Tokyo Metro is bringing the film everyone’s talking about to life — Exit 8 will be coming to train stations in Tokyo for a limited-time escape room event that blurs the line between underground transit and terror. From August 29 to November 3, players can step into the looping corridors of the movie’s world, scattered across real subway stations.

How To Play

The event, officially titled Exit 8: Tokyo Metro Escape Game, transforms the city’s subway network into a terrifying, puzzle-filled labyrinth. To participate, players must purchase a dedicated game kit, which contains the clues and tools needed to crack the mysteries. Each player is expected to buy their own kit, though families can opt for a special mode where parents share hints and solutions with children.

Once registered through the Escape.ID portal, participants use their smartphones to follow prompts, solve riddles and track progress. The experience unfolds across multiple stations, taking between three and five hours to complete. While a Tokyo Metro 24-hour ticket isn’t strictly required, organizers recommend it for smoother travel between game points. The goal is to escape from the Metro itself, just like in the game-inspired movie.

Exit 8 Escape Game Details

The action takes place inside Tokyo Metro stations and connected underground facilities, giving everyday commutes an uncanny twist. Participation costs ¥3,300 — tax included — for the standard version, or ¥4,000 with a special Tokyo Metro original 24-hour pass.

Kits are available online, at select stores and from limited-edition vending machines that will pop up in certain stations. The game is recommended for ages 10 and up, and players will need a smartphone to play.

About Exit 8

The escape game is inspired by Exit 8, an adaptation of the cult indie game known for its unsettling “spot the anomaly” gameplay. The film follows a protagonist trapped in a never-ending underground passage marked by the glowing sign for Exit 8. Each loop grows more sinister, as subtle but disturbing anomalies appear, such as a man the main character encounters again and again, cryptic signs and hallways that don’t end.

Starring Kazunari Ninomiya and selected for the Midnight Screening section at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, Exit 8 is billed as a 95-minute survival experience. Now, Tokyo Metro commuters can test their wits against the same eerie loop, in a whole new level of immersion.

