Tokyo is alive every day of the week. There’s always something to see or do, whether it’s an exhibition, a live music gig, a pop-up shop or a seasonal limited edition item to try. We’ve rounded up some recommendations for the best things to do in Tokyo this August.

Tokyo Festivals and Outdoor Events

"ROCK IN JAPAN FESTIVAL 2024," Japan's largest outdoor music festival, will take place from August 3 to August 4 and August 10 to August 12 at Soga Sports Park in Chiba. A total of 115 groups will be performing. All tickets from the advanced lottery are now sold out, but an official ticket resale is scheduled for mid-July. Tickets can only be purchased through the official app J-FES and Rockin'on Store. Artists performing on August 3 include Saucy Dog, Sakurazaka 46, Sanbomaster, Be:First and Fruits Zipper. August 4 will include Kessoku Band, Sakanamon, Chevon, LiSA and Hyde. August 10 will include ENHYPEN, This is Last, Imase, Aimyon, and Ayumu Imazu. August 11 will include Creepy Nuts, Omoinotake, Go!Go!Vanillas, Tani Yuuki, Natori and Moon Drop. And finishing off on August 12, performers will include Atarashii Gakkou Leaders, Indigo La End, &Team, The Oral Cigarettes and Juice=Juice. For the full artist lineup and more information on the Rock in Japan Festival 2024, please check out their website. Date & Time Aug 3, 2024-Aug 12, 2024・11:45-19:45 Price ¥15,000-¥53,000 Location Soga Sports Park More Info There is no dedicated parking lot at the festival site so coming by car is not permitted.

Summer Sonic (and Sonic Mania) Summer Sonic is known for welcoming up-and-coming indie acts alongside internationally recognized counterparts. This year sees acts like Lil Yachty alongside local talents including MFS and Jumadiba. Local's tip: Summer Sonic sells out pretty quickly each year, but Sonic Mania — its dancier edition on August 16 — generally has tickets until the final day. This year's lineup includes Phoenix, Sakanaction and Nia Archives. Date & Time Aug 17, 2024-Aug 18, 2024・11:00-・Doors open 09:00 Price ¥36,000 Location Zozo Marine Stadium More Info Sonic Mania tickets separate

Sakae Street Summer Festival in Sangenjaya Sakae Street in Sangenjaya hosts its own summer festival, now in its 43rd year. The streets around the Tokyo suburb explode with fun and dancing across two days. There will be a tug-of-war tournament on the Saturday, and awa-odori teams from across the area will perform on the Sunday. Local shops get involved in the festivities, too, by putting chairs and tables outside, and setting up beer stands and food stalls along the length of the street. Sakae Street Summer Festival Details and Location Date & Time Aug 24, 2024-Aug 25, 2024・16:00-・See website for individual performance times Price Free Location Sakae Street More Details

Shimokitazawa Awa-Odori Summer Festival Dance Throughout the Night Shimokitazawa’s annual summer festival is back, bringing dancing and taiko drumming to the area, along with a big dose of festive spirit. Enjoy dancing around the yagura (festival tower) near the East Exit of Shimokitazawa Station, copying the traditional moves from the participating dancers. Come wearing a yukata and soak up the festival vibes, drinking with the locals. For those who can’t make the Obon event, head over the following week for more fun and summer dancing. Shimokitazawa Awa-Odori Summer Festival Details and Location Date & Time Aug 17, 2024-Aug 18, 2024・12:00- Price Free Location Shimokitazawa Ichiban Gai More Details

Asagaya Tanabata Festival The 68th edition of Asagaya's vibrant Tanabata Festival will take place in August this year. The neighborhood has a quite distinctive take on the holiday: Every year, its famous Pearl Center Shopping Street is decorated with massive, papier-mâché decorations — including effigies of characters from pop culture, like Disney heroes and well-known cartoons. Many of these are created by shops on the shopping street, but applications are open to anyone, leading to some incredibly inventive incarnations. There will also be festive activities like dancing, food stalls and competitions to get everyone in the summer mood. Asagaya Tanabata Festival Details and Location Date & Time Aug 7, 2024-Aug 12, 2024・11:00- Price Free Location Asagaya Pearl Center More Details

Hachioji Float Festival The famed Hachioji Festival — also known as the Float Festival, for obvious reasons — boasts a massive parade with 19 spectacular floats, elaborately decorated and decked out in lights, including a valuable float designated as a tangible cultural property of Hachioji City. It's held over three days in early August every year, attracting hundreds of thousands of spectators. On the final day, the floats pass by each other and compete in musical performances called batsuzuke, allowing visitors to enjoy the booming sounds of the Kanto Taiko Grand Battle. Date & Time Aug 2, 2024-Aug 4, 2024・12:00- Price Free Location Hachioji, various

Park Attack Block Party w/ Candee, DJ Tatuski and more Free Concert in Yoyogi Park Run in conjunction with the Shibuya Summer Park Festival, a free festival around Shibuya that focuses on art, food and culture, Park Attack features a specially curated lineup of important names in the rap scene, taking place across two days. Celebrating the culture that comes out of Shibuya, Park Attack includes names like Candee and DJ Tatsuki, with many more acts to be announced. Park Attack Location and Event Details Date & Time Aug 11, 2024-Aug 12, 2024・15:00-21:00 Price Free Location Yoyogi Park Outdoor Stage

Nakameguro Summer Festival Nakameguro's beloved summer festival takes over the trendy neighborhood on the weekend of August 3–4, with two different nights of lively, traditional dance performances. On the first evening, around 20 teams of awa-odori dancers will take the the street; the following night, you can expect over 30 troupes of yosakoi dancers. The festival has been held for nearly 60 years, welcoming teams from across Kanto to perform throughout its streets. The Nakameguro River and its surrounding areas are lit up with pink toro lanterns in celebration, and the streets are lined with food stalls and places to drink. Go ahead and spend the weekend! Nakameguro Summer Festival Details and Location Date & Time Aug 3, 2024-Aug 4, 2024・12:00- Price Free Location Nakameguro Ginza Shopping Street

Omagari Fireworks Festival Known as one of the Big Three fireworks festivals, Akita's Omagari Fireworks Festival attracts over 700,000 spectators every year. The festival, which began in 1910, brings onlookers from far and wide to witness one of the country's most impressive firework displays in a giant competition which pits 28 different pyrotechnicians against each other. Date & Time Aug 31, 2024・17:10-・2nd performance start: 18:50 Price ¥7,000 Location Omono Riverside Park

Matsudo Fireworks Festival Located just one train away from central Tokyo on the Odakyu Line, Matsudo has just the right balance of convenience and fewer crowds. Over 15,000 fireworks will be set off over the Edo River when the sun goes down. Arrive early to enjoy the food stalls and make merry throughout the day, before finishing off with a literal bang. Even though it's a less crowded festival, early booking is recommended. Date & Time Aug 3, 2024・19:15-・Doors open at 16:00 Price ¥2,500 Location Kogasaki Sports Field

Koenji Awa-Odori Festival Experience the excitement of Awa-Odori as you say good-bye to summer. Koenji Awa-Odori Festival is one of Tokyo's largest summer street festivals, with over 10,000 dancers and 1.2 million visitors across the two day event on August 24 and 25. Awa-Odori is originally from the Japanese island of Shikoku and happens around obon, the Japanese summer holiday. Koenji hosts Tokyo's version of the traditional festival, where odori — traditional Japanese dance and musicians with shamisen, flutes and taiko drums — will parade through the streets of Koenji. Over 100 dance groups perform at the festival every year. One of the troupes, the Kikusui group, has approximately 90 members ranging from 3 to 65 years old. Men wear happi while women wear yukata and the iconic amigasa woven grass hats that have become symbols of the event. We recommended using the Tokyo Metro Marunouchi Line to Shin-Koenji Station to beat the huge crowds that come in through JR Koenji Station on the JR Chuo Line. Koenji Awa-Odori Festival Details and Location Date & Time Aug 24, 2024-Aug 25, 2024・17:00-20:00 Price Free Location Koenji

