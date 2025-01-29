Here is what’s happening across Tokyo for the month of February. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events, and more!
Tokyo Exhibitions and Art Shows in February
Tokyo Streets Photography Exhibition at Gallery Conceal Shibuya
The Tokyo Streets Photography Exhibition at Gallery Conceal Shibuya features 40 photographers, a photo walk, and a DJ reception party, showcasing vibrant urban life through diverse perspectives.
|Date & Time
|Feb 04-Jan 09・11:00-20:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|GALLERY・CONCEAL・SHIBUYA
DIG SHIBUYA 2025: Where Technology Meets Art in the Heart of Shibuya
Experience the cutting edge of culture at DIG SHIBUYA 2025, a four-day event blending technology and art to transform Shibuya into a vibrant cultural hub.
|Date & Time
|Feb 08-11・
|Price
|FREE (SOME PROGRAMS REQUIRE A FEE)
|Location
|AREAS AROUND SHIBUYA KOEN-DORI
|More Info
|Official Map
Machine Love Exhibit at Mori Art Museum
"Machine Love: Video Game, AI and Contemporary Art" at the Mori Art Museum spotlights contemporary artists that utilize game engines, generative AI and virtual reality technologies as tools for their visualization.
|Date & Time
|Feb 13-Jun 08・10:00-22:00・10:00-17:00 on Tuesdays, Admission until 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|¥2000 for adults, ¥1700 for seniors, ¥1400 for university/high school students, free for children
Discover Heritage Brands at Nihombashi Takashimaya
The upcoming exhibition at Nihombashi Takashimaya Department Store is a must-visit event for anyone interested in Japanese craftsmanship.
|Date & Time
|Feb 19-25・10:30-19:30・CLOSING 18:00 ON FEB 24
|Price
|Free
|Location
|NIHOMBASHI TAKASHIMAYA MAIN BUILDING 8F EXHIBITION HALL
'Synesthesia - The Five Senses Interacting Through Art' by Akihito Okunaka
The WHAT MUSEUM will host an interactive exhibition featuring Akito Okunaka's balloon sculptures, inviting visitors to experience art through their five senses.
|Date & Time
|Oct 4, 2024-Mar 16, 2025・11:00-18:00・Closed on Monday (last entry 17:00)
|Price
|¥1,500 for adults / ¥800 for university students and vocational students / Free for high school students and younger / ¥1,000 for water pillow workshop event / ¥2,500 for exhibition passport
|Location
|WHAT MUSEUM 1st floor SPACE 2
T2 Collection 'Collecting? Connecting?' Exhibition
The T2 Collection Exhibition will showcase around 35 artworks, including pieces from artists Tatsuo Miyajima, Kohei Nawa and Reijiro Wada.
|Date & Time
|Oct 4, 2024-Mar 16, 2025・11:00-18:00・Enter by 17:00
|Price
|¥1,500
|Location
|What Museum
MOT Collection at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo
Celebrate the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum’s 30th anniversary with MOT Collection, showcasing works by Leiko Ikemura, Mark Manders and more.
|Date & Time
|Dec 14, 2024-Mar 30, 2025・10:00-18:00・Closed on Mondays (if Monday is a holiday, closed on the next weekday) and New Year Holidays (December 28th to January 1st, January 14th, February 25th)
|Price
|¥500 for Adults / ¥400 for University and vocational school students / ¥250 for High school students and those aged 65 and over / Free for Junior high school students and younger
|Location
|Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo
Ryuichi Sakamoto | seeing sound, hearing time
Explore Ryuichi Sakamoto’s immersive sound installations in Tokyo, showcasing his avant-garde works and collaborations at MOT from December 21.
|Date & Time
|Dec 21, 2024-Mar 30, 2025・10:00-18:00
|Price
|General Admission: ¥2,400 / University Students, Vocational Students, and Seniors (65+): ¥1,700 / Middle and High School Students: ¥960 / Elementary School Students and Younger: Free
|Location
|MUSEUM OF CONTEMPORARY ART TOKYO
|More Info
|Closed on Mondays (open on January 13 and February 24), December 28 to January 1, January 14, and February 25.
