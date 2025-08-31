Here is what’s happening across Tokyo for the month of September. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events and more!
Tokyo Exhibitions and Art Shows in September
Issey Miyake: Folded Forms, Formed Reflections Exhibition
Issey Miyake's Folded Forms, Formed Reflections exhibition displays the craftsmanship folding techniques used by the fashion brand.
|Date & Time
|Sep 01-Nov 11
|Price
|Free
|Location
|ISSEY MIYAKE GINZA / 445
Tokyo Streets: Hibiya Okuroji Exhibition
Street photography platform Tokyo Streets will present its first exhibition at Hibiya Okuroji, showcasing over 30 diverse photographers.
|Date & Time
|Sep 02-07・11:00-20:00・Closes at 19:00 on the last day
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Hibiya Okuroji
|More Info
|Photowalk even is a separate ticketed experience
AI Experiments by Motherlode
In AI Experiments, artist duo Motherlode invites audiences to see artificial intelligence not as a threat, but as a creative partner.
|Date & Time
|Sep 06-19・14:00-19:00・Open Tuesdays to Saturdays
|Price
|Free
|Location
|UltraSuperNew Kura
Yebisu Bijinga Exhibition ft. Hirohiko Araki
Celebrating 135 years, Yebisu Beer is holding a special exhibition in collaboration with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure artist Hirohiko Araki.
|Date & Time
|Sep 10-Nov 30・12:00-20:00・Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays: 11:00-19:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Yebisu Brewery Tokyo
Roppongi Art Night 2025
Roppongi Art Night is returning for its 14th year with over 30 artists and 50 programs including installations, performances, and music.
|Date & Time
|Sep 26-28
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Roppongi Hills
esc: Clothing Store Escape Room Experience
Conceptual clothing brand Tokiqil and Parco Games have collaborated to create Esc, an escape room game and shopping hybrid attraction.
|Date & Time
|Aug 22-Sep 07・11:00-21:00・last entry on the final day is 17:45
|Price
|weekdays: ¥3300, weekends and holidays: ¥5500
|Location
|Ikebukuro Parco
|More Info
|up to 3 people can participate with one ticket, in addition each person must purchase at least ¥1100 worth of products per visit
Kokeshi Art Exhibition
Tokyo Mokunavi invites guests to learn more about kokeshi, traditional Japanese wooden, dolls through their new exhibition.
|Date & Time
|Jun 26-Sep 09・10:30-18:30・Closed on Wednesdays; closed from August 12 to August 15
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Tokyo Mokunavi
Isao Takahata Exhibition: The Man Who Planted Japanese Animation
Explore the life and legacy of Isao Takahata, co-founder of Studio Ghibli, through rare art and materials from his iconic films, including Grave of the Fireflies, opening this summer at Azabudai Hills Gallery.
|Date & Time
|Jun 27-Sep 15・10:00-20:00・Last Entry 19:30
|Price
|¥1,200-¥2,000
|Location
|Azabudai Hills Gallery
Tove Jansson and the Moomins Exhibit
Celebrating the 80th anniversary of the beloved Moomin novels, the Mori Arts Center Gallery will host a special exhibit.
|Date & Time
|Jul 16-Sep 17・10:00-18:00・last admission 30 minutes before closing; open 10:00-20:00 on Fridays, Saturdays and day before holidays
|Price
|¥2500 for adults and university students, ¥1600 for high school and junior high school students, ¥900 for elementary school children, free for preschool children
|Location
|Mori Arts Center Gallery
|More Info
|Guests who present a disability certificate receive half price admission and one accompanying ticket free of charge
Ooku: Women of Power in Edo Castle
Ooku: Women of Power in Edo Castle is a new special exhibition at the Tokyo National Museum running from July 19 to September 21 organized in cooperation with the Tokugawa Memorial Foundation. The exhibit features over 180 artifacts, connecting guests to the Empress Dowagers, concubines and maids of the shogunate.