2024 Summer Events at Tokyo Disney Resort Summer Exclusives to Beat the Heat To combat Japan's intense summer heat and humidity levels, Tokyo Disney Resort is offering a variety of special updates, merchandise and snacks as part of their "Get Soaked" program throughout the season. Two attractions, Splash Mountain in Tokyo Disneyland and Aquatopia in Tokyo DisneySea, will have a summertime update that turns up their water features to the maximum level and guarantees guests will leave drenched. Themed around Big Hero 6's nurse robot Baymax raising energy levels, Baymax's Mission: Cool Down, is a parade that will travel throughout Tokyo Disneyland three times a day to help guests cool down with spraying mist and water splashes shooting out of the floats. There will be several water-splashing playground areas at both parks, including in Toontown where the Toontown Fire Department and Fireworks Factory will spout more water than ever before. Guests can participate in "Get Soaked Time" with the Disney cast members. Cast members will be carrying barrels of water to spray cool and refreshing mist. New limited-time merchandise will also be available, including Hawaiian shirts, towels and neck cooling rings. The "Sui Sui Summer" merchandise collection of shirts, headbands, hats, sunglasses, fans and more, features designs with Mickey Mouse and friends enjoying summer at the beach. "Cool" menu items will be introduced, including kakigori shaved ice topped with syrup, fruits, and Japanese wasanbon sugar stamped with Mickey and Minnie Mouse at Disneyland. A chilled version of the crème brûlée churro will be served at DisneySea. Each park will also be offering chilled noodles, smoothies, frosty drinks, and sundaes. Outside of the theme parks, all restaurants at Disney Ambassador Hotel will be serving special summer menus until August 31. Select menu items will come with hotel-exclusive charms and coasters. 2024 Summer Events at Tokyo Disney Resort Details and Location Date & Time UNTIL Sep 18, 2024・09:00-21:00 Price starting at ¥8900 Location Tokyo Disney Resort

Sea of Clouds Splash at Hotel Chinzanso For it's summer program, Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo will launch "Sea of Clouds Splash" on July 1 to cool off from the hot Tokyo weather. Started in October 2020, the "Sea of Clouds Splash" combines modern technology with traditional ideas of the large misty gardens. Using high-tech Japanese nozzles, fine water particles of 10 to 20 microns are uniformly generated across the hotel's stunning Japanese garden. Japanese umbrellas are also available for rental in the garden during the summer. Avoid the UV rays while enjoying the sound of wind chimes and the glow of the bamboo lanterns. Date & Time UNTIL Sep 12, 2024・10:10-21:10・The Sea of Clouds emits every hour Price Free Location Hotel Chinzanso

Sky Jamboree 2024 Overlooking the Inasayama mountains, Sky Jamboree is an all-day rock festival featuring a carefully selected local lineup with the theme of "one pray in Nagasaki" — experiencing the communal joy of music while praying for world peace. This year's guests include Maximum the Hormone and 10-Feet, who will perform atop the mountain in the sunshine. Date & Time Aug 25, 2024・11:00-20:30 Price ¥10,00 Location Inasayama Park Open-air Concert Hall

Rising Sun Rock Festival 2024 Hokkaido's biggest outdoor rock and indie festival returns for its 25th year. Held on the shores of Hokkaido, the festival promises a reprieve from the sweltering climes of the rest of Japan, as Hokkaido is delightfully bearable at the peak of summer. Already confirmed guests include Hitsujibungaku and Japan's answer to The Smiths: Spitz. Date & Time Aug 16, 2024-Aug 17, 2024・12:00- Price ¥29,000 Location Rising Sun Rock Festival Ezo More Info for both days

Kiyose Sunflower Festival 2024 The biggest event of its kind in Tokyo, the Kiyose Sunflower Festival covers an expanse of nearly 24,000 square meters with 100,000 sunflowers. The festival also includes various things to do, including a photo contest and produce stands run by local farmers. Date & Time Aug 6, 2024-Aug 13, 2024・09:00-16:00 Price Free Location Kiyose Sunflower Field

Tokyo Live Music and Concerts

Lusine Live in Japan Long Light Album Tour Veteran electronic musician Lusine (Jeff McIlwain) returns to Japan for the first time in 11 years. McIlwain will be joined by drummer Trent Moorman on live drums, marking his Japan debut. The tour, also scheduled to visit Osaka, is in support of Lusine's ninth studio album, Long Light, which came out last September. There are two Tokyo dates: August 30, Circus Tokyo (w/ live drumming)

August 31, Ochiai Soup (solo) Location of Lusine Live Tour Date & Time Aug 30, 2024・20:00-・Doors open 19:00 Price ¥4,800 Location Circus Tokyo More Info +1D (¥700)

Summer Sounds 15th Anniversary Music Party Dance Under the Stars at the Tokyu Plaza Rooftop The iconic Tokyo summer outdoor music party Summer Sounds is returning for a special celebration for its 15th anniversary at The Mint Ginza rooftop bar atop the Tokyu Plaza. Enjoy music and delicious drinks while dancing under the stars with the metropolitan cityscape. The party features an eclectic lineup of freestyle dancers, diverse live acts, DJs, and performers. Since its inaugural event in 2009, Summer Sounds has become renowned for transforming unexpected spots such as restaurants, skate parks, and even embassies, into unparalleled party venues to match Tokyo's rich subculture. Immerse yourself in a dynamic space where deep house, techno, disco, new wave, and hip-hop blend seamlessly. Tokyo-based singer-songwriter, producer and DJ Maika Loubté is headlining this year's event. Maika focuses on electronic music using vintage analog synthesizers. She was selected as a Spotify Equal monthly artist, appearing on a New York Times Square billboard. Other featured artists include Clarkee, DDHOTD, DJason, Masaki Kawamura, PUCCI, Ren Yokoi and Yosuke Nakagawa. Live shows include performances by Capture Tokyo, Kiki Cat & Amy, Fumi, Marika, PULP and Wataru Shindo & Edamame. Tokyo-based producer and DJ Sapphire Slows will be closing off the night with a set filled with delicate synthesis, whispering vocals, and undulating bass and beats. Guests are encouraged to get creative with their outfits to embrace the night of art and innovation. Guests must be over 20 years old to enter the venue. Summer Sounds Details and Location Date & Time Aug 17, 2024・11:00-23:59 Price EARLY BIRD (UNTIL 7/24): ¥4000, ADVANCE: ¥5000, AT THE DOOR: ¥7000, VIP TABLE: ¥20000 Location The Mint Ginza More Info Free to enter before 13:30, Guests must be over 20 years old to enter the venue Tokyo-based singer-songwriter, producer and DJ Maika Loubté is headlining this year's event. Maika focuses on electronic music using vintage analog synthesizers. She was selected as a Spotify Equal monthly artist, appearing on a New York Times Square billboard. Other featured artists include Clarkee, DDHOTD, DJason, Masaki Kawamura, PUCCI, Ren Yokoi and Yosuke Nakagawa. Live shows include performances by Capture Tokyo, Kiki Cat & Amy, Fumi, Marika, PULP and Wataru Shindo & Edamame. Haus Von Schwarz Presents: Fresh Meat #8 The Best of Tokyo Drag at Fresh Meat Support Tokyo's drag scene and enjoy a glamorous evening with Haus Von Schwarz's eighth installment of Fresh Meat. The event will start at 8 p.m. at Silkroad Cafe on August 17. Fresh Meat Event Details and Location Date & Time Aug 17, 2024・20:00-・Doors open at 19:00 Price ¥2,500 Location Silkroad Cafe The event will start at 8 p.m. at Silkroad Cafe on August 17. Anthony Jeselnik Bones and All Comedy Show A One-Night Only Special in Tokyo Anthony Jeselnik’s “Bones and All” Asia Tour is coming to this side of the world in the summer of 2024, bringing his unique edgy comedic style to Tokyo. Anthony Jeselnik is a stand-up comedian, and can currently be seen on his podcast, The Jeselnik and Rosenthal Vanity Project, alongside co-host Gregg Rosenthal. His most recent stand up special, "Fire in the Maternity Ward," premiered on Netflix to critical acclaim. Anthony was also the creator, host and producer of his series, Good Talk and The Jeselnik Offensive on Comedy Central. He also appeared on multiple roasts for the network, most notably "The Roast of Donald Trump" and "The Roast of Charlie Sheen." Additionally, Anthony wrote and performed the stand-up specials "Thoughts and Prayers" and "Caligula" for Comedy Central which followed his debut comedy album, "Shakespeare." He has performed on Conan, The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmy Live and was a writer and the first ever stand-up comic to appear on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. Anthony Jeselnik Bones and All Show Details and Location Date & Time Aug 5, 2024・19:00-20:30・Open Time: 18:00 Price ¥8000 Location Yamano Hall Additionally, Anthony wrote and performed the stand-up specials "Thoughts and Prayers" and "Caligula" for Comedy Central which followed his debut comedy album, "Shakespeare." He has performed on Conan, The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live and was a writer and the first ever stand-up comic to appear on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. Hikaru Utada 'Science Fiction' Tour 2024 Tokyo One of Japan's most eminent musical performers, Hikaru Utada celebrates the 25th anniversary of their debut with a greatest hits album, Science Fiction, which they will be touring across Japan throughout 2024 for the first time in six years. Kanto-based fans can head to Yoyogi, Saitama or Yokohama to hear Hikaru Utada perform tracks from throughout their career, including a new release: "Nanirodemonai Hana (A Flower of No Color)." More Info: Kanto dates are as follows: Saitama Super Arena: July 24 — 18:30 (Doors Open: 17:00)

