17 Things To Do in Tokyo This New Year’s Holiday Weekend: Dec 28-Jan 4

Osechi is a traditional dish eaten on New Year’s Day. The dishes are served in large wooden boxes containing various-sized bites of different dishes. These boxes on offer at Hotel Ryumeikan near Tokyo Station contain 20 different new year dishes. The whole dish can be seen as a huge tasting menu of all Japan has to offer, and these gorgeously packed artisan-crafted osechi meals seem to be the cream of the crop. With other dishes, desserts and even a matcha beer to try, there are many dishes to sample at the restaurant at Hotel Ryumeikan.

When: Until Dec. 31, 2020

Where: Hotel Ryumeikan, Yaesu, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Tokyo Mega Illumination, which first started in 2018, is held on the grounds of a horse racing track. You’re sure to be mesmerized by the upgraded, rainbow water fountain show, “closest aurora near the city” and their “rose garden.” It’s also a chance to meet one of their gentle and friendly horses. Make sure to leave enough time to stay to get to all of the brightly lit attractions, as the facility is huge and features many different illumination areas.

When: Until Jan. 11, 2021

Where: Oi Racecourse, 2-1-2 Katsushima, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo