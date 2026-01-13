Akira Ogawa is once again the mayor of Maebashi, less than two months after stepping down from the role. The 43-year-old defeated four other candidates in Monday’s election, which means she will serve the remainder of her original four-year term that is due to end in February 2028. She won with a total of 62,893 votes, around 10,000 more than runner-up Akira Maruyama.

The Love Hotel Scandal

Ogawa stepped down in November 2025 after weeks of controversy over repeated visits to love hotels with a married employee. The city assembly had been putting pressure on her to quit. It was also planning to adopt a motion of no confidence against her. The weekly magazine website News Post Seven broke the story about her love hotel visits two months earlier.

Following the revelations, Ogawa held a press conference to deny reports that she was having an affair with the employee. She did, however, admit to visiting hotels with the man on several occasions, apologizing for the inconvenience she caused. According to the mayor, her subordinate had asked for advice on work-related matters and a hotel was somewhere they could talk without worrying about being seen.

When asked how many times they visited hotels, Ogawa replied, “I didn’t keep detailed records, but it was more than 10 times.” She added that she paid for the expenses out of her own pocket. She initially vowed to continue as mayor, but was eventually forced to step down after seven of the Maebashi assembly factions decided to submit a no-confidence resolution.

Akira Ogawa Vows To ‘Start Working Immediately’ After Being Reelected

Last month, Ogawa announced that she was running for reelection. While campaigning, she focused on her achievements during her tenure, including the implementation of a free school lunch program at municipal elementary and junior high schools. After winning the election, Ogawa told her supporters, “I want to start working immediately and build a better Maebashi with you.”