Saitama Super Arena: July 25 — 18:30 (Doors Open: 17:00)

Yoyogi National Stadium: August 3 — 16:00 (Doors Open: 15:00)

Yoyogi National Stadium: August 4 — 16:00 (Doors Open: 15:00)

K-Arena Yokohama: August 31 — 16:30 (Doors Open: 15:00)

K-Arena Yokohama: September 1 — 16:30 (Doors Open: 15:00) Date & Time Aug 3, 2024-Aug 4, 2024・16:00-・Doors open 15:00 Price From ¥17,000 (excluding tax) Location Yoyogi 1st Gymnasium

Tokyo Pop-Ups and Community Events Doraemon Summer Station at TV Asahi Roppongi Doraemon Takes Over Roppongi Hills The beloved cat-robot Doraemon has taken over Roppongi as part of the TV Asahi's collaboration event with Roppongi Hills, Summer Station 2024 festival, from July 20 to August 25. Doraemon is one of the longest-running anime with hundreds of episodes in each iteration of the series in addition to movies and specials. You can find various activities and photo spots with Doraemon throughout the Roppongi Hills 66 Plaza and at the adjacent TV Asahi building. 66 Plaza right in front of Mori Tower will transform into "Doraemon Square" with an impressive squad of Doraemon statues with various expressions and poses for you to grab a selfie with. Find your favorite Doraemon and take a commemorative photo together! While you're exploring the plaza, participate in Doraemon's secret gadget stamp rally. This free stamp rally is free to participate and is a great way to explore the festival. To start, pick up a stamping booklet at the "Summer Festival Exchange" counter on the first floor of TV Asahi Japan Social Hall (open 10:00-19:00). There are four stamping locations throughout the venue. At the stamping locations you can also find QR codes that, when scanned, allow you to access a free episode of Doraemon TV. Once you find all four stamps, you can bring your booklet to the "Summer Festival Exchange" counter to receive and original sticker. Stamps can be found at: Summer Festival Information Counter, inside Mori Tower 2F (10:00-19:00)

Tereasa Gourmet Yokocho, Ooyame Plaza (10:30-21:30, Fridays/Saturdays until 22:00)

TV Asahi Japan Social Hall, rooftop 7F (10:00-19:00)

TV Asahi Japan Social Hall 1F (10:00-19:00) Doraemon Splash Square on the rooftop of TV Asahi Japan Social Hall is a refreshing opportunity for children and families to cool down in the summer heat. This splash-zone playground will have water misters, toys, and splash pads for children to play with. There is also a photo spot in celebration of the "Doraemon Birthday Special" episode scheduled to air on September 7th. The theme of this year's special is "Ancient Greece"! The playground will be open from 11:00-17:00 with last admission at 16:30. Doraemon Summer Station at TV Asahi Roppongi Details and Location Date & Time UNTIL Aug 25, 2024・10:00- Price Free Location Roppongi Hills

Odaiba Bohken-Oh 2024 at Fuji Television HQ A Celebration of All Things Fuji Television Odaiba Bohken-Oh is a month-long festival celebrating all things Fuji Television, based out of the company’s iconic building in Odaiba. You can expect attractions and games that bring your favorite animations and shows to life, including Chiikawa , Sazae-san , Chuggington and more. This event promises a fun adventure for fans of all ages. Explore various experience-based booths set up throughout the venue, offering interactive exhibits that immerse you in the worlds of these popular shows. One highlight is the Dragon Ball Daima Waku-Waku World, celebrating the new anime Dragon Ball Daima , airing in fall 2024. The series commemorates the 40th anniversary of the original series, with a new story and original character designs by Akira Toriyama. At Odaiba Bohken-Oh, visitors can enjoy photo spots with Goku, mini-games themed around Dragon Balls and the Nyoibo and merchandise displays. Additionally, fans of variety shows will enjoy special collaboration booths with programs like Endless Pranks Grand Prix and The New Key , where you can participate in activities inspired by these programs. Don’t miss the live stages, like Mezamashi Live, which will be held in different areas throughout the event. Odaiba Bohken-Oh Event Details and Location Date & Time UNTIL Aug 25, 2024・10:00-18:00 Price 1DAY Passport General Admission: 2,800 yen (Tax included) Elementary and Junior High School Students: 1,800 yen (Tax included) Location Fuji Television Headquarters, Aomi temporary parking lot, Odaiba and Aomi periphery More Info The 1DAY Passport provides access to the Fuji TV Headquarters, including the 25th Floor “Hachitama” Spherical Observation Room, 24th & 22nd floors, and the 5F Fuji TV Gallery, as well as the Bohken Land area. Note that some events and attractions may require advance tickets or separate fees. More Details Tokyo Anime and Manga Events My Hero Academia x Kura Sushi Shounen and Sushi Never Tasted So Good Commemorate the upcoming "My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: You're Next" with a sushi feast at popular sushi chain, Kura Sushi. This cool collaboration takes advantage of the "Bikkura Pon!" at Kura Sushi where sushi plates can be placed in a machine for a chance to win exclusive My Hero Academia merch. Expect unique original designs that are exclusive to Kura Sushi such as rubber stands, tin badges and illustrations of Deku, All Might, Todoroki and more. Spend more than ￥2,500 and you'll also get some special goods like clear files, hand-held fans and cups! My Hero Academia x Kura Sushi Details and Location Date & Time UNTIL Aug 31, 2024・11:00-23:00 Price Location Kura Sushi More Info Free to enter. Food and drinks must be purchased separately More Details Commemorate the upcoming "My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: You're Next" with a sushi feast at popular sushi chain, Kura Sushi. This cool collaboration takes advantage of the "Bikkura Pon!" at Kura Sushi where sushi plates can be placed in a machine for a chance to win exclusive My Hero Academia merch. Expect unique original designs that are exclusive to Kura Sushi such as rubber stands, tin badges and illustrations of Deku, All Might, Todoroki and more. Spend more than ￥2,500 and you'll also get some special goods like clear files, hand-held fans and cups!

