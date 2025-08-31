Here is what’s happening across Tokyo for the month of September. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events and more!

Tokyo Exhibitions and Art Shows in September

Issey Miyake: Folded Forms, Formed Reflections Exhibition

Issey Miyake's Folded Forms, Formed Reflections exhibition displays the craftsmanship folding techniques used by the fashion brand.

Date & Time Sep 01-Nov 11
Price Free
Location ISSEY MIYAKE GINZA / 445

Tokyo Streets: Hibiya Okuroji Exhibition

Street photography platform Tokyo Streets will present its first exhibition at Hibiya Okuroji, showcasing over 30 diverse photographers.

Date & Time Sep 02-07・11:00-20:00・Closes at 19:00 on the last day
Price Free
Location Hibiya Okuroji
More Info Photowalk even is a separate ticketed experience

AI Experiments by Motherlode

In AI Experiments, artist duo Motherlode invites audiences to see artificial intelligence not as a threat, but as a creative partner.

Date & Time Sep 06-19・14:00-19:00・Open Tuesdays to Saturdays
Price Free
Location UltraSuperNew Kura

Yebisu Bijinga Exhibition ft. Hirohiko Araki

Celebrating 135 years, Yebisu Beer is holding a special exhibition in collaboration with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure artist Hirohiko Araki. 

Date & Time Sep 10-Nov 30・12:00-20:00・Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays: 11:00-19:00
Price Free
Location Yebisu Brewery Tokyo

roppongi art night 2025

Roppongi Art Night 2025

Roppongi Art Night is returning for its 14th year with over 30 artists and 50 programs including installations, performances, and music.

Date & Time Sep 26-28
Price Free
Location Roppongi Hills

esc: Clothing Store Escape Room Experience

Conceptual clothing brand Tokiqil and Parco Games have collaborated to create Esc, an escape room game and shopping hybrid attraction.

Date & Time Aug 22-Sep 07・11:00-21:00・last entry on the final day is 17:45
Price weekdays: ¥3300, weekends and holidays: ¥5500
Location Ikebukuro Parco
More Info up to 3 people can participate with one ticket, in addition each person must purchase at least ¥1100 worth of products per visit

Kokeshi Art Exhibition

Tokyo Mokunavi invites guests to learn more about kokeshi, traditional Japanese wooden, dolls through their new exhibition.

Date & Time Jun 26-Sep 09・10:30-18:30・Closed on Wednesdays; closed from August 12 to August 15
Price Free
Location Tokyo Mokunavi

Isao Takahata Exhibition: The Man Who Planted Japanese Animation

Explore the life and legacy of Isao Takahata, co-founder of Studio Ghibli, through rare art and materials from his iconic films, including Grave of the Fireflies, opening this summer at Azabudai Hills Gallery.

Date & Time Jun 27-Sep 15・10:00-20:00・Last Entry 19:30
Price ¥1,200-¥2,000
Location Azabudai Hills Gallery

tove jansson and the moomins exhibit

Tove Jansson and the Moomins Exhibit

Celebrating the 80th anniversary of the beloved Moomin novels, the Mori Arts Center Gallery will host a special exhibit. 

Date & Time Jul 16-Sep 17・10:00-18:00・last admission 30 minutes before closing; open 10:00-20:00 on Fridays, Saturdays and day before holidays
Price ¥2500 for adults and university students, ¥1600 for high school and junior high school students, ¥900 for elementary school children, free for preschool children
Location Mori Arts Center Gallery
More Info Guests who present a disability certificate receive half price admission and one accompanying ticket free of charge

Ooku: Women of Power in Edo Castle

Ooku: Women of Power in Edo Castle is a new special exhibition at the Tokyo National Museum running from July 19 to September 21 organized in cooperation with the Tokugawa Memorial Foundation. The exhibit features over 180 artifacts, connecting guests to the Empress Dowagers, concubines and maids of the shogunate.