|Date & Time
|Jul 19-Sep 21・~17:00・closed on July 22, open until 20:00 every Friday and Saturday, last admission 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|¥2100 for adults, ¥1300 for university students, ¥900 for high school students
|Location
|Tokyo National Museum
Wanoakari x Hyakudan Kaidan 2025 - A Gathering of 100 Onis
Inside the Hyakudan Kaidan, 38 artists of various genres and specializations come together for an intricate display of traditional and contemporary art. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the exhibit, and the 2025 theme is "A Gathering of 100 Onis."
|Date & Time
|Jul 04-Sep 23・11:00-18:00・Last admission at 17:30, exhibition closes at 17:00 on August 16 (last admission at 16:30)
|Price
|¥1800 for adults, ¥1200 for university and high school students, ¥1000 for junior high school and elementary school students
|Location
|Hyakudan Kaidan - Hotel Gajoen Tokyo
|More Info
|discounts are available for groups of 2 or more, group tickets are not available at the student price
'Deep Space: To the Moon and Beyond' Exhibition
The Miraikan in Odaiba will host an exhibition on the latest space exploration technologies, building rockets and the future of space travel.
|Date & Time
|Jul 12-Sep 28・10:00-17:00・last admission 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|¥2200 for adults, ¥1400 for junior high school students and children under 18, ¥700 for elementary school students
|Location
|The National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation Japan (Miraikan)
|More Info
|Closed on July 15, September 2, September 9, September 16
Shinjuku Kabukicho Shunga Exhibition
"Shinjuku Kabukicho Shunga Exhibition" will display over 100 pieces of shunga art from the Edo period in a former Noh stage.
|Date & Time
|Jul 26-Sep 30・11:00-21:00・Last admission 30 minutes before closing; open 10:00 - 21:00 on weekends and holidays
|Price
|¥2200
|Location
|Shinjuku Kabukicho Noh Stage
|More Info
|No admission for those under 18; Free admission for persons with disabilities and one accompanying person; This exhibition requires advance reservations
The Architecture of Sou Fujimoto: Primordial Future Forest
The Mori Art Museum will be exhibiting "The Architecture of Sou Fujimoto: Primordial Future Forest," a comprehensive overview of projects from architect Sou Fujimoto's design journey.
|Date & Time
|Jul 02-Nov 09・10:00-22:00・10:00-17:00 on Tuesdays, Open until 22:00 on September 23
|Price
|¥2300 for adults, ¥2000 for seniors, ¥1400 for university/high school students, free for children
|Location
|Mori Art Museum
|More Info
|admission price varies on weekends and holidays, online tickets are discounted
Aki Sasamoto's Life Laboratory
Explore Aki Sasamoto's 20-year journey in Laboratory, blending sculpture, performance and video at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo.
|Date & Time
|Aug 23-Nov 24・10:00-18:00・Last entry 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|¥1500
|Location
|Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo
|More Info
|Discounts for students
Tokyo Festivals and Outdoor Events in September
Tokyo City View Star Festival in the Sky
Now for a limited time, Tokyo City View observation deck invites guests to come stargazing above the Tokyo metropolis. Inspired by tanabata, visitors can enjoy the venue's immersive experiences including a Milky Way photo spot and bamboo centerpieces filled with wishes. Enjoy the twinkles of the night sky with panoramic views from the deck.
|Date & Time
|Jun 20-Sep 07・10:00-22:00・last admission: 21:30
|Price
|¥2400 for adults, ¥2100 for seniors, ¥1700 for university/high school students, ¥1100 for children
|Location
|Tokyo City View
|More Info
|admission price of online tickets varies
My Melody & Kuromi Anniversary Party at Sanrio Puroland and Harmonyland
To celebrate My Melody's 50th anniversary and Kuromi's 20th anniversary, Sanrio Puroland and Harmonyland theme parks will have new attractions, entertainment, photo spots, merchandise and food.
