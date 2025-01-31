February in Japan sees some of the coldest days of the year, with much of northern Japan blanketed in pristine, white snow. The country prides itself on its four seasons, and February is the perfect time to witness Japan in its ethereal, wintery wonderland form. Northern regions such as Hokkaido and Tohoku are a powdery dream-come-true for snow sport lovers during this month, and snow festivals are seen across the country.

There’s much more than just snowy activities to keep people occupied in Japan in February, however. Tokyo rarely sees snow, and southern regions of the country even start to see early blooms in February. February is also the month of love and Valentine’s Day is widely celebrated in Japan. Enjoy romantic activities, gift-giving and sweet treats during your visit.

February Travel Overview

Bundle up: Winters in Tokyo might be mild compared to other parts of the world, but February is usually the coldest month of the year. Make sure to wear enough layers, especially if traveling north.

In the same vein, many areas of Japan in February have snowfall. Wear sensible, waterproof shoes.

Winter festivals happen across the nation, making for spectacular sights and large crowds.

February is the peak ski season. Get your ski passes and lodging early so you don’t miss out.

Popular Activities and Things To Do in February

Winter Sports

Boasting fresh powder snow, Japan is a popular place to visit in February for winter sports enthusiasts. From Niseko to Hakuba, there are plenty of ski resorts to choose from, many of which are only a couple of hours away from Tokyo.

There are also a host of ice skating rinks set up across the capital, including Tokyo Midtown Ice Skating Rink. These are usually open until mid- to late-February, and make for a lovely, wintery activity.

Snow Festivals

There are several snow festivals in February in Japan, with the most famous one being the Sapporo Snow Festival, which takes place in early- to mid-February. There is also the Yokote Kamakura Festival, where igloos cover the snowy terrain for an otherworldly sight. If you pay a visit to Mount Fuji, it’s well worth trying to catch the Lake Saiko Ice Festival, where ice sculptures are set up, with the iconic mountain serving as a backdrop.

Setsubun

According to the old Japanese calendar, the start of spring is marked in early February. A national festival called Setsubun happens on February 2, 3 or 4, the day before the first day of spring. Setsubun is celebrated by scattering dried soybeans at temples, shrines, schools or local communities to ward off evil spirits. Often, adults wear an oni (demon) mask, while children throw beans at them. If you are in Japan in early February, partaking in Setsubun festivities is great fun.

Witness the Early Blooms

February in Japan isn’t just about the snow season. Some of the year’s earliest blooms are visible in February, including cherry blossoms in Okinawa and camellia flowers in Izu Oshima.

The most noteworthy of Japan’s February blooms, however, are the plum flowers. There are plenty of places across the country to witness plum blossoms, including Yushima Tenjin Shrine in Tokyo and the Jonangu Shrine in Kyoto.

Chocolate Month

February is the perfect time to indulge your romantic whims — and sweet tooth. Japan loves celebrating love, and limited-time chocolate treats can be found all over the country throughout the month. Try out anything from convenience store chocolates to fantastic bean-to-bar chocolates during your stay.

Winter Shopping

If gift-giving is your love language, there are plenty of fantastic places to go shopping during winter. Hit up the glitzy Ginza area for some high-end shopping, or go thrifting in Shimokitazawa or Koenji.

Top Destinations To Visit in February

Hokkaido

If you’re visiting Japan in February, you might as well embrace the cold and go to the snowiest, dreamiest destination. Hokkaido in February is magical and snowy, and has plenty of activities. The Sapporo Snow Festival and the Otaru Snow Light Path Festival are beautiful, particularly at nighttime when the snow sculptures are lit up. Skiing in Hokkaido is also unparalleled, with incredible powder snow and several ski resorts across the prefecture.

Okinawa

If you’re not a fan of the cold, you could travel to the other side of Japan for a visit to Okinawa. Though the beaches aren’t open in February, the weather there is mild and less humid than the rest of the year, making for a comfortable destination in winter. February is the perfect time to catch some cherry blossoms and even go whale watching.

Jigokudani Monkey Park, Nagano

You’ve probably seen pictures of the adorable monkeys that go soaking in hot springs in Nagano. These wild monkeys can be seen bathing throughout the winter, so if you’ve never seen these lovely creatures before, February is the perfect time to go.

Travel Tips and Recommendations

Japan Weather in February

The weather in Japan heavily depends on the region you’re in. Northern Japan sees heavy snowfall, whereas southern Japan can have warm weather. Tokyo rarely sees any snow, but it is still cold, especially in the mornings and evenings. Make sure to pack enough warm clothes.

Transportation in February

Transportation in Japan is reliable all year-round, but heavy snowfall can cause delays, especially in regions less used to snow. If there’s a blizzard in Tokyo, highways and trains may close for safety purposes. If you’re caught in snowy weather during your time in Japan, make sure to stay up-to-date with public transport statuses so as not to get stranded.

Accommodation in February

Cherry blossom and fall foliage seasons garner the largest crowds in Japan. Yet, while February isn’t usually the most crowded month, Japan is a popular destination year-round. So, if you’re planning to go skiing, you’ll want to book your accommodation early. Arriving at your hotel early is also recommended.

