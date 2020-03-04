Instagram Pinterest LinkedIn
From its original sapphire-tinted cocktails to its azure lighting, Eagle Tokyo Blue lives up to its cerulean name. This underground oasis is one of Japan’s largest gay bars and is a hubbub of activity every night of the week. Weekends proffer special events with go-go dancers, drag queen shows and DJs.

Address: B1F & 1F Casa Verde, 2-11-2 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku

Website: eagletokyo.com   

Tel: 03-6876-8450

There are no discount coupons for this location available at the moment, but please make sure to join our mailing list to receive the latest offers and discounts for locations all over Tokyo.

