Christmas in Japan is a wholly commercialized affair. Its key components include KFC, cake and couples’ time, with love hotels often fully booked out as young couples set out to get in some quality alone time. For those not in relationships, it’s a time of friendship and festive (non-religious) cheer, with venues ranging from hotels to clubs hosting special Christmas-themed events to entice revelers to splash their cash.

In Japan, where the holiday is a relatively new celebration, how you spend the season is really up to you.

The Start of Christmas in Japan

Jesuit priest Saint Francis Xavier is widely credited as being the first person to bring Christianity (and Christmas) to Japan. He landed in Kagoshima in 1549 and spent just over two years in the country, predominantly in modern-day Nagasaki Prefecture. During his time, it is believed that he baptized around 30,000 converts, markings the beginning of Christmas observances in Nagasaki. However, just over 50 years later, the increasingly distrustful shogunate under Tokugawa Ieyasu banned Christianity, and Christmas along with it.

Christians were forced into hiding, becoming known as “Kakure Kirishitan” for the next 250 years. During this time, Japan shut itself off from the rest of the world, forbidding any outside influence until 1853, when the United States forced Japan to open its ports.

Meiji Christmas

Fifteen years later, the Meiji Restoration began with Emperor Meiji’s ascension in 1868, ushering a new period of modernization that lasted until 1912.

According to JSTOR, by the 1870s, department stores began stocking Christmas decorations, and the celebration gradually entered public consciousness. By the mid-1960s, along with the American occupation of Japan and the rise of globalization, key American products like chocolate made their way into Japanese culture.

It was during this period that Christmas really took off, becoming a commercialized holiday centered on spreading cheer and celebrating the season, rather than religious observance. Over time, Christmas in Japan has grown into a modern celebration full of unique customs adapted to Japanese tastes and lifestyles.

What People Do for Christmas in Japan Today

Unlike in the west, where Christmas is primarily a family-centered holiday, in Japan it is akin to Valentine’s Day, celebrated by couples. Many mark the occasion with romantic dates, fancy restaurant reservations and gift exchange. Illuminated streets, elaborate cakes and couple getaways fuel the festive atmosphere, making Christmastime an opportunity to enjoy romance amid the twinkling lights.

For those not celebrating with a partner, Christmas in Japan is often spent with friends. Group gatherings can involve cozy evenings at home, potluck-style dishes or even all-night karaoke sessions. Exchanging small, thoughtful gifts is also popular. Rather than a quiet family gathering, Christmas is a lively social occasion where people can make merry with friends.

Christmas Markets

Christmas markets pop up in places like Yokohama’s Red Brick Warehouse and Hibiya Park, providing German-inspired food, handcrafted gifts and mulled wine.

Illuminations

Every year, shopping districts, parks and theme parks host their own special Christmas illuminations that draw crowds from near and far. Popular destinations include Yomiuri Land and Roppongi Keyakizaka.

Japanese Christmas Commercialism

For many Japanese people, Christmas is a lighthearted occasion defined by its own commercial traditions and seasonal flair, serving as an exciting lead-up to the New Year’s celebrations.

Christmas Chicken

In Japan, Christmas is famously associated with KFC. This tradition dates back to the 1970s when KFC launched a highly successful advertising campaign proclaiming, “Kentucky for Christmas!” The message resonated, and eating fried chicken on Christmas Eve became an instant hit. Today, many families and couples pre-order KFC “party barrels” weeks in advance, making the meal’s pick-up a festive ritual in itself.

Christmas Cakes

Elaborate Christmas cakes, typically adorned with strawberries and whipped cream, have become a staple of the festive season. These cakes, often known as strawberry shortcake, are available everywhere from fancy bakeries to convenience stores, with many offering pre-orders as early as September!

Santa Claus

It’s perhaps unsurprising that Japan, with its love of cute things and mascots, has taken to Santa Claus. Children can visit Santa’s grotto in large department stores, and schools often encourage students to write lists to the big man.

