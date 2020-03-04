From its original sapphire-tinted cocktails to its azure lighting, Eagle Tokyo Blue lives up to its cerulean name. This underground oasis is one of Japan’s largest gay bars and is a hubbub of activity every night of the week. Weekends proffer special events with go-go dancers, drag queen shows and DJs.
Address: B1F & 1F Casa Verde, 2-11-2 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku
Website: eagletokyo.com
Tel: 03-6876-8450
