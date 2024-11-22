Here is what’s happening across Tokyo for the month of December. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events, and more!

In celebration of Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary, a special pop-up market will be touring across Japan. This large-scale shopping event features exclusive products including tote bags, keychains, dorayaki and castella.

After a spellbinding performance last year, the Nujabes Metaphorical Ensemble returns, with Mark Farina and Powder supporting.

Tokyo’s happiest singer is back with her own event, featuring key names from the Tokyo scene, including Gimgigam and Koichi Mitsuoka.

Angura presents four power-punch rock bands and two indie DJs guaranteed to send a shock through your body and soul.

Expect a night of celebration, solidarity and dance at the Blue Ball Kiki, hosted by Edgar Telfar and Le Horla 007 on December 15. All profits of this kiki ball as well as donation box fundraising will be sent to the Atlanta-based Trans Housing Coalition, aiding Black trans women without homes.

Tokyo Art Tank vol 12: The Winter Exhibition Tokyo Art Tank vol 12, “The Winter Exhibition,” transforms Gallery Conceal Shibuya into a vibrant hub for contemporary art from December 2 to 8, 2024. Featuring 30 talented artists across diverse styles and mediums, this free exhibition celebrates creativity through painting, graffiti, digital art and more. Date & Time Dec 02-08・16:00-21:00・Monday 12/02 - 4:00pm – 9:00pm Tuesday 12/03 - 11:00am – 8:00pm Wednesday 12/04 - 11:00am – 10:00pm Thursday 12/05 – 11:00am – 10:00pm Friday 12/06 – 11:00am – 11:00pm Saturday 12/07 – 11:00am – 11:00pm Sunday 12/08 – 11:00am – 6:00pm Price Free Location Gallery Conceal Shibuya More Details

MOT Collection at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo Celebrate the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum’s 30th anniversary with MOT Collection, showcasing works by Leiko Ikemura, Mark Manders and more. Date & Time Dec 14, 2024-Mar 30, 2025・10:00-18:00・Closed on Mondays (if Monday is a holiday, closed on the next weekday) and New Year Holidays (December 28th to January 1st, January 14th, February 25th) Price ¥500 for Adults / ¥400 for University and vocational school students / ¥250 for High school students and those aged 65 and over / Free for Junior high school students and younger Location Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo More Details

Louise Bourgeois Solo Exhibition The Mori Art Museum presents Louise Bourgeois’s first exhibit in Japan in 27 years. It will showcase approximately 100 works across three chapters that offer a comprehensive overview of her practice. Date & Time Sep 25, 2024-Jan 19, 2025・10:00-22:00・Until 17:00 on Tuesdays | Last admission 30 mins before closing Price ¥2,000 More Details

Pokemon x Kogei Art Exhibition Experience the world of Pokémon in a new light through the "Pokémon x Kogei: Playful Encounters of Pokémon and Japanese Craft" exhibit at Azabudai Hills Gallery. Twenty artists create unique art pieces that mix traditional craftsmanship with modern pop culture. From vases to sculptures and even kimono, the exhibit features over 70 pieces. Special events and a pop-up cafe will also be available during the exhibition period. Date & Time Nov 1, 2024-Feb 2, 2025・10:00-19:00・Exhibit closes at 20:00 on Fridays, Saturdays, and the day before a holiday Price ¥1800 for general tickets Location Azabudai Hills Gallery More Info Pre-sale tickets and online tickets can be purchased in advance for a discount More Details

Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Exhibition at Tokyo National Museum Celebrate 50 years of Hello Kitty with this new exhibition at the Tokyo National museum featuring the largest collection of Hello Kitty merchandise, collaboration pieces and original video content all exploring Hello Kitty's design evolution throughout the decades and her global cultural impact. Date & Time Nov 1, 2024-Feb 24, 2025・09:30-17:00・Open until 19:00 on Fridays and Saturdays, Last admission 30 minutes before closing Price General: ¥2000 (¥1800 advance), University students ¥1800 (¥1600 advance), Junior/Senior High students: ¥1600 (¥1400 advance), Elementary students: ¥1000 (¥800 advance) Location Tokyo National Museum More Details

'Synesthesia - The Five Senses Interacting Through Art' by Akihito Okunaka The WHAT MUSEUM will host an interactive exhibition featuring Akito Okunaka's balloon sculptures, inviting visitors to experience art through their five senses. Date & Time Oct 4, 2024-Mar 16, 2025・11:00-18:00・Closed on Monday (last entry 17:00) Price ¥1,500 for adults / ¥800 for university students and vocational students / Free for high school students and younger / ¥1,000 for water pillow workshop event / ¥2,500 for exhibition passport Location WHAT MUSEUM 1st floor SPACE 2 More Details