From practical presents to cute collectibles, embrace the joy of giving this holiday season with thoughtful presents that capture the magic of Christmas in Japan.

For Dads: Japanese Knives

Timeless, Japanese double-edged blades made of high carbon stainless steel, SG2 knives are the ultimate gift for any father come Christmas. Known for their durability, high rust resistance and top of the line cutting quality, they slice through anything and everything like butter.

Jikko’s Santoku (Three Virtues) knives are also very beautiful. The blades are made of refined steel that has been handcrafted by master knife makers to increase sharpness and simplify the cutting experience. The handles are made of gekketsu (Bay Laurel, also known as myrtle wood) hardwood, which has a timeless, dark-grain pigment that is very smooth. To make this gift more meaningful, you can engrave a name onto the blade.

Jikko’s Tokyo Kappabashi store is a 5-minute walk from Tawaramachi Station or a 10-minute walk from Asakusa Station.

For Moms: Luxury Japanese Skincare

The skincare brands, Tsubaki Nano Floral and FAS, celebrate Japan’s rich natural ingredients and innovative skincare practices. Tsubaki Nano Floral uses naturally derived ingredients from Kyushu, including spring water from Mount Tobikata, Suizenji nori seaweed from the Kogane River and neroli water from Nagasaki oranges.

FAS blends Japan’s heritage with modern science, using fermented black rice harvested from Kyotango city in Kyoto Prefecture to create its signature Black Rice Fermentation Liquid. Both brands offer luxurious trial kits that provide a spa-like feel at home, and with their deep hydrating power, make the perfect gift for mothers this winter season.

For Older Sisters: A Japanese Head Spa Experience

Offering a once-in-a-lifetime head spa experience is an unforgettable way to share your sibling love this Christmas. You’ve likely heard of ASMR — soothing sounds designed to help you relax and fall asleep. One popular creator in Japan, who goes by the name of ASMR Twix, has opened her own ASMR head spa in Tokyo, which offers customized hair treatments tailored to all hair types.

A three-hour relaxation head spa isn’t something most people would book for themselves, so this gift is ideal for helping a sibling relax and unwind. The experience includes a full-body massage, a carbonated waterfall wash, a shampoo and steam cap treatment and gua sha lymphatic drainage. Your older sibling will leave with beautiful hair and a calm, clear mind.

For Older Brothers: Vintage Film Cameras

When it comes to finding a vintage camera for your sibling, Kitamura Camera in Shinjuku is considered the best place to shop. The specialty store, which has eight floors, came highly recommended by many of the photographers I asked during photo shoots while modeling. The basement features a photography gallery, the first floor offers film and printing services, floors two through four and six house new and used cameras, and other floors handle services and maintenance, as well as photo studios.

For a more personalized and local experience, Camera Ichiba and Photobazar also came highly recommended.

For Younger Sisters: Sylvanian Families

If your younger sister has yet to discover Sylvanian Families, your parents might consider themselves lucky — for now. These charming collectible animal figurines, soon celebrating their 40th anniversary, come in sets with houses, furniture and accessories, allowing kids to build their own little village. Think of it as the cuter, more irresistible version of Barbie, Bratz or Polly Pocket — only with woodland creatures.

Hard to find in other countries, Japan offers a treasure trove of limited-edition Sylvanian figurines. Whether you’re hunting for a rare character, or the perfect starter set, Tokyo is the place to begin your search. Even better, December 6 marks the grand opening of a new Sylvanian Families store in Solamachi. It’s the perfect chance to find that special figurine and make this holiday season unforgettable for your sister.

For Younger Brothers: Plarail

Plarail, soon celebrating 65 years, is a gift that will keep your little brother entertained for hours. These railroad track system toys come with battery-operated trains and controllers, letting kids take charge of their own Shinkansen, coal engines and control towers. For something extra exciting, look for Plarail’s Doctor Yellow set. In Japan, Doctor Yellow’s rare appearance is said to bring good luck and happiness.

And here’s a fun twist: turn the dining table into a sushi train experience. Train sets encourage endless creativity, so watch as your younger sibling builds, plays and rearranges Shinkansen tracks.

For Pets: Toys

Let’s not overlook the most treasured members of the family — our pets. Japan’s fascination with pet accessories, such as tempura-shaped chew toys, can be found in nearly every pet and variety store. Pet supply stores offer aisles of products designed to make life with pets more enjoyable.

Don Quijote stores include a “Pet Corner” for a selection of creative, Japanese-inspired pet accessories that are sure to delight both you and your furry companions at home.

