Here is what’s happening across Tokyo this fall for the month of October. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events, and more!
Tokyo Festivals and Outdoor Events
Each Story Festival
Each Story is back for another weekend campout in the forests of Nagano, with DJs and live acts from Japan and further afield playing ambient music all weekend, alongside yoga workshops and delicious food.
|Date & Time
|Oct 05-06・11:00~・Music until October 6, 18:30
|Price
|¥20,000
|Location
|Goko Farm Auto Camping Ground
Tokyo Live Music and Night Life Events
Drum Tao Returns to Tokyo with 'Club Tao 3'
This fall, Drum Tao invites you to step into a world where traditional Japanese taiko drums collide with the electrifying energy of EDM.
|Date & Time
|Oct 08-20・00:00~・Times may vary, please see the website for details.
|Price
|￥9500
|Location
|SHINJUKU LUMINE ZERO
Ishinoko Festival 2024
Welcoming a host of music, art and food, Ishinoko Festival in Ishikawa Prefecture is one you don't want to miss.
|Date & Time
|Oct 12-14・10:00~
|Price
|¥12,000
|Location
|Takigahara Farm
Camp in Asagiri Jam Music Festival
Local and global artists descends on Asagiri Arena for a weekend of cool beats and chilled live acts.
|Date & Time
|Oct 12-13・10:00~
|Price
|¥25,000
|Location
|Asagiri Arena
Hakushi Hasegawa First Tour
The first Japanese signee to seminal US label, Brainfeeder, Hakushi Hasegawa starts his first tour in October, with a finale at Tokyo's Liquidroom, joined by Kid Fresino.
|Date & Time
|Oct 25, 2024・19:00~
|Price
|¥6,000
|Location
|Liquidroom
|More Info
|Plus 1D
A/V Club Event: Treatment Vol. 2 'De-Void'
Treatment, the audio-visual party run by artist Asahina and Iori Yamaki, teams up with rapper kZm to present an all-night extravaganza.
|Date & Time
|Oct 26, 2024・23:59~
|Price
|¥4,800 ADV
|Location
|MIDNIGHT EAST (Spotify O-EAST & AZUMAYA)
|More Info
|¥3,800 U23 | ¥5,800 w/bandana
Tokyo Community and Performative Events
Haus Von Schwarz Presents: Casket of Horrors #17 Apocalypstick
Drag group, Haus Von Schwarz presents its 4th anniversary show, featuring a range of queens who will astonish and delight the audience.
|Date & Time
|Oct 12, 2024・19:00-22:00
|Price
|¥3,500
|Location
|Horizon Building
Tokyo Interational Players Presents: The Tempest
Tokyo International Players is thrilled to announce their first production of the 2024-2025 season: The Tempest by William Shakespeare, directed by Michelle Yamazaki.
|Date & Time
|Oct 17-20・19:00~
|Price
|¥4,500
|Location
|Theatre Bonbon
Drag Show: Opulence Vol. 5
Opulence is back for its fifth volume, and the box office for tickets open on August 21. The fifth edition of Japan's biggest drag performance will be happening on October 25 at Zepp Shinjuku, as well as October 27 at Zepp Nanba.
|Date & Time
|Oct 25, 2024・19:00~・Doors open at 18:15
|Price
|Location
|Zepp Shinjuku
Tokyo Anime and Manga Events
Urusei Yatsura Exhibition at Matsuya Ginza
This Urusei Yatsura exhibition is based on the classic manga by Rumiko Takahashi and will feature the concept of "Girl hunting with Ataru."
|Date & Time
|Oct 02-14・11:00-20:00
|Price
|TBD
|Location
|Matsuya Ginza
ONE PIECE ONLY
This unique One Piece exhibit will allow fans of the series to experience never-before-seen aspects from the manga.
|Date & Time
|Oct 9, 2024-May 13, 2025・10:00-18:00
|Price
|From ¥800
|Location
|Tachikawa Play! Museum
Tokyo Ghoul EX Exhibition
The “Tokyo Ghoul Anime 10th Anniversary Project” has just been announced and it’s taking the form of an immersive exhibition.
