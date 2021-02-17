17 Things To Do in Tokyo and at Home This Weekend: February 19-21

After the exciting, and unexpected, events of Valentine’s Day weekend, take a breath and look ahead at what’s left to come this February. Dine on delicious sweets, check out some Czech animation or search for budding flowers. Create memories at home or out and about, your choice. But most importantly, don’t forget to keep safe and stay up-to-date with the latest news on Covid in Tokyo.

Enjoy a fun and tasty cafe time with the popular characters by Qrais. The quirky creations of Japanese illustrator and animator Qrais are popping up to take over Tokyo Parade cafe and goods store on the sixth floor of Shibuya PARCO. Tuck into special themed menu items, check out the limited goods on sale and immerse yourself in the humorous world of Qrais Cafe with all your favorite characters.

When: Until April 5

Where: Shibuya PARCO, 15-1 Udagawacho, Shibuya City, Tokyo



Uplink Shibuya presents a program of glorious Czech animation from the 1960s-1980s. This celebration of the magical age of Czech animation features 140 short films showcasing a wide variety of charming styles and stories.

When: Until Feb 25

Where: Uplink Shibuya 37-18 Udagawa, Shibuya-ku

3. Pretty Woman Afternoon Tea Are you a fan of the award-winning movie Pretty Woman? Then you’ll love this unique afternoon tea experience at the Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi. Designed in collaboration with FRED, the makers of the iconic necklace worn by Julia Roberts, this signature dining experience combines the culinary creativity of Four Seasons with the joyful sophistication of the French jewelry maison.

When: Until Mar 31, (11:00-12:30 | 13:00-15:00 | 15:30-17:30)

Where: Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi, 1-2-1 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku

4. Beauty & the Beast Strawberry Castle Banquet A decadent dessert buffet awaits you offering delicious sweets and treats with a rose and strawberry theme. The elegant and exciting world of Beauty & the Beast is conjured up at this magnificent feast at the InterContinental Tokyo Bay. Indulge in pink rose cupcakes, strawberry mousse with rose petals and even a beast-like chocolate cake! When: Until May 3

Where: InterContinental Tokyo Bay, 1-16-2 Kaigan Minato-Ku

5. One-Person Marriage Ring Exhibition Picaresque Art Gallery presents ‘One-Person Marriage Ring Exhibition’ which features 36 artists and 113 rings. Unlike the common engagement and wedding rings, the works showcased at this exhibition are made to celebrate the love of ‘self’ and the promise to love oneself forever.

When: Until Feb 28

Where: Picaresque Art Gallery, 4 Chome-54-7 Yoyogi, Shibuya City, Tokyo 6. Yoshida Hiroshi: Commemorating the 70th Anniversary of His Death This exhibition marks the 70th anniversary since Yoshida Hiroshi’s death, featuring many of his print works throughout his life as the artist who brought Western realism and Japanese traditional art together. When: Until Mar 28

Where: Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum, Uenokoen 8-36, Taito-ku 7. View Camellias and Art at Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo In the gardens of Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo, you will find thousands of camellias in full bloom. For the first time, there will be a Tokyo Tsubaki art installation that fuses nature and art. Climb the 150 steps to the three-story pagoda and find a spectacular view of petals gracefully falling beneath the large camellia tree, spread like a red carpet immersed in mist and lights. The view changes depending on the time of day so be sure to visit twice. When: Until Mar 14

Where: Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo, 2 10-8 Sekiguchi, Bunkyo City, Tokyo

A sense of peace. That’s always the concept when it comes to Riko Monma’s art. In her first solo exhibition, Monma attempts to combine Japanese abstract concepts and ornamentation with her own experiences and emotions from growing up in New Zealand to create pieces that will install a sense of peace in the viewer.

When: Until May 5

Where: The Knot Tokyo Shinjuku, 4 Chome-31-1 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku-ku

Immerse yourself in the magnificent works of one of France’s most celebrated photographers. Robert Doisneau (1912-1994) is renowned and adored as a pioneer of modern photojournalism and practitioner of humanist photography. His works capture the everyday lives of the residents of Paris, with this special exhibition focusing on his celebration and love of music.

When: Until Mar 31, 10:00 – 18:00

Where: Bunkamura The Museum, 2-24-1 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku