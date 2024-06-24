Whether you’re needing an afternoon sugar fix or indulging in a moment of self-care, there is always a time and place for chocolate. Japan excels in all things sweet and while traditional Japanese sweets like mochi and soft cream are universally loved, Japanese chocolate is also world-class. We all know Japanese convenience stores set the bar high, and they’ve won us over again, delivering top-notch chocolate treats fit for any occasion. Here are my current five favorite convenience store chocolates, perfect for those moments when you need a little chocolate to lift your spirits.

Ministop White Chocolate Strawberries

I’m grateful Ministop isn’t as common in Tokyo as 7-Eleven and Lawson. If it were, the store’s white chocolate strawberries would become a staple in my diet. These aren’t the letdown chocolate strawberries with yoghurt-like coating or powdery, cough-inducing berries. Ministop’s sweet white chocolate boasts a silky, buttery texture that melts in your mouth at just the right pace.

The chocolate-to-strawberry ratio achieves perfect balance, with the creamy chocolate enhancing the airy strawberry’s tartness. Other convenience store chains only offer chocolate-covered strawberries seasonally, while Ministop’s chocolate strawberries are sold all year-round, earning its status as the ultimate destination for satisfying strawberry chocolate cravings.

Ghana

When they say that Lotte’s Ghana chocolate is better than a boyfriend, they’re not wrong. I remember spending one cold and lonely Valentine’s Day in Hokkaido with a Ghana milk chocolate box set. It closely resembled an old-school James Bond DVD collection, but instead of a set of movies, it contained 20 to 30 Ghana chocolate bars. Looking back, I admit this wasn’t my best moment, but Lotte’s Ghana chocolate is exceptional.

The simplicity of this chocolate shouldn’t be underestimated. It achieves an unparalleled balance of milky richness, sweetness and chocolatey depth. One delicate snap, and off into your mouth the chocolate goes, instantly melting and delivering a thick and satisfying experience with each bite. These days I’m still boyfriend-free, and you’ll spot me on occasion sneaking one or two of these bars into my basket on a late-night convenience store run. I recommend you do the same.

7-Eleven Gummy Chocolate

Released at the beginning of April, 7-Eleven’s gummy chocolates have become my latest go-to chocolate. Priced at only ¥100 per pack, you’ll be tempted to bulk buy and enjoy them all in one sitting. These chocolates feature a semi-sweet milk chocolate outer layer — made from sustainable cacao — encasing a robust gummy infused with 100% domestic Japanese fruit juice. As the outer chocolate layer melts away, you’re greeted with a burst of vibrant fruity flavor from the gummy center. This item has become an infatuation, to the point where I drag my friends into the store to sample these addictive gummies when we go out.

While there has been a bit of debate about whether the chocolate leans towards a darker chocolate, I personally find it to be a rich cacao-infused milk chocolate. These gummies are available in other flavors such as Okinawa apple mango, Kiyomi orange and white chocolate strawberry (although I haven’t spotted orange or strawberry at any 7-Eleven stores yet). The bottom line: these chocolate gummies offer an enjoyable and affordable treat with a playful texture for your next visit to Japan.

Takenoko no Sato

There is an ongoing debate about which chocolate snack reigns supreme: Kinoko no Yama or Takenoko no Sato. You’ve likely encountered Kinoko no Yama; its mushroom chocolate head atop a biscuit stem is iconic. While Kinoko no Yama’s mushrooms are undeniably adorable, Takenoko no Sato wins on texture and taste. Shaped in the form of a takenoko (bamboo shoot), its petite, bullet-like form makes for easy munching, and disappears before you know it.

The chocolate to cookie ratio is perfectly balanced at three-to-one. The simple cookie base lends a satisfying crunch and provides the perfect canvas for the star attraction: the milk chocolate. Takenoko’s milk chocolate reminds me of a KitKat — sweet and creamy with a distinct cocoa flavor. Takenoko no Sato comes in small single-serving packs at Lawson, FamilyMart and Ministop, making it the perfect sweet treat for when you’re on the go.

Bit by Bourbon

If you’re looking for a bit of texture, sweetness and zest, then Bit by Bourbon is just what you need. Newly released in April this year, they are wrapped in environmentally friendly packaging and made with sustainable cacao beans sourced from Ghana, so you can enjoy these wonderful snacks with a clear conscience. These chocolates are a texture-lover’s dream. A strawberry chocolate layer evokes childhood memories with its resemblance to strawberry milk. Embedded with tiny flecks of what I think are real bits, the chocolate layer offers a subtle and tangy twist while remaining faithful to nostalgic childhood flavors.

Embedded within the strawberry milk chocolate are crispy soybean puffs that add a satisfying crunch to every bite. The smooth and creamy milk chocolate base complements the tangy strawberry chocolate paired with the crunchy soy puffs. The eco-friendly packaging, resembling a stick of gum or lozenges, is what initially drew me in. There are 11 individually wrapped chocolate pieces, perfect for tucking into your bag for those moments when you crave a sweet treat during work, or to share with friends after a meal.

Related Posts