00
Price ¥3,500
Location Horizon Building

Tokyo Interational Players Presents: The Tempest

Tokyo International Players is thrilled to announce their first production of the 2024-2025 season: The Tempest by William Shakespeare, directed by Michelle Yamazaki.

Date & Time Oct 17-20・19:00~
Price ¥4,500
Location Theatre Bonbon

Drag Show: Opulence Vol. 5

Opulence is back for its fifth volume, and the box office for tickets open on August 21. The fifth edition of Japan's biggest drag performance will be happening on October 25 at Zepp Shinjuku, as well as October 27 at Zepp Nanba.

Date & Time Oct 25, 2024・19:00~・Doors open at 18:15
Price
Location Zepp Shinjuku

Tokyo Anime and Manga Events

Urusei Yatsura Exhibition at Matsuya Ginza

This Urusei Yatsura exhibition is based on the classic manga by Rumiko Takahashi and will feature the concept of "Girl hunting with Ataru."

Date & Time Oct 02-14・11:00-20:00
Price TBD
Location Matsuya Ginza

ONE PIECE ONLY

This unique One Piece exhibit will allow fans of the series to experience never-before-seen aspects from the manga.

Date & Time Oct 9, 2024-May 13, 2025・10:00-18:00
Price From ¥800
Location Tachikawa Play! Museum

tokyo ghoul exhibition

Tokyo Ghoul EX Exhibition

The “Tokyo Ghoul Anime 10th Anniversary Project” has just been announced and it’s taking the form of an immersive exhibition.

Date & Time Oct 21-Dec 01・10:00-20:30・Last entry 19:30
Price From ¥3,300
Location Terada Warehouse G1 Building

Oshi no Ko Pop Up Exhibition

This Harajuku fashion-inspired Oshi no Ko exhibition will features the main characters from the series decked out in unique fahsion.

Date & Time Aug 23-Oct 04・11:00-08:00
Price Free
Location Base Yard Tokyo Harajuku
More Info Free to enter. Any goods purchased must be paid for separately

The New Prince of Tennis Pop-Up Store

The Prince of Tennis anime is back with a brand new season, and what better way to celebrate than with a pop-up store full of merch.

Date & Time Sep 19-Oct 08・11:00-21:00・Closes at 18:00 on the last day
Price Free
Location Ikebukuro P'Parco 3F
More Info Free to enter. Merchandise must be purchased separately

Oshi no Ko: Shine and Shadow Exhibition

This Oshi no Ko exhibition will include an expansive display of props from the "Tokyo Blade" stage show within the anime.

Date & Time Sep 20-Oct 14・10:00-21:00
Price Free
Location PARCO FACTORY

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Cafe

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Cafe

Experience the film "Jujutsu Kaisen 0" in an entirely different way via the this brand new collaboration cafe.

Date & Time Aug 29-Oct 27・10:00-22:00
Price ¥660
Location BOX café & space Q plaza Harajuku
More Info Food and drinks are not included in the reservation fee and must be purchased separately

Jujutsu Kaisen x Skytree Exhibit

Jujutsu Kaisen is having a collaboration exhibit at Tokyo Skytree. You'll be able to take photos with characters, experience collaboration-only menus and purchase exclusive limited goods! The windows of the observation deck will transform into a Jujutsu Kaisen visual extravaganza.

Date & Time Sep 25-Dec 22・10:00-21:00
Price From ¥2,600 for adults. Student admission at a discount.
Location Tokyo Skytree

Tokyo Exhibitions and Art Shows

Synesthesia - The Five Senses Interacting Through Art" by Akihito Okunaka

'Synesthesia - The Five Senses Interacting Through Art' by Akihito Okunaka

The WHAT MUSEUM will host an interactive exhibition featuring Akito Okunaka's balloon sculptures, inviting visitors to experience art through their five senses.

Date & Time Oct 4, 2024-Mar 16, 2025・11:00-18:00・Closed on Monday (last entry 17:00)
Price ¥1,500 for adults / ¥800 for university students and vocational students / Free for high school students and younger / ¥1,000 for water pillow workshop event / ¥2,500 for exhibition passport
Location WHAT MUSEUM 1st floor SPACE 2

'Collecting? Connecting?' Exhibition

The T2 Collection Exhibition will showcase around 35 artworks, including pieces from artists Tatsuo Miyajima, Kohei Nawa and Reijiro Wada.

Date & Time Oct 4, 2024-Mar 16, 2025・11:00-18:00・Enter by 17:00
Price ¥1,500
Location What Museum

Scenes Left Behind Ulysses Aoki

Ulysses Aoki: Scenes Left Behind Solo Exhibition

Ulysses Aoki’s exhibition, "Scenes Left Behind," will be showcased at Shinjuku Kitamura Camera, featuring photos of Tokyo’s transformation over ten years.

