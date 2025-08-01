Here is what’s happening across Tokyo for the month of August. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events and more!
Tokyo Exhibitions and Art Shows in August
Aki Sasamoto: Laboratory
Explore Aki Sasamoto's 20-year journey in Laboratory, blending sculpture, performance and video at the Tokyo Metropolitan Museum.
|Date & Time
|Aug 23-Nov 24・10:00-18:00・Last entry 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Tokyo Metropolitan Museum of Contemporary Art, 3F Special Exhibition Room
Ando Teru Exhibition: The Sculptor of The Hachiko Statue
This exhibition revisits the sculptor behind Shibuya’s beloved Hachiko statue, marking 80 years since his death.
|Date & Time
|Jun 21-Aug 17・10:00-20:00
|Price
|¥1000
|Location
|The Shoto Museum of Art
|More Info
|Closed on Mondays (except for July 21, and August 11, 2025), July 22(Tue.), and August 12(Tue.), 2025
Exhibition: World Fair in Japan 1970-2005
Architecture fans will delight in this deep dive into Japan’s Expo designs, from Osaka in the ’70’s to Aichi 2005’s eco-conscious pavilions.
|Date & Time
|Mar 08-Aug 31・10:00-16:30
|Price
|Free
|Location
|National Archives of Modern Architecture
|More Info
|Closed on Mondays, except public holidays (closed the following day instead)
Isao Takahata Exhibition: The Man Who Planted Japanese Animation
Explore the life and legacy of Isao Takahata, co-founder of Studio Ghibli, through rare art and materials from his iconic films, including Grave of the Fireflies, opening this summer at Azabudai Hills Gallery.
|Date & Time
|Jun 27-Sep 15・10:00-20:00・Last Entry 19:30
|Price
|¥1,200-¥2,000
|Location
|Azabudai Hills Gallery
The Architecture of Sou Fujimoto: Primordial Future Forest
The Mori Art Museum will be exhibiting "The Architecture of Sou Fujimoto: Primordial Future Forest," a comprehensive overview of projects from architect Sou Fujimoto's design journey.
|Date & Time
|Jul 02-Nov 09・10:00-22:00・10:00-17:00 on Tuesdays, Open until 22:00 on September 23
|Price
|¥2300 for adults, ¥2000 for seniors, ¥1400 for university/high school students, free for children
|Location
|Mori Art Museum
|More Info
|admission price varies on weekends and holidays, online tickets are discounted
Tokyo Festivals and Outdoor Events in August
Nagaoka Fireworks Festival 2025
Held on August 2 and 3, the Nagaoka Fireworks Festival is a memorial service for those who died in the Nagaoka air raids of 1945, a display of gratitude to those who worked so hard for reconstruction and a wish for lasting peace. Bleacher seats are set up on both banks of the Shinano River so that the fireworks can be viewed from both directions. The width of the river and its banks allows the festival to use a large number of impressive shaku-dama — large-shell fireworks — for the display. The sho-sanshaku-dama fireworks, boasting a burst diameter of 650 meters, and the Reconstruction Phoenix Fireworks — a five-minute display stretching approximately 2 kilometers in length — are highlights of the spectacle.
|Date & Time
|Aug 02-03・19:20-21:10
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Shinanogawa Kasen Park
Omagari Fireworks Festival 2025
Held in Daisen City, Akita Prefecture, the Omagari Fireworks Festival has been held since 1910, and runs as a competition of pyrotechnicians from all over Japan. The fireworks craftsmen are required to make their own fireworks and bring them to the competition, where judging will focus on design, color and creativity. The Prime Minister's Prize is also awarded in this prestigious competition. Spectators can enjoy completely different fireworks displays in the daytime and at night. Daytime fireworks in particular are rare in Japan, making this a fascinating competition in which beauty is decided not by light but by smoke.
|Date & Time
|Aug 30, 2025・17:10-21:30
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Omono Riverside Ryokuchi Athletic Park
Make Your Own Odori Geta at Fairfield by Marriott Gifu Gujo
|Date & Time
|Jul 31-Aug 29
|Price
|¥6,000 per person (tax included)
|Location
|Fairfield by Marriott Gifu Gujo
|More Info
|10 people per session (minimum 5 participants). Participants must be in upper elementary grades or older. (Children under 18 must be accompanied by a guardian.)