Date & Time Jul 19-Sep 21・~17:00・closed on July 22, open until 20:00 every Friday and Saturday, last admission 30 minutes before closing
Price ¥2100 for adults, ¥1300 for university students, ¥900 for high school students
Location Tokyo National Museum

Wanoakari x Hyakudan Kaidan 2025 - A Gathering of 100 Onis

Inside the Hyakudan Kaidan, 38 artists of various genres and specializations come together for an intricate display of traditional and contemporary art. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the exhibit, and the 2025 theme is "A Gathering of 100 Onis."

Date & Time Jul 04-Sep 23・11:00-18:00・Last admission at 17:30, exhibition closes at 17:00 on August 16 (last admission at 16:30)
Price ¥1800 for adults, ¥1200 for university and high school students, ¥1000 for junior high school and elementary school students
Location Hyakudan Kaidan - Hotel Gajoen Tokyo
More Info discounts are available for groups of 2 or more, group tickets are not available at the student price

'Deep Space: To the Moon and Beyond' Exhibition

The Miraikan in Odaiba will host an exhibition on the latest space exploration technologies, building rockets and the future of space travel. 

Date & Time Jul 12-Sep 28・10:00-17:00・last admission 30 minutes before closing
Price ¥2200 for adults, ¥1400 for junior high school students and children under 18, ¥700 for elementary school students
Location The National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation Japan (Miraikan)
More Info Closed on July 15, September 2, September 9, September 16

Shinjuku Kabukicho Shunga Exhibition

"Shinjuku Kabukicho Shunga Exhibition" will display over 100 pieces of shunga art from the Edo period in a former Noh stage.

Date & Time Jul 26-Sep 30・11:00-21:00・Last admission 30 minutes before closing; open 10:00 - 21:00 on weekends and holidays
Price ¥2200
Location Shinjuku Kabukicho Noh Stage
More Info No admission for those under 18; Free admission for persons with disabilities and one accompanying person; This exhibition requires advance reservations

The Architecture of Sou Fujimoto: Primordial Future Forest

The Mori Art Museum will be exhibiting "The Architecture of Sou Fujimoto: Primordial Future Forest," a comprehensive overview of projects from architect Sou Fujimoto's design journey.

Date & Time Jul 02-Nov 09・10:00-22:00・10:00-17:00 on Tuesdays, Open until 22:00 on September 23
Price ¥2300 for adults, ¥2000 for seniors, ¥1400 for university/high school students, free for children
Location Mori Art Museum
More Info admission price varies on weekends and holidays, online tickets are discounted

Aki Sasamoto: Laborator

Aki Sasamoto's Life Laboratory

Explore Aki Sasamoto's 20-year journey in Laboratory, blending sculpture, performance and video at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo.

Date & Time Aug 23-Nov 24・10:00-18:00・Last entry 30 minutes before closing
Price ¥1500
Location Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo
More Info Discounts for students

Tokyo Festivals and Outdoor Events in September

Tokyo City View Star Festival in the Sky

Now for a limited time, Tokyo City View observation deck invites guests to come stargazing above the Tokyo metropolis. Inspired by tanabata, visitors can enjoy the venue's immersive experiences including a Milky Way photo spot and bamboo centerpieces filled with wishes. Enjoy the twinkles of the night sky with panoramic views from the deck. 

Date & Time Jun 20-Sep 07・10:00-22:00・last admission: 21:30
Price ¥2400 for adults, ¥2100 for seniors, ¥1700 for university/high school students, ¥1100 for children
Location Tokyo City View
More Info admission price of online tickets varies

My Melody & Kuromi Anniversary Party at Sanrio Puroland and Harmonyland

To celebrate My Melody's 50th anniversary and Kuromi's 20th anniversary, Sanrio Puroland and Harmonyland theme parks will have new attractions, entertainment, photo spots, merchandise and food.

