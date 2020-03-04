Tokyo Events & Attractions Canceled Due to Coronavirus

At the request of the government, Japanese schools closed doors from Monday, March 2, to help stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. In addition, a number of companies, venues, sports teams and attractions have canceled or curtailed numerous events in Japan. Here is a running list of just some of the establishments, events and attractions in Tokyo that are closed or postponed due to coronavirus. Be sure to check the website or call any venue you plan to attend this month.

Tokyo Attractions

• Tokyo Skytree is temporarily closed through March 15.

• Toyosu Fish Market is closed to general visitors through March 15.

• Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea temporarily closed through March 15.

• Sanrio Puroland (Hello Kitty Land) temporarily closed through March 12.

• Ghibli Museum temporarily closed through March 17.

• Yomiuri Land is temporarily closed through March 15.

• Moomin Valley Park is temporarily closed through March 13.

• Robot Restaurant is temporarily closed through March 8.

• Ueno Zoo is temporarily closed through March 15.

• Sunshine Aquarium is temporarily closed through March 15.

Tokyo Festivals

• The Nakameguro Cherry Blossom Festival is canceled.

• I Love Ireland and Saint Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled for March 14–15 are canceled.

• The 27th Emerald Ball scheduled for March 14 is canceled.

• The Sakana & Japan Festival at Yoyogi Park is canceled.

• Scheduled events for Setagaya Plum Festival canceled.

• Scheduled events for Yushima Tenjin Plum Festival canceled.

• Scheduled events for Japanese Plum Garden at Koishikawa Korakuen canceled.

Tokyo Museums

• TeamLab Planets: Sakura is temporarily closed through March 14.

• TeamLab Borderless (Mori Building Digital Art Museum) is temporarily closed – reopen date is yet to be determined.

• Mori Art Museum is temporarily closed from February 29–March 13.

• The Forever Saul Letter exhibition at Bunkamura is canceled.

• Peter Doig exhibition at The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo is temporarily closed from February 29–March 15.

• The Mitsubishi Ichigokan Museum is temporarily closed from February 28–March 16.

• The Tokyo Metropolitan Teien Art Museum is temporarily closed from February 29–March 15.

• The Hara Museum of Contemporary Art is temporarily closed through March 13.

• The Sumida Hokusai Museum is temporarily closed through March 15.

Tokyo Performing Arts

• Performances at New National Theatre, Tokyo are canceled through March 15.

• True Colors Dialogue: All the Sex I Ever Had performance is canceled.

• Tokyo Opera Nomori spring festival postponed indefinitely.

• Yungblud Tokyo performance scheduled for March 16 is canceled.

Tokyo Sports

• The Tokyo Marathon, scheduled for March 1 with 38,000 runners – only Elite Runners (about 200 people) will be allowed to participate. For the rest of the runners: canceled.

• J-League soccer games postponed until after March 15.

• Yomiuri Giants and Tokyo Yakult Swallows exhibition games will be closed to spectators until after March 16.

• The Spring Grand Sumo Tournament scheduled for March 8–22 in Osaka is closed to spectators.

• The Japan Golf Fair scheduled for March 19-21 in Yokohama is canceled.

Tokyo Seminars & Symposiums

• Tokyo Art Fair 2020 scheduled for March 20–22 is canceled.

• The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) Asia-Tokyo conference scheduled for March 10-11: canceled.

• All exhibitions, seminars, and symposiums related to “NIKKEI MESSE,” scheduled for March 3-6 at Tokyo Big Sight and Makuhari Messe: canceled.