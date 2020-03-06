TW Readers’ Choice Awards: Vote For Your Favorite Nominee and Win VIP Party Tickets or a TW Tote!

Vote for your favorite Tokyo nominee and you could win one of two VIP tickets to our star-studded birthday bash and awards ceremony or one of 50 TW tote bags!
If you hadn’t already heard, Tokyo Weekender is proud to celebrate our 50th anniversary in 2020 – and what better way to toast to this auspicious occasion than to pay homage to some of the top people, bars, restaurants, shops, art galleries, destinations and cultural experiences that have helped us come this far?
We’ve rounded up a grand list of nominees, all of whom we’ve featured in our magazine or website over the last five years. And now we need you, our readers, to help us pick the ultimate winners.
How to Vote
Simply select your favorite nominee in each category on the voting form. Voters will be entered into the draw to win one of two pairs of VIP tickets to our party later this year (date to be confirmed) or one of 50 TW tote bags.
Voting is open from March 6 to April 10, 2020 and winners will be notified via email. Winners will be chosen by random selection.
Meet the Nominees
Want to learn more about the nominees? Below is a list of each spot with links to articles or listings covering them on Tokyo Weekender website.
Trunk Lounge
The Oak Door
Eagle Tokyo Blue
Cabin, Nakameguro
New York Bar
Trader Vic’s
Weber Park
Out
Two Rooms
Ukai
Biotop
Ginza Six
Nihombashi Mitsukoshi
Gelato Pique
D’urban
Mori Building Digital Art Museum TeamLab Borderless
The Club, Ginza Six
21_21 Design Sight
Diesel Art Gallery
Tokyo Metropolitan Teien Art Museum
Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills
Hyatt Centric Ginza Tokyo
Dream Drive
Illi Shimokitazawa
Hoshino Resorts Tokyo
Shibuya
Nakameguro
Futako Tamagawa
Yokohama
Nihonbashi
Carpe Diem Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
CrossFit Daikanyama
Cardio Barre
Rei Dance Collection
Medicha
Suigian
Mokuhankan
BentoYa
NNTT
Kurumaya Rickshaw
Tottori
Shizuoka
Tokushima
Fukuoka
Nagano
View Comments