|Date & Time
|Oct 21-Dec 01・10:00-20:30・Last entry 19:30
|Price
|From ¥3,300
|Location
|Terada Warehouse G1 Building
Oshi no Ko Pop Up Exhibition
This Harajuku fashion-inspired Oshi no Ko exhibition will features the main characters from the series decked out in unique fahsion.
|Date & Time
|Aug 23-Oct 04・11:00-08:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Base Yard Tokyo Harajuku
|More Info
|Free to enter. Any goods purchased must be paid for separately
The New Prince of Tennis Pop-Up Store
The Prince of Tennis anime is back with a brand new season, and what better way to celebrate than with a pop-up store full of merch.
|Date & Time
|Sep 19-Oct 08・11:00-21:00・Closes at 18:00 on the last day
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Ikebukuro P'Parco 3F
|More Info
|Free to enter. Merchandise must be purchased separately
Oshi no Ko: Shine and Shadow Exhibition
This Oshi no Ko exhibition will include an expansive display of props from the "Tokyo Blade" stage show within the anime.
|Date & Time
|Sep 20-Oct 14・10:00-21:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|PARCO FACTORY
Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Cafe
Experience the film "Jujutsu Kaisen 0" in an entirely different way via the this brand new collaboration cafe.
|Date & Time
|Aug 29-Oct 27・10:00-22:00
|Price
|¥660
|Location
|BOX café & space Q plaza Harajuku
|More Info
|Food and drinks are not included in the reservation fee and must be purchased separately
Jujutsu Kaisen x Skytree Exhibit
Jujutsu Kaisen is having a collaboration exhibit at Tokyo Skytree. You'll be able to take photos with characters, experience collaboration-only menus and purchase exclusive limited goods! The windows of the observation deck will transform into a Jujutsu Kaisen visual extravaganza.
|Date & Time
|Sep 25-Dec 22・10:00-21:00
|Price
|From ¥2,600 for adults. Student admission at a discount.
|Location
|Tokyo Skytree
Tokyo Exhibitions and Art Shows
'Synesthesia - The Five Senses Interacting Through Art' by Akihito Okunaka
The WHAT MUSEUM will host an interactive exhibition featuring Akito Okunaka's balloon sculptures, inviting visitors to experience art through their five senses.
|Date & Time
|Oct 4, 2024-Mar 16, 2025・11:00-18:00・Closed on Monday (last entry 17:00)
|Price
|¥1,500 for adults / ¥800 for university students and vocational students / Free for high school students and younger / ¥1,000 for water pillow workshop event / ¥2,500 for exhibition passport
|Location
|WHAT MUSEUM 1st floor SPACE 2
'Collecting? Connecting?' Exhibition
The T2 Collection Exhibition will showcase around 35 artworks, including pieces from artists Tatsuo Miyajima, Kohei Nawa and Reijiro Wada.
|Date & Time
|Oct 4, 2024-Mar 16, 2025・11:00-18:00・Enter by 17:00
|Price
|¥1,500
|Location
|What Museum
Ulysses Aoki: Scenes Left Behind Solo Exhibition
Ulysses Aoki’s exhibition, "Scenes Left Behind," will be showcased at Shinjuku Kitamura Camera, featuring photos of Tokyo’s transformation over ten years.
|Date & Time
|Oct 06-20・10:00-21:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Shinjuku Kitamura Camera B1F
Boxer Juntaro Solo Exhibition: "Things Around Me"
In this exhibition, artist Boxer Juntaro expresses the various emotions and energies latent in ordinary moments of daily life.
|Date & Time
|Oct 12-25・11:00-19:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|UltraSuperNew Gallery
Haniwa: Tomb Sculptures of Japan
"Haniwa" clay figures have been gathered from all over Japan on an unprecedented scale to be put on display at the Tokyo National Museum.
|Date & Time
|Oct 16-Dec 08・09:30-17:00
|Price
|¥1,000
|Location
|Tokyo National Museum
'Most Likely, the Flames Will Destroy Themselves' Solo Exhibition by Jörgen Axelvall
Ken Nakanishi is currently presenting "Most likely, the flames will destroy themselves," a solo exhibition by artist Jörgen Axelvall.
