It was supposed to be a fairly routine press conference about plans for an AI data center in Akita. Instead, it turned into an unlikely scandal involving a prefectural official, a bathrobe, a cigarette and, as it later emerged, a love hotel.

Takahiro Ono, a 55-year-old enterprise attraction promotion supervisor with Akita Prefecture, joined the press conference remotely on August 6 to speak about plans for a ¥2 trillion AI data center in Akita city. He initially kept his camera off, explaining that he was wearing “relaxing clothes” because he was on leave.

Not Exactly Business Casual

Prompted by a colleague to turn on his camera, he eventually did, appearing on screen in a white bathrobe and smoking a cigarette. The unusual appearance quickly drew criticism, and the following day, Genetsu Takahashi, head of the prefecture’s Industrial and Labor Department, publicly apologized on behalf of the prefecture.

According to Takahashi, Ono attended the press conference “from his home because he was not feeling well.” But the explanation quickly came under scrutiny, with viewers questioning whether the setting was really a private residence. In particular, the distinctive arabesque wallpaper visible behind him fueled speculation that he was speaking from a love hotel.

The Story Unravels

A woman, dressed in a white bathrobe, could also be seen in the room during the press conference, a detail that would later prove significant. Ono told officials that she was his wife. When questioned again, he admitted that he’d been lying. He had actually been staying at the Dolphin Image, a love hotel in Akita, with a female acquaintance.

After returning to the city from a business trip to Tokyo, Ono reportedly went straight to the hotel rather than the office. Asked why he had given officials a false account, he said, “I hesitated to say where I was, given how the hotel is used. I thought that even if I lied, no one would find out.”

The Consequences

On Friday, Ono was suspended for six months and demoted two ranks. Takahashi was also reprimanded for failing to properly supervise his subordinate. The incident drew more than 100 complaints and inquiries from members of the public, adding to the pressure on the prefecture to take disciplinary action over his conduct.

Akita Governor Kenta Suzuki also issued a public apology following the disciplinary decision. “This highly inappropriate conduct by a senior official shows a complete lack of time management and ethics expected of a public servant. I deeply apologize for causing such great discomfort to the citizens of our prefecture,” Suzuki said.

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