New Year’s Eve in Tokyo can be a partying affair or something more relaxed, like at a temple or shrine. The night is whatever you want to make it.
New Year’s Eve Clubbing
If you’re after a big party atmosphere on new years eve, these clubs have got you covered.
Kyun Desu New Year's Eve Party at Ohjo Building
Kyun Desu hosts their first ever New Years Eve Countdown event in an abandoned castle, featuring Aisho Nakajima and more.
|Date & Time
|Dec 31, 2024・21:00~
|Price
|¥3,000 (21:00-23:00) | ¥4,000 (23:00-24:00) | ¥2,500 (24:00)
|Location
|Ohjo Building
|More Info
|Tickets are tiered according to entry time
New Year's Eve Party at Zero Tokyo: SBTRKT and More
London-based music producer SBTRKT comes over for Zero Tokyo's New Years Eve event, with local DJs Licaxxx and KZMT in support.
|Date & Time
|Dec 31, 2024・21:00~
|Price
|¥6,000 OTD
|Location
|Zero Tokyo
New Years Eve Countdown at WWW feat. Yousuke Yukimatsu, ralph, more
WWW’s iconic New Year’s Party will once again take over all three floors of the venue. Welcome in your 2025 with a bang!
|Date & Time
|Dec 31, 2024・21:00~
|Price
|¥3,000 ADV | ¥3,800 OTD
|Location
|WWW
Circus New Year's Eve 2024-2025 With Lady Shaka and More
Dance the night away with drum and bass veteran Makoto and Lady Shaka, a firm Circus favorite. Dress to sweat!
|Date & Time
|Dec 31, 2024・22:00~
|Price
|¥4,000 OTD
|Location
|Circus Tokyo
Hotel Countdowns
Ring in the new year in style at a Tokyo hotel.
The Peninsula Tokyo New Year's Eve Dinner and Countdown Party 2024/2025
Say goodbye to 2024 and welcome the New Year in style at Peter: The Bar, on the top floor of The Peninsula Tokyo.
|Date & Time
|Dec 31, 2024・18:00-01:00
|Price
|Drinks from ¥2,800
|Location
|Peter: The Bar (24th floor)
Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills Dinner and New Year's Eve Countdown Party 2024/2025
For 2024/2025 new year's eve, Andaz Tokyo hosts a luxurious Festive Dinner Course with free-flowing champagne.
|Date & Time
|Dec 31, 2024・20:30-01:00
|Price
|¥39,000
|Location
|The Tavern - Grill & Lounge
Temples and Shrines
It’s a Japanese tradition to spend new years with your family, visiting the temple or shrine and eating lots of osechi together. As well as Joya no Kane at Buddhist temples, many shrines host food stalls for hatsumode.
Joya no Kane (New Year's Eve Bell) at Ikegami Honmonji
Enjoy New Years Eve Japanese style with the Buddhist custom of “joya no kane.” It's a pretty impressive way to welcome in the new year.
|Date & Time
|Dec 31, 2024・23:00~
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Ikegami Honmonji
|More Info
|Arrive early to secure tickets
Joya no Kane (New Year's Eve Bell) at Jindaiji Temple
Ring in 2025 the Japanese Buddhist way, with Joya No Kane, a special bell-ringing ceremony. Wholesome New Years Eve, sorted!
|Date & Time
|Dec 31, 2024・23:59~・Arrive early as it will get crowded
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Jindaiji
Theme Parks
Spend your evening with some thrills at the theme park.
Tokyo Disney Resort New Year's Celebration 2025
Tokyo Disney Resort will be have new performances, decorations, seasonal merchandise and special menus to start the new year with a Japanese-style oshogatsu celebration.
|Date & Time
|Dec 26, 2024-Jan 13, 2025・・Dates for certain attractions, merchandise and food items may differ
|Price
|starting at ¥8900
|Location
|Tokyo Disney Resort
Fuji-Q Highland 2024-2025 New Year's Eve Countdown Comedy Drone Show
The much-anticipated event is back, promising an unforgettable evening of comedy and entertainment to close out 2024.
|Date & Time
|Dec 31, 2024-Jan 1, 2025・23:00-00:10
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Fuji-Q Highland
|More Info
|Advance ticket application required
Tips for Enjoying New Year’s Eve in Tokyo
- Trains: Instead of stopping around midnight, like the rest of the year, through the night on Dec 31 only, trains run all night, so you needn’t worry about missing the last train.
- Set off early: be sure to arrive in good time, as lots of events will get busy. Leave extra time to queue before you enter a venue, so you are counting down to the new year while waiting in a queue.