Tokyo, a city known for its vibrant energy and unique blend of tradition and modernity, truly comes alive on New Year’s Eve. As the clock ticks down to 2025, the city transforms into a dazzling spectacle of lights, music and celebration. If you’re looking for an unforgettable way to ring in the New Year, Tokyo is the place to be. This guide will navigate you through the best things to do to make your New Year’s Eve in Tokyo truly special.

What To Expect on New Year’s Eve in Tokyo

Unlike some Western countries where Christmas is the primary winter holiday, in Japan, New Year’s is the most important. While Christmas is celebrated, it’s not a public holiday, and the atmosphere shifts quickly to New Year’s preparations right after. On New Year’s Eve, expect a festive yet more subdued atmosphere compared to Christmas. Many businesses close early, and families gather at home. However, for those seeking a vibrant countdown experience, Tokyo offers a diverse range of options. Many people visit temples and shrines at midnight for hatsumode, the first shrine visit of the year, to pray for good fortune in the coming year.

Tokyo Nightclubs for New Year’s Eve

Tokyo’s club scene comes alive on New Year’s Eve, offering countless options for partygoers. Some highlights include:

Kyun Desu New Year's Eve Party at Ohjo Building Kyun Desu hosts their first ever New Years Eve Countdown event in an abandoned castle, featuring Aisho Nakajima and more. Date & Time Dec 31, 2024・21:00~ Price ¥3,000 (21:00-23:00) | ¥4,000 (23:00-24:00) | ¥2,500 (24:00) Location Ohjo Building More Info Tickets are tiered according to entry time More Details

New Year's Eve Party at Zero Tokyo: SBTRKT and More London-based music producer SBTRKT comes over for Zero Tokyo's New Years Eve event, with local DJs Licaxxx and KZMT in support. Date & Time Dec 31, 2024・21:00~ Price ¥6,000 OTD Location Zero Tokyo More Details

New Years Eve Countdown at WWW feat. Yousuke Yukimatsu, ralph, more WWW’s iconic New Year’s Party will once again take over all three floors of the venue. Welcome in your 2025 with a bang! Date & Time Dec 31, 2024・21:00~ Price ¥3,000 ADV | ¥3,800 OTD Location WWW More Details

Lively Countdown Events

Tokyo Disney Resort New Year's Celebration 2025 Tokyo Disney Resort will be have new performances, decorations, seasonal merchandise and special menus to start the new year with a Japanese-style oshogatsu celebration. Date & Time Dec 26, 2024-Jan 13, 2025・・Dates for certain attractions, merchandise and food items may differ Price starting at ¥8900 Location Tokyo Disney Resort More Details

Asakusa Hanayashiki Countdown 2025

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Asakusa Hanayashiki, Japan’s oldest amusement park. This family-friendly event offers live music, performances and a fun atmosphere as guests count down to 2025 amidst the park’s nostalgic charm. Tickets are required, so book early for this unique experience.

Happy New Year Tokyo 2025 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building

Experience a grand celebration at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building in Shinjuku. The event features live performances, illuminations and cultural showcases, culminating in a countdown to 2025. With its stunning views of the Tokyo skyline, this event promises a memorable and festive start to the new year.

Tune Into Tradition: Kohaku Uta Gassen

For a uniquely Japanese New Year’s Eve experience, tune in to the Kohaku Uta Gassen, NHK’s iconic annual music show. The program pits two teams — the Red Team (female artists) and the White Team (male artists) — in a friendly competition judged by celebrity guests and the audience.

The event showcases performances by Japan’s top musical talents across genres, making it a must-watch for music lovers. Kohaku Uta Gassen has been a staple of New Year’s Eve in Japan for decades, and many families gather to watch the live broadcast as they prepare to welcome the new year.

How to Watch: Kohaku Uta Gassen is broadcast live on NHK from 7:30 p.m. to just before midnight. You can catch it on TV, online streaming platforms or at select venues broadcasting the show.

Beyond the Party: Unique Experiences for New Year’s Eve

A Traditional Touch: Joya no Kane (New Year’s Eve Bell Ringing)

For a truly traditional Japanese New Year’s Eve experience, consider visiting a temple for Joya no Kane. This ceremony involves ringing a large bell 108 times, representing the 108 earthly desires in Buddhist belief. Many temples begin ringing the bell shortly before midnight and continue into the early hours of New Year’s Day. This is a serene and reflective way to mark the transition to the new year.

Joya no Kane (New Year's Eve Bell) at Ikegami Honmonji Enjoy New Years Eve Japanese style with the Buddhist custom of “joya no kane.” It's a pretty impressive way to welcome in the new year. Date & Time Dec 31, 2024・23:00~ Price Free Location Ikegami Honmonji More Info Arrive early to secure tickets More Details

Joya no Kane (New Year's Eve Bell) at Jindaiji Temple Ring in 2025 the Japanese Buddhist way, with Joya No Kane, a special bell-ringing ceremony. Wholesome New Years Eve, sorted! Date & Time Dec 31, 2024・23:59~・Arrive early as it will get crowded Price Free Location Jindaiji More Details

Tips for Enjoying New Year’s Eve in Tokyo

Plan Ahead

Reservations and tickets for many events are limited, so book early to secure your spot.

Public Transport

Be aware of modified train schedules during New Year’s Eve and plan your return trip accordingly.

Dress for the Weather

Tokyo can be chilly in late December, so dress warmly, especially if you’re heading to outdoor events.

Whether you’re looking for a lively countdown or a peaceful retreat, Tokyo offers a New Year’s Eve celebration for everyone. Make your plans now and get ready to say hello to 2025 in style!

New Year’s Day: Starting 2025 Fresh

Witness Hatsuhinode (First Sunrise of the Year)

Welcome the first light of 2025 at popular sunrise-viewing spots like Mount Takao or the Tokyo Skytree. These locations offer panoramic views of the city bathed in the golden glow of dawn.

Kick off the Year with New Year Sales and Fukubukuro (Lucky Bags)

Many stores across Tokyo offer New Year’s sales and fukubukuro — mystery grab bags filled with goodies at incredible discounts.