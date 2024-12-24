Happy New Year! We’ll all feel propelled forward by the new moon in Capricorn on December 30; feeling ambitious and recharged, you’ll want to take life by the horns (get it, since we’re in Cap season?). Action planet Mars is still retrograde, though, so it might feel difficult to take action despite your bubbling drive. The beginning of 2025 will test our collective patience with ourselves and serve as a reminder that tangible progress isn’t the only sign of productivity.

Though we’re deep in grounded Capricorn season, we’ll be heavily influenced by water this month. Romantic Venus enters dreamy Pisces on January 2, Mars dips into sensitive Cancer and the full moon waxes on the 13th in the crab’s sign. Plus, we have the magical nodes (lunar points of destiny) phasing into Pisces and Virgo on January 11 for the first time in almost twenty years, starting an 18-month cycle that will heal our relationship with control and self-judgment. All this aquatic action will have us in our feels early in the new year. Enjoy the emotional waters, because the only way past these currents is to go through them.

We’ll round out the month with a whole lotta Aquarius. Mercury enters Aquarius on January 27 and we have a satisfyingly aligned new moon on the 29th, all in the quirky air sign’s portion of the sky. Expect out-of-the-box inspiration and exciting new possibilities; jot ideas down and nurture your enthusiasm until next month, when Mars goes direct.

We’re going into the new year with a lot of ambition and dreams, but January might not be the time to take action – yet. Be patient and protect your mind palace. Magic will ensue.

Capricorn January Horoscope

Happy birthday, Cap! Open up your throat chakra — being open to communication is going to be key to a successful month. As you bask in the warmth of your solar return, Venus enters your 3rd house of communication and the mind, encouraging you to open up to your loved ones and establish deeper connections. Communication planet Mercury enters your home sign on January 8. Trust your sense of self, let the world know you and enjoy the rest of your season with your favorite people.

Aquarius January Horoscope

This month will bring major transitions and help you step into your destiny, Aquarius. The north node moves into your 2nd house of work and daily routines, putting your career into sharper focus for the next 18 months. Later this month we’ll enter your season, which means that the sun, Pluto, Mercury and the new moon will all be in your sign. Use the new moon on the 29th to help you harness the power of transformational Pluto and get intentional about your goals.

Pisces January Horoscope

January will be a magical time for you Pisces, opening up an abundance of creative and whimsical possibilities for you to tap into. Venus moves into your home sign early in the month, drawing out your natural charms and romantic side. The north node shifts into your 1st house on January 11, marking the start of incredible self-discovery for the next year and a half. Use the new moon on the 29th, which takes place in your 12th house of dreams, to further draw out inspiration from your subconscious. Consider keeping a dream journal to jot down any divine intuition.

Aries January Horoscope

This month, you’ll do some major reflection on how you connect with the people you’re closest to. Your ruling planet Mars continues its retrograde in your 4th house of home and foundations. You may feel some tensions in your familial connections; if there’s an issue you’ve been ignoring with your loved ones, it might be time to have those difficult conversations. Thankfully, the full moon on the 13th will provide some warmth in your home life. Use this month to reestablish your foundations and healing practices.

Taurus January Horoscope

You’re feeling social and collaborative this month, Taurus. Your ruling planet Venus enters your 11th house of friendships and hopes, expanding your social awareness and encouraging you to open up to your loved ones. Starting January 11, the north node also phases into your 11th house, starting an 18-month cycle where you prioritize your friendships and your fun-loving aspirations. Kick off this pivotal time by checking out some events near you with the people that energize you.

Gemini January Horoscope

You’re setting the foundation for professional success this month, Gemini. Venus graces your 10th house of career, emboldening you to speak up about your projects at the workplace. The lunar nodes also phase into the section of your chart that rules your home and professional life, putting your long-term focus on your work-life balance. Remember that you’re never as stuck as you think you are, and if you’re ever unhappy in the path you’re taking, you can always find a different way — or better yet, carve your own path.

Cancer January Horoscope

This is a big month of exploring for you, Cancer — both physically and in terms of your identity. With Venus entering your 9th house of travel and philosophy, you’ll feel the urge to see what’s out there. Meanwhile, Mars retrogrades back into your home sign, calling you to pause and reflect on what you truly want, and how you want to project your identity outwards. All the inner reflection will culminate in the mid-month full moon in your 1st house: Move your body, start that project you’ve been thinking about and go on that day trip — with friends or solo — to celebrate and get in tune with your body.

Leo January Horoscope

Don’t be afraid to be vulnerable this month, Leo. Venus dances through your 8th house of intimacy and shared resources, allowing you to pivot your focus to how you connect and share with those you’re closest to. Later this month, we enter the season of Aquarius, your sister sign. The Aquarius new moon at the end of the month signals a release of old patterns and will have you excited to nurture your connections. Spend some quality time with your loved ones, platonic or romantic, new or old, by hitting the town.

Virgo January Horoscope

You’re desiring strong, meaningful connections this month, Virgo. Venus graces your 7th house of relationships, making your romantic and professional networks all the more important this month. The north node also brings relationships to the forefront, while the south node phases into your home sign, making you confront not just the ties you’ve established but also how they impact your identity. The beginning of this 18-month journey might include shedding connections that no longer serve you, which might be painful but necessary. Don’t overthink it, though; take yourself and your special someone on fun dates and flow with what follows.

Libra January Horoscope

It’s a new year, new you, Libra. Your ruling planet Venus graces your 6th house of health and habits, encouraging you to establish new ways of taking care of yourself — whether it’s by revamping your diet, beautifying your home or taking on a new hobby. The north node further nudges along your Routine 2.0, and you’ll spend the next 18 months focused on healthier work habits that make sense for your career, but more importantly, your quotidian life. Happiness is born from the small things, which can be as simple as a clean home.

Scorpio January Horoscope

Allow yourself to be joyful and present this month, Scorpio. Venus dances through your 5th house of creativity and play, letting you embrace your inner child and take on creative projects that may have been on the backburner for a while. In the meantime, Mars continues its retrograde through your 9th house of philosophy and higher education. It may be difficult for you to make sense of the bigger picture or to envision the path ahead, but try not to overthink things. Revelations will come in hindsight, so enjoy the moment and tune in to what your body already knows.

Sagittarius January Horoscope

We all have to grow up at some point, Sag, and this month marks the beginning of some major adulting. The nodes shift into your home and career sectors, forcing you to rethink your domestic life — your home is as not just where you sleep but where you live out your most private and rejuvenating hours. You’re also reevaluating your work life this month, pursuing new ways of honoring your creative spirit and commencing an 18-month journey of building a career founded not on status but genuine interest. Allow people into your space and trust yourself enough to be honest about your desires; it’ll beckon in a new wave of clarity and belonging, suitable for a slightly older version of yourself.

