Here is what’s happening across Tokyo for the month of August. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events and more!

List of Contents:

Tokyo Exhibitions and Art Shows in August

Aki Sasamoto: Laboratory

Explore Aki Sasamoto's 20-year journey in Laboratory, blending sculpture, performance and video at the Tokyo Metropolitan Museum.

Date & Time Aug 23-Nov 24・10:00-18:00・Last entry 30 minutes before closing
Price Free
Location Tokyo Metropolitan Museum of Contemporary Art, 3F Special Exhibition Room

Ando Teru Exhibition: The Sculptor of The Hachiko Statue

This exhibition revisits the sculptor behind Shibuya’s beloved Hachiko statue, marking 80 years since his death.

Date & Time Jun 21-Aug 17・10:00-20:00
Price ¥1000
Location The Shoto Museum of Art
More Info Closed on Mondays (except for July 21, and August 11, 2025), July 22(Tue.), and August 12(Tue.), 2025

Exhibition: World Fair in Japan 1970-2005

Architecture fans will delight in this deep dive into Japan’s Expo designs, from Osaka in the ’70’s to Aichi 2005’s eco-conscious pavilions.

Date & Time Mar 08-Aug 31・10:00-16:30
Price Free
Location National Archives of Modern Architecture
More Info Closed on Mondays, except public holidays (closed the following day instead)

Isao Takahata Exhibition: The Man Who Planted Japanese Animation

Explore the life and legacy of Isao Takahata, co-founder of Studio Ghibli, through rare art and materials from his iconic films, including Grave of the Fireflies, opening this summer at Azabudai Hills Gallery.

Date & Time Jun 27-Sep 15・10:00-20:00・Last Entry 19:30
Price ¥1,200-¥2,000
Location Azabudai Hills Gallery

The Architecture of Sou Fujimoto: Primordial Future Forest

The Mori Art Museum will be exhibiting "The Architecture of Sou Fujimoto: Primordial Future Forest," a comprehensive overview of projects from architect Sou Fujimoto's design journey.

Date & Time Jul 02-Nov 09・10:00-22:00・10:00-17:00 on Tuesdays, Open until 22:00 on September 23
Price ¥2300 for adults, ¥2000 for seniors, ¥1400 for university/high school students, free for children
Location Mori Art Museum
More Info admission price varies on weekends and holidays, online tickets are discounted

Tokyo Festivals and Outdoor Events in August

Nagaoka Fireworks Festival 2025

Held on August 2 and 3, the Nagaoka Fireworks Festival is a memorial service for those who died in the Nagaoka air raids of 1945, a display of gratitude to those who worked so hard for reconstruction and a wish for lasting peace. Bleacher seats are set up on both banks of the Shinano River so that the fireworks can be viewed from both directions. The width of the river and its banks allows the festival to use a large number of impressive shaku-dama — large-shell fireworks — for the display. The sho-sanshaku-dama fireworks, boasting a burst diameter of 650 meters, and the Reconstruction Phoenix Fireworks — a five-minute display stretching approximately 2 kilometers in length — are highlights of the spectacle.

Date & Time Aug 02-03・19:20-21:10
Price Free
Location Shinanogawa Kasen Park

Omagari Fireworks Festival 2025

Held in Daisen City, Akita Prefecture, the Omagari Fireworks Festival has been held since 1910, and runs as a competition of pyrotechnicians from all over Japan. The fireworks craftsmen are required to make their own fireworks and bring them to the competition, where judging will focus on design, color and creativity. The Prime Minister's Prize is also awarded in this prestigious competition. Spectators can enjoy completely different fireworks displays in the daytime and at night. Daytime fireworks in particular are rare in Japan, making this a fascinating competition in which beauty is decided not by light but by smoke. 

Date & Time Aug 30, 2025・17:10-21:30
Price Free
Location Omono Riverside Ryokuchi Athletic Park

Make Your Own Odori Geta at Fairfield by Marriott Gifu Gujo

Date & Time Jul 31-Aug 29
Price ¥6,000 per person (tax included)
Location Fairfield by Marriott Gifu Gujo 
More Info 10 people per session (minimum 5 participants). Participants must be in upper elementary grades or older. (Children under 18 must be accompanied by a guardian.)

Tokyo City View Star Festival in the Sky

Now for a limited time, Tokyo City View observation deck invites guests to come stargazing above the Tokyo metropolis. Inspired by tanabata, visitors can enjoy the venue's immersive experiences including a Milky Way photo spot and bamboo centerpieces filled with wishes. Enjoy the twinkles of the night sky with panoramic views from the deck. 

Date & Time Jun 20-Sep 07・10:00-22:00・last admission: 21:30
Price ¥2400 for adults, ¥2100 for seniors, ¥1700 for university/high school students, ¥1100 for children
Location Tokyo City View
More Info admission price of online tickets varies

My Melody & Kuromi Anniversary Party at Sanrio Puroland and Harmonyland

To celebrate My Melody's 50th anniversary and Kuromi's 20th anniversary, Sanrio Puroland and Harmonyland theme parks will have new attractions, entertainment, photo spots, merchandise and food.