Tokyo City View Star Festival in the Sky
Now for a limited time, Tokyo City View observation deck invites guests to come stargazing above the Tokyo metropolis. Inspired by tanabata, visitors can enjoy the venue's immersive experiences including a Milky Way photo spot and bamboo centerpieces filled with wishes. Enjoy the twinkles of the night sky with panoramic views from the deck.
|Date & Time
|Jun 20-Sep 07・10:00-22:00・last admission: 21:30
|Price
|¥2400 for adults, ¥2100 for seniors, ¥1700 for university/high school students, ¥1100 for children
|Location
|Tokyo City View
|More Info
|admission price of online tickets varies
My Melody & Kuromi Anniversary Party at Sanrio Puroland and Harmonyland
To celebrate My Melody's 50th anniversary and Kuromi's 20th anniversary, Sanrio Puroland and Harmonyland theme parks will have new attractions, entertainment, photo spots, merchandise and food.
|Date & Time
|Jan 17-Dec 31・Specific event and attraction dates may vary
|Price
|Location
|Sanrio Puroland
Tokyo Live Music and Night Life Events in August
LuckyFes 2025: Japan's Fastest-Growing Music Festival
LuckyFes 2025, Japan’s fastest-growing music festival, returns from August 9 to 11 with more than 100 artists performing across four stages.
|Date & Time
|Aug 09-11
|Price
|1-day pass: ¥13,500 | 2-day pass: ¥24,000 | 3-day pass: ¥35,000
|Location
|Hitachi Seaside Park
Tokyo Community and Family Events in August
Sanrio Puroland Neo Summer Matsuri
Sanrio Puroland theme park is hosting a special summer festival. Mixing retro and futuristic neon themes, the Puroland Neo Natsu Matsuri is bringing fun festival games, workshops, character greetings, seasonal menus and merchandise.
|Date & Time
|Jul 11-Sep 02
|Price
|starting at ¥4300
|Location
|Sanrio Puroland
Tokyo Anime and Manga Events in August
Naruto Shippuden Shinobi Scout Caravan
Naruto Shippuden fans and prospective shinobi, here's your opportunity to train your ninja skills. The Naruto Shippuden Shinobi Scout Caravan at Shibuya Cast is an immersive pop-up anime event with attractions, photo spots and exclusive merchandise.
|Date & Time
|Jun 26-Aug 04・12:00-19:00・Last entry is at 18:00, The venue will open from 13:00 starting on July 11
|Price
|Prices vary by course
|Location
|Shibuya Cast
Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- Exhibition
A special exhibition of the latest work in the Gundam series, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuuX (Siege Ax) -Beginning-, is currently being held.
|Date & Time
|May 24-Aug 11・11:00-19:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Anime Tokyo Station
Operation Gundam R with WHG Hotels
The “Operation Gundam R with WHG Hotels” initiative features a massive Gunpla giveaway and the opening of special Gundam themed hotel rooms.
|Date & Time
|Jul 15-Aug 31
|Price
|The rooms are priced at ¥45,000
|Location
|Hotel Gracery Tamachi
|More Info
|Includes breakfast for up to two people
My Hero Academia Original Art Exhibition
The globally acclaimed manga series My Hero Academia is being honored with a special exhibition in Tokyo, celebrating creator Kohei Horikoshi's artistic journey and the series' conclusion after a remarkable 10-year run. This exhibition offers fans a rare opportunity to experience the evolution of one of Japan's most successful modern manga series up close.
|Date & Time
|Jun 21-Aug 31・10:00-20:00
|Price
|¥2200
|Location
|CREATIVE MUSEUM TOKYO
|More Info
|Discounts for students
Leiji Matsumoto Manga Exhibition
The "Leiji Matsumoto Exhibition: A Journey of Creation" exhibit at Tokyo City View showcases more than 300 original drawings, including Matsumoto's early works and never-before-seen content from "Galaxy Express 999" and "Space Pirate Captain Harlock."
|Date & Time
|Jun 20-Sep 07・10:00-20:00
|Price
|Location
|Tokyo City View
Ghibli 3D Sculpture Exhibition
In 2003, Tokyo was blessed with the Ghilbli 3D sculpture exhibition. Now, 22 years later, it is back and bigger than ever. Dive into the worlds of My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away and Pom Poko with full-scale sculptures from the films. You can even see the Savoia S-21 flying boat from Porco Rosso.
|Date & Time
|May 27-Sep 23・09:30-20:00・Last Entry at 19:00
|Price
|¥1,900
|Location
|Warehouse TERRADA B&C HALL
Tokyo Food and Drink Events in August
Le Pristine Tokyo and Nogizaka Shin Celebrate the Charm of Summer
A special between Dennis Kuipers, executive chef at Le Pristine Tokyo and Shinji Ishida, the owner-chef of Nogizaka Shin.
|Date & Time
|Aug 02-03・Dinner from 18:30 on August 2: Lunch from 12:30 on August 3
|Price
|¥44,000 per person
|Location
|Le Pristine Restaurantt Tokyo
|More Info
|Non-alcoholic pairings are also available upon request
A Farm-to-Table Dinner at Tamba Wine
Fairfield by Marriott Kyoto Kyotamba invites hotel guests to an exclusive duck and wine dinner on August 30.
|Date & Time
|Aug 30, 2025・16:15-21:15
|Price
|¥25,000
|Location
|Fairfield by Marriott Kyoto Kyotamba
Sapporo Beer The Perfect Black Label Wagon Event
Sapporo's Perfect Black Label Wagon is touring at 13 stops celebrating their flagship draft beer around the country. Guests can enjoy Sapporo beer and other exclusive goods at the event.
