Known for its enduring cultural landmarks, active volcanoes, crystal coasts and mouth-watering cuisine, Kyushu is home to many skincare brands that have deep roots in the island’s rich botanical heritage. The skincare brands featured in this article originate from Fukuoka Prefecture, which is well known for its natural landscapes, fresh air and pure water. From the charming rice farms of Hoshino village in Yame city, to the traditional heart of Kurume city, let’s celebrate and explore Kyushu’s locally crafted skincare brands.

Soel

I’ve been a big fan of Soel products over the years and have accumulated quite the collection. Inspired by natural botanicals and holistic living, Soel’s products are carefully handcrafted in Kurume city. Located inland, Kurume is known for its beautiful landscapes, traditional craft skills and fruit picking, which makes it an ideal place for sourcing natural ingredients while practicing holistic skincare.

If there is one product from Soel you should try, it is the Living-Oil delicate feminine oil. Designed with care and sensitivity in mind, it has been formulated with Australian-certified organic sesame, Baobab, and cacay oil (while the ingredients are not Australian, Australia sets a very high bar for organic regulations).

This little bottle moisturizes, reduces inflammation and prevents excess oil production in your body’s sensitive areas. With light notes of rose geranium and jasmine giving it the addictive scent of rose hip, this gentle and soothing formula has become a staple in my nighttime self-care routine.

With summer’s departure and winter’s approach, now is not the time to drop your SPF from your skincare regimen. Citrusy, refreshing and containing an SPF50+PA++, Soel’s Living-Oil UV cream reminds me of being out on the lake with friends during the summer holidays. The gel-like consistency is lightweight, hydrates and seamlessly melts into the skin without leaving a white cast.

Free from alcohol, parabens, silicone, synthetic fragrances, UV absorbers and phenoxyethanol (a preservative), you can apply this sunscreen worry-free, knowing it is thoughtfully made with the environment and our well-being in mind. The UV cream protects you from the sun while simultaneously acting as a nourishing skincare product. This SPF contains first pressed sesame oil, prickly pear oil, cacao oil and Baobab oil. A wonderful addition to try out in your upcoming winter skincare routine, you can find Soel’s products at Cosme Kitchen stores.

Tsubaki Nano Floral

Need a luxurious spa experience from the comfort of your home? Tsubaki Nano Floral is a skincare brand showcasing naturally derived ingredients (free from surfactants and preservatives) from various parts of Kyushu. These products have been formulated with underground spring water collected from Mount Tobikata’s subterranean streams in Yame city, Suizenji nori seaweed from Kogane River in Asakura city and Neroli water derived from oranges in Nagasaki.

While most body moisturizers leave a greasy and sticky layer on the skin — making it difficult to sleep or go about daily life — Tsubaki Nano Floral’s body cream absorbs into the skin within seconds. With subtle aquatic floral notes, its water-based consistency leaves the skin feeling refreshed and supple. As the cooler months approach, this product will also serve as an excellent hand moisturizer thanks to its quick absorption rate.

While the body cream quickly sinks into the skin, Tsubaki Nano Floral’s skin cream takes its time. This lightweight face moisturizer offers a rich and balmy hydration with a formula containing herbal water and five types of plant oils, making it the perfect night cream or winter moisturizer. During the summer, I found the combination of spritzing skin lotion onto the face before following up with a light layer of skin cream worked wonders in locking in hydration without making the skin feel greasy.

Tsubaki Nano Floral is famously included in The Ritz-Carlton Fukuoka’s amenities kits. The trial kit also makes for a delightful introduction to the company’s products. Containing a hair and scalp lotion, body moisturizer, facial spray, cleanser, mask and face moisturizer, this trial kit really does transport you to the grassy foothills of Yame city.

Amritara Organics

Founded in 2008, Amritara Organics grows its organic botanicals (free from pesticides and chemical fertilizers pre- and post-harvest) from its farm in Hoshino village. Alongside the Kyushu ingredients, Amritara celebrates and incorporates produce from other Japanese prefectures such as Ehime’s mikan, Okinawa’s aloe and hibiscus, Iwate’s grapes and Hokkaido’s Murasaki grass. Free from synthetic surfactants, chemicals, preservatives, petroleum-derived ingredients and insect-pigments, Amritara ensures customers an authentic, botanical experience.

Amritara Organics is a brand I haven’t fully explored, but after trying its very popular rice and grape radiance cream, I’ve jumped on the bandwagon and am ready to travel to Kyushu to test out more products. The radiance cream contains rice water collected from Amritara’s farm in Hoshino village and holds a scent reminiscent of orange orchards. With its serum-like cream gel formula, it is heavier than a lotion, but lighter than a night cream.

Fitting for those mornings when you wake up with dry skin and need gentle hydration, this cream offers a great base with a light SPF12 PA++ to keep you protected indoors throughout the day. The radiance cream makes for a wonderful makeup primer base, as it smooths over and settles evenly into fine lines and pores. The product comes out as an orange gel. When applied, it turns white before seamlessly blending into your skin. You can find Amritara at Cosme Kitchen stores.

Related Posts