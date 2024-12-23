If this is your first New Year’s in Japan, you may not know that most businesses close on January 1. As New Year’s Day is Japan’s biggest family holiday, most locals stay indoors and eat osechi — special New Year’s cuisine. However, as a visitor or an expat planning to have a casual day relaxing after a night of festivities, you might find yourself desperately searching for open restaurants on Google Maps. We have compiled a list of dining options that will stay open on January 1, so that you don’t end up starting the year with a cup of noodles.

Keep in mind that restaurants may change their hours each year; it is always best to double-check for updates on their website or social media platforms. Another tip is to shop for groceries before December 31 if possible. Stores will shut down earlier in the evening on New Year’s Eve.

Restaurants in Asakusa Open on New Year’s

A popular spot to visit year-round, Sensoji Temple in Asakusa is especially well-trodden on New Year’s for hatsumode, the first shrine or temple visit of the year to pray for good fortune. If you want a sit-down lunch after your visit, consider these options.

Hambagu Restaurant Mont Blanc

Known for its delicious teppanyaki hambagu (Western-style Japanese minced steak), Mont Blanc is a great lunch spot facing Kaminarimon Street. They hand-knead their hambagu, and use 100% domestic beef, ensuring freshness. They open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Rice x Cafe Madei

A small cafe located opposite Asakusa’s Matsuchiyama Shoten, Madei offers Japanese teishoku — set meals composed of rice, miso soup, a main dish and sides. In addition to classic hambagu, chicken karaage (fried chicken) and fish set meals, you can also find keema curry and daily desserts. From New Year’s Day until mid-January, Madei will have special menu items such as Ozoni (a traditional New Year’s mochi soup with chicken and greens), and feature festive Aizu lacquerware. They are only open between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on New Year’s.

Washoku

For those looking for a fancier option, Washoku offers an affordable (¥2500) yet elegant lunch composed of 12 obanzai dishes. Obanzai is a traditional style of Japanese cuisine native to Kyoto, featuring seasonal vegetables and seafood. The restaurant combines rice sourced from a farmer in Saku city, Nagano Prefecture, with various elaborate obanzai tapas. You can enjoy these components as hand-rolled sushi, or as dashi chazuke: rice garnished with broth and toppings. Hours are between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch, and 5 to 10 p.m. for dinner.

Tokyo Pizza Restaurant Open on New Year’s

PST Higashiazabu

Located near Akabanebashi Station, PST Higashiazabu is a popular Neapolitan pizza restaurant right by Tokyo Tower. If you want to visit Zojoji Temple for New Year’s, or happen to be hanging out at Shiba Park, PST is the perfect cozy restaurant to dine in after. PST’s Roppongi location and Higashiazabu location will both be open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on December 31 and January 1.

Tokyo Tonkatsu Restaurant Open on New Year’s

Butagami Shokudo, Roppongi

Butagumi is a hearty pork cutlet restaurant at the B2 level of Roppongi Hills. Their ¥1,200 Lunch Set includes a pork loin cutlet, miso soup and shredded cabbage with free refills for rice and cabbage. Their dinner menu is slightly pricier, but still very affordable, starting at ¥1,500. They will remain open between 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on December 31 and January 1, closing between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Tokyo Course Meal Open on New Year’s

Ginza Chez Tomo

Ginza Chez Tomo is a French restaurant located only a minute away from Ginza 1-Chome Station, Exit 7. Open for New Year’s Eve and Day, the restaurant will offer a special New Year’s Course Meal between December 31 and January 4, composed of eight elaborate dishes. Lunch hours are between 11:30 a.m. to 15:00, and dinner hours are 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sushi Chains Open on New Year’s

Kura Sushi

One of Japan’s most well-known conveyor belt sushi chains, Kura Sushi is an inexpensive and delicious option if you feel like celebrating the new year with sushi. Kura Sushi is beloved for its fun approach to putting away empty plates — for every five plates you drop into a slot, you get to play a game on the menu screen. They will be open from 10:20 a.m. to 9 p.m. on December 31, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Sushiro

Another famous conveyor belt sushi chain, Sushiro, is said to offer the best bang for your buck. In addition to their stunning standard menu and seasonal options, they also have an amazing selection of side dishes like udon noodles, karaage and incredibly cheap desserts. Locations will be open until 8 p.m. on December 31, and from 12 to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Japanese Family Restaurants Open on New Year’s

Japanese famiresu (family restaurants) are always there for you when you need them most, like when you’re roaming the empty streets on New Year’s Day looking for something to eat. Here is a list of dependable family restaurants that accommodate every palette with their abundance of meal options.

Gusto

Pronounced gasuto, this family restaurant has a large variety of offerings for lunch and dinner. Some highlights include hambagu set meals, pasta, grilled chicken and ice cream sundaes. Gusto locations will close at 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, and open between 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year’s day.

Denny’s

From delicious western breakfast sets (think pancakes, french toast, sausages and eggs) to spaghetti, rice bowls and salads, Denny’s has healthy and decadent options for everyone. They will close at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, and return to normal hours of operation on New Year’s Day.

Curry House Coco

Coco is a national chain known for their Japanese curry. You can customize the rice portion, spice level and toppings. Although Japanese curry is easy enough to make on your own, Coco’s is a great alternative when you don’t feel like cooking. This year, they will close at 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and open at 10 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Branches will close at their usual time.

Honorable Mentions

If all else fails, these are quick and easy options you can count on.

McDonald’s

Many tourists visit Japanese McDonald’s in general because of its higher-quality taste and interesting seasonal items, so this might be a great time to check it out — McDonald’s locations all over the country will maintain their regular hours of operation on New Year’s Eve and Day, with some exceptions (e.g. McDonald’s in shopping centers will likely be closed or have limited hours).

Convenience Stores

Convenience Stores like 7-Eleven, Family Mart and Lawson are there for you no matter what. As we all know, convenience stores (konbini) in Japan are unmatched in terms of the variety and quality of items offered. If you’re feeling peckish after a shrine visit, you could always pick up an onigiri rice ball or a warm pizzaman (a cousin of nikuman meat buns, pizzaman is filled with tomato sauce and cheese).

