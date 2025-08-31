Here is what’s happening across Tokyo for the month of September. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events and more!

Issey Miyake: Folded Forms, Formed Reflections Exhibition Issey Miyake's Folded Forms, Formed Reflections exhibition displays the craftsmanship folding techniques used by the fashion brand. Date & Time Sep 01-Nov 11 Price Free Location ISSEY MIYAKE GINZA / 445 More Details

Tokyo Streets: Hibiya Okuroji Exhibition Street photography platform Tokyo Streets will present its first exhibition at Hibiya Okuroji, showcasing over 30 diverse photographers. Date & Time Sep 02-07・11:00-20:00・Closes at 19:00 on the last day Price Free Location Hibiya Okuroji More Info Photowalk even is a separate ticketed experience More Details

AI Experiments by Motherlode In AI Experiments, artist duo Motherlode invites audiences to see artificial intelligence not as a threat, but as a creative partner. Date & Time Sep 06-19・14:00-19:00・Open Tuesdays to Saturdays Price Free Location UltraSuperNew Kura More Details

Yebisu Bijinga Exhibition ft. Hirohiko Araki Celebrating 135 years, Yebisu Beer is holding a special exhibition in collaboration with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure artist Hirohiko Araki. Date & Time Sep 10-Nov 30・12:00-20:00・Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays: 11:00-19:00 Price Free Location Yebisu Brewery Tokyo More Details

Roppongi Art Night 2025 Roppongi Art Night is returning for its 14th year with over 30 artists and 50 programs including installations, performances, and music. Date & Time Sep 26-28 Price Free Location Roppongi Hills More Details

esc: Clothing Store Escape Room Experience Conceptual clothing brand Tokiqil and Parco Games have collaborated to create Esc, an escape room game and shopping hybrid attraction. Date & Time Aug 22-Sep 07・11:00-21:00・last entry on the final day is 17:45 Price weekdays: ¥3300, weekends and holidays: ¥5500 Location Ikebukuro Parco More Info up to 3 people can participate with one ticket, in addition each person must purchase at least ¥1100 worth of products per visit More Details

Kokeshi Art Exhibition Tokyo Mokunavi invites guests to learn more about kokeshi, traditional Japanese wooden, dolls through their new exhibition. Date & Time Jun 26-Sep 09・10:30-18:30・Closed on Wednesdays; closed from August 12 to August 15 Price Free Location Tokyo Mokunavi More Details

Isao Takahata Exhibition: The Man Who Planted Japanese Animation Explore the life and legacy of Isao Takahata, co-founder of Studio Ghibli, through rare art and materials from his iconic films, including Grave of the Fireflies, opening this summer at Azabudai Hills Gallery. Date & Time Jun 27-Sep 15・10:00-20:00・Last Entry 19:30 Price ¥1,200-¥2,000 Location Azabudai Hills Gallery More Details

Tove Jansson and the Moomins Exhibit Celebrating the 80th anniversary of the beloved Moomin novels, the Mori Arts Center Gallery will host a special exhibit. Date & Time Jul 16-Sep 17・10:00-18:00・last admission 30 minutes before closing; open 10:00-20:00 on Fridays, Saturdays and day before holidays Price ¥2500 for adults and university students, ¥1600 for high school and junior high school students, ¥900 for elementary school children, free for preschool children Location Mori Arts Center Gallery More Info Guests who present a disability certificate receive half price admission and one accompanying ticket free of charge More Details

Ooku: Women of Power in Edo Castle Ooku: Women of Power in Edo Castle is a new special exhibition at the Tokyo National Museum running from July 19 to September 21 organized in cooperation with the Tokugawa Memorial Foundation. The exhibit features over 180 artifacts, connecting guests to the Empress Dowagers, concubines and maids of the shogunate. Date & Time Jul 19-Sep 21・~17:00・closed on July 22, open until 20:00 every Friday and Saturday, last admission 30 minutes before closing Price ¥2100 for adults, ¥1300 for university students, ¥900 for high school students Location Tokyo National Museum More Details

Wanoakari x Hyakudan Kaidan 2025 - A Gathering of 100 Onis Inside the Hyakudan Kaidan, 38 artists of various genres and specializations come together for an intricate display of traditional and contemporary art. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the exhibit, and the 2025 theme is "A Gathering of 100 Onis." Date & Time Jul 04-Sep 23・11:00-18:00・Last admission at 17:30, exhibition closes at 17:00 on August 16 (last admission at 16:30) Price ¥1800 for adults, ¥1200 for university and high school students, ¥1000 for junior high school and elementary school students Location Hyakudan Kaidan - Hotel Gajoen Tokyo More Info discounts are available for groups of 2 or more, group tickets are not available at the student price More Details

'Deep Space: To the Moon and Beyond' Exhibition The Miraikan in Odaiba will host an exhibition on the latest space exploration technologies, building rockets and the future of space travel. Date & Time Jul 12-Sep 28・10:00-17:00・last admission 30 minutes before closing Price ¥2200 for adults, ¥1400 for junior high school students and children under 18, ¥700 for elementary school students Location The National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation Japan (Miraikan) More Info Closed on July 15, September 2, September 9, September 16 More Details

Shinjuku Kabukicho Shunga Exhibition "Shinjuku Kabukicho Shunga Exhibition" will display over 100 pieces of shunga art from the Edo period in a former Noh stage. Date & Time Jul 26-Sep 30・11:00-21:00・Last admission 30 minutes before closing; open 10:00 - 21:00 on weekends and holidays Price ¥2200 Location Shinjuku Kabukicho Noh Stage More Info No admission for those under 18; Free admission for persons with disabilities and one accompanying person; This exhibition requires advance reservations More Details

The Architecture of Sou Fujimoto: Primordial Future Forest The Mori Art Museum will be exhibiting "The Architecture of Sou Fujimoto: Primordial Future Forest," a comprehensive overview of projects from architect Sou Fujimoto's design journey. Date & Time Jul 02-Nov 09・10:00-22:00・10:00-17:00 on Tuesdays, Open until 22:00 on September 23 Price ¥2300 for adults, ¥2000 for seniors, ¥1400 for university/high school students, free for children Location Mori Art Museum More Info admission price varies on weekends and holidays, online tickets are discounted More Details