|Date & Time
|Jan 17-Dec 31・Specific event and attraction dates may vary
|Price
|Location
|Sanrio Puroland
Tokyo Live Music and Night Life Events in September
Ben Williams Band at the Cotton Club
Grammy award-winning bassist Ben Williams will make an appearance with his band at the Cotton Club for a special 3-night show.
|Date & Time
|Sep 03-05・First show: open at 17:00, start at 18:00; Second show: open at 19:45, start at 20:30
|Price
|starting at ¥9000
|Location
|Cotton Club
|More Info
|all seats are reserved
STING 3.0 Tour
17-time Grammy winner and rock legend Sting is coming to Japan. Sting will treat Japan to six concerts across five cities, including Tokyo, Kobe and Fukuoka.
|Date & Time
|Sep 14-15・15:30~
|Price
|¥19,000 - ¥35,000
|Location
|Ariake Arena
Blue Note Jazz Festival in Japan 2025
Experience the best of jazz at the Blue Note Jazz Festival in Ariake. The two-day special event will bring in top artists on September 27-28.
|Date & Time
|Sep 27-28・13:00~・doors open at 12:00
|Price
|starting at ¥19,000
|Location
|Ariake Arena
Tokyo Community and Family Events in September
Sanrio Puroland Neo Summer Matsuri
Sanrio Puroland theme park is hosting a special summer festival. Mixing retro and futuristic neon themes, the Puroland Neo Natsu Matsuri is bringing fun festival games, workshops, character greetings, seasonal menus and merchandise.
|Date & Time
|Jul 11-Sep 02
|Price
|starting at ¥4300
|Location
|Sanrio Puroland
Tokyo Anime and Manga Events in September
Anisong Scramble: A DJ Event on the Roof of Shibuya 109
Shibuya 109 Entertainment Co. will be holding a special anime song DJ event called "Anisong Scramble" on September 19.
|Date & Time
|Sep 19, 2025・18:00-22:00
|Price
|advance registration: ¥3500, same-day: ¥4000
|Location
|Magnet by Shibuya 109
Abema Anime Festival 2025
Japanese streaming service Abema will host Anime Matsuri 2025 at Shibuya's Miyashita Park with anime voice actors, photo spots, merchandise.
|Date & Time
|Sep 20-23
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Miyashita Park
Leiji Matsumoto Manga Exhibition
The "Leiji Matsumoto Exhibition: A Journey of Creation" exhibit at Tokyo City View showcases more than 300 original drawings, including Matsumoto's early works and never-before-seen content from "Galaxy Express 999" and "Space Pirate Captain Harlock."
|Date & Time
|Jun 20-Sep 07・10:00-20:00
|Price
|Location
|Tokyo City View
Demon Slayer x Raku Spa Collaboration
Raku Spa, the bathhouse and spa chain, will be collaborating with the anime Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) featuring character merchandise, decor, food, drinks and even character-inspired baths.
|Date & Time
|Aug 18-Sep 09
|Price
|admission for Raku Spa 1010 Kanda location: ¥2020 on weekdays (¥2340 on weekends and holidays) +¥1100 for standard collab bundle or +¥2200 for premium collab bundle
|Location
|Raku Spa 1010 Kanda
Ghibli 3D Sculpture Exhibition
In 2003, Tokyo was blessed with the Ghilbli 3D sculpture exhibition. Now, 22 years later, it is back and bigger than ever. Dive into the worlds of My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away and Pom Poko with full-scale sculptures from the films. You can even see the Savoia S-21 flying boat from Porco Rosso.
|Date & Time
|May 27-Sep 23・09:30-20:00・Last Entry at 19:00
|Price
|¥1,900
|Location
|Warehouse TERRADA B&C HALL
Tokyo Food and Drink Events in September
PANDORA x W Osaka: Afternoon Tea in a Jewelry Box
Luxury jewelry brand PANDORA is teaming up with lifestyle hotel W Osaka for the first time to host an afternoon tea, PANDORA Cafe @ MIXup.
