Here is what’s happening across Tokyo for the month of February. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events, and more!

Tokyo Streets Photography Exhibition at Gallery Conceal Shibuya The Tokyo Streets Photography Exhibition at Gallery Conceal Shibuya features 40 photographers, a photo walk, and a DJ reception party, showcasing vibrant urban life through diverse perspectives. Date & Time Feb 04-Jan 09・11:00-20:00 Price Free Location GALLERY・CONCEAL・SHIBUYA More Details

DIG SHIBUYA 2025: Where Technology Meets Art in the Heart of Shibuya Experience the cutting edge of culture at DIG SHIBUYA 2025, a four-day event blending technology and art to transform Shibuya into a vibrant cultural hub. Date & Time Feb 08-11・ Price FREE (SOME PROGRAMS REQUIRE A FEE) Location AREAS AROUND SHIBUYA KOEN-DORI More Info Official Map More Details

Machine Love Exhibit at Mori Art Museum "Machine Love: Video Game, AI and Contemporary Art" at the Mori Art Museum spotlights contemporary artists that utilize game engines, generative AI and virtual reality technologies as tools for their visualization. Date & Time Feb 13-Jun 08・10:00-22:00・10:00-17:00 on Tuesdays, Admission until 30 minutes before closing Price ¥2000 for adults, ¥1700 for seniors, ¥1400 for university/high school students, free for children More Details

Discover Heritage Brands at Nihombashi Takashimaya The upcoming exhibition at Nihombashi Takashimaya Department Store is a must-visit event for anyone interested in Japanese craftsmanship. Date & Time Feb 19-25・10:30-19:30・CLOSING 18:00 ON FEB 24 Price Free Location NIHOMBASHI TAKASHIMAYA MAIN BUILDING 8F EXHIBITION HALL More Details

'Synesthesia - The Five Senses Interacting Through Art' by Akihito Okunaka The WHAT MUSEUM will host an interactive exhibition featuring Akito Okunaka's balloon sculptures, inviting visitors to experience art through their five senses. Date & Time Oct 4, 2024-Mar 16, 2025・11:00-18:00・Closed on Monday (last entry 17:00) Price ¥1,500 for adults / ¥800 for university students and vocational students / Free for high school students and younger / ¥1,000 for water pillow workshop event / ¥2,500 for exhibition passport Location WHAT MUSEUM 1st floor SPACE 2 More Details

T2 Collection 'Collecting? Connecting?' Exhibition The T2 Collection Exhibition will showcase around 35 artworks, including pieces from artists Tatsuo Miyajima, Kohei Nawa and Reijiro Wada. Date & Time Oct 4, 2024-Mar 16, 2025・11:00-18:00・Enter by 17:00 Price ¥1,500 Location What Museum More Details

MOT Collection at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo Celebrate the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum’s 30th anniversary with MOT Collection, showcasing works by Leiko Ikemura, Mark Manders and more. Date & Time Dec 14, 2024-Mar 30, 2025・10:00-18:00・Closed on Mondays (if Monday is a holiday, closed on the next weekday) and New Year Holidays (December 28th to January 1st, January 14th, February 25th) Price ¥500 for Adults / ¥400 for University and vocational school students / ¥250 for High school students and those aged 65 and over / Free for Junior high school students and younger Location Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo More Details

Ryuichi Sakamoto | seeing sound, hearing time Explore Ryuichi Sakamoto’s immersive sound installations in Tokyo, showcasing his avant-garde works and collaborations at MOT from December 21. Date & Time Dec 21, 2024-Mar 30, 2025・10:00-18:00 Price General Admission: ¥2,400 / University Students, Vocational Students, and Seniors (65+): ¥1,700 / Middle and High School Students: ¥960 / Elementary School Students and Younger: Free Location MUSEUM OF CONTEMPORARY ART TOKYO More Info Closed on Mondays (open on January 13 and February 24), December 28 to January 1, January 14, and February 25. More Details