Brooklyn Museum Ancient Egypt Collection Exhibit at Mori Arts Center
Over 150 artifacts from Brooklyn Museum's ancient Egyptian collection are coming to Japan to be displayed at the Mori Arts Center Gallery in their new exhibition, "Unraveling the Mysteries of Ancient Egypt from Brooklyn Museum."
|Date & Time
|Jan 25-Apr 06・10:00-18:00・Open 10:00-20:00 on Fridays, Saturdays and days before holidays, Last admission 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|¥2600 for adults, ¥1900 for high school/junior high students, ¥1300 for elementary students
|Location
|Mori Arts Center Gallery
|More Info
|Prices vary for weekends, holidays and advance tickets
Tokyo Festivals and Outdoor Events in February
Vanellope’s Sweet Pop World at Tokyo Disneyland
Tokyo Disneyland has transformed into a treat-themed overlay for Vanellope’s Sweet Pop World with new entertainment, photo spots, exclusive merchandise, menus and more.
|Date & Time
|Jan 15-Mar 16・
|Price
|starting at ¥8900
|Location
|Tokyo Disney Resort
|More Info
|Dates for certain attractions, merchandise and food items may differ
My Melody & Kuromi Anniversary Party at Sanrio Puroland and Harmonyland
To celebrate My Melody's 50th anniversary and Kuromi's 20th anniversary, Sanrio Puroland and Harmonyland theme parks will have new attractions, entertainment, photo spots, merchandise and food.
|Date & Time
|Jan 17-Dec 31・・Specific event and attraction dates may vary
|Price
|Location
|Sanrio Puroland
Tokyo Live Music and Night Life Events in February
Maroon 5 in Asia Tour: Tokyo
Six-piece L.A. band, Maroon 5, make the trip to the Far East for a plethora of dates at Tokyo Dome, where they'll be performing their hits.
|Date & Time
|Feb 06-09・19:00~・Feb 8 18:00 | Feb 9 17:00 | Doors open two hours prior to start time
|Price
|From ¥9,800
|Location
|Tokyo Dome
Night and Beat, Presented by Be Fes!!
Beams' NIGHT and BEAT brings all-night live music and a night market to Shibuya's MIDNIGHT EAST on February 8, 2025.
|Date & Time
|Feb 8, 2025・00:00-05:00・Event starts 2/8 midnight, ends 2/9 05:00
|Price
|¥4,500
|Location
|Spotify O-EAST
|More Info
|Drink charge ¥700
Glass Animals: Tour of Earth
The band, Glass Animals, know for their mega-hit, "Heat Waves," are set to come and tour their newest album, I Love You So F***ing Much.
|Date & Time
|Feb 19, 2025・19:00~・Doors open 18:00
|Price
|¥7,800
|Location
|KT Zepp Yokohama
Fontaines D.C. Japan Tour 2025
Catch Irish rock sensation Fontaines D.C. at Toyosu Pit on February 23. Following the success of their acclaimed fourth album Romance, the band promises an electrifying performance.
|Date & Time
|Feb 23, 2025・19:00~・(Doors Open 18:00)
|Price
|¥9,680
|Location
|Toyosu PIT
Kehlani Live in Tokyo
Grammy nominee Kehlani comes back to Tokyo for the first time in two years. Her gorgeous vocals and stage presence will blow you away.
|Date & Time
|Feb 26, 2025・19:00~・Doors open 18:00
|Price
|¥10,500
|Location
|Pacifico Yokohama
Tokyo Community and Performative Events in February
Mochitsuki in Setagaya
This NPO charity-run mochitsuki festival combines two events in one. Once you've pounded the rice to make mochi, it's free mochi for all, with a range of toppings and ways to eat.
|Date & Time
|Feb 2, 2025・12:00~
|Price
|¥2,000
|Location
|Apartment A1
|More Info
|¥1,000 for extra family members | Elementary school and under: free
Spring Mochitsuki Event at Honshouji
This tiny Shinto shrine in northern Shinagawa area is holding its annual mochitsuki event. This event requires prior sign-up so everyone gets a go.
