Here is what’s happening across Tokyo for the month of February. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events, and more!

Tokyo Exhibitions and Art Shows in February

Tokyo Streets Exhibition

Tokyo Streets Photography Exhibition at Gallery Conceal Shibuya

The Tokyo Streets Photography Exhibition at Gallery Conceal Shibuya features 40 photographers, a photo walk, and a DJ reception party, showcasing vibrant urban life through diverse perspectives.

Date & Time Feb 04-Jan 09・11:00-20:00
Price Free
Location GALLERY・CONCEAL・SHIBUYA

DIG Shibuya

DIG SHIBUYA 2025: Where Technology Meets Art in the Heart of Shibuya

Experience the cutting edge of culture at DIG SHIBUYA 2025, a four-day event blending technology and art to transform Shibuya into a vibrant cultural hub.

Date & Time Feb 08-11・
Price FREE (SOME PROGRAMS REQUIRE A FEE)
Location AREAS AROUND SHIBUYA KOEN-DORI
More Info Official Map

Machine Love Exhibit at Mori Art Museum

"Machine Love: Video Game, AI and Contemporary Art" at the Mori Art Museum spotlights contemporary artists that utilize game engines, generative AI and virtual reality technologies as tools for their visualization. 

Date & Time Feb 13-Jun 08・10:00-22:00・10:00-17:00 on Tuesdays, Admission until 30 minutes before closing
Price ¥2000 for adults, ¥1700 for seniors, ¥1400 for university/high school students, free for children

Discover Heritage Brands at Nihombashi Takashimaya

The upcoming exhibition at Nihombashi Takashimaya Department Store is a must-visit event for anyone interested in Japanese craftsmanship.

Date & Time Feb 19-25・10:30-19:30・CLOSING 18:00 ON FEB 24
Price Free
Location NIHOMBASHI TAKASHIMAYA MAIN BUILDING 8F EXHIBITION HALL

Synesthesia - The Five Senses Interacting Through Art" by Akihito Okunaka

'Synesthesia - The Five Senses Interacting Through Art' by Akihito Okunaka

The WHAT MUSEUM will host an interactive exhibition featuring Akito Okunaka's balloon sculptures, inviting visitors to experience art through their five senses.

Date & Time Oct 4, 2024-Mar 16, 2025・11:00-18:00・Closed on Monday (last entry 17:00)
Price ¥1,500 for adults / ¥800 for university students and vocational students / Free for high school students and younger / ¥1,000 for water pillow workshop event / ¥2,500 for exhibition passport
Location WHAT MUSEUM 1st floor SPACE 2

T2 Collection 'Collecting? Connecting?' Exhibition

The T2 Collection Exhibition will showcase around 35 artworks, including pieces from artists Tatsuo Miyajima, Kohei Nawa and Reijiro Wada.

Date & Time Oct 4, 2024-Mar 16, 2025・11:00-18:00・Enter by 17:00
Price ¥1,500
Location What Museum

Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum’s 30th Anniversary Exhibition: MOT Collection – Rising Light / Frozen Moment"

MOT Collection at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

Celebrate the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum’s 30th anniversary with MOT Collection, showcasing works by Leiko Ikemura, Mark Manders and more.

Date & Time Dec 14, 2024-Mar 30, 2025・10:00-18:00・Closed on Mondays (if Monday is a holiday, closed on the next weekday) and New Year Holidays (December 28th to January 1st, January 14th, February 25th)
Price ¥500 for Adults / ¥400 for University and vocational school students / ¥250 for High school students and those aged 65 and over / Free for Junior high school students and younger
Location Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

"Seeing Sound, Hearing Time" – Ryuichi Sakamoto Retrospective

Ryuichi Sakamoto | seeing sound, hearing time

Explore Ryuichi Sakamoto’s immersive sound installations in Tokyo, showcasing his avant-garde works and collaborations at MOT from December 21.