Oshi no Ko Season 2 Commemorative Museum Oshi no Ko is Back Celebrate the second season of Oshi no Ko with a look through this incredibly popular manga and anime by Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari. Titled the "Oshi no Ko Museum," scene panels and standees will be exhibited for discerning fans to check out. You can also purchase exclusive merch and participate in a raffle. For every Titled the "Oshi no Ko Museum," scene panels and standees will be exhibited for discerning fans to check out. You can also purchase exclusive merch and participate in a raffle. For every ¥2,000 spent on anime merchandise, fans will receive a randomly selected image featuring one of the main characters of the show. Other merch for sale include a mini bromide collection, acrylic stand figures, sticker sets and more. Detective Conan 30th Anniversary Cafe Celebrating 30 Years of Detective Conan Commemorate the 30th anniversary of Gosho Aoyama's hit manga Detective Conan, by dining at one of six nation-wide collaboration cafes! Held in Tokyo, Osaka, Aichi, Fukuoka, Miyagi and Hokkaido, the "Detective Conan 30th Anniversary Cafe" will craft dishes taken directly from the series as well as sell a variety of goods related to this momentous occasion. From chirashi sushi to an afternoon tea set, all of these food items will have you reminiscing some of the manga's most iconic moments. You can also order an entire strawberry pound cake that looks exactly like the 30th anniversary key visual. Don't miss out on an incredible merchandise line up including badges, acrylic keychains, stickers and magnets that depict the master detective throughout the years. Detective Conan 30th Anniversary Cafe Details and Location Date & Time UNTIL Sep 23, 2024・11:15-21:30 Price From ¥715 Location BOX cafe & space Shinjuku Mylord 1st store More Info ¥715 covers the online reservation fee. Food and drink must be purchased separately. More Details Commemorate the 30th anniversary of Gosho Aoyama's hit manga Detective Conan, by dining at one of six nation-wide collaboration cafes! Held in Tokyo, Osaka, Aichi, Fukuoka, Miyagi and Hokkaido, the "Detective Conan 30th Anniversary Cafe" will craft dishes taken directly from the series as well as sell a variety of goods related to this momentous occasion. From chirashi sushi to an afternoon tea set, all of these food items will have you reminiscing some of the manga's most iconic moments. You can also order an entire strawberry pound cake that looks exactly like the 30th anniversary key visual. Don't miss out on an incredible merchandise line up including badges, acrylic keychains, stickers and magnets that depict the master detective throughout the years. Tiger & Bunny 2 x HUB A Pub-Style Anime Collaboration It's the collaboration we never expected! Anime series Tiger & Bunny 2 will have a brand new cafe event at six Hub venues around Japan. Typically known for it's British-inspired aesthetic, these Hub locations will be transformed to showcase the heroic characters of Kotetsu T. Kaburagi, Barnaby Brooks Jr., Ryan Gold Smith and more. The key visual even features the main characters dressed in outfits they would wear for casual drinks at the pub. Tiger & Bunny 2 x HUB Details and Location Date & Time Aug 9, 2024-Aug 25, 2024・11:30-23:30・12:00-24:00 on Saturdays and Sundays. 12:00 - 23:00 on Public Holidays Price Free Location HUB Akihabara More Info Free to enter. Food and drinks must be purchased separately More Details It's the collaboration we never expected! Anime series Tiger & Bunny 2 will have a brand new cafe event at six Hub venues around Japan. Typically known for it's British-inspired aesthetic, these Hub locations will be transformed to showcase the heroic characters of Kotetsu T. Kaburagi, Barnaby Brooks Jr., Ryan Gold Smith and more. The key visual even features the main characters dressed in outfits they would wear for casual drinks at the pub. Demon Slayer 5th Anniversary Festival Afterparty A Demon Slayer Festival Fit For A Dragon Celebrate the Year of the Dragon in style with the Demon Slayer 5th Anniversary Festival. The event has now added new illustration featuring seven of the Hashira! Demon Slayer fans can expect food themed after these unique dragon illustrations as well as drinks such as the "Demon Slayer Festival Dragon Year Drink" and "After Party Dragon Year Drink". All diners can enjoy a randomly chosen illustrated placement and a randomly chosen themed square coaster for every collaboration drink ordered. An abundance of merchandise will also be sold, featuring Demon Slayer Corps members dressed in their festive dragon costumes. This collaboration is available at all ufotable venues including ufotable Cafe / Machi★Asobi CAFE, ufotable DINING stores and ufotable Cafe TO GO. Demon Slayer 5th Anniversary Festival Afterparty Details and Location Date & Time UNTIL Aug 4, 2024・09:00-20:00 Price From ¥1,400 Location Ufotable Cafe More Info This ticket price includes the first order of two drinks and booking fee (¥100) More Details Celebrate the Year of the Dragon in style with the Demon Slayer 5th Anniversary Festival. The event has now added new illustration featuring seven of the Hashira! Demon Slayer fans can expect food themed after these unique dragon illustrations as well as drinks such as the "Demon Slayer Festival Dragon Year Drink" and "After Party Dragon Year Drink". All diners can enjoy a randomly chosen illustrated placement and a randomly chosen themed square coaster for every collaboration drink ordered. An abundance of merchandise will also be sold, featuring Demon Slayer Corps members dressed in their festive dragon costumes. This collaboration is available at all ufotable venues including ufotable Cafe / Machi★Asobi CAFE, ufotable DINING stores and ufotable Cafe TO GO.