|Date & Time
|Aug 07-Sep 09・11:30-18:30・Thu, Fri, Sat & holiday eves: until 21:00
|Price
|Afternoon tea: ¥6,000 ・Sweets plate (includes one drink): ¥3,500 ・Savory plate (includes one drink): ¥3,000
|Location
|W Osaka, 1F MIXup
Mori no Beer Garden's 40th Edition
Mori no Beer Garden is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Enjoy an all-you-can-eat barbecue and an all-you-can-eat drinks menu.
|Date & Time
|Apr 15-Sep 23・16:30-22:00・Weekends and Holidays: 12:00-22:00. From July 19 to August 31: 14:00-22:30, Weekends and Holidays: 12:00-22:30
|Price
|¥6,000-¥7,000 for adults
|Location
|Niko Niko Park, Meiji Jingu Gaien
WHG Hotels' Spice Up Your Morning Fair
A total of 28 WHG Hotels are holding a fair called "Spice Up Your Morning" from July 15 to September 30, 2025.
|Date & Time
|Jul 15-Sep 30
|Price
|Free for guests staying at one of the hotels
|Location
|Hotel Gracery Tamachi
Bills Spring-Summer 2025 Menu
The all-day dining restaurant Bills (stylized as bills) starts its spring-summer 2025 menu at all eight locations in Japan from April 22.
|Date & Time
|Apr 22-Oct 15
|Price
|Breakfast-Brunch ¥3,000-¥3,999
|Location
|bills Ginza
|More Info
|Dinner ¥5,000-¥5,999
Mesm Tokyo's Bistronomy Lunch & Dinner Program: Ballet Cinderella 2025
Mesm Tokyo is offering a collaborative lunch and dinner program with the New National Theatre, Tokyo: Ballet Cinderella.
|Date & Time
|Jun 20-Oct 26・11:30-22:00
|Price
|Lunch Program: ¥7,600, Dinner Program: ¥15,800
|Location
|Mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection
|More Info
|Prices include consumption tax and 15% service charge
Hilton Tokyo Odaiba's BBQ Terrace Ablaze Is Open
Hilton Tokyo Odaiba's open terrace, Ablaze, offers a luxurious BBQ experience with panoramic views of Tokyo Bay and Tokyo Tower.
|Date & Time
|Apr 19-Oct 26
|Price
|Course menus start at ¥6,800. Prices include tax and service charge.
|Location
|Hilton Tokyo Odaiba
Tokyo Film and Game Events in September
Tokyo Game Show 2025
Tokyo Game Show 2025 will showcase new technology, merchandise, live performances, advance sales, announcements and trailers.
|Date & Time
|Sep 25-28
|Price
|¥3000 per 1-day admission, ¥6000 for fast tickets, ¥1500 for special tickets
|Location
|Makuhari Messe Halls 1-11
|More Info
|Elementary school students and younger may enter the event for free
Katamari Damacy Pop-Up Collaboration Cafe
Step into the whimsical world of Katamari Damacy at its first-ever pop-up cafe in Shibuya Parco, featuring themed dishes and exclusive merch.
|Date & Time
|Jul 25-Sep 02・10:00-21:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Tokyo Parade goods&cafe
See the Goblet of Fire at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo
From April 18 to September 8, 2025, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo celebrates the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.
|Date & Time
|Apr 18-Sep 08
|Price
|Adult tickets start from ¥5,000; juniors ¥4,150; children ¥3,000 (prices may vary).
|Location
|The Making of Harry Potter - Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo
Exit 8: Tokyo Metro Escape Room
Tokyo Metro is bringing the film everyone’s buzzing about to life — Exit 8 will be coming to train stations in Tokyo for a limited-time escape room event that blurs the line between underground transit and terror. From August 29 to November 3, players can step into the looping corridors of the movie’s world, scattered across real subway stations.
|Date & Time
|Aug 29-Nov 03
|Price
|¥3,300 (¥4,000 with 24-hour Metro pass)
|Location
|Tokyo Metro