Date & Time Dec 21, 2024-Mar 30, 2025・10:00-18:00
Price General Admission: ¥2,400 / University Students, Vocational Students, and Seniors (65+): ¥1,700 / Middle and High School Students: ¥960 / Elementary School Students and Younger: Free
Location MUSEUM OF CONTEMPORARY ART TOKYO
More Info Closed on Mondays (open on January 13 and February 24), December 28 to January 1, January 14, and February 25.

Brooklyn Museum Ancient Egypt Collection Exhibit at Mori Arts Center

Over 150 artifacts from Brooklyn Museum's ancient Egyptian collection are coming to Japan to be displayed at the Mori Arts Center Gallery in their new exhibition, "Unraveling the Mysteries of Ancient Egypt from Brooklyn Museum."

Date & Time Jan 25-Apr 06・10:00-18:00・Open 10:00-20:00 on Fridays, Saturdays and days before holidays, Last admission 30 minutes before closing
Price ¥2600 for adults, ¥1900 for high school/junior high students, ¥1300 for elementary students
Location Mori Arts Center Gallery
More Info Prices vary for weekends, holidays and advance tickets

Tokyo Festivals and Outdoor Events in February

Vanellope’s Sweet Pop World at Tokyo Disneyland

Tokyo Disneyland has transformed into a treat-themed overlay for Vanellope’s Sweet Pop World with new entertainment, photo spots, exclusive merchandise, menus and more. 

Date & Time Jan 15-Mar 16・
Price starting at ¥8900
Location Tokyo Disney Resort
More Info Dates for certain attractions, merchandise and food items may differ

My Melody & Kuromi Anniversary Party at Sanrio Puroland and Harmonyland

To celebrate My Melody's 50th anniversary and Kuromi's 20th anniversary, Sanrio Puroland and Harmonyland theme parks will have new attractions, entertainment, photo spots, merchandise and food.

Date & Time Jan 17-Dec 31・・Specific event and attraction dates may vary
Price
Location Sanrio Puroland

Tokyo Live Music and Night Life Events in February

Maroon 5 in Asia Tour: Tokyo

Six-piece L.A. band, Maroon 5, make the trip to the Far East for a plethora of dates at Tokyo Dome, where they'll be performing their hits.

Date & Time Feb 06-09・19:00~・Feb 8 18:00 | Feb 9 17:00 | Doors open two hours prior to start time
Price From ¥9,800
Location Tokyo Dome

Spotify O-East Night and Beat

Night and Beat, Presented by Be Fes!!

Beams' NIGHT and BEAT brings all-night live music and a night market to Shibuya's MIDNIGHT EAST on February 8, 2025.

Date & Time Feb 8, 2025・00:00-05:00・Event starts 2/8 midnight, ends 2/9 05:00
Price ¥4,500
Location Spotify O-EAST
More Info Drink charge ¥700

Glass Animals: Tour of Earth

The band, Glass Animals, know for their mega-hit, "Heat Waves," are set to come and tour their newest album, I Love You So F***ing Much.

Date & Time Feb 19, 2025・19:00~・Doors open 18:00
Price ¥7,800
Location KT Zepp Yokohama

Fontains

Fontaines D.C. Japan Tour 2025

Catch Irish rock sensation Fontaines D.C. at Toyosu Pit on February 23. Following the success of their acclaimed fourth album Romance, the band promises an electrifying performance.

Date & Time Feb 23, 2025・19:00~・(Doors Open 18:00)
Price ¥9,680
Location Toyosu PIT

Kehlani Live in Tokyo

Grammy nominee Kehlani comes back to Tokyo for the first time in two years. Her gorgeous vocals and stage presence will blow you away.

Date & Time Feb 26, 2025・19:00~・Doors open 18:00
Price ¥10,500
Location Pacifico Yokohama

Tokyo Community and Performative Events in February

mochitsuki

Mochitsuki in Setagaya

This NPO charity-run mochitsuki festival combines two events in one. Once you've pounded the rice to make mochi, it's free mochi for all, with a range of toppings and ways to eat.