My Hero Academia You're Next x Anicafe Gratte Enjoy My Hero Academia-Themed Snacks and Drinks Animate stores around Japan are offering an exclusive cafe collaboration to commemorate the upcoming film "My Hero Academia: You're Next 2024" film. Nine Animate stores throughout Japan will be showcasing the hit shonen anime through Gratte, the anime store's graphic latte cafe stand. The graphic will feature six different yukata-wearing character designs including Deku, Todoroki and Bakugo. Don't be fooled by the coffee-sounding name, you can enjoy a cup of My Hero Academia with a base of tea, orange juice, apple juice, matcha latte and also cocoa. Cookies with character designs will also be available, perfect for washing down with your drink of choice. My Hero Academia You're Next Cafe Details and Location Date & Time Aug 2, 2024-Sep 29, 2024・11:00-20:00・10:00-19:00 on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays. Last order is 30 minutes before closing time. Price Free Location Animate Ikebukuro More Info Free to enter. Food and drinks must be purchased separately More Details Animate stores around Japan are offering an exclusive cafe collaboration to commemorate the upcoming film "My Hero Academia: You're Next 2024" film. Nine Animate stores throughout Japan will be showcasing the hit shonen anime through Gratte, the anime store's graphic latte cafe stand. The graphic will feature six different yukata-wearing character designs including Deku, Todoroki and Bakugo. Don't be fooled by the coffee-sounding name, you can enjoy a cup of My Hero Academia with a base of tea, orange juice, apple juice, matcha latte and also cocoa. Cookies with character designs will also be available, perfect for washing down with your drink of choice. Honkai Star Rail x Anicafe Gratte Enjoy Exclusive Honkai-Themed Treats Honkai: Star Rail fans can finally enjoy their gacha with a side of food and drink. The latest collaboration between the turn-based JRPG and Animate Cafe Gratte will bring to life the Farewell Penacony arc and feature the characters Firefly and Sam. Held at nine different Animate stores throughout Japan, this collab will feature the cafe's signature graphic latte "gratte" and icing cookies. Sip on coffee, tea, juice, matcha latte or cocoa with your latte art of choice. Four different designs are available including chibi art of Firefly and Sam. For an extra ¥500, you can also get an acrylic character coaster. Fans who spend ¥2,000 or more can present their Honkai: Star Rail UID and receive a bonus bromide print - an extra special gift just for Honkai players! Honkai Star Rail Cafe Details and Location Date & Time UNTIL Sep 8, 2024・11:00-20:00・10:00-19:00 on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays. Last order is 30 minutes before closing time. Price Free Location Animate Ikebukuro More Info Free to enter. Food and drinks must be purchased separately More Details Honkai: Star Rail fans can finally enjoy their gacha with a side of food and drink. The latest collaboration between the turn-based JRPG and Animate Cafe Gratte will bring to life the Farewell Penacony arc and feature the characters Firefly and Sam. Held at nine different Animate stores throughout Japan, this collab will feature the cafe's signature graphic latte "gratte" and icing cookies. Sip on coffee, tea, juice, matcha latte or cocoa with your latte art of choice. Four different designs are available including chibi art of Firefly and Sam. For an extra ¥500, you can also get an acrylic character coaster. Fans who spend ¥2,000 or more can present their Honkai: Star Rail UID and receive a bonus bromide print - an extra special gift just for Honkai players! Delicious in Dungeon x Atari CAFE&DINING A Chance to Eat Food Straight Out of Delicious in Dungeon! Delicious in Dungeon fans will finally have their dreams come true - a collaboration cafe that recreates some of the cuisine featured in the anime! Don't expect frozen pizza or simple cheese toast. These dishes are weird, gourmet and of the likes that Laios would literally and figuratively kill for. Some include a "Cockatrice's Stone Grilled - chicken and egg - Bread Bowl" as well as a "Giant Parasites from inside the Kraken" which look suspiciously like grilled unagi. There's even a "Red Dragon Big Steak," which looks convincingly like a dragon's leg, with crocodile meat as the main ingredient. Bookings on weekends and public holiday evenings also have the option for the course menu which comes with one of the main dishes plus, rice, salad, soup, a drink and dessert. As per all collaboration cafes, you'll also have access to a variety of limited merch. All dining patrons will also receive a special welcome card with a new illustration from the manga artist herself, Ryoko Kui. Delicious in Dungeon Cafe & Dining Event Details and Location Date & Time UNTIL Aug 18, 2024・11:00-22:00・Opening and closing times may be subject to change based on Ikebukuro PARCO's business hours Price ¥5,50 advanced reservation fee Location Atari CAFE&DINING Ikebukuro PARCO More Info Food and drinks are not included in the reservation fee and must be purchased separately More Details Delicious in Dungeon fans will finally have their dreams come true - a collaboration cafe that recreates some of the cuisine featured in the anime! Don't expect frozen pizza or simple cheese toast. These dishes are weird, gourmet and of the likes that Laios would literally and figuratively kill for. Some include a "Cockatrice's Stone Grilled - chicken and egg - Bread Bowl" as well as a "Giant Parasites from inside the Kraken" which look suspiciously like grilled unagi. There's even a "Red Dragon Big Steak," which looks convincingly like a dragon's leg, with crocodile meat as the main ingredient. Bookings on weekends and public holiday evenings also have the option for the course menu which comes with one of the main dishes plus, rice, salad, soup, a drink and dessert. As per all collaboration cafes, you'll also have access to a variety of limited merch. All dining patrons will also receive a special welcome card with a new illustration from the manga artist herself, Ryoko Kui. Jujutsu Kaisen x Shibuya Hikarie Incident To celebrate the large-scale Enjoy Dishes Based Off Your Favorite Jujutsu Kaisen Characters Decorations and photo spots related to the popular shonen manga and anime will be placed throughout the building along with several photo spots. From August 1, cafes and restaurants on the 6th, 7th and 11th floors will participate in a Jujutsu Kaisen Fair, offering original dishes and novelty items! Expect dishes such as the Yuji Itadori x Choso spicy bibimbap with cheese, the Megumi Fushiguro x Jinji Fushiguro ceviche and tortilla and the Gojo Satoru x Kousaku Mango blue jelly lemonade cocktail. Jujutsu Kaisen x Shibuya Hikarie Incident Event Details and Location Date & Time UNTIL Aug 27, 2024・11:00-21:00 Price Free Location Shibuya Hikarie More Info It's free to enter Shibuya Hikarie. Price will depend on food or drink ordered. More Details To celebrate the large-scale Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen Exhibition , a special "Hikarie Incident" will be held throughout the Shibuya Hikarie building.Decorations and photo spots related to the popular shonen manga and anime will be placed throughout the building along with several photo spots. From August 1, cafes and restaurants on the 6th, 7th and 11th floors will participate in a Jujutsu Kaisen Fair, offering original dishes and novelty items! Expect dishes such as the Yuji Itadori x Choso spicy bibimbap with cheese, the Megumi Fushiguro x Jinji Fushiguro ceviche and tortilla and the Gojo Satoru x Kousaku Mango blue jelly lemonade cocktail. Blue Lock x Sweets Paradise Summer Collaboration Cafe Embrace summer with the boys of Blue Lock, a popular soccer anime and manga by Kaneshiro Muneyuki and Nomura Yusuke. Enjoy Endless Sweets with Your Favorite Blue Lock Characters This limited edition collaboration cafe will be held at nine participating Sweets Paradise outlets all across Japan. While details are still being confirmed, we can expect some summer-worthy treats to pair perfectly with the beachy outfits of our favourite sports egoists. Whether you're a diehard fan of Nagi, Bachira or Isagi, there's certain to be exclusive merchandise just for you. Blue Lock x Sweets Paradise Summer Collaboration Cafe Details and Location Date & Time Aug 13, 2024-Sep 25, 2024・11:00-21:00 Price TBC Location Sweets Paradise Shinjuku East Exit Store More Info Advance reservations for seats can be made through the Sweets Paradise app More Details Embrace summer with the boys of Blue Lock, a popular soccer anime and manga by Kaneshiro Muneyuki and Nomura Yusuke.This limited edition collaboration cafe will be held at nine participating Sweets Paradise outlets all across Japan. While details are still being confirmed, we can expect some summer-worthy treats to pair perfectly with the beachy outfits of our favourite sports egoists. Whether you're a diehard fan of Nagi, Bachira or Isagi, there's certain to be exclusive merchandise just for you. My Hero Academia x Animate Cafe My Hero Academia is getting a brand new pop-up cafe in collaboration with Animate. My Hero Academia Characters Celebrate the Summer Based on the popular manga by Kohei Horikoshi, this event specifically highlights the fun of summer by depicting the characters in chibi form on a beach. While the menu is still slowly being released, a battle scene-inspired dessert and five very unique drinks resembling some of the characters' attacks have been revealed so far. Summer-themed merch will also be sold, such as stickers, plate cards and even a beach-themed shopping bag. My Hero Academia x Animate Cafe Details and Location Date & Time Aug 2, 2024-Sep 8, 2024・11:30-19:00 Price Free Location Animate Cafe Ikebukuro 3 Shop More Info Reservations must be made via the lottery system on the Animate Cafe website More Details My Hero Academia is getting a brand new pop-up cafe in collaboration with Animate.Based on the popular manga by Kohei Horikoshi, this event specifically highlights the fun of summer by depicting the characters in chibi form on a beach. While the menu is still slowly being released, a battle scene-inspired dessert and five very unique drinks resembling some of the characters' attacks have been revealed so far. Summer-themed merch will also be sold, such as stickers, plate cards and even a beach-themed shopping bag. Haikyuu! 