|Date & Time
|Apr 09-Aug 24・Please check event details for each venue
|Price
|Experience passes: ¥1200 (Tokyo), ¥1000 (other locations)
|Location
|Roppongi Hills Arena
Shake Shack x Human Made Collaboration
Shake Shack has teamed up with Human Made, a lifestyle brand founded by NIGO, to release a collaboration collection and menu in select stores throughout Japan and Asia.
|Date & Time
|Jul 19-Aug 31・Collaboration will end when items sell out
|Price
|Location
|Shake Shack
Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura Tokyo Summer Menu
Gucci Osteria has a new "Mediterranean and Japanese Summer" tasting menu, blending Italian and Japanese culinary traditions.
|Date & Time
|Jun 03-Aug 31・11:30-23:00・Closed from 15:00-18:00; Closed on Mondays
|Price
|Prices vary
|Location
|Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura
Asian Spice Afternoon Tea – A Fragrant Feast of Spices and Dim Sum
ANA InterContinental Tokyo is offering Asian Spice Afternoon Tea – A Fragrant Feast of Spices and Dim Sum at Karin Chinese Restaurant.
|Date & Time
|May 01-Aug 31・11:30~・Three Sittings, 2-hour limit: 11:30 - 14:-00 - 17:30
|Price
|¥8,855
|Location
|Karin Chinese Restaurant
|More Info
|Enjoy an optional free-flow drink plan for an extra ¥3,000 per person
Jade Garden Hosts Executive Chef Wang Bin
Until August 31, Hyatt Regency Tokyo's Jade Garden is welcoming Executive Chef Wang Bin and his culinary team from Tongyuan 600.
|Date & Time
|Jul 05-Aug 31・11:30-15:00・Dinner: 17:30-22:00
|Price
|Lunch ¥10,000, Dinner ¥16,000-¥22,000
|Location
|Jade Garden
|More Info
|Prices include tax and 15% service charge
Mesm Tokyo's Afternoon Exhibition Chapter 14: Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji, First Half
Mesm Tokyo is offering a special afternoon tea program titled “Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji, First half” at its bar and lounge, Whisk.
|Date & Time
|Jun 01-Aug 31・14:00~
|Price
|¥7,000
|Location
|Bar & Lounge Whisk, Mesm Tokyo
Mori no Beer Garden's 40th Edition
Mori no Beer Garden is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Enjoy an all-you-can-eat barbecue and an all-you-can-eat drinks menu.
|Date & Time
|Apr 15-Sep 23・16:30-22:00・Weekends and Holidays: 12:00-22:00. From July 19 to August 31: 14:00-22:30, Weekends and Holidays: 12:00-22:30
|Price
|¥6,000-¥7,000 for adults
|Location
|Niko Niko Park, Meiji Jingu Gaien
WHG Hotels' Spice Up Your Morning Fair
A total of 28 WHG Hotels are holding a fair called "Spice Up Your Morning" from July 15 to September 30, 2025.
|Date & Time
|Jul 15-Sep 30
|Price
|Free for guests staying at one of the hotels
|Location
|Hotel Gracery Tamachi
Bills Spring-Summer 2025 Menu
The all-day dining restaurant Bills (stylized as bills) starts its spring-summer 2025 menu at all eight locations in Japan from April 22.
|Date & Time
|Apr 22-Oct 15
|Price
|Breakfast-Brunch ¥3,000-¥3,999
|Location
|bills Ginza
|More Info
|Dinner ¥5,000-¥5,999
Mesm Tokyo's Bistronomy Lunch & Dinner Program: Ballet Cinderella 2025
Mesm Tokyo is offering a collaborative lunch and dinner program with the New National Theatre, Tokyo: Ballet Cinderella.
|Date & Time
|Jun 20-Oct 26・11:30-22:00
|Price
|Lunch Program: ¥7,600, Dinner Program: ¥15,800
|Location
|Mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection
|More Info
|Prices include consumption tax and 15% service charge
Hilton Tokyo Odaiba's BBQ Terrace Ablaze Is Open
Hilton Tokyo Odaiba's open terrace, Ablaze, offers a luxurious BBQ experience with panoramic views of Tokyo Bay and Tokyo Tower.
|Date & Time
|Apr 19-Oct 26
|Price
|Course menus start at ¥6,800. Prices include tax and service charge.
|Location
|Hilton Tokyo Odaiba
Tokyo Film and Game Events in August
Katamari Damacy Pop-Up Collaboration Cafe
Step into the whimsical world of Katamari Damacy at its first-ever pop-up cafe in Shibuya Parco, featuring themed dishes and exclusive merch.
|Date & Time
|Jul 25-Sep 02・10:00-21:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Tokyo Parade goods&cafe
See the Goblet of Fire at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo
From April 18 to September 8, 2025, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo celebrates the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.
|Date & Time
|Apr 18-Sep 08
|Price
|Adult tickets start from ¥5,000; juniors ¥4,150; children ¥3,000 (prices may vary).
|Location
|The Making of Harry Potter - Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo