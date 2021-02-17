17 Things To Do in Tokyo and at Home This Weekend: February 26-28

The weather is warming up and with it the compulsion to explore and discover. Luckily, Tokyo obliges with numerous anniversaries this final February weekend, including our favorite samurai and children’s book characters. Head outside and fill your lungs with pre-spring air or hang on the balcony with a good book. Either way, make sure you wear your mask and keep a safe distance.

An exhibition celebrating 25 years of the popular series Rurouni Kenshin, telling the story of a former assassin turned Japanese hero. Fans of the series, or historical manga and anime in general, will be delighted by the rare exhibits on show, including more than 200 handwritten manuscripts and original color drawings.

When: Until Mar 7

Where: Gallery AaMo, Tokyo Dome City, 1-3-61 Kokuraku, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo



2. Gaspard et Lisa – Japan Debut 20th Anniversary Exhibition Celebrate 20 years since the lovable black-and-white pair first debuted in Japan. Created by French husband and wife duo, Gaspard et Lisa (Gaspard and Lisa) are the main characters of a series of children’s book which have yielded decades of sequels, spin-off goods and collaborations. This special exhibition features over 150 original drawings from the picture books in addition to messages from the authors.

When: Until Mar 3

Where: Matsuya Ginza, 3 Chome-6-1 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

3. Pantastic!! Bread Market A stylish and delicious market offering tasty bread and lifestyle goods. This year, the fashionable annual bread bonanza sets up shop at Laforet Museum for two days of pan-tastic action. Bakeries from across the country are gathering alongside select shops and creators to sell a variety of baked goods and bread-related items.

When: Feb 27 – Feb 28

Where: Laforet Museum, 1-11-6 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

4. Beauty & the Beast Strawberry Castle Banquet A decadent dessert buffet awaits you offering delicious sweets and treats with a rose and strawberry theme. The elegant and exciting world of Beauty & the Beast is conjured up at this magnificent feast at the InterContinental Tokyo Bay. Indulge in pink rose cupcakes, strawberry mousse with rose petals and even a beast-like chocolate cake! When: Until May 3

Where: InterContinental Tokyo Bay, 1-16-2 Kaigan Minato-Ku

5. One-Person Marriage Ring Exhibition Picaresque Art Gallery presents ‘One-Person Marriage Ring Exhibition’ which features 36 artists and 113 rings. Unlike the common engagement and wedding rings, the works showcased at this exhibition are made to celebrate the love of ‘self’ and the promise to love oneself forever.

When: Until Feb 28

Where: Picaresque Art Gallery, 4 Chome-54-7 Yoyogi, Shibuya City, Tokyo 6. Peter Shear’s Empty Boat KOKI ARTS is pleased to announce Peter Shear’s first solo exhibition in Japan, Empty Boat. This exhibition will showcase 10 new paintings. Shear, a self-taught artist, experiments with color, composition, and gesture to create images that emotionally relate to the viewer. When: Until Mar 13

Where: Koki Arts, 1-15-2 Higashi-Kanda, Chiyoda-ku 7. View Camellias and Art at Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo In the gardens of Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo, you will find thousands of camellias in full bloom. For the first time, there will be a Tokyo Tsubaki art installation that fuses nature and art. Climb the 150 steps to the three-story pagoda and find a spectacular view of petals gracefully falling beneath the large camellia tree, spread like a red carpet immersed in mist and lights. The view changes depending on the time of day so be sure to visit twice. When: Until Mar 14

Where: Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo, 2 10-8 Sekiguchi, Bunkyo City, Tokyo

Perrotin Tokyo is pleased to present the first solo exhibition in Japan by the German painter Thilo Heinzmann. On view are paintings that combine the compositional elements from various series from his past practices – pigment paintings, Tacmo, Aicmo, and polystyrene paintings with glass – in a new way for the first time.

When: Until Mar 20

Where: Perrotin Tokyo, Piramide Building, 1F, 6-6-9 Roppongi, Minato-Ku