Date & Time Jan 17-Dec 31・Specific event and attraction dates may vary
Price
Location Sanrio Puroland

Tokyo Live Music and Night Life Events in September

Ben Williams Band at the Cotton Club

Grammy award-winning bassist Ben Williams will make an appearance with his band at the Cotton Club for a special 3-night show.

Date & Time Sep 03-05・First show: open at 17:00, start at 18:00; Second show: open at 19:45, start at 20:30
Price starting at ¥9000
Location Cotton Club
More Info all seats are reserved

STING 3.0 Tour

17-time Grammy winner and rock legend Sting is coming to Japan. Sting will treat Japan to six concerts across five cities, including Tokyo, Kobe and Fukuoka. 

Date & Time Sep 14-15・15:30~
Price ¥19,000 - ¥35,000
Location Ariake Arena

Blue Note Jazz Festival in Japan 2025

Experience the best of jazz at the Blue Note Jazz Festival in Ariake. The two-day special event will bring in top artists on September 27-28.

Date & Time Sep 27-28・13:00~・doors open at 12:00
Price starting at ¥19,000
Location Ariake Arena

Tokyo Community and Family Events in September

Sanrio Puroland Neo Summer Matsuri

Sanrio Puroland theme park is hosting a special summer festival. Mixing retro and futuristic neon themes, the Puroland Neo Natsu Matsuri is bringing fun festival games, workshops, character greetings, seasonal menus and merchandise.  

Date & Time Jul 11-Sep 02
Price starting at ¥4300
Location Sanrio Puroland

Tokyo Anime and Manga Events in September

Anisong Scramble: A DJ Event on the Roof of Shibuya 109

Shibuya 109 Entertainment Co. will be holding a special anime song DJ event called "Anisong Scramble" on September 19.

Date & Time Sep 19, 2025・18:00-22:00
Price advance registration: ¥3500, same-day: ¥4000
Location Magnet by Shibuya 109

Abema Anime Festival 2025

Japanese streaming service Abema will host Anime Matsuri 2025 at Shibuya's Miyashita Park with anime voice actors, photo spots, merchandise.

Date & Time Sep 20-23
Price Free
Location Miyashita Park
Leiji Matsumoto Manga Exhibition

The "Leiji Matsumoto Exhibition: A Journey of Creation" exhibit at Tokyo City View showcases more than 300 original drawings, including Matsumoto's early works and never-before-seen content from "Galaxy Express 999" and "Space Pirate Captain Harlock."

Date & Time Jun 20-Sep 07・10:00-20:00
Price
Location Tokyo City View

Demon Slayer x Raku Spa Collaboration

Raku Spa, the bathhouse and spa chain, will be collaborating with the anime Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) featuring character merchandise, decor, food, drinks and even character-inspired baths.

Date & Time Aug 18-Sep 09
Price admission for Raku Spa 1010 Kanda location: ¥2020 on weekdays (¥2340 on weekends and holidays) +¥1100 for standard collab bundle or +¥2200 for premium collab bundle
Location Raku Spa 1010 Kanda

Ghibli 3D Sculpture Exhibition

In 2003, Tokyo was blessed with the Ghilbli 3D sculpture exhibition. Now, 22 years later, it is back and bigger than ever. Dive into the worlds of My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away and Pom Poko with full-scale sculptures from the films. You can even see the Savoia S-21 flying boat from Porco Rosso.

Date & Time May 27-Sep 23・09:30-20:00・Last Entry at 19:00
Price ¥1,900
Location Warehouse TERRADA B&C HALL

Tokyo Food and Drink Events in September

pandora x w osaka afternoon tea

PANDORA x W Osaka: Afternoon Tea in a Jewelry Box

Luxury jewelry brand PANDORA is teaming up with lifestyle hotel W Osaka for the first time to host an afternoon tea, PANDORA Cafe @ MIXup.