10th Anniversary: All Senses Exhibition Volleyball x anime fans take note! The Haikyuu! 10th Anniversary: All Sense Exhibition will blow you away. To commemorate 10 years of Haikyuu!, this event is set to wow fans with the rich history behind one of today’s most popular sports anime and manga. More will be revealed soon, but so far, we can be sure to expect lots and lots of exhibition exclusive goods featuring all eight of the competing schools from the series. Date & Time UNTIL Aug 4, 2024・10:00-19:00 Price ¥2,000 for adults Location TFT Hall More Details Volleyball x anime fans take note! The Haikyuu! 10th Anniversary: All Sense Exhibition will blow you away. To commemorate 10 years of Haikyuu!, this event is set to wow fans with the rich history behind one of today’s most popular sports anime and manga. More will be revealed soon, but so far, we can be sure to expect lots and lots of exhibition exclusive goods featuring all eight of the competing schools from the series. Jujutsu Kaisen Cafe 2024 This Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration cafe celebrates the second season of this popular anime. A special menu has been crafted and is inspired by memorable scenes and characters from the series such as Geto, Ieiri and Gojo! Some of the dishes you can expect to savor include the "Gojo Red & Blue Chicken Waffle," inspired by Gojo Satoru's curse technique, "Geto Cursed Spirit Orb Soba Galette," topped with a citrusy cursed spirit orb-style jelly, and the "Ieiri Shouko Paella," served with a knife inspired by Ieiri's scalpel. The cafe will also be selling exclusive merchandise featuring brand new illustrations of the main characters dressed up in refreshing summer outfits. You can pick up can badges, keychains, acrylic stands, postcards and more! Date & Time UNTIL Aug 18, 2024・10:00-22:00 Price ¥ 660 Reservation fee Location BOX cafe&space Q Plaza Harajuku store More Info Food and drinks are not included in the reservation fee and must be purchased separately More Details This Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration cafe celebrates the second season of this popular anime. A special menu has been crafted and is inspired by memorable scenes and characters from the series such as Geto, Ieiri and Gojo! Some of the dishes you can expect to savor include the "Gojo Red & Blue Chicken Waffle," inspired by Gojo Satoru's curse technique, "Geto Cursed Spirit Orb Soba Galette," topped with a citrusy cursed spirit orb-style jelly, and the "Ieiri Shouko Paella," served with a knife inspired by Ieiri's scalpel. The cafe will also be selling exclusive merchandise featuring brand new illustrations of the main characters dressed up in refreshing summer outfits. You can pick up can badges, keychains, acrylic stands, postcards and more! Event Calendar Date & Time ・~ Price More Details Pokemon x Tokyo Skytree Collaboration Experience the Pokemon anime from up above in this first-ever collaboration with Tokyo Skytree. Officially titled "Pokemon and the Blue Sky Skytree ~ Shining Memories of You and Pokemon~" this event will feature a variety of decorations with characters from the Pokemon anime. Expect exciting photo spots and exclusive merchandise including Roy, Dot, Liko and their starter Pokemon, Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly. Date & Time UNTIL Sep 24, 2024・10:00-21:00 Price Free Location Tokyo Skytree More Details Experience the Pokemon anime from up above in this first-ever collaboration with Tokyo Skytree. Officially titled "Pokemon and the Blue Sky Skytree ~ Shining Memories of You and Pokemon~" this event will feature a variety of decorations with characters from the Pokemon anime. Expect exciting photo spots and exclusive merchandise including Roy, Dot, Liko and their starter Pokemon, Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly. Kuroko's Basketball 15th Anniversary Tokyo Exhibition This event will be a slam dunk for Kuroko's Basketball fans. Walk through this exciting art exhibition to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the manga's serialization. Exclusive to this event are special exhibits that include original drawings by the manga artist, Tadatoshi Fujimaki. Date & Time Aug 10, 2024-Aug 26, 2024・10:00-20:00 Price TBC More Details This event will be a slam dunk for Kuroko's Basketball fans. Walk through this exciting art exhibition to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the manga's serialization. Exclusive to this event are special exhibits that include original drawings by the manga artist, Tadatoshi Fujimaki. Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen Exhibition Jujutsu Kaisen fans, you don't want to miss this. Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen Exhibition is the first large-scale original art exhibition for the global-hit anime and manga. Expect a detailed behind-the-scenes look at how the manga is created, including original manuscripts and a walkthrough Akutami's own digital drawing techniques. An official shop with a generous offering of merchandise will also be available. Date & Time UNTIL Aug 27, 2024・11:00-21:00 Price From ¥2,000 Location Shibuya Hikarie 9F More Details Jujutsu Kaisen fans, you don't want to miss this. Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen Exhibition is the first large-scale original art exhibition for the global-hit anime and manga. Expect a detailed behind-the-scenes look at how the manga is created, including original manuscripts and a walkthrough Akutami's own digital drawing techniques. An official shop with a generous offering of merchandise will also be available. One Piece x Keio Plaza Hotel Sweets Buffet Indulge in a girls party sweets buffet themed after the world's most popular anime and manga, One Piece! The buffet will include cute desserts based on female characters from the series such as Nami, Robin, Vivi, Shirahoshi and Rebecca. Expect Vivi's favorite curry potatoes, Robin's flower sandwich, Nami's mandarin orange tart and more. Date & Time UNTIL Sep 30, 2024・15:00-17:30 Price ¥6,000 Location Keio Plaza Hotel More Details Indulge in a girls party sweets buffet themed after the world's most popular anime and manga, One Piece! The buffet will include cute desserts based on female characters from the series such as Nami, Robin, Vivi, Shirahoshi and Rebecca. Expect Vivi's favorite curry potatoes, Robin's flower sandwich, Nami's mandarin orange tart and more. My Dress-Up Darling Pop-Up Chinese Restaurant Fans of the iconic romantic comedy series My Dress-Up Darling can now have their dim sum and eat it, too. In collaboration with MOTTO Cafe Ikebukuro, the cafe will be crafting up an original menu that reflects a Chinese restaurant theme. Please note that this pop-up is by reservation only. Date & Time Aug 1, 2024-Sep 29, 2024・11:00- Price Location MOTTO Cafe Ikebukuro More Details Fans of the iconic romantic comedy series My Dress-Up Darling can now have their dim sum and eat it, too. In collaboration with MOTTO Cafe Ikebukuro, the cafe will be crafting up an original menu that reflects a Chinese restaurant theme. Please note that this pop-up is by reservation only. Pokemon Eevee Friends Afternoon Tea A nation-wide "Eevee Friends Afternoon Tea" will allow Pokemon fans from all across Japan to bask in the glow of the Eeveelutions. Menu items are inspired by Eevee and all of its evolved forms, including Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glacean and Sylveon. Seven sweet items will represent each element, while savory dishes will take cues from the colors and motifs of the Pokemon. Date & Time UNTIL Aug 30, 2024・12:00-19:00 Price From ¥6,000 Location Aoyama St. Grace Cathedral More Details A nation-wide "Eevee Friends Afternoon Tea" will allow Pokemon fans from all across Japan to bask in the glow of the Eeveelutions. Menu items are inspired by Eevee and all of its evolved forms, including Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glacean and Sylveon. Seven sweet items will represent each element, while savory dishes will take cues from the colors and motifs of the Pokemon. Soul Eater 20th Anniversary Art Exhibition The Soul Eater Art Exhibition to commemorate its 20th anniversary will take place in Tokyo. Fans can expect to see manga author, Atsushi Ohkubo’s very own raw manuscripts, giving one an in-depth look into how Soul Eater was first created. As for new content, videos using the recorded voices of the main characters, Maka and Soul Eater, will also be shared at the event. Date & Time Aug 23, 2024-Sep 23, 2024・11:00-20:00 Price Location Animate Ikebukuro More Info Located at the Space Galleria on the 8th floor of the Animate Ikebukuro Main Store More Details The Soul Eater Art Exhibition to commemorate its 20th anniversary will take place in Tokyo. Fans can expect to see manga author, Atsushi Ohkubo’s very own raw manuscripts, giving one an in-depth look into how Soul Eater was first created. As for new content, videos using the recorded voices of the main characters, Maka and Soul Eater, will also be shared at the event. Digimon Adventure 25th Anniversary Exhibition About the Digimon Adventure 25th Anniversary Exhibition Hold onto your Agumon, Digimon is back! The "25th Anniversary Digimon Adventure Exhibition',' is a showcase commemorating the 25th anniversary of Toei Animation's popular Digimon Adventure anime series. This will be a powered up form of the annual Digi Festival to celebrate this special year. Date & Time Aug 10, 2024-Aug 25, 2024・10:00-18:00 Price Free Location Ikebukuro Sunshine City Exhibition Hall C More Details Hold onto your Agumon, Digimon is back! The "25th Anniversary Digimon Adventure Exhibition',' is a showcase commemorating the 25th anniversary of Toei Animation's popular Digimon Adventure anime series. This will be a powered up form of the annual Digi Festival to celebrate this special year.

