17 Things To Do in Tokyo This New Year’s Holiday Weekend: Dec 28-Jan 4

1. Stars: Six Contemporary Artists from Japan to the World
If you haven’t yet, use these holidays to see Tokyo’s most talked-about exhibition of 2020. Mori Art Museum showcases six artists whose careers propelled them beyond the confines of Japan during this period, earning them high acclaim around the world and across generations. Stars explores how the practice of each artist has been evaluated in the global context, and touches upon these artists’ pursuit of universal issues transcending nationality and culture; traditions and aesthetics; technology and subculture, while keeping in mind aspects of social, cultural and economic background unique and particular to Japan.
When: Until Jan. 03, 2021
Where: Mori Art Museum, Roppongi 6-10-1, Minato-ku, Tokyo
2. All-You-Can-Eat Osechi at Hotel Ryumeikan
Osechi is a traditional dish eaten on New Year’s Day. The dishes are served in large wooden boxes containing various-sized bites of different dishes. These boxes on offer at Hotel Ryumeikan near Tokyo Station contain 20 different new year dishes. The whole dish can be seen as a huge tasting menu of all Japan has to offer, and these gorgeously packed artisan-crafted osechi meals seem to be the cream of the crop. With other dishes, desserts and even a matcha beer to try, there are many dishes to sample at the restaurant at Hotel Ryumeikan.
When: Until Dec. 31, 2020
Where: Hotel Ryumeikan, Yaesu, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
3. Tokyo Mega Illumination 2020
Tokyo Mega Illumination, which first started in 2018, is held on the grounds of a horse racing track. You’re sure to be mesmerized by the upgraded, rainbow water fountain show, “closest aurora near the city” and their “rose garden.” It’s also a chance to meet one of their gentle and friendly horses. Make sure to leave enough time to stay to get to all of the brightly lit attractions, as the facility is huge and features many different illumination areas.
When: Until Jan. 11, 2021
Where: Oi Racecourse, 2-1-2 Katsushima, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo
4. Miyamoto Saburo: Portraits of Women – Their Work and Roles
Painter Miyamoto Saburo’s style can be defined by his range of portraits, especially of women of the entertainment world. Through his paintings, he captured the reality of women in urban cities and their roles in society. Rather than posing a perverse or objectifying eye on them, Saburo looked to paint the colors of their personality. This unique collection of works suggests reflection on how the times have changed and the portrayal of women in the 21st century.
When: Mar. 14, 2021
Where: Miyamoto Saburo Memorial Museum, 5-38-13 Okusawa, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo
5. ‘Mottainai’ Flea Market in Gotanda
If you fancy kicking off the new year with some bargain hunting, don’t miss this large indoor flea market. Mottainai can be roughly translated as “What a waste!” and is a phrase that encourages people to recycle, reuse and reduce waste. Mottainai flea markets are held regularly in the suburbs of Tokyo, including this sporadically held event inside the TOC building in Gotanda. This is a great chance to re-home unwanted items, clear out your own clutter, or maybe pick up some more. All visitors must wear a mask, please co-operate with social distancing measures and the organizers requests to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
When: Jan. 03, 2021, 10:00 – 16:00
Where: TOC Building, 7−22−17 Nishigotanda, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo
Omohara no Mori, a small forest built on top of Tokyu Hands Omotesando will be illuminated with over sixteen thousand LED lights during the holiday season. The illumination is designed to give off a warm and relaxing feel, using blue and white lights that decorate the surrounding nature. Escape the crowds and enjoy the cool air of Tokyo mixed with the smell of natural trees, on top of a popular shopping mall in Harajuku.
When: Nov. 14, 2020 – Jan. 31, 2021
Where: Tokyu Plaza Omotesando, Omohara Forest 4-30-3 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
The theme of this year’s illumination at Nihonbashi is “kibo,” which translates to “hope” in Japanese. The main attraction is the Meteoroid Coupola, a meteor-linked illumination art that will be installed on the large roof plaza of Coredo Muromachi Terrace. This year, experience a unique feature: shooting stars into the sky and making a wish, possible thanks to new AR technology. All you need is to bring your smartphone and you’re all set.
When: Nov. 25, 2020 – Jan. 17, 2021
Where: Around Nihonbashi Area
8. Snoopy 1950’s Afternoon Tea
What could possibly be cuter than an afternoon tea set in the theme of famous comic strip Peanuts? This special menu celebrates the 70th anniversary of Peanuts as well as the 130th anniversary of The Imperial Hotel. The whole set is made with a vintage feel to its looks, reminding you of the original comic strips back in the 1950’s.
When: Until Jan. 01, 2021
Where: Imperial Hotel Tokyo, 1-1-1 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
The world’s only gemstone-inspired illumination event is taking place at Yomiuri Land, a large-scale amusement park not far from the city. Designed based on this year’s theme which is “birthstones”, the park is divided into twelve different sections. Each section is designed in the image of a birthstone, such as the Amethyst area and the Moonstone area. The colorful lights are meant to look like small jewels glistening in the night, especially beautiful from the top of the ferris wheel or roller coaster (if you can keep your eyes open), where you can see both Tokyo Tower and Tokyo Skytree in the distance.
