Winter in Japan brings the unlikely tradition of illuminations, transforming urban spaces into glittering wonderlands. In Tokyo, locals and visitors alike come to marvel at the stunning displays. From shiny intersections to romantic promenades, here are the top illumination spots to explore this season.

Top Tokyo Illumination Spots

Shibuya Aodokutsu Illumination 2024 The road near the iconic Shibuya Crossing intersection bursts with aquamarine light, creating a fantastical frosty wonderland. Date & Time Dec 06-25・17:00-22:00 Price Free Location Shibuya Koen Dori More Details

Shibuya Sky Illumination 2024 Shibuya Sky will celebrate the season with a glowing tree of light that extends to the heavens, along with bubbles and mirrors. Date & Time Dec 02-25・11:00~・Special performance 19:00–22:00 Price ¥2,500 Location Shibuya Sky More Details

Keyakizaka Illumination 2024 Watch some 800,000 lights glitter along the elegant streets of Roppongi, as the whole complex is ablaze with light trails. Date & Time Nov 07-Dec 25・17:00-23:00 Price Free Location Keyakizaka More Details

Tokyo Midtown Promenade of Lights 2024 The beloved illumination event returns for another year. Enjoy a mesmerizing stroll along a shimmering gold open-air pathway. Date & Time Nov 14, 2024-Feb 24, 2025・17:00-23:00 Price Free Location Midtown Garden More Info Located on Plaza 1F More Details

Shinjuku Southern Terrace Minamillum 2024-2025 The Shinjuku Southern Terrace winter illuminations are back, with the ‘Twinkly Light System,’ an impressive interactive light show. Date & Time Nov 15, 2024-Feb 14, 2025・16:30-00:00 Price Free Location Shinjuku Southern Terrace More Details

Marunouchi Street Park Illumination and Christmas Market 2024 Around 286 trees in the Marunouchi area will be adorned with approximately 820,000 sparkling champagne gold LED bulbs. Stroll through the Christmas Market and ice skate under the sparkling lights. Date & Time Nov 14-Dec 25・11:00-22:00・Event days and times vary, check the website for individual attractions Price Free Location Marunouchi Naka-Dori Avenue More Details

Yebisu Garden Place Winter Illumination and Christmas Marche Yebisu Garden Place is celebrating their 30th anniversary and the holiday season with a special illumination display. Over 100,000 champagne gold lights will illuminate the area. Enjoy the lights and Christmas markets for decor, gifts, food and drinks. Date & Time Nov 09-Dec 25・・Event days and times vary, check the website for individual attractions Price Free Location Yebisu Garden Place More Details

Yomiuri Land Jewellumination 2024 The world’s only gemstone-inspired illumination event is taking place at Yomiuri Land, featuring a record-breaking 6.5 million bulbs. Date & Time Oct 24, 2024-Apr 6, 2025・16:00-20:30 Price ¥1,800 Location Yomiuri Land More Details

Tips for Enjoying Tokyo’s Illuminations

Best time to visit: For a more relaxed experience, visit on weekday evenings. Arriving just before sunset allows you to enjoy the transition from dusk to a dazzling display of lights.

Photography tips: Use a tripod and experiment with long exposure settings to capture fantastic, glittering images. Don’t forget to try creative angles to add new dimensions to your pictures.

Transportation: Public transport can get crowded, so make sure you leave plenty of time to get to where you need to be.

Food and drink: Warm up at nearby cafes or treat yourself to seasonal specialties at local restaurants. Don’t miss out on festive Christmas markets, like the ones at Roppongi or near Tokyo Sky Tree.

