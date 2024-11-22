Here is what’s happening across Tokyo for the month of December. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events, and more!

List of Contents:

Tokyo Festivals and Outdoor Events in December

Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Pop-Up Market Tour

In celebration of Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary, a special pop-up market will be touring across Japan. This large-scale shopping event features exclusive products including tote bags, keychains, dorayaki and castella.

Date & Time Oct 2, 2024-Jan 5, 2025・・Business hours and closing days are on the website of each department store
Price Free
Location Mitsukoshi Ginza

Tokyo Live Music and Night Life Events in December

Angura Presents "Shock Factor" Indie Music Live

Angura presents four power-punch rock bands and two indie DJs guaranteed to send a shock through your body and soul. 

Date & Time Dec 2, 2024・19:00~・Doors open 18:30
Price ¥3,200 ADV
Location Basement Bar Shimokitazawa
More Info Tickets include one drink

Xiangyu Presents Enryo no Katamari

Tokyo’s happiest singer is back with her own event, featuring key names from the Tokyo scene, including Gimgigam and Koichi Mitsuoka.

Date & Time Dec 2, 2024・19:30~・Doors open 18:30
Price ¥3,400
Location Shibuya O-nest
More Info Ticket sales commence October 31

Screenshot

Upper Fields Fest

Celebrate vintage shop Delta's 20th anniversary, featuring talks and music from Hakushi Hasegawa, Kaho Nakamura, Mars89 and Ntski.

Date & Time Dec 07-08・10:30-19:30
Price ¥13,000
Location OPCRT
More Info ¥7,700 1 day

Ryoji Ikeda Ultratronics Live Show

Date & Time Dec 13, 2024・18:30~・Doors open 17:30
Price ¥6,500
Location Zepp Yokohama

Medecins-du-Monde-Charity-Concert

Médecins du Monde Charity Concert

Experience Gen Tomuro live at “Bridging Hope,” supporting Médecins du Monde Japan’s medical aid in crisis zones worldwide. Donations welcome.

Date & Time Dec 18, 2024・19:00-08:30・Doors open at 6 p.m.
Price ¥5,000
Location International House of Japan
More Info Pre-school children are not permitted.

Flows ft. Nujabes Metaphorical Ensemble and more

After a spellbinding performance last year, the Nujabes Metaphorical Ensemble returns, with Mark Farina and Powder supporting.

Date & Time Dec 29, 2024・14:00-21:00
Price ¥7,800
Location Ebisu Garden Hall
More Info U-23 ¥5,000

Tokyo Community and Performative Events in December

ICCJ Gala Dinner & Concert 2024

ICCJ Gala Dinner & Concert 2024

Celebrate Puglia with ICCJ’s Gala Dinner & Concert, featuring authentic cuisine, live music, and Italian elegance at Hotel Happo-en, December 6.

Date & Time Dec 6, 2024・06:30-23:30
Price ICCJ Member Price: VIP Table (10 seats) : 340,000 JPY (+VAT 10%) VIP Single seats : 35,000 JPY (+VAT 10%) Other Tables (10 seats) : 270,000 JPY (+VAT 10%) Single seats : 28,000 JPY (+VAT 10%)
Location Happo-en

The Blue Ball Kiki

Expect a night of celebration, solidarity and dance at the Blue Ball Kiki, hosted by Edgar Telfar and Le Horla 007 on December 15. All profits of this kiki ball as well as donation box fundraising will be sent to the Atlanta-based Trans Housing Coalition, aiding Black trans women without homes.

Date & Time Dec 15, 2024・17:00~
Price ¥1,500
More Info free for transgender

Tokyo Exhibitions and Art Shows in December

Tokyo Art Tank Vol 12

Tokyo Art Tank vol 12: The Winter Exhibition

Tokyo Art Tank vol 12, “The Winter Exhibition,” transforms Gallery Conceal Shibuya into a vibrant hub for contemporary art from December 2 to 8, 2024. Featuring 30 talented artists across diverse styles and mediums, this free exhibition celebrates creativity through painting, graffiti, digital art and more.