Date & Time Jan 17-Dec 31・Specific event and attraction dates may vary
Location Sanrio Puroland

Tokyo Live Music and Night Life Events in August

luckyfes 2025

LuckyFes 2025: Japan's Fastest-Growing Music Festival

LuckyFes 2025, Japan’s fastest-growing music festival, returns from August 9 to 11 with more than 100 artists performing across four stages.

Date & Time Aug 09-11
Price 1-day pass: ¥13,500 | 2-day pass: ¥24,000 | 3-day pass: ¥35,000
Location Hitachi Seaside Park

Tokyo Community and Family Events in August

Sanrio Puroland Neo Summer Matsuri

Sanrio Puroland theme park is hosting a special summer festival. Mixing retro and futuristic neon themes, the Puroland Neo Natsu Matsuri is bringing fun festival games, workshops, character greetings, seasonal menus and merchandise.  

Date & Time Jul 11-Sep 02
Price starting at ¥4300
Location Sanrio Puroland

Tokyo Anime and Manga Events in August

Naruto Shippuden Shinobi Scout Caravan

Naruto Shippuden fans and prospective shinobi, here's your opportunity to train your ninja skills. The Naruto Shippuden Shinobi Scout Caravan at Shibuya Cast is an immersive pop-up anime event with attractions, photo spots and exclusive merchandise. 

Date & Time Jun 26-Aug 04・12:00-19:00・Last entry is at 18:00, The venue will open from 13:00 starting on July 11
Price Prices vary by course
Location Shibuya Cast
Mobile Suit Gundam

© Sotsu, Sunrise

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- Exhibition

A special exhibition of the latest work in the Gundam series, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuuX (Siege Ax) -Beginning-, is currently being held.

Date & Time May 24-Aug 11・11:00-19:00
Price Free
Location Anime Tokyo Station

Operation Gundam R with WHG Hotels

The “Operation Gundam R with WHG Hotels” initiative features a massive Gunpla giveaway and the opening of special Gundam themed hotel rooms.

Date & Time Jul 15-Aug 31
Price The rooms are priced at ¥45,000
Location Hotel Gracery Tamachi
More Info Includes breakfast for up to two people

my hero academia art exhibit

My Hero Academia Original Art Exhibition

The globally acclaimed manga series My Hero Academia is being honored with a special exhibition in Tokyo, celebrating creator Kohei Horikoshi's artistic journey and the series' conclusion after a remarkable 10-year run. This exhibition offers fans a rare opportunity to experience the evolution of one of Japan's most successful modern manga series up close.

Date & Time Jun 21-Aug 31・10:00-20:00
Price ¥2200
Location CREATIVE MUSEUM TOKYO
More Info Discounts for students

Leiji Matsumoto Manga Exhibition

The "Leiji Matsumoto Exhibition: A Journey of Creation" exhibit at Tokyo City View showcases more than 300 original drawings, including Matsumoto's early works and never-before-seen content from "Galaxy Express 999" and "Space Pirate Captain Harlock."

Date & Time Jun 20-Sep 07・10:00-20:00
Location Tokyo City View

Ghibli 3D Sculpture Exhibition

In 2003, Tokyo was blessed with the Ghilbli 3D sculpture exhibition. Now, 22 years later, it is back and bigger than ever. Dive into the worlds of My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away and Pom Poko with full-scale sculptures from the films. You can even see the Savoia S-21 flying boat from Porco Rosso.

Date & Time May 27-Sep 23・09:30-20:00・Last Entry at 19:00
Price ¥1,900
Location Warehouse TERRADA B&C HALL

Tokyo Food and Drink Events in August

Le Pristine Tokyo and Nogizaka Shin Celebrate the Charm of Summer

A special between Dennis Kuipers, executive chef at Le Pristine Tokyo and Shinji Ishida, the owner-chef of Nogizaka Shin.

Date & Time Aug 02-03・Dinner from 18:30 on August 2: Lunch from 12:30 on August 3
Price ¥44,000 per person
Location Le Pristine Restaurantt Tokyo
More Info Non-alcoholic pairings are also available upon request

A Farm-to-Table Dinner at Tamba Wine

Fairfield by Marriott Kyoto Kyotamba invites hotel guests to an exclusive duck and wine dinner on August 30.

Date & Time Aug 30, 2025・16:15-21:15
Price ¥25,000
Location Fairfield by Marriott Kyoto Kyotamba

Sapporo Beer The Perfect Black Label Wagon Event

Sapporo's Perfect Black Label Wagon is touring at 13 stops celebrating their flagship draft beer around the country. Guests can enjoy Sapporo beer and other exclusive goods at the event.

