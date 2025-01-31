In this week’s news roundup, we report on SoftBank’s plans to potentially invest up to $25 billion in OpenAI. The search continues for a truck driver whose 2-ton vehicle fell into a large sinkhole in Saitama Prefecture on Tuesday. KyoAni arsonist Shinji Aoba drops his appeal to have his death sentence overturned. Fuji TV’s president and chairman announce their resignations during a more than 10-hour press conference on Monday. In sport’s news, Hoshoryu becomes sumo’s 74th yokozuna and Naoya Inoue easily defeats South Korea’s Ye Joon Kim.

SoftBank in Talks To Invest up to $25 billion in OpenAI

The Financial Times (FT) reported this week that SoftBank is in talks to invest up to $25 billion in OpenAI. If the deal were to go through, it would make the Japanese investment group the biggest financial backer of ChatGPT’s parent company. According to the British daily newspaper, the lender is considering an investment of between $15 billion and $25 billion. That would surpass Microsoft’s $13 billion stake in the AI research organization. The FT added that SoftBank could spend more than $40 billion on its partnership with OpenAI.

“The talks are ongoing and the amount that SoftBank could invest in primary equity into OpenAI is a moving target,” said one person familiar with the matter. The two companies have also teamed up with Oracle and investment firm MGX to form the Stargate Project, which reportedly plans to invest $500 billion in AI over the next four years. US President Donald Trump called it “the largest AI infrastructure project in history.” However, according to Trump’s “First Buddy,” Elon Musk, “They don’t actually have the money.”

Truck Driver Still Trapped After Vehicle Falls Into Large Sinkhole in Saitama

Rescue workers are still trying to retrieve a 74-year-old truck driver whose 2-ton vehicle fell into a large sinkhole at an intersection in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture, on Tuesday morning. A report of the collapsed road and the fallen truck was received at around 9:50 a.m. The collapse, local authorities have said, was likely caused by a ruptured sewage pipe running around 10 meters below the prefectural road. On Wednesday, the cargo bed of the man’s truck was recovered from the opening.

The fate of the driver, however, remains unknown. Firefighters deployed a crane and ropes to try to pull him out, but water in the hole has hampered the rescue operation. The man was initially able to speak before communication with him was lost at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday. The following day, a new sinkhole emerged nearby to further hamper the rescue operation. The two sinkholes merged on Thursday. Kyodo News reports that the hole has now expanded to roughly 40 meters wide and up to 15 meters deep.

KyoAni Arsonist Drops Appeal Against Death Penalty

Shinji Aoba, the man responsible for the deaths of 36 people in 2019 when he carried out an arson attack on Kyoto Animation studio premises, has dropped his appeal to have his death sentence overturned. Last January, the Kyoto District Court ruled that the defendant was fully competent to take criminal responsibility for his actions. Aoba’s lawyers appealed the decision to the Osaka High Court, arguing that he shouldn’t have been held responsible because he was suffering from severe delusions and couldn’t differentiate between right and wrong.

On Monday, Aoba overruled his attorneys by withdrawing his appeal and subsequently finalizing his sentence. Five and a half years ago, he entered the front door of Kyoto Animation’s office and doused it with around 40 liters of gasoline before setting it alight, shouting “drop dead.” He had reportedly accused the studio, often referred to as “KyoAni,” of stealing his work. Thirty-six people died as a result of the attack and 32 others were injured. It was the worst mass killing in Japan since 2001.

Fuji TV Execs Announce Resignation During 10-Hour Press Conference

On Monday, more than 400 people from 191 media organizations gathered at Fuji TV’s headquarters in Tokyo for a press conference that began at 4 p.m. Usually this kind of event is wrapped up within an hour. Sometimes it can go on a little longer if it’s a particularly scandalous topic. This one lasted more than 10 hours. The press conference was held to address claims of a corporate cover-up in connection to the sexual assault allegations against the now retired entertainer Masahiro Nakai.

The former SMAP member reportedly paid a woman ¥90 million in settlement money after being accused of sexual misconduct. Fuji TV executives knew about this, yet the station continued to broadcast a program hosted by him. Network president Koichi Minato and chairman Shuji Kano announced their resignations at the press conference on Monday. “We’ are very sorry that we mishandled the case because of our lack of awareness about human rights and corporate governance,” said Minato. “Our responses to the involved woman were inadequate.”

Hoshoryu Becomes Sumo’s 74th Yokozuna

The world of sumo has a new yokozuna. On Wednesday morning, the Japan Sumo Association officially promoted Hoshoryu to the highest rank in the makuuchi division of the sport. He is the 74th grand champion and the sixth Mongolian to assume the title. The 25-year-old from Ulaanbaatar follows in the footsteps of his uncle, Asashoryu, who went on to become one of the most successful yokozuna of all time. Hoshoryu earned promotion to yokozuna after winning the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament in Tokyo.

His prospects didn’t look good, though, after the ninth day of the tournament. He already had three losses to his name by that stage. Another would have put him out of contention. He battled back and went into the final day one win behind leader Kinbozan. After Oho defeated Kinbozan, Hoshoryu set up a rare three-way play-off following his victory over fellow ozeki, Kotozakura. He then overcame Kinbozan and Oho to clinch the Emperor’s Cup for a second time. His first triumph was in July 2023.

Naoya Inoue Defends Undisputed Super Bantamweight Crown

Japanese boxing sensation Naoya Inoue comfortably defeated South Korea’s Ye Joon Kim last Friday thanks to a fourth-round knockout. The man nicknamed “Monster” never looked in any trouble against an opponent who stepped in as a late replacement for injured Australian challenger Sam Goodman. On top throughout, Inoue ended the contest with a jab and a right hand. The man currently ranked second on the pound-for-pound list is planning to fight in Las Vegas next. His opponent is expected to be unbeaten Mexican Alan David Picasso.

In men’s soccer, Brighton have reportedly rejected a bid believed to be worth €65m for Kaoru Mitoma from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro-League club Al-Nassr. Kyogo Furuhashi completed his move from Scottish Premier League champions Celtic to Ligue 1 side Rennes. Staying in France, Keito Nakamura struck his eighth league goal of the season as Stade de Reims drew 1-1 with PSG. In Belgium, Keisuke Goto scored on his first start for Anderlecht in their 4-1 win over Mechelen. He also netted in their 4-3 Europa League defeat to Hoffenheim.