Tokyo Exhibitions and Art Shows

Tatsuya Tanaka: Miniature Life, Mitate Mind Step Inside a Miniature World Previous Tatsuya Tanaka: Miniature Life, Mitate Mind Location Date & Time Aug 1, 2024-Aug 28, 2024・10:30-19:00・Closed Aug 21 | Until 17:30 Aug 28 Price ¥1200 Location Nihombashi Takashimaya S.C. Main Building 8F Exhibition Hall More Details Previous Tokyo Weekender interviewee Tatsuya Tanaka comes to Nihonbashi's Takashimaya department store for a special exhibition of his popular artworks. The artist, who specializes in miniature scenes created from everyday items, is hosting a new exhibition in Nihonbashi. The exhibition will be split into seven zones: Home, Form, Color, Scale, Motion, Life and World, allowing viewers to experience the artworks in a new light.

Frontiers of Impressionism: Paintings from the Worcester Art Museum To commemorate the 150th year since The First Impressionist Exhibition was held in Paris, the Tokyo Fuji Art Museum is holding “Frontiers of Impressionism: Paintings from the Worcester Art Museum.” Organized by the Worcester Art Museum, this exhibition follows the birth of impressionism as a groundbreaking force upending the established conventions of Western art and further, its influence and impact across Europe and the US, with a focus more specifically on the artists and the art world of America. The vast majority of the works on display have never been shown in Japan before and are drawn almost exclusively from the Worcester Art Museum collection. It includes pieces by such French titans as Monet and Renoir, impressionists of Germany and Scandinavia, together with American expatriate painter John Singer Sargent and the iconic Childe Hassam. Date & Time UNTIL Sep 29, 2024・10:00-17:00・Closed on Mondays Price ¥1,500 Location Tokyo Fuji Museum More Details To commemorate the 150th year since The First Impressionist Exhibition was held in Paris, the Tokyo Fuji Art Museum is holding “Frontiers of Impressionism: Paintings from the Worcester Art Museum.” Organized by the Worcester Art Museum, this exhibition follows the birth of impressionism as a groundbreaking force upending the established conventions of Western art and further, its influence and impact across Europe and the US, with a focus more specifically on the artists and the art world of America. The vast majority of the works on display have never been shown in Japan before and are drawn almost exclusively from the Worcester Art Museum collection. It includes pieces by such French titans as Monet and Renoir, impressionists of Germany and Scandinavia, together with American expatriate painter John Singer Sargent and the iconic Childe Hassam.

A Personal View of Japanese Contemporary Art: Takahashi Ryutaro Collection A Reputed Takahashi Ryutaro Collection The Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo (MOT) presents the exhibition “A Personal View of Japanese Contemporary Art: Takahashi Ryutaro Collection." Comprising over 3,500 items, the Takahashi Ryutaro Collection is reputed as one of the most important collections of Japanese contemporary art in terms of both quality and quantity. A showcase of outstanding works by artists with a highly critical mindset, this exhibition explores the state of contemporary Japan from the specific viewpoint of a 1946-born art collector. "A Personal View of Japanese Contemporary Art" Event Details and Location Date & Time Aug 3, 2024-Nov 10, 2024・10:00-18:00・Closed on Mondays Price ¥2,100 Location Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo More Details The Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo (MOT) presents the exhibition “A Personal View of Japanese Contemporary Art: Takahashi Ryutaro Collection." Comprising over 3,500 items, the Takahashi Ryutaro Collection is reputed as one of the most important collections of Japanese contemporary art in terms of both quality and quantity. A showcase of outstanding works by artists with a highly critical mindset, this exhibition explores the state of contemporary Japan from the specific viewpoint of a 1946-born art collector.

Takada Kenzo: Chasing Dreams Takada Kenzo was one of the first Japanese fashion designers to become established in Paris, where his highly original ideas resulted in the successive creation of countless looks that redefined fashion. Takada’s designs effortlessly transcended national boundaries, culture and gender to suggest a new style of clothing that was not dictated by the existing Eurocentric cultural tradition. Even today, his designs are still loved all over the world. This exhibition is the first large-scale solo exhibition since Takada Kenzo’s tragic death in 2020 and will showcase his garments to reveal how Takada’s designs changed over the years. Also included in the exhibition are his paintings which he first began creating as a young child, the reference materials which inspired his ideas, as well as his fashion design sketches. Kenzo's career will be presented from a number of different perspectives to enable visitors to reflect on the lifelong creative career of Takada Kenzo, the pioneering Japanese designer who made the world his stage. Takada Kenzo Event Details and Location Date & Time UNTIL Sep 12, 2024・11:00-19:00 Price Adults ￥1400, University and high school students ￥800, free for junior high schoolers and under Location Tokyo Opera City Art Gallery More Details Takada Kenzo was one of the first Japanese fashion designers to become established in Paris, where his highly original ideas resulted in the successive creation of countless looks that redefined fashion. Takada’s designs effortlessly transcended national boundaries, culture and gender to suggest a new style of clothing that was not dictated by the existing Eurocentric cultural tradition. Even today, his designs are still loved all over the world. This exhibition is the first large-scale solo exhibition since Takada Kenzo’s tragic death in 2020 and will showcase his garments to reveal how Takada’s designs changed over the years. Also included in the exhibition are his paintings which he first began creating as a young child, the reference materials which inspired his ideas, as well as his fashion design sketches. Kenzo's career will be presented from a number of different perspectives to enable visitors to reflect on the lifelong creative career of Takada Kenzo, the pioneering Japanese designer who made the world his stage.

"Head Games"by Elizabeth Glaessner Elizabeth Glaessner often begins a new painting with a pour of oil paint. As it pools on the surface of her canvases, it becomes something to which she can react; she pushes, spreads, layers, builds up, or wipes away paint to create mysteriously ethereal figures that consume her compositions. “Head Games,” an exhibition of fifteen of Glaessner’s small paintings alongside two of larger scale, demonstrates the strength and scope of her painterly aesthetic. Pictorialism, process, and performance converge in these works, revealing not only her facility with the oil medium but also how our perception of ourselves and others depends on a play of imagination and reality. Seldomly exhibited altogether, the small-scale paintings offer a survey of Glaessner’s particular process, and a glimpse inside her mind. Date & Time UNTIL Aug 31, 2024・11:00-19:00・Closed on Mondays Price Free Location Perrotin Tokyo More Details Elizabeth Glaessner often begins a new painting with a pour of oil paint. As it pools on the surface of her canvases, it becomes something to which she can react; she pushes, spreads, layers, builds up, or wipes away paint to create mysteriously ethereal figures that consume her compositions. “Head Games,” an exhibition of fifteen of Glaessner’s small paintings alongside two of larger scale, demonstrates the strength and scope of her painterly aesthetic. Pictorialism, process, and performance converge in these works, revealing not only her facility with the oil medium but also how our perception of ourselves and others depends on a play of imagination and reality. Seldomly exhibited altogether, the small-scale paintings offer a survey of Glaessner’s particular process, and a glimpse inside her mind.

Perfect Guide to Japanese Swords Exhibition Returns Seikado Bunko Art Museum is bringing back Perfect Guide to Japanese Swords, a Japanese swords exhibit in their new premises in Marunouchi. The exhibition was a hit in the days when the museum was located in Okamoto, Setagaya city. It brings together nine swords from the museum’s collection that have been designated as national treasures and important cultural assets and provides the ideal introduction to the appreciation of Japanese swords, with a focus on the Kamakura Period. Date & Time UNTIL Aug 25, 2024・10:00-17:00・Closed on Mondays Price ¥1,500 Location Seikado Bunko Art Museum More Details Seikado Bunko Art Museum is bringing back Perfect Guide to Japanese Swords, a Japanese swords exhibit in their new premises in Marunouchi. The exhibition was a hit in the days when the museum was located in Okamoto, Setagaya city. It brings together nine swords from the museum’s collection that have been designated as national treasures and important cultural assets and provides the ideal introduction to the appreciation of Japanese swords, with a focus on the Kamakura Period.

Calder: Un Effet du Japonais Exhibition "Calder: Un Effet du Japonais" explores the enduring resonance of the American modernist’s art with Japanese traditions and aesthetics. Curated by Alexander S. C. Rower, President of the Calder Foundation, New York, and organized in collaboration with Pace Gallery, the exhibition will comprise approximately 100 works from the collection of the Calder Foundation that span the 1930s to the 1970s, ranging from the artist’s signature mobiles, stabiles and standing mobiles to his oil paintings and works on paper. Date & Time UNTIL Sep 6, 2024・10:00-18:00・Fri, Sat: 19:00 Price ¥1,500 More Details "Calder: Un Effet du Japonais" explores the enduring resonance of the American modernist’s art with Japanese traditions and aesthetics. Curated by Alexander S. C. Rower, President of the Calder Foundation, New York, and organized in collaboration with Pace Gallery, the exhibition will comprise approximately 100 works from the collection of the Calder Foundation that span the 1930s to the 1970s, ranging from the artist’s signature mobiles, stabiles and standing mobiles to his oil paintings and works on paper.

