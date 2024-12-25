Winter in Japan brings the unlikely tradition of illuminations, transforming urban spaces into glittering wonderlands. In Tokyo, locals and visitors alike come to marvel at the stunning displays. From shiny intersections to romantic promenades, here are the top illumination spots to explore this season.
Top Tokyo Illumination Spots
Shibuya Aodokutsu Illumination 2024
The road near the iconic Shibuya Crossing intersection bursts with aquamarine light, creating a fantastical frosty wonderland.
|Date & Time
|Dec 06-25・17:00-22:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Shibuya Koen Dori
Shibuya Sky Illumination 2024
Shibuya Sky will celebrate the season with a glowing tree of light that extends to the heavens, along with bubbles and mirrors.
|Date & Time
|Dec 02-25・11:00~・Special performance 19:00–22:00
|Price
|¥2,500
|Location
|Shibuya Sky
Keyakizaka Illumination 2024
Watch some 800,000 lights glitter along the elegant streets of Roppongi, as the whole complex is ablaze with light trails.
|Date & Time
|Nov 07-Dec 25・17:00-23:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Keyakizaka
Tokyo Midtown Promenade of Lights 2024
The beloved illumination event returns for another year. Enjoy a mesmerizing stroll along a shimmering gold open-air pathway.
|Date & Time
|Nov 14, 2024-Feb 24, 2025・17:00-23:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Midtown Garden
|More Info
|Located on Plaza 1F
Shinjuku Southern Terrace Minamillum 2024-2025
The Shinjuku Southern Terrace winter illuminations are back, with the ‘Twinkly Light System,’ an impressive interactive light show.
|Date & Time
|Nov 15, 2024-Feb 14, 2025・16:30-00:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Shinjuku Southern Terrace
Marunouchi Street Park Illumination and Christmas Market 2024
Around 286 trees in the Marunouchi area will be adorned with approximately 820,000 sparkling champagne gold LED bulbs. Stroll through the Christmas Market and ice skate under the sparkling lights.
|Date & Time
|Nov 14-Dec 25・11:00-22:00・Event days and times vary, check the website for individual attractions
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Marunouchi Naka-Dori Avenue
Yebisu Garden Place Winter Illumination and Christmas Marche
Yebisu Garden Place is celebrating their 30th anniversary and the holiday season with a special illumination display. Over 100,000 champagne gold lights will illuminate the area. Enjoy the lights and Christmas markets for decor, gifts, food and drinks.
|Date & Time
|Nov 09-Dec 25・・Event days and times vary, check the website for individual attractions
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Yebisu Garden Place
Yomiuri Land Jewellumination 2024
The world’s only gemstone-inspired illumination event is taking place at Yomiuri Land, featuring a record-breaking 6.5 million bulbs.
|Date & Time
|Oct 24, 2024-Apr 6, 2025・16:00-20:30
|Price
|¥1,800
|Location
|Yomiuri Land
Tips for Enjoying Tokyo’s Illuminations
- Best time to visit: For a more relaxed experience, visit on weekday evenings. Arriving just before sunset allows you to enjoy the transition from dusk to a dazzling display of lights.
- Photography tips: Use a tripod and experiment with long exposure settings to capture fantastic, glittering images. Don’t forget to try creative angles to add new dimensions to your pictures.
- Transportation: Public transport can get crowded, so make sure you leave plenty of time to get to where you need to be.
- Food and drink: Warm up at nearby cafes or treat yourself to seasonal specialties at local restaurants. Don’t miss out on festive Christmas markets, like the ones at Roppongi or near Tokyo Sky Tree.