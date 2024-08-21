Your pet is more than just an animal; it’s your child, your companion, your entire world. Pet lovers would go to great lengths for their beloved companions, and they’re more than willing to pamper them with special products and services — a fact made abundantly clear by the booming pet care market.

The lengths to which the industry goes to cater to pet parents and their fur babies are on full display at AZem, a Sapporo-area lifestyle store encompassing everything related to pets, camping and fishing. Have you ever bought a onesie for your Chihuahua online only to discover it doesn’t fit? AZem helps keep your pooch comfortable and fashionable with pop-up shops selling items handmade by local businesses. These pop-ups allow dogs to try on outfits, letting you find the perfect fit before making a purchase.

After hearing about AZem from friends, I was curious to see what other unique concepts Japanese pet supply stores had to offer, so I ventured into a local shop. What I discovered is that Japan’s critter-focused businesses have every imaginable product to pamper your pets, from premium meal plans and supplements to luxurious fur care products and traditional Japanese clothing.

*Please note: The shops mentioned here sell animal-related products and not the animals themselves.

Pet Food and Meal Plans

The day after my introduction to AZem, I stopped by the newly revamped Pet Smile in Togoshi Ginza. I was greeted with floor-to-ceiling displays jam-packed with pet products. Neon pet signs drew me in deeper as I ventured into the heart of the store. Was this my local supermarket? Sure, the shop sold kibble and snacks, but right by the checkout stood a refrigerator filled with additive-free, homemade meal plans for dogs and cats. My mouth couldn’t help but water as I read through the menu: red snapper potage, chicken and carrot pilaf, soft-stewed roast beef and amazake-infused sukiyaki.

Browsing Pet Smile’s food aisles — fully stocked with prepackaged waffles, apple amazake, sweet potato Mont Blanc cakes, petit hot dogs and Pizza-La’s chicken pizza — only strengthened my resolve to be a cat in my next life.

High-Quality Supplements

Of course, in Japan, health goes beyond meal plans — your pet may live forever with all the supplements on offer. Does your pup suffer from skin allergies, osteoarthritis or another inflammatory condition? Consider stocking up on multivitamins enriched with DHA and EPA, Omega-3 fatty acids known to act as anti-inflammatory agents. Worried doggo won’t be keen to take his morning multi? That shouldn’t be a problem, as you’ll find these health boosters in a variety of fruity flavors, including blueberry and apple. There are even supplements to promote your pet’s cognitive brain functioning. With all the options available at Japan’s pet supply stores, you can be sure that there will be no nutritional gaps in your pet’s diet.

Luxurious Pet Beauty Care

I’m sure you’ve heard of grooming spray, but have you heard of paw cream? Derived from natural ingredients such as rosemary, lavender, aloe vera, olive and jojoba oil, Biosis Paw Cream moisturizes your beloved’s toe beans, taking them from kasakasa (dry) to pururu (soft). Let’s not forget how important a proper skincare routine is — with Caresui’s Natural Skincare Lotion, which uses three types of hot spring water, you can ensure your pet maintains silky skin.

Stinky spaniel? Malodorous mastiff? For dogs suffering from a serious case of BO, Japanese pet supply stores have you covered with fragrances fit for Fido. Wishing you could aroma-twin with your treasured tail-wagger? Smell like Bulgarian damask rose alongside your favorite companion with perfume created by a French perfumer to be worn by both you and your dog.

Cute Clothing for Your Pets

Though the clothing selection at Pet Smile in Togoshi Ginza was somewhat limited, I did come across a yukata (cotton summer kimono) among the various onesies and dresses. This dog-sized yukata was made of a breathable, lightweight fabric ideal for summer festival nights. The little illustrations of kingyo-sukui — goldfish-scooping — and dragonflies added a charming touch. Coordinate with your canine companion this summer, and you’re sure to be bombarded with questions about where you got your outfits.

Try shopping online for cat fashion. You’ll find organic cotton tank tops and protective wear designed to reduce shedding and prevent scratching and fur licking. The list of products designed specifically for pets goes on and on — strollers, hats, sunglasses, shoes. You’ll even find small ice packs to place around your dog’s neck to keep them cool in summer.

Whether you have a pet or not, browsing the wondrous products on display at Tokyo’s pet supply stores is a fascinating way to pass the time. And it’s sure to get you dreaming about the day you have your own furry friend to spoil with all manner of products and services.

