TW Readers’ Choice Awards: Vote For Your Favorite Nominee and Win VIP Party Tickets or a TW Tote!

Vote for your favorite Tokyo nominee and you could win one of two VIP tickets to our star-studded birthday bash and awards ceremony or one of 50 TW tote bags!

If you hadn’t already heard, Tokyo Weekender is proud to celebrate our 50th anniversary in 2020 – and what better way to toast to this auspicious occasion than to pay homage to some of the top people, bars, restaurants, shops, art galleries, destinations and cultural experiences that have helped us come this far?

We’ve rounded up a grand list of nominees, all of whom we’ve featured in our magazine or website over the last five years. And now we need you, our readers, to help us pick the ultimate winners.

How to Vote

Simply select your favorite nominee in each category on the voting form. Voters will be entered into the draw to win one of two pairs of VIP tickets to our party later this year (date to be confirmed) or one of 50 TW tote bags.

Voting is open from March 6 to April 10, 2020 and winners will be notified via email. Winners will be chosen by random selection. 

Meet the Nominees

Want to learn more about the nominees? Below is a list of each spot with links to articles or listings covering them on Tokyo Weekender website.

Trunk Lounge
The Oak Door
Eagle Tokyo Blue
Cabin, Nakameguro
New York Bar

Trader Vic’s
Weber Park
Out
Two Rooms
Ukai

Biotop
Ginza Six
Nihombashi Mitsukoshi
Gelato Pique
D’urban

Mori Building Digital Art Museum TeamLab Borderless
The Club, Ginza Six
21_21 Design Sight
Diesel Art Gallery
Tokyo Metropolitan Teien Art Museum

Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills
Hyatt Centric Ginza Tokyo
Dream Drive
Illi Shimokitazawa
Hoshino Resorts Tokyo

Shibuya
Nakameguro
Futako Tamagawa
Yokohama
Nihonbashi

Carpe Diem Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
CrossFit Daikanyama
Cardio Barre
Rei Dance Collection
Medicha

Suigian
Mokuhankan
BentoYa
NNTT
Kurumaya Rickshaw

Tottori
Shizuoka
Tokushima
Fukuoka
Nagano

Cast Your Votes Now!

Click here to fill out the voting form. 

