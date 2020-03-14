14 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: March 13–15

Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe could declare a state of emergency this weekend in order to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus. As such, events, attractions and museums continue to be closed. If you feel like taking a break from self-quarantine, however, here are a few things you can do and see.
Tree of Light & Nihonbashi Art Street
The sakura lights turn on at Nakadori Art Street in Nihonbashi on March 15, while the Tree of Light lights up on March 16. This interactive art installation debuted last spring, and has been upgraded to incorporate a playable street piano. The 8,000 leaves of the cherry tree change colors based on the timbre of the music. ///herring.range.risks
Hajime Sorayama: Sex Matter and Trex Art Exhibitions
Hajime Sorayama, known for his illustrations of erotic feminine robots, opens his Sex Matter and Trex art exhibitions simultaneously at the Nanzuka gallery (///viewers.usual.touched) and Shibuya Parco (///than.newly.engaging).
Naoya Inose x THE CLUB: “Romantic Depression”
THE CLUB at Ginza Six launches Naoya Inose’s solo exhibition Romantic Depression, introducing the London-based oil painter’s most recent works inspired from a research trip to Iceland. The artist will be present March 14 from 11:00 to 19:00. ///bridge.legwork.caller
Kaikai Kiki Gallery Exhibition: ob
The works on display at this exhibition were used during the shooting of the upcoming Netflix drama series Followers. Within the drama, ob’s pieces are displayed in Kaikai Kiki Gallery as the works of the character Sunny, played by KOM_I. ///push.sedated.rely
Ginza Six – Prismatic Cloud
Bending and shaping light itself to the form of a cloud Tokujin Yoshioka, a Japanese artist who designed the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch, launches his Ginza Six debut with this masterpiece – “Prismatic Cloud.” ///vaccines.pulses.slides
Tokyo German Village
Head to Chiba for an amazing illumination display of light and sound featuring a rainbow tunnel. Some facilities are closed through March 19, so check the venue website for updates. ///sooner.skins.tapers
RK: NEOrient Art Exhibition
Diesel Art Gallery presents Japanese photographer RK’s solo exhibition, “NEOrient.” RK is a street photographer whose magical and colorful take on street, architecture and nature is gaining attention domestically and internationally. ///burst.torches.shade
Tokyo Kaikan Sakura Treats
Tokyo Kaikan springs to life as it presents its sakura- and spring-themed sweets, cocktails and courses. ///eternity.padlock.loudly
Yuka Goto: Mystery Planet
Hiromart Gallery has hosted Tokyo-born, Tokyo-based artist Yuka Goto’s solo or two-person exhibitions every year since 2011, each exhibition based on a new theme. Current exhibition ends March 8. ///transit.awaited.spirits
A Gold Book: Andy Warhol
Now on exhibit at Artless Gallery in Kamimeguro, A GOLD BOOK is one of Andy Warhol’s earliest works and was originally created as a promotional book with a gold cover, hence the title. ///falters.gave.voice
Sakura Sweets at Palace Hotel Tokyo
Palace Hotel Tokyo’s pastry shop, Sweets & Deli presents various sakura sweets and pastries to celebrate the spring season. Ichi no Ichi no Ichi Sakura, a pound cake made from Palace Hotel Tokyo’s original sake with salted sakura leaves, is an annual favorite. ///scanner.making.format
Seifu Tsuda: The Disobedient Painter
Nerima Art Museum introduces Seifu Tsuda, a painter born in Kyoto who was heavily inspired by his stay in Europe and pulled inspiration from various movements of the 1920s. ///outfit.cold.packet
Narumi Hiramoto Exhibition: narconearco
For this solo exhibition at Guardian Garden in Ginza, award-winning artist Narumi Hiramoto uses the entire gallery space as a three-dimensional display. ///volume.apple.traders
Yutaka Yamamoto’s Tohoku Trilogy Screening
Yutaka Yamamoto, renowned anime director of Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya, Kannagi, and Fractale, airs the latest film – Hakubo – of his Tohoku Trilogy project at Shimokitazawa Tollywood theater. ///blazing.every.exhales
View Comments