Date & Time Apr 09-Aug 24・Please check event details for each venue
Price Experience passes: ¥1200 (Tokyo), ¥1000 (other locations)
Location Roppongi Hills Arena

Shake Shack x Human Made Collaboration

Shake Shack has teamed up with Human Made, a lifestyle brand founded by NIGO,  to release a collaboration collection and menu in select stores throughout Japan and Asia.

Date & Time Jul 19-Aug 31・Collaboration will end when items sell out
Location Shake Shack

Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura Tokyo Summer Menu

Gucci Osteria has a new "Mediterranean and Japanese Summer" tasting menu, blending Italian and Japanese culinary traditions.

Date & Time Jun 03-Aug 31・11:30-23:00・Closed from 15:00-18:00; Closed on Mondays
Price Prices vary
Location Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura

Asian Spice Afternoon Tea – A Fragrant Feast of Spices and Dim Sum

ANA InterContinental Tokyo is offering Asian Spice Afternoon Tea – A Fragrant Feast of Spices and Dim Sum at Karin Chinese Restaurant.

Date & Time May 01-Aug 31・11:30~・Three Sittings, 2-hour limit: 11:30 - 14:-00 - 17:30
Price ¥8,855
Location Karin Chinese Restaurant
More Info Enjoy an optional free-flow drink plan for an extra ¥3,000 per person

Jade Garden

Jade Garden Hosts Executive Chef Wang Bin

Until August 31, Hyatt Regency Tokyo's Jade Garden is welcoming Executive Chef Wang Bin and his culinary team from Tongyuan 600.

Date & Time Jul 05-Aug 31・11:30-15:00・Dinner: 17:30-22:00
Price Lunch ¥10,000, Dinner ¥16,000-¥22,000
Location Jade Garden
More Info Prices include tax and 15% service charge

Mesm Tokyo's Afternoon Exhibition Chapter 14: Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji, First Half

Mesm Tokyo is offering a special afternoon tea program titled “Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji, First half” at its bar and lounge, Whisk.

Date & Time Jun 01-Aug 31・14:00~
Price ¥7,000
Location Bar & Lounge Whisk, Mesm Tokyo

Mori no Beer Garden's 40th Edition

Mori no Beer Garden is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Enjoy an all-you-can-eat barbecue and an all-you-can-eat drinks menu.

Date & Time Apr 15-Sep 23・16:30-22:00・Weekends and Holidays: 12:00-22:00. From July 19 to August 31: 14:00-22:30, Weekends and Holidays: 12:00-22:30
Price ¥6,000-¥7,000 for adults
Location Niko Niko Park, Meiji Jingu Gaien

WHG Hotels' Spice Up Your Morning Fair

A total of 28 WHG Hotels are holding a fair called "Spice Up Your Morning" from July 15 to September 30, 2025.

Date & Time Jul 15-Sep 30
Price Free for guests staying at one of the hotels
Location Hotel Gracery Tamachi

(c)Kristin Perers

Bills Spring-Summer 2025 Menu

The all-day dining restaurant Bills (stylized as bills) starts its spring-summer 2025 menu at all eight locations in Japan from April 22.

Date & Time Apr 22-Oct 15
Price Breakfast-Brunch ¥3,000-¥3,999
Location bills Ginza
More Info Dinner ¥5,000-¥5,999

Mesm Tokyo's Bistronomy Lunch & Dinner Program: Ballet Cinderella 2025

Mesm Tokyo is offering a collaborative lunch and dinner program with the New National Theatre, Tokyo: Ballet Cinderella.

Date & Time Jun 20-Oct 26・11:30-22:00
Price Lunch Program: ¥7,600, Dinner Program: ¥15,800
Location Mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection
More Info Prices include consumption tax and 15% service charge

Hilton Tokyo Odaiba's BBQ Terrace Ablaze Is Open

Hilton Tokyo Odaiba's open terrace, Ablaze, offers a luxurious BBQ experience with panoramic views of Tokyo Bay and Tokyo Tower. 

Date & Time Apr 19-Oct 26
Price Course menus start at ¥6,800. Prices include tax and service charge.
Location Hilton Tokyo Odaiba

Tokyo Film and Game Events in August

Katamari Damacy Collab Cafe

Katamari Damacy Pop-Up Collaboration Cafe

Step into the whimsical world of Katamari Damacy at its first-ever pop-up cafe in Shibuya Parco, featuring themed dishes and exclusive merch.

Date & Time Jul 25-Sep 02・10:00-21:00
Price Free
Location Tokyo Parade goods&cafe

The Goblet of Fire at Warner Bros. Studio Tour

See the Goblet of Fire at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo

From April 18 to September 8, 2025, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo celebrates the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

Date & Time Apr 18-Sep 08
Price Adult tickets start from ¥5,000; juniors ¥4,150; children ¥3,000 (prices may vary).
Location The Making of Harry Potter - Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo

