Here is what’s happening across Tokyo for the month of August. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events and more!

Explore the life and legacy of Isao Takahata, co-founder of Studio Ghibli, through rare art and materials from his iconic films, including Grave of the Fireflies, opening this summer at Azabudai Hills Gallery.

Nagaoka Fireworks Festival 2025 Held on August 2 and 3, the Nagaoka Fireworks Festival is a memorial service for those who died in the Nagaoka air raids of 1945, a display of gratitude to those who worked so hard for reconstruction and a wish for lasting peace. Bleacher seats are set up on both banks of the Shinano River so that the fireworks can be viewed from both directions. The width of the river and its banks allows the festival to use a large number of impressive shaku-dama — large-shell fireworks — for the display. The sho-sanshaku-dama fireworks, boasting a burst diameter of 650 meters, and the Reconstruction Phoenix Fireworks — a five-minute display stretching approximately 2 kilometers in length — are highlights of the spectacle. Date & Time Aug 02-03・19:20-21:10 Price Free Location Shinanogawa Kasen Park More Details

Omagari Fireworks Festival 2025 Held in Daisen City, Akita Prefecture, the Omagari Fireworks Festival has been held since 1910, and runs as a competition of pyrotechnicians from all over Japan. The fireworks craftsmen are required to make their own fireworks and bring them to the competition, where judging will focus on design, color and creativity. The Prime Minister's Prize is also awarded in this prestigious competition. Spectators can enjoy completely different fireworks displays in the daytime and at night. Daytime fireworks in particular are rare in Japan, making this a fascinating competition in which beauty is decided not by light but by smoke. Date & Time Aug 30, 2025・17:10-21:30 Price Free Location Omono Riverside Ryokuchi Athletic Park More Details

Make Your Own Odori Geta at Fairfield by Marriott Gifu Gujo Date & Time Jul 31-Aug 29 Price ¥6,000 per person (tax included) Location Fairfield by Marriott Gifu Gujo More Info 10 people per session (minimum 5 participants). Participants must be in upper elementary grades or older. (Children under 18 must be accompanied by a guardian.) More Details

Tokyo City View Star Festival in the Sky Now for a limited time, Tokyo City View observation deck invites guests to come stargazing above the Tokyo metropolis. Inspired by tanabata, visitors can enjoy the venue's immersive experiences including a Milky Way photo spot and bamboo centerpieces filled with wishes. Enjoy the twinkles of the night sky with panoramic views from the deck. Date & Time Jun 20-Sep 07・10:00-22:00・last admission: 21:30 Price ¥2400 for adults, ¥2100 for seniors, ¥1700 for university/high school students, ¥1100 for children Location Tokyo City View More Info admission price of online tickets varies More Details