|Date & Time
|Feb 2, 2025・11:00~
|Price
|¥2,000
|Location
|Honshoji
Changing Room Tokyo - Clothing Liberation: A Theatrical Journey to Rediscover Joy
Join bilingual actor, writer and translator Tomomi Kikuchi for a playful, interactive session inspired by the themes of a short dance film, "Changing Room."
|Date & Time
|Feb 8, 2025・11:30-12:30
|Price
|¥5,000
|Location
|Shibuya Mitake Salon
Changing Room Tokyo - Morning Flow with Kanon Nishizaki: Movement for Renewal
Join Kanon Nishizaki, a former ballet dancer turned healing movement guide, for a soothing session that blends breath, gentle motion and mindfulness.
|Date & Time
|Feb 8, 2025・10:00-11:00
|Price
|¥5,000
|Location
|Shibuya Mitake Salon
Changing Room Tokyo - Creative Writing Workshop With Thammika Songkaeo
Join National Geographic explorer, writer and producer Thammika Songkaeo for an intimate and thought-provoking creative writing workshop.
|Date & Time
|Feb 8, 2025・15:00~・Session I at 15:00 and Session II at 19:00
|Price
|¥18,000
|Location
|Shibuya Mitake Salon
Tokyo Anime and Manga Events in February
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Hashira Exhibition
This Demon Slayer exhibition will explore the charms and personalities of all nine of the hashira who each have their own backstories.
|Date & Time
|Nov 2, 2024-Mar 2, 2025・10:00-20:00
|Price
|From ¥1,000 for exhibition tickets
|Location
|CREATIVE MUSEUM TOKYO
|More Info
|Cafe tickets must be purchased separately
Full Metal Alchemist x Yomi No Tsugai Cafe
This cafe combines two beloved series into one unforgettable dining experience. Expect items themed after dishes from the steampunk world of Full Metal Alchemist and the murky shadow realms of Yomi no Tsugai. Limited edition merch will also be available!
|Date & Time
|Jan 29-Apr 20・
|Price
|Location
|MOTTO Cafe Ikebukuro
|More Info
|Free to enter. Food and drinks must be purchased separately
ONE PIECE ONLY
This unique One Piece exhibit will allow fans of the series to experience never-before-seen aspects from the manga.
|Date & Time
|Oct 9, 2024-May 13, 2025・10:00-18:00
|Price
|From ¥800
|Location
|Tachikawa Play! Museum
Tokyo Food and Drink Events in February
Rooftop Bar Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills Hot Japanese Gin Cocktails
This winter guests visiting the Rooftop Bar Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills have the choice of three exclusive hot Japanese gin cocktails.
|Date & Time
|Jan 01-Feb 28・17:00~
|Price
|¥2,750 *Prices are inclusive of consumption tax and subject to a 15% service charge
|Location
|Rooftop Bar Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills
The French Kitchen's Crab and Roast Beef Semi-Buffet Dinner with Seasonal Desserts
The French Kitchen, on the second floor of Grand Hyatt Tokyo, is offering a crab and roast beef semi-buffet dinner.
|Date & Time
|Jan 15-Feb 28・18:00-21:30
|Price
|¥13,200 per person, ¥13,895 with a drink (sparkling wine)
|Location
|The French Kitchen
Illumination Beer Garden and Order Buffet at the Hyatt Regency Seragaki Island, Okinawa
Take your festive holiday up a notch and relax near the beach this winter: made-to-order buffet for the holidays.
|Date & Time
|Nov 8, 2024-Mar 31, 2025・17:00-21:00・L.O. 20:45
|Price
|¥4,400 (ORDER BUFFET) | ¥7,150 (THE LOBBY “BEER GARDEN” PLAN) Including consumption tax and are subject to an additional service charge.
|Location
|THE ISLAND 1F LOBBY LOUNGE & BAR, HYATT REGENCY HOTEL
Tokyo Game Events in February