Date & Time Dec 02-08・16:00-21:00・Monday 12/02 - 4:00pm – 9:00pm Tuesday 12/03 - 11:00am – 8:00pm Wednesday 12/04 - 11:00am – 10:00pm Thursday 12/05 – 11:00am – 10:00pm Friday 12/06 – 11:00am – 11:00pm Saturday 12/07 – 11:00am – 11:00pm Sunday 12/08 – 11:00am – 6:00pm
Price Free
Location Gallery Conceal Shibuya

Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum’s 30th Anniversary Exhibition: MOT Collection – Rising Light / Frozen Moment"

MOT Collection at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

Celebrate the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum’s 30th anniversary with MOT Collection, showcasing works by Leiko Ikemura, Mark Manders and more.

Date & Time Dec 14, 2024-Mar 30, 2025・10:00-18:00・Closed on Mondays (if Monday is a holiday, closed on the next weekday) and New Year Holidays (December 28th to January 1st, January 14th, February 25th)
Price ¥500 for Adults / ¥400 for University and vocational school students / ¥250 for High school students and those aged 65 and over / Free for Junior high school students and younger
Location Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

Louise Bourgeois Solo Exhibition

The Mori Art Museum presents Louise Bourgeois’s first exhibit in Japan in 27 years. It will showcase approximately 100 works across three chapters that offer a comprehensive overview of her practice.

Date & Time Sep 25, 2024-Jan 19, 2025・10:00-22:00・Until 17:00 on Tuesdays | Last admission 30 mins before closing
Price ¥2,000

Pokemon x Kogei Art Exhibition

Experience the world of Pokémon in a new light through the "Pokémon x Kogei: Playful Encounters of Pokémon and Japanese Craft" exhibit at Azabudai Hills Gallery. Twenty artists create unique art pieces that mix traditional craftsmanship with modern pop culture. From vases to sculptures and even kimono, the exhibit features over 70 pieces. Special events and a pop-up cafe will also be available during the exhibition period.

Date & Time Nov 1, 2024-Feb 2, 2025・10:00-19:00・Exhibit closes at 20:00 on Fridays, Saturdays, and the day before a holiday
Price ¥1800 for general tickets
Location Azabudai Hills Gallery
More Info Pre-sale tickets and online tickets can be purchased in advance for a discount

Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Exhibition at Tokyo National Museum

Celebrate 50 years of Hello Kitty with this new exhibition at the Tokyo National museum featuring the largest collection of Hello Kitty merchandise, collaboration pieces and original video content all exploring Hello Kitty's design evolution throughout the decades and her global cultural impact.

Date & Time Nov 1, 2024-Feb 24, 2025・09:30-17:00・Open until 19:00 on Fridays and Saturdays, Last admission 30 minutes before closing
Price General: ¥2000 (¥1800 advance), University students ¥1800 (¥1600 advance), Junior/Senior High students: ¥1600 (¥1400 advance), Elementary students: ¥1000 (¥800 advance)
Location Tokyo National Museum

Synesthesia - The Five Senses Interacting Through Art" by Akihito Okunaka

'Synesthesia - The Five Senses Interacting Through Art' by Akihito Okunaka

The WHAT MUSEUM will host an interactive exhibition featuring Akito Okunaka's balloon sculptures, inviting visitors to experience art through their five senses.

Date & Time Oct 4, 2024-Mar 16, 2025・11:00-18:00・Closed on Monday (last entry 17:00)
Price ¥1,500 for adults / ¥800 for university students and vocational students / Free for high school students and younger / ¥1,000 for water pillow workshop event / ¥2,500 for exhibition passport
Location WHAT MUSEUM 1st floor SPACE 2

T2 Collection 'Collecting? Connecting?' Exhibition

The T2 Collection Exhibition will showcase around 35 artworks, including pieces from artists Tatsuo Miyajima, Kohei Nawa and Reijiro Wada.