Date & Time Aug 07-Sep 09・11:30-18:30・Thu, Fri, Sat & holiday eves: until 21:00
Price Afternoon tea: ¥6,000 ・Sweets plate (includes one drink): ¥3,500 ・Savory plate (includes one drink): ¥3,000
Location W Osaka, 1F MIXup

Mori no Beer Garden's 40th Edition

Mori no Beer Garden is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Enjoy an all-you-can-eat barbecue and an all-you-can-eat drinks menu.

Date & Time Apr 15-Sep 23・16:30-22:00・Weekends and Holidays: 12:00-22:00. From July 19 to August 31: 14:00-22:30, Weekends and Holidays: 12:00-22:30
Price ¥6,000-¥7,000 for adults
Location Niko Niko Park, Meiji Jingu Gaien

WHG Hotels' Spice Up Your Morning Fair

A total of 28 WHG Hotels are holding a fair called "Spice Up Your Morning" from July 15 to September 30, 2025.

Date & Time Jul 15-Sep 30
Price Free for guests staying at one of the hotels
Location Hotel Gracery Tamachi

Bills Spring-Summer 2025 Menu

The all-day dining restaurant Bills (stylized as bills) starts its spring-summer 2025 menu at all eight locations in Japan from April 22.

Date & Time Apr 22-Oct 15
Price Breakfast-Brunch ¥3,000-¥3,999
Location bills Ginza
More Info Dinner ¥5,000-¥5,999

Mesm Tokyo's Bistronomy Lunch & Dinner Program: Ballet Cinderella 2025

Mesm Tokyo is offering a collaborative lunch and dinner program with the New National Theatre, Tokyo: Ballet Cinderella.

Date & Time Jun 20-Oct 26・11:30-22:00
Price Lunch Program: ¥7,600, Dinner Program: ¥15,800
Location Mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection
More Info Prices include consumption tax and 15% service charge

Hilton Tokyo Odaiba's BBQ Terrace Ablaze Is Open

Hilton Tokyo Odaiba's open terrace, Ablaze, offers a luxurious BBQ experience with panoramic views of Tokyo Bay and Tokyo Tower. 

Date & Time Apr 19-Oct 26
Price Course menus start at ¥6,800. Prices include tax and service charge.
Location Hilton Tokyo Odaiba

Tokyo Film and Game Events in September

tokyo game show 2025

Tokyo Game Show 2025

Tokyo Game Show 2025 will showcase new technology, merchandise, live performances, advance sales, announcements and trailers.

Date & Time Sep 25-28
Price ¥3000 per 1-day admission, ¥6000 for fast tickets, ¥1500 for special tickets
Location Makuhari Messe Halls 1-11
More Info Elementary school students and younger may enter the event for free

Katamari Damacy Collab Cafe

Katamari Damacy Pop-Up Collaboration Cafe

Step into the whimsical world of Katamari Damacy at its first-ever pop-up cafe in Shibuya Parco, featuring themed dishes and exclusive merch.

Date & Time Jul 25-Sep 02・10:00-21:00
Price Free
Location Tokyo Parade goods&cafe

The Goblet of Fire at Warner Bros. Studio Tour

See the Goblet of Fire at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo

From April 18 to September 8, 2025, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo celebrates the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

Date & Time Apr 18-Sep 08
Price Adult tickets start from ¥5,000; juniors ¥4,150; children ¥3,000 (prices may vary).
Location The Making of Harry Potter - Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo

Exit 8: Tokyo Metro Escape Room

Tokyo Metro is bringing the film everyone’s buzzing about to life — Exit 8 will be coming to train stations in Tokyo for a limited-time escape room event that blurs the line between underground transit and terror. From August 29 to November 3, players can step into the looping corridors of the movie’s world, scattered across real subway stations.

Date & Time Aug 29-Nov 03
Price ¥3,300 (¥4,000 with 24-hour Metro pass)
Location Tokyo Metro

