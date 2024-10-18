Your skin tells your story. From first impressions to lasting confidence: a healthy, well-groomed complexion is the foundation of looking and feeling your best. It reflects the care you give it. Men’s skincare goes beyond labels, packaging and fragrance — it’s about thoughtfully formulated products that have traditionally been marketed to women. By exploring these options, men can discover solutions that better suit their skin’s unique needs, often overlooked in typical unisex skincare lines.

There’s no rule against men using women-targeted products, and many Japanese drugstore brands offer gender-neutral options. However, the market can be overwhelming, with men often seeking guidance on what to use. Today, we’ll explore some products to help you build your ideal skincare routine.

Bulk Homme The Face Mask

Alongside the rise of Korean skincare, face sheet masks have gained popularity for delivering quick results while offering a relaxing self-care experience. Sheet masks generally tend to be made of a thin fabric such as cotton, microfiber, rayon, foil and gel, with cutouts in the eye and nostril area to allow for breathing.

In Japanese drugstores, you’ll find rows upon rows of different sheet masks tasked with hydrating, brightening, soothing and softening your skin. These masks are soaked in a concentrated serum containing nourishing ingredients that swiftly penetrate and absorb into the skin. However, most of these brands target women, so it can be a challenge to find masks to fit a larger face shape.

Enter Bulk Homme’s The Face Mask: a sheet mask featuring a custom-made shape that fits men with a larger face area. Men with longer, vertically wide faces can easily cover all areas, including the forehead, without any concern. It contains a myriad of skin-boosting ingredients such as concentrated hot spring water, hydrolyzed silk, white willow bark, yuzu fruit and apple fruit cultured cell extract. Apply this mask for 15 minutes and your skin will be left feeling refreshed and smooth.

Nile All in One Lotion

Are you getting ready in the morning, just finished shaving and feeling like you’re missing a step? Nile All in One Lotion for men is the perfect closing to your morning skincare routine. It’s a versatile solution that combines the benefits of a lotion, beauty serum, emulsion and moisturizing cream into a single bottle — perfect for when you’re on the go.

Nile’s Lotion addresses skin issues like shine, dryness and post-shave irritation, all without stripping your skin or causing breakouts. Formulated with three types of ceramides, it features hyaluronic acid, yuzu fruit, Japanese rose, tea leaf, kiwi fruit and Japanese yellow bark extract, all designed to nourish and moisturize the skin without leaving a tacky residue. Among the wide variety of scents available, Japanese yuzu is recommended for a refreshing citrus fragrance that captures the essence of Japan.

Botchan Skin Perfector Matte

For men who feel self-conscious about skin texture, oil production and pore visibility but prefer not to use a light foundation or concealer, Botchan’s Skin Perfector Matte offers a solution. This paraben, mineral oil and alcohol-free, mattifying face cream is designed to minimize the appearance of pores and control sebum production throughout the day.

Unscented and lightweight, this primer seamlessly blends into the skin like a moisturizer, suppressing shine and hiding pores for smoother skin. As well as suppressing oil production and minimizing the appearance of pores, it also contains nourishing ingredients such as artichoke leaf extract that, over time, can reduce the appearance of pores, wrinkles and blemishes.

Null Collective Pen Concealer

Sometimes your skin can act up, and that’s completely normal. However, acne or discoloration can take a toll on your confidence. That’s where a light and natural concealer comes in. You need one that effectively covers blemishes, acne scars, uneven beard areas and under-eye bags without looking cakey or heavy, allowing you to maintain a fresh, makeup-free appearance.

Null’s Collective Pen is designed for easy application, making it beginner-friendly for targeting specific points of concern. With just a light tap of your fingers to blend, your blemishes will quickly vanish. Formulated with three types of ceramides, rosemary leaf extract and glycyrrhizin, Null’s concealer not only conceals but also treats your skin — boosting hydration, reducing hyperpigmentation and brightening your complexion.

Uno All in One Lip Creator

The final step: no one likes the look of dry, cracked lips or the uncomfortable tightness that comes with them. Incorporating tinted lip balms into your grooming routine is a simple yet effective way for men to enhance their appearance while maintaining healthy lips.

Uno All in One Lip Creator is a fragrance-free lip balm that initially appears gray in the tube but transforms into a personalized, natural tint when it mixes with your skin’s heat. Designed to fill in fine lines, treat dryness and enhance your lip color, this balm helps brighten your complexion and gives your overall appearance a healthier look. Plus, it’s transfer-proof and enhances your natural lip tone without looking overly made-up.



Related Posts