Date & Time Oct 4, 2024-Mar 16, 2025・11:00-18:00・Enter by 17:00
Price ¥1,500
Location What Museum

Tokyo Anime and Manga Events in December

Gintama 20th Anniversary Exhibition

Gintama fans, your time is here! An exhibition is happening to commemorate 20 years of this sci-fi comedy manga by Sorachi Hideaki.

Date & Time Dec 14, 2024-Jan 17, 2025・10:00-20:00・*Last admission is 30 minutes before closing
Price From ¥1,000
Location Ikebukuro Sunshine City Exhibition Hall A

Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle Art Exhibition

This Haikyu!! exhibit will feature original drawings and drafts to commemorate the film "Haikyuu!! The Movie: The Dumpster Battle."

Date & Time Dec 27, 2024-Jan 22, 2025・11:00-20:00
Price Free
Location Matsuya Ginza

demon slayer hashira exhibition

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Hashira Exhibition

This Demon Slayer exhibition will explore the charms and personalities of all nine of the hashira who each have their own backstories.

Date & Time Nov 2, 2024-Mar 2, 2025・10:00-20:00
Price From ¥1,000 for exhibition tickets
Location CREATIVE MUSEUM TOKYO
More Info Cafe tickets must be purchased separately

ONE PIECE ONLY

This unique One Piece exhibit will allow fans of the series to experience never-before-seen aspects from the manga.

Date & Time Oct 9, 2024-May 13, 2025・10:00-18:00
Price From ¥800
Location Tachikawa Play! Museum

Tokyo Food and Drink Events in December

Rossi's New Holiday Lunchtime Menu

Rossi, a luxurious Italian restaurant on the 20th floor of the Aoyama Grand Hotel, is offering a weekend-only holiday lunch.

Date & Time Jul 06-Dec 31・11:30-15:00
Price ¥7,000
Location Rossi, The Aoyama Grand Hotel

juan bowl and tea

Juan Bowl & Tea Tokyo Opening

Juan Bowl & Tea Tokyo, a restaurant specializing in rice bowls and tea, is opening in Omotesando, Tokyo, on June 30. 

Date & Time Jun 30-Dec 31・11:30-21:00
Price ¥2,880-¥3,880
Location Juan Bowl & Tea Tokyo

Tonkatsu Junchan at Aoyama Grand Hotel

The Aoyama Grand Hotel is opening a lunch-only tonkatsu specialty restaurant, Tonkatsu Jun-chan, on Friday, September 6, 2024.

Date & Time Sep 06-Dec 31・12:00-16:30・Last Order 15:00
Price From ¥2,700
Location Shikaku, Aoyama Grand Hotel

Mesm Tokyo Afternoon Exhibition Chapter 12: Sugar Bowl, Pears, and Tablecloth

Mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection is offering an afternoon tea set based on Paul Cézanne's masterpiece "Sugar Bowl, Pears, and Tablecloth."

Date & Time Sep 1, 2024-Jan 10, 2025・14:00~
Price From ¥7,000
Location Mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection
More Info Weekend and National Holiday: from ¥8,000

Photo by Petrina Tinslay

Bills Autumn and Winter 2024 Menu

Bills winter menu is inclusive for everyone from vegans to gluten-free diners, ft. Broccolini pasta, oat milk matcha frappe and paleo bread.

Date & Time Oct 8, 2024-Jan 31, 2025・08:30~
Price Prices vary
Location Bills Omotesando

Tokyo Game Events in December

Dragon Quest 3 Remaster Cafe

This cafe celebrates the recent release of the Dragon Quest III remaster. Expect to see unique menu items like Roto's Emblem burger and Magical Water.

Date & Time Dec 7, 2024-Jan 31, 2025・09:00-20:30
Price Free
Location Square Enix Cafe Tokyo
More Info Free to enter. Food and drinks must be purchased separately

Related Posts