I’ll never forget the time we started off our new year by feasting hungrily upon the sun, rising above a frothing sea of clouds, on top of a mountain. This, we said, would be the best year of our lives. Sure, it was the year that COVID hit, but at that moment, in the morning of January 1, 2020, we felt like it would be our year. The Japanese custom of catching the first sunrise of the year, known in Japanese as hatsuhinode, is pretty special.

What Is Hatsuhinode?

Hatsuhinode refers to the custom of watching the sunrise on the first day of January. Many people go to great lengths to make this one a sunrise to remember, by climbing to the highest spot they can, or traveling somewhere special.

First Sunrise Times Around Tokyo

Knowing the sunrise times is important for planning your hatsuhinode. Here is when the first sun of 2025 is estimated to rise in Tokyo and nearby regions:

Chiba: 6:48 a.m.

Ibaraki: 6:49 a.m.

Tokyo: 6:50 a.m.

Saitama: 6:51 a.m.

Best Mountains To Watch the Sunrise

Watching the sun rise from on top of a mountain is a popular custom. Some destinations have food stalls waiting to greet you on your first hike of the year.

Mount Mitake and Mount Hinode, Tokyo

Located less than two hours from Shinjuku Station, the 929-meter-high Mount Mitake and the nearby 902-meter-high Mount Hinode are both known for their sunrise views. Hiking to the summit of either isn’t overly strenuous and the panoramic vistas of Tokyo and the Kanto Plain make these mountains prime destinations for sunrise enthusiasts.

Mount Takao, Tokyo

Mount Takao has two modes: slightly strenuous and very easy, depending on if you take the cable car or not. At less than one hour away from Shinjuku Station, it’s a popular choice for sunrise-seekers.

Mount Tsukuba, Ibaraki

Moving out of the capital, Mount Tsukuba in Ibaraki Prefecture is well worth the trip. Located just over two hours away from central Tokyo, it is known as one of Japan’s top 100 mountains, and its peak boasts stunning views of the sunrise. There is a regular ropeway to the top during colder months, so visitors can appreciate the sky full of stars before the sun starts to rise.

Tall Buildings in Tokyo

While some places, such as the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building, open early (7:30 a.m.) on New Years day, it’s a little late for the moment of the sunrise itself. There are two options: find a friend with a rooftop, or head to Tokyo Skytree.

Tokyo Skytree

Tokyo Skytree makes for a special urban hatsuhinode. At 350 meters, the Tembo Deck offers a clear, unobstructed view of the sunrise above the cityscape. Tickets for January 1 often need to be purchased in advance, so plan ahead. Opening times for special New Year’s events are typically earlier than usual, starting around 5:30 a.m.

Check Tokyo Skytree’s website for details on New Year’s hours and ticket availability.

Best Beaches To Watch the Sunrise

Miura Beach, Kanagawa

Miura Beach provides a serene seaside sunrise experience. With the Pacific Ocean on the horizon, the morning sun paints the sky in breathtaking hues. The beach’s spaciousness makes it ideal for both solo reflection and group gatherings.

Hebara Beach, Chiba

Known for its vibrant sunrise views, Hebara Beach is a hidden gem in Chiba. It’s about two hours from Shinjuku and offers an unspoiled coastal ambiance. The gentle waves and soft sands create a tranquil setting for welcoming the new year.

Best Parks To Watch the Sunrise

Kurihama Flower Park, Kanagawa

Famous for its seasonal blooms, Kurihama Flower Park transforms into a serene hatsuhinode destination during the New Year. Its elevated vantage points provide stunning sunrise views, and the peaceful surroundings make it a great choice for families.

Kannonzaki Park, Kanagawa

Opening at 3 a.m. on January 1, Kannonzaki Park in Yokosuka is a prime spot for early risers. The park’s coastal cliffs offer dramatic views of the sunrise over Tokyo Bay.

Tomb of the Unknown Soldiers, Saitama

For a reflective and less crowded hatsuhinode experience, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldiers in Saitama is an ideal spot. Its elevated location offers a peaceful and historic setting to watch the sunrise.

Learn more about its significance on the Sekai Mumei Senshi no Haka Wikipedia.

