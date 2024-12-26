New Year’s Eve in Tokyo can be a partying affair or something more relaxed, like at a temple or shrine. The night is whatever you want to make it.

New Year’s Eve Clubbing

If you’re after a big party atmosphere on new years eve, these clubs have got you covered.

Kyun Desu New Year's Eve Party at Ohjo Building Kyun Desu hosts their first ever New Years Eve Countdown event in an abandoned castle, featuring Aisho Nakajima and more. Date & Time Dec 31, 2024・21:00~ Price ¥3,000 (21:00-23:00) | ¥4,000 (23:00-24:00) | ¥2,500 (24:00) Location Ohjo Building More Info Tickets are tiered according to entry time More Details

New Year's Eve Party at Zero Tokyo: SBTRKT and More London-based music producer SBTRKT comes over for Zero Tokyo's New Years Eve event, with local DJs Licaxxx and KZMT in support. Date & Time Dec 31, 2024・21:00~ Price ¥6,000 OTD Location Zero Tokyo More Details

New Years Eve Countdown at WWW feat. Yousuke Yukimatsu, ralph, more WWW’s iconic New Year’s Party will once again take over all three floors of the venue. Welcome in your 2025 with a bang! Date & Time Dec 31, 2024・21:00~ Price ¥3,000 ADV | ¥3,800 OTD Location WWW More Details

Circus New Year's Eve 2024-2025 With Lady Shaka and More Dance the night away with drum and bass veteran Makoto and Lady Shaka, a firm Circus favorite. Dress to sweat! Date & Time Dec 31, 2024・22:00~ Price ¥4,000 OTD Location Circus Tokyo More Details

Hotel Countdowns

Ring in the new year in style at a Tokyo hotel.

The Peninsula Tokyo New Year's Eve Dinner and Countdown Party 2024/2025 Say goodbye to 2024 and welcome the New Year in style at Peter: The Bar, on the top floor of The Peninsula Tokyo. Date & Time Dec 31, 2024・18:00-01:00 Price Drinks from ¥2,800 Location Peter: The Bar (24th floor) More Details

Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills Dinner and New Year's Eve Countdown Party 2024/2025 For 2024/2025 new year's eve, Andaz Tokyo hosts a luxurious Festive Dinner Course with free-flowing champagne. Date & Time Dec 31, 2024・20:30-01:00 Price ¥39,000 Location The Tavern - Grill & Lounge More Details

Temples and Shrines

It’s a Japanese tradition to spend new years with your family, visiting the temple or shrine and eating lots of osechi together. As well as Joya no Kane at Buddhist temples, many shrines host food stalls for hatsumode.

Joya no Kane (New Year's Eve Bell) at Ikegami Honmonji Enjoy New Years Eve Japanese style with the Buddhist custom of “joya no kane.” It's a pretty impressive way to welcome in the new year. Date & Time Dec 31, 2024・23:00~ Price Free Location Ikegami Honmonji More Info Arrive early to secure tickets More Details

Joya no Kane (New Year's Eve Bell) at Jindaiji Temple Ring in 2025 the Japanese Buddhist way, with Joya No Kane, a special bell-ringing ceremony. Wholesome New Years Eve, sorted! Date & Time Dec 31, 2024・23:59~・Arrive early as it will get crowded Price Free Location Jindaiji More Details

Theme Parks

Spend your evening with some thrills at the theme park.

Tokyo Disney Resort New Year's Celebration 2025 Tokyo Disney Resort will be have new performances, decorations, seasonal merchandise and special menus to start the new year with a Japanese-style oshogatsu celebration. Date & Time Dec 26, 2024-Jan 13, 2025・・Dates for certain attractions, merchandise and food items may differ Price starting at ¥8900 Location Tokyo Disney Resort More Details

Fuji-Q Highland 2024-2025 New Year's Eve Countdown Comedy Drone Show The much-anticipated event is back, promising an unforgettable evening of comedy and entertainment to close out 2024. Date & Time Dec 31, 2024-Jan 1, 2025・23:00-00:10 Price Free Location Fuji-Q Highland More Info Advance ticket application required More Details

Tips for Enjoying New Year’s Eve in Tokyo

Trains: Instead of stopping around midnight, like the rest of the year, through the night on Dec 31 only, trains run all night, so you needn’t worry about missing the last train.

Set off early: be sure to arrive in good time, as lots of events will get busy. Leave extra time to queue before you enter a venue, so you are counting down to the new year while waiting in a queue.