Date & Time Oct 06-20・10:00-21:00
Price Free
Location Shinjuku Kitamura Camera B1F

Boxer Juntaro Solo Exhibition: "Things Around Me"

In this exhibition, artist Boxer Juntaro expresses the various emotions and energies latent in ordinary moments of daily life.

Date & Time Oct 12-25・11:00-19:00
Price Free
Location UltraSuperNew Gallery

Haniwa: Tomb Sculptures of Japan

"Haniwa" clay figures have been gathered from all over Japan on an unprecedented scale to be put on display at the Tokyo National Museum.

Date & Time Oct 16-Dec 08・09:30-17:00
Price ¥1,000
Location Tokyo National Museum

Jörgen Axelvall

'Most Likely, the Flames Will Destroy Themselves' Solo Exhibition by Jörgen Axelvall

Ken Nakanishi is currently presenting "Most likely, the flames will destroy themselves," a solo exhibition by artist Jörgen Axelvall.

Date & Time Sep 13-Oct 12・13:00-20:00
Price Free
Location Ken Nakahashi

A Personal View of Japanese Contemporary Art: Takahashi Ryutaro Collection

The Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo presents the exhibition “A Personal View of Japanese Contemporary Art: Takahashi Ryutaro Collection."

Date & Time Aug 03-Nov 10・10:00-18:00・Closed on Mondays
Price ¥2,100
Location Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

Keiichi Tanaami "Drama of Death and Rebirth" ©Keiichi Tanaami / Courtesy of NANZUKA

Keiichi Tanaami: Adventures in Memory

Keiichi Tanaami takes center stage for his first major retrospective this autumn, celebrating his life and 60-year career of his signature “psychedelic death pop” style.

Date & Time Aug 07-Nov 11・10:00-18:00・Closed on Tuesdays. Late openings on Fridays and Saturdays until 20:00
Price ¥2,000
Location The National Art Center

Louise Bourgeois Solo Exhibition

The Mori Art Museum presents Louise Bourgeois’s first exhibit in Japan in 27 years. It will showcase approximately 100 works across three chapters that offer a comprehensive overview of her practice.

Date & Time Sep 25, 2024-Jan 19, 2025・10:00-22:00・Until 17:00 on Tuesdays | Last admission 30 mins before closing
Price ¥2,000

Tokyo Food and Drink Events

Photo by Petrina Tinslay

Bills Autumn and Winter 2024 Menu

Bills winter menu is inclusive for everyone from vegans to gluten-free diners, ft. Broccolini pasta, oat milk matcha frappe and paleo bread.

Date & Time Oct 8, 2024-Jan 31, 2025・08:30~
Price Prices vary
Location Bills Omotesando

Tokyo Tower Highball Garden

At Tokyo Tower's Highball Garden, you can enjoy highballs accompanied with gourmet food. Pair that with either the best skyscrapers on the rooftop of the iconic red tower's Foot Town or enjoy the tower's glow from below at the Cho-ten Highball Garden.

Date & Time Apr 11-Oct 14・12:00~
Price ¥5800 (all-you-can-drink)
Location Tokyo Tower

ANA InterContinental Tokyo: Two Types of Halloween Afternoon Tea

ANA InterContinental Tokyo is offering two types of Halloween-themed afternoon tea menus until October 31, 2024. 

Date & Time Sep 14-Oct 31・11:30~
Price ¥7,250-¥8,250 Consumption tax and service charge are included
Location ANA InterContinental Tokyo

Rossi's New Holiday Lunchtime Menu

Rossi, a luxurious Italian restaurant on the 20th floor of the Aoyama Grand Hotel, is offering a weekend-only holiday lunch.

Date & Time Jul 06-Dec 31・11:30-15:00
Price ¥7,000
Location Rossi, The Aoyama Grand Hotel

juan bowl and tea

Juan Bowl & Tea Tokyo Opening

Juan Bowl & Tea Tokyo, a restaurant specializing in rice bowls and tea, is opening in Omotesando, Tokyo, on June 30. 

Date & Time Jun 30-Dec 31・11:30-21:00
Price ¥2,880-¥3,880
Location Juan Bowl & Tea Tokyo

Tonkatsu Junchan at Aoyama Grand Hotel

The Aoyama Grand Hotel is opening a lunch-only tonkatsu specialty restaurant, Tonkatsu Jun-chan, on Friday, September 6, 2024.

Date & Time Sep 06-Dec 31・12:00-16:30・Last Order 15:00
Price From ¥2,700
Location Shikaku, Aoyama Grand Hotel

Mesm Tokyo Afternoon Exhibition Chapter 12: Sugar Bowl, Pears, and Tablecloth

Mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection is offering an afternoon tea set based on Paul Cézanne's masterpiece "Sugar Bowl, Pears, and Tablecloth."

Date & Time Sep 1, 2024-Jan 10, 2025・14:00~
Price From ¥7,000
Location Mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection
More Info Weekend and National Holiday: from ¥8,000