Date & Time Feb 2, 2025・12:00~
Price ¥2,000
Location Apartment A1
More Info ¥1,000 for extra family members | Elementary school and under: free

mochitsuki

Spring Mochitsuki Event at Honshouji

This tiny Shinto shrine in northern Shinagawa area is holding its annual mochitsuki event. This event requires prior sign-up so everyone gets a go.

Date & Time Feb 2, 2025・11:00~
Price ¥2,000
Location Honshoji

Changing Room Tokyo - Clothing Liberation: A Theatrical Journey to Rediscover Joy

Join bilingual actor, writer and translator Tomomi Kikuchi for a playful, interactive session inspired by the themes of a short dance film, "Changing Room."

Date & Time Feb 8, 2025・11:30-12:30
Price ¥5,000
Location Shibuya Mitake Salon

Changing Room Tokyo - Morning Flow with Kanon Nishizaki: Movement for Renewal

Join Kanon Nishizaki, a former ballet dancer turned healing movement guide, for a soothing session that blends breath, gentle motion and mindfulness.

Date & Time Feb 8, 2025・10:00-11:00
Price ¥5,000
Location Shibuya Mitake Salon

Changing Room Tokyo - Creative Writing Workshop With Thammika Songkaeo

Join National Geographic explorer, writer and producer Thammika Songkaeo for an intimate and thought-provoking creative writing workshop.

Date & Time Feb 8, 2025・15:00~・Session I at 15:00 and Session II at 19:00
Price ¥18,000
Location Shibuya Mitake Salon

Tokyo Anime and Manga Events in February

demon slayer hashira exhibition

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Hashira Exhibition

This Demon Slayer exhibition will explore the charms and personalities of all nine of the hashira who each have their own backstories.

Date & Time Nov 2, 2024-Mar 2, 2025・10:00-20:00
Price From ¥1,000 for exhibition tickets
Location CREATIVE MUSEUM TOKYO
More Info Cafe tickets must be purchased separately

full metal alchemist cafe

Full Metal Alchemist x Yomi No Tsugai Cafe

This cafe combines two beloved series into one unforgettable dining experience. Expect items themed after dishes from the steampunk world of Full Metal Alchemist and the murky shadow realms of Yomi no Tsugai. Limited edition merch will also be available!

Date & Time Jan 29-Apr 20・
Price
Location MOTTO Cafe Ikebukuro
More Info Free to enter. Food and drinks must be purchased separately

ONE PIECE ONLY

This unique One Piece exhibit will allow fans of the series to experience never-before-seen aspects from the manga.

Date & Time Oct 9, 2024-May 13, 2025・10:00-18:00
Price From ¥800
Location Tachikawa Play! Museum

Tokyo Food and Drink Events in February

Rooftop Bar Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills Hot Japanese Gin Cocktails

This winter guests visiting the Rooftop Bar Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills have the choice of three exclusive hot Japanese gin cocktails.

Date & Time Jan 01-Feb 28・17:00~
Price ¥2,750 *Prices are inclusive of consumption tax and subject to a 15% service charge
Location Rooftop Bar Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills

The French Kitchen's Crab and Roast Beef Semi-Buffet Dinner with Seasonal Desserts

The French Kitchen, on the second floor of Grand Hyatt Tokyo, is offering a crab and roast beef semi-buffet dinner.

Date & Time Jan 15-Feb 28・18:00-21:30
Price ¥13,200 per person, ¥13,895 with a drink (sparkling wine)
Location The French Kitchen

Illumination Beer Garden and Order Buffet at the Hyatt Regency Seragaki Island, Okinawa

Take your festive holiday up a notch and relax near the beach this winter: made-to-order buffet for the holidays.

Date & Time Nov 8, 2024-Mar 31, 2025・17:00-21:00・L.O. 20:45
Price ¥4,400 (ORDER BUFFET) | ¥7,150 (THE LOBBY “BEER GARDEN” PLAN) Including consumption tax and are subject to an additional service charge.
Location THE ISLAND 1F LOBBY LOUNGE & BAR, HYATT REGENCY HOTEL

Tokyo Game Events in February