When: Nov. 22, 2020 – Apr. 04, 2021
Where: Yomiuri Land, 4015-1 Yanokuchi, Inagi-shi, Tokyo
10. AgeHa Countdown 2021 “New Real Experience”
The popular clubbing hot spot continues its epic New Year’s countdown legacy. It looks like 2020 won’t be the one to change things in the club’s 18th anniversary year. Although new healthy and safety measures will be introduced (including ventilation, mandatory masks and social distancing), the club will still deliver its annual year-end blow out with a typical mighty line up. Techno-trans scene luminaries Takkyu Ishino, Ken Ishii, DJ Kudo and Tsuyoshi Suzuki will be headlining the night, which also includes three separate music areas, spectacular VJs, a pole dance showcase and many more attractions still to come. Advance tickets recommended, visitor guidelines in English can be found here.
When: Dec. 31, 2020, from 21:00
Where: AgeHa, 2-2-10 Shinkiba, Koto-ku, Tokyo
11. Trunk Hotel x Mr Lyan Studio Cocktail Collaboration
A creative team led by world-renowned London-based top bartender Mr. Lyan has teamed up with Trunk Hotel to reinterpret how Japanese ingredients can be used in these new TRUNK(HJOTEL) exclusive cocktails. The collaboration was born out of a desire to create new ideas for bartenders to interact with each other without borders so no matter the distance ideas can still be shared and nurtured. The unique initiative has led to a situation where residents of Japan can enjoy recipes created by top British bartenders without having to take a 12-hour flight.
When: Until Dec. 29, 2020
Where: Trunk (Hotel), 5-31 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
12. GIGA MANGA: From Edo Giga to Modern Manga
Today, manga from Japan are translated into countless languages and distributed all over the world. In fact, in 2007, Japanese manga represented 70% of the total amount of comics sold in Germany that year. But the history of manga in Japan goes back much further than the 1990s when they first hit the international market. This exhibition explores the cultural connection between modern manga and Edo giga, an art form popular during the Edo period and often presented as the predecessor of manga.
When: Nov. 25, 2020 – Jan. 24, 2021
Where: Sumida Hokusai Museum 2-7-2 Kamezawa, Sumida-ku, Tokyo
The asteroid explorer “Hayabusa2,” which was heading for asteroid Ryugu, has returned to earth carrying with it the secrets of space, samples of space rocks and perhaps the secrets of the universe. TeNQ’s Special Exhibition is an entertaining interactive museum where one can explore the mysteries of space and marvel at the depths of the unknown.
When: Dec. 05, 2020 – Jan. 31, 2021
Where: Space Museum TeNQ 1-3-61 Koraku, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo
Since its opening in 2012, d47 museum has introduced various local crafts, cultures and food from all 47 prefectures around Japan. From mass-produced products to handcrafted goods this year’s exhibition will highlight the beauty in all products.
When: Dec. 04, 2020 – Feb. 08, 2021
Where: d47 Museum 2-21-1, Shibuya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo Shibuya Hikarie 8th floor
15. Sleeping: Life with Art
An exploration of the artistic expressions of ‘sleep’ from Goya and Rubens to Chiharu Shiota. Sleep is an essential part of human existence, so unsurprisingly it is the subject of many works of art from various styles and backgrounds. This exhibition at the National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo features around 120 works relating to the theme in a variety of genres including paintings, prints, drawings, photographs and 3D pieces. Can the art created around sleep bring us new perspectives in our waking moments?
When: Until Feb. 23, 2021
Where: National Museum of Modern Art Tokyo, Kitanomarukoen 3−1, Chiyoda ku, Tokyo
16. Holiday Brunch & Live Music at The Oak Door
If you’ve been missing the vibrant and lively Tokyo hospitality scene in the past couple of months, Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s The Oak Door invites you to start the weekend right with a new brunch experience that features an array of unlimited appetizers and desserts, a choice of a main dish and free-flowing drinks including Perrier-Jouët Champagne, accompanied by live music and a DJ. Diners can savor brunch classics such as steak and eggs with sliced truffle, Belgian waffles and banana pancakes as well as notable dishes unique to the brunch menu including prawn tempura rolls, cured salmon with Turkish simit (sesame-crusted bread), and muzen (German donuts).
When: Every weekend, 11:30 – 15:00
Where: Grand Hyatt Tokyo, 6-10-3 Roppongi, Minato-ku
17. Time Flows: Reflections by 5 Artists
In the face of this year’s turbulence, this new exhibition at the Hara Museum asks the question: Can we perceive and remember the everyday phenomena at the edge of our consciousness? When our minds are elsewhere, and for good reason, it is easy to neglect our immediate environment and even our own emotions. In celebration of the acts of noticing and recording, five artists – Tomoki Imai, Tamotsu Kido, Lee Kit, Masaharu Sato and Tokihiro Sato – offer us their representations of the world around them. As they work in different media and maintain distinct perceptions of time, Time Flows becomes a comprehensive examination of the ever-changing, sometimes mundane, world. A reservation is required before visiting; make one here. Reservations can be made up to 15 minutes before your visit.
When: Until Jan. 11, 2021
Where: Hara Museum of Contemporary Art, Kitashinagawa 4-7-25, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo
For more event recommendations, see our recently revamped event listing page. Got an event to share? Let us know at [email protected]