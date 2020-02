Situated in economic hub Otemachi only a few minutes from the Imperial Palace, Hoshinoya Tokyo is uniquely created as a Japanese ryokan reminiscent of a tower, embodying the company’s 100-year expertise in the business. Relax in a tatami-floored room equipped with an onsen bath and indulge in seasonal cuisine. While an experience like this is more common in the countryside, Hoshinoya Tokyo brings the best of Japanese hospitality to the heart of the capital.