|Date & Time
|Sep 13-Oct 12・13:00-20:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Ken Nakahashi
A Personal View of Japanese Contemporary Art: Takahashi Ryutaro Collection
The Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo presents the exhibition “A Personal View of Japanese Contemporary Art: Takahashi Ryutaro Collection."
|Date & Time
|Aug 03-Nov 10・10:00-18:00・Closed on Mondays
|Price
|¥2,100
|Location
|Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo
Keiichi Tanaami: Adventures in Memory
Keiichi Tanaami takes center stage for his first major retrospective this autumn, celebrating his life and 60-year career of his signature “psychedelic death pop” style.
|Date & Time
|Aug 07-Nov 11・10:00-18:00・Closed on Tuesdays. Late openings on Fridays and Saturdays until 20:00
|Price
|¥2,000
|Location
|The National Art Center
Louise Bourgeois Solo Exhibition
The Mori Art Museum presents Louise Bourgeois’s first exhibit in Japan in 27 years. It will showcase approximately 100 works across three chapters that offer a comprehensive overview of her practice.
|Date & Time
|Sep 25, 2024-Jan 19, 2025・10:00-22:00・Until 17:00 on Tuesdays | Last admission 30 mins before closing
|Price
|¥2,000
Tokyo Food and Drink Events
Bills Autumn and Winter 2024 Menu
Bills winter menu is inclusive for everyone from vegans to gluten-free diners, ft. Broccolini pasta, oat milk matcha frappe and paleo bread.
|Date & Time
|Oct 8, 2024-Jan 31, 2025・08:30~
|Price
|Prices vary
|Location
|Bills Omotesando
Tokyo Tower Highball Garden
At Tokyo Tower's Highball Garden, you can enjoy highballs accompanied with gourmet food. Pair that with either the best skyscrapers on the rooftop of the iconic red tower's Foot Town or enjoy the tower's glow from below at the Cho-ten Highball Garden.
|Date & Time
|Apr 11-Oct 14・12:00~
|Price
|¥5800 (all-you-can-drink)
|Location
|Tokyo Tower
ANA InterContinental Tokyo: Two Types of Halloween Afternoon Tea
ANA InterContinental Tokyo is offering two types of Halloween-themed afternoon tea menus until October 31, 2024.
|Date & Time
|Sep 14-Oct 31・11:30~
|Price
|¥7,250-¥8,250 Consumption tax and service charge are included
|Location
|ANA InterContinental Tokyo
Rossi's New Holiday Lunchtime Menu
Rossi, a luxurious Italian restaurant on the 20th floor of the Aoyama Grand Hotel, is offering a weekend-only holiday lunch.
|Date & Time
|Jul 06-Dec 31・11:30-15:00
|Price
|¥7,000
|Location
|Rossi, The Aoyama Grand Hotel
Juan Bowl & Tea Tokyo Opening
Juan Bowl & Tea Tokyo, a restaurant specializing in rice bowls and tea, is opening in Omotesando, Tokyo, on June 30.
|Date & Time
|Jun 30-Dec 31・11:30-21:00
|Price
|¥2,880-¥3,880
|Location
|Juan Bowl & Tea Tokyo
Tonkatsu Junchan at Aoyama Grand Hotel
The Aoyama Grand Hotel is opening a lunch-only tonkatsu specialty restaurant, Tonkatsu Jun-chan, on Friday, September 6, 2024.
|Date & Time
|Sep 06-Dec 31・12:00-16:30・Last Order 15:00
|Price
|From ¥2,700
|Location
|Shikaku, Aoyama Grand Hotel
Mesm Tokyo Afternoon Exhibition Chapter 12: Sugar Bowl, Pears, and Tablecloth
Mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection is offering an afternoon tea set based on Paul Cézanne's masterpiece "Sugar Bowl, Pears, and Tablecloth."
|Date & Time
|Sep 1, 2024-Jan 10, 2025・14:00~
|Price
|From ¥7,000
|Location
|Mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection
|More Info
|Weekend and National Holiday: from ¥8,000