Rei Naito: come and live - go and live This exhibition was first conceived when Rei Naito encountered the Tokyo National Museum’s collection and architecture. She discovered a human soul that resonated with her own creativity in the clay objects of the Jōmon period. This feeling was born out of prehistoric people’s awe towards nature, in which Naito found “compassion permeating inside and outside of life.” The exhibition spaces, illuminated by natural light, evoke the realms of life and death, as well as the intimate harmony that endured between humans and nature as well as humans and other living beings. Through this exhibition, you're invited to experience the spirituality and creative power that connect us with the people of ancient times. Date & Time UNTIL Sep 23, 2024・09:30-17:00・Last admission 30 minutes before closing Price ¥1,500 | University Students ¥1,000 | Free for high school students and under Location Tokyo National Museum More Details This exhibition was first conceived when Rei Naito encountered the Tokyo National Museum’s collection and architecture. She discovered a human soul that resonated with her own creativity in the clay objects of the Jōmon period. This feeling was born out of prehistoric people’s awe towards nature, in which Naito found “compassion permeating inside and outside of life.” The exhibition spaces, illuminated by natural light, evoke the realms of life and death, as well as the intimate harmony that endured between humans and nature as well as humans and other living beings. Through this exhibition, you're invited to experience the spirituality and creative power that connect us with the people of ancient times.

Sense of Structure: From Horyuji Temple To The Universe Exhibition Architects design buildings, but structural engineers make a building possible. "Sense of Structure" is a celebration of materials, knowledge, and creation — looking at how we're able to exist alongside nature, minimise natural disasters, and create masterpieces of architecture using structural design. Date & Time UNTIL Aug 25, 2024・11:00-18:00 Price ¥1,500 Location What Museum More Details Architects design buildings, but structural engineers make a building possible. "Sense of Structure" is a celebration of materials, knowledge, and creation — looking at how we're able to exist alongside nature, minimise natural disasters, and create masterpieces of architecture using structural design.

Fragments of the Future: Laboratory of Science and Design Exhibition Design dreams of possible futures in this exhibition directed by engineer Shunji Yamanaka. Based around the theme of a more beautiful, surprising and engaging world, visitors can see prototypes, robots, and materials made by Yamanaka and others collaboratively. Showing what can emerge from combining design and scientific thinking, it asks, what could the materials of the future look like? Date & Time UNTIL Aug 12, 2024・11:00-19:00・Closed on Tuesdays Price ¥1,400 More Details Design dreams of possible futures in this exhibition directed by engineer Shunji Yamanaka. Based around the theme of a more beautiful, surprising and engaging world, visitors can see prototypes, robots, and materials made by Yamanaka and others collaboratively. Showing what can emerge from combining design and scientific thinking, it asks, what could the materials of the future look like?

Traveling Peanuts Exhibition Held at the newly refurbished Snoopy Museum Tokyo, the "Traveling Peanuts" exhibition is showcasing original drawings by Charles M. Schulz that depict Snoopy and the Peanuts gang during their travels. There are more than 40 original comic strips borrowed from the Schulz Museum. "Traveling Peanuts" begins on February 1, when the Snoopy Museum Tokyo reopens after being closed for three weeks. The museum now includes a new Snoopy Wonder Room, featuring various Snoopy goods, and a new light and video presentation in the popular Snoopy Room area, which is known for its approximately 8-meter-long giant statue of Schulz's most famous character. The museum's shop, Brown's Store, meanwhile, has added various items that can't be found anywhere else in the world. Adjacent to the museum is the Peanuts Cafe , which now includes terrace seating and a new grand menu. Date & Time UNTIL Sep 1, 2024・10:00-18:00・Open until 20:00 between February 1 and 4, 19:00 on Saturdays, Sundays and national holidays. Closed on February 20. Price Advance Ticket ¥1,800 | On the Day ¥2,000 Location Snoopy Museum Tokyo More Details

Tokyo Afternoon Tea, Food and Drink Events Rossi's New Holiday Lunchtime Menu Rossi, a luxurious Italian restaurant with stunning views on the 20th floor of the Aoyama Grand Hotel, is offering a weekend-only holiday lunch, starting on Saturday, July 6, 2024. It is available only on weekends and holidays. Appetizers and sweets are served buffet-style. Customers can choose from meat, seafood, Rossi's special curry and more for the main dish. A complimentary glass of champagne is also served. Event Details and Location Date & Time UNTIL Dec 31, 2024・11:30-15:00 Price ¥7,000 Location Rossi, The Aoyama Grand Hotel More Details

Grand Hyatt Tokyo's Pokémon Sleep Exclusive Stay Packages This summer, Grand Hyatt Tokyo is collaborating on an exclusive range of stay packages with Pokémon Sleep to commemorate the sleep-tracking entertainment app’s first anniversary. There are two stay plans featuring colorful decorations and original amenities. In the one-of-a-kind Pokémon Sleep Suite, guests can enjoy an immersive experience featuring glamping-style decorations and a giant Snorlax plushie. There’s also a cute tent and lots of Pokémon artwork. Guests receive several gifts they can take home and a special dinner and breakfast is served in the room. Alternatively, the hotel’s less extravagant Pokémon Sleep Stay packages also offer guests the chance to encounter a sleeping Pokémon sleep plush in their room along with other charming decorations. For those interested in the food only, non-staying guests can enjoy the Snorlax Burger set or the Pikachu Dessert Burger set at the Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s in-house steakhouse, the Oak Door. There will also be a giant Snorlax in the hotel lobby from July 12 until July 19. Event Details and Location Date & Time UNTIL Aug 31, 2024・00:00- Price A one-stay for two guests at the Pokémon Sleep Suite is from ¥270,050 and upward, the Pokémon Sleep Stay is from ¥71,500 Location Grand Hyatt Tokyo More Details

French Summer Terrace BBQ and Free-flow Drinks This summer, The French Kitchen is offering a stylish barbecue course encompassing the full breadth of French cuisine.



It begins with Provençal pissaladière flatbreads and a refined meat platter, in addition to some Perigord duck and walnut salad, olives and feta cheese for a taste of summer in the French countryside. Following all that is an alluring barbecue skewer, or brochette, featuring a wide range of delightfully prepared meats including pork shoulder confit, lemon chicken thigh and beef rump with spice marinade.



All of this can be washed down with some Champagne or sparkling wine . Event Details and Location Date & Time UNTIL Sep 30, 2024・18:00-20:00 Price ¥6,930-¥14,630 Location French Kitchen More Details

Juan Bowl & Tea Tokyo Opening Juan Bowl & Tea Tokyo, a restaurant specializing in rice bowls and tea , is open ing in Omotesando on June 30. Launched in Redfern, southeast of Sydney, Australia in 2017 , it's a store that attracts lines of customers out side its door s every day.



The menu consists of four simple bowls of rice topped with roast wagyu beef, eel hitsumabushi , pork cutlet and Hainan chicken. These dishes are accompanied by specially selected drinks to match each bowl of rice , including Chinese tea, Taiwanese tea and Australian organic tea . Event Details and Location Date & Time UNTIL Dec 31, 2024・11:30-21:00 Price ¥2,880-¥3,880 Location Juan Bowl & Tea Tokyo More Details

Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo Rooftop Beer Hall Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo invites you to an extravagant night at their rooftop beer hall, held every evening in July and August. A new DJ will be featured each day of the week, so you'll always have a new, unexpected experience. You can also expect live events, like burlesque and drag shows, providing an enchanting glimpse into Shinjuku nightlife. Enjoy the New York-inspired atmosphere and music while drinking beer from around the world or premium wines from Academie du Vin and Moet Hennessy Diageo. Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo is a 12-minute walk from the south exit of JR Shinjuku Station, or an 8-minute walk from the A4 exit of Tochomae Station on the Toei Oedo Line. Event Details and Location Date & Time UNTIL Aug 31, 2024・18:00-23:00 Price ¥3450 per person with one drink and one food item Location L17, Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo More Info Official Instagram: @kimptonshinjukutokyo More Details

Tex-Mex Terrace BBQ at The Oak Door This summer, The Oak Door is serving a barbecue menu filled with Tex-Mex classics. The course features a meaty barbecue platter heaped with enough spiced beef, pork and chicken to satisfy even the hungriest of carnivores. The platter is accompanied by a mouthwatering variety of Tex-Mex classics, including spicy seafood cocktails, cheese quesadillas, chili con carne nachos and a creamy jalapeño salad. Built for sharing with family and friends, this barbecue plan provides the perfect opportunity to relax and reconnect over free-flow drinks on an atmospheric outdoor terrace. Event Details and Location Date & Time UNTIL Sep 30, 2024・18:00-22:00・Served in four timeslots: 18:00 / 18:30 / 20:00 / 20:30 Price ¥7,700-¥9,790 Location The Oak Door More Details

More Things To Do in Tokyo