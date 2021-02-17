17 Things To Do in Tokyo and at Home This Weekend: February 19-21

After the exciting, and unexpected, events of Valentine’s Day weekend, take a breath and look ahead at what’s left to come this February. Dine on delicious sweets, check out some Czech animation or search for budding flowers. Create memories at home or out and about, your choice. But most importantly, don’t forget to keep safe and stay up-to-date with the latest news on Covid in Tokyo.
1. Qrais Cafe at Tokyo Parade
Enjoy a fun and tasty cafe time with the popular characters by Qrais. The quirky creations of Japanese illustrator and animator Qrais are popping up to take over Tokyo Parade cafe and goods store on the sixth floor of Shibuya PARCO. Tuck into special themed menu items, check out the limited goods on sale and immerse yourself in the humorous world of Qrais Cafe with all your favorite characters.
When: Until April 5
Where: Shibuya PARCO, 15-1 Udagawacho, Shibuya City, Tokyo
Uplink Shibuya presents a program of glorious Czech animation from the 1960s-1980s. This celebration of the magical age of Czech animation features 140 short films showcasing a wide variety of charming styles and stories.
When: Until Feb 25
Where: Uplink Shibuya 37-18 Udagawa, Shibuya-ku
3. Pretty Woman Afternoon Tea
Are you a fan of the award-winning movie Pretty Woman? Then you’ll love this unique afternoon tea experience at the Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi. Designed in collaboration with FRED, the makers of the iconic necklace worn by Julia Roberts, this signature dining experience combines the culinary creativity of Four Seasons with the joyful sophistication of the French jewelry maison.
When: Until Mar 31, (11:00-12:30 | 13:00-15:00 | 15:30-17:30)
Where: Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi, 1-2-1 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku
4. Beauty & the Beast Strawberry Castle Banquet
A decadent dessert buffet awaits you offering delicious sweets and treats with a rose and strawberry theme. The elegant and exciting world of Beauty & the Beast is conjured up at this magnificent feast at the InterContinental Tokyo Bay. Indulge in pink rose cupcakes, strawberry mousse with rose petals and even a beast-like chocolate cake!
When: Until May 3
Where: InterContinental Tokyo Bay, 1-16-2 Kaigan Minato-Ku
Picaresque Art Gallery presents ‘One-Person Marriage Ring Exhibition’ which features 36 artists and 113 rings. Unlike the common engagement and wedding rings, the works showcased at this exhibition are made to celebrate the love of ‘self’ and the promise to love oneself forever.
When: Until Feb 28
Where: Picaresque Art Gallery, 4 Chome-54-7 Yoyogi, Shibuya City, Tokyo
6. Yoshida Hiroshi: Commemorating the 70th Anniversary of His Death
This exhibition marks the 70th anniversary since Yoshida Hiroshi’s death, featuring many of his print works throughout his life as the artist who brought Western realism and Japanese traditional art together.
When: Until Mar 28
Where: Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum, Uenokoen 8-36, Taito-ku
7. View Camellias and Art at Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo
In the gardens of Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo, you will find thousands of camellias in full bloom. For the first time, there will be a Tokyo Tsubaki art installation that fuses nature and art. Climb the 150 steps to the three-story pagoda and find a spectacular view of petals gracefully falling beneath the large camellia tree, spread like a red carpet immersed in mist and lights. The view changes depending on the time of day so be sure to visit twice.
When: Until Mar 14
Where: Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo, 2 10-8 Sekiguchi, Bunkyo City, Tokyo
8. Riko Monma: “Slowscapes”
A sense of peace. That’s always the concept when it comes to Riko Monma’s art. In her first solo exhibition, Monma attempts to combine Japanese abstract concepts and ornamentation with her own experiences and emotions from growing up in New Zealand to create pieces that will install a sense of peace in the viewer.
When: Until May 5
Where: The Knot Tokyo Shinjuku, 4 Chome-31-1 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku-ku
9. Robert Doisneau La Musique Paris
Immerse yourself in the magnificent works of one of France’s most celebrated photographers. Robert Doisneau (1912-1994) is renowned and adored as a pioneer of modern photojournalism and practitioner of humanist photography. His works capture the everyday lives of the residents of Paris, with this special exhibition focusing on his celebration and love of music.
When: Until Mar 31, 10:00 – 18:00
Where: Bunkamura The Museum, 2-24-1 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku
10. Kosai Hori Retrospective
This exhibition brings together around 30 of Kosai Hori’s works, from early paintings to recent compositions. It is held in conjunction with another Kosai Hori exhibition. In the retrospective, we can see not only the progress of the artist’s career but also of art history.
When: Until Mar 6
Where: Root K Contemporary, 6 Minami Cho, Shinjuku-ku
11. The Full Page Color Cosmetics Advertisement in Japan
A rare chance to see an original artifact from Japanese advertising and printing history. The Beni Museum is dedicated to the history and varied uses of beni red pigment extracted from safflower and commonly used in makeup and fabric dyes. This special exhibit will showcase the first-ever full-page, full-color cosmetics advertisement, from the January 1st edition of the Mainichi Shimbun in 1952. Pre-dating the boom of color photography and color television in the 1960s, this early example used artificial coloring to create its eye-catching effect. A must-see for anyone interested in the history of cosmetics, newspapers or advertising.
When: Until Mar 27, 10:00-17:00
Where: Beni Museum, 1F K’s Minami Aoyama Building,6-6-20 Minami Aoyama, Minato-ku
An online performance of one of the most popular Noh plays, Funa Benkei, will be streamed for a limited time with English subtitles. This virtual experience offers something more profound than even watching the real thing at a theater — the organizers have created visual artwork to add to the performance, including a combination of video footage from the audience seats and on-stage, thus allowing to see the performance from all possible angles.
When: Until Mar 31
Where: Online
Explore Japan through the lens of your favorite Ghibli films. This virtual tour takes you through various locations in Japan, which are said to have inspired seven of the most popular Ghibli films, including My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, and Princess Mononoke.
When: Until April 10
Where: Online
14. Online Cooking Classes with Air Kitchen Live
From lovely panda obento to gyoza from scratch and Carbonara taught by an Italian chef, you have a lot of options to choose from, but the best thing is that you’ll never wonder what to cook next. There is also a good selection of vegan recipes and such for people with different dietary preferences. Participants will be provided with a list of all necessary ingredients and cooking supplies prior to the class and when the food’s ready, you can sit down and enjoy the meal along with all other participants.
When: Until Mar 31
Where: Online
15. ‘Wolf Italian Songbook’ Opera on YouTube
Originally a collection of 46 songs composed by Hugo Wolf, but now adapted and reconstructed into a love story by director Tatsumune Iwata. Performed in November of last year, this unique collaboration between a singer, who specializes in German lied, and an up-and-coming contemporary dancer will breathe new emotion into the music.
When: At your own pace
Where: Tokyo Bunka Kaikan’s YouTube Channel
16. Netflix at home
Staying at home under your kotatsu (or blanket) doing nothing is one of the best things we can all do right now. Not only for ourselves but for the sake of everyone out there too. Here are a few of our own recommendations on what’s best on Netflix — old and new, there’s something for everyone.
For more recommendations, join our TW Book Club.
When: At your own pace
Where: At home
