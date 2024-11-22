Here is what’s happening across Tokyo for the month of December. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events, and more!
Tokyo Festivals and Outdoor Events in December
Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Pop-Up Market Tour
In celebration of Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary, a special pop-up market will be touring across Japan. This large-scale shopping event features exclusive products including tote bags, keychains, dorayaki and castella.
|Date & Time
|Oct 2, 2024-Jan 5, 2025・・Business hours and closing days are on the website of each department store
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Mitsukoshi Ginza
Tokyo Live Music and Night Life Events in December
Angura Presents "Shock Factor" Indie Music Live
Angura presents four power-punch rock bands and two indie DJs guaranteed to send a shock through your body and soul.
|Date & Time
|Dec 2, 2024・19:00~・Doors open 18:30
|Price
|¥3,200 ADV
|Location
|Basement Bar Shimokitazawa
|More Info
|Tickets include one drink
Xiangyu Presents Enryo no Katamari
Tokyo’s happiest singer is back with her own event, featuring key names from the Tokyo scene, including Gimgigam and Koichi Mitsuoka.
|Date & Time
|Dec 2, 2024・19:30~・Doors open 18:30
|Price
|¥3,400
|Location
|Shibuya O-nest
|More Info
|Ticket sales commence October 31
Upper Fields Fest
Celebrate vintage shop Delta's 20th anniversary, featuring talks and music from Hakushi Hasegawa, Kaho Nakamura, Mars89 and Ntski.
|Date & Time
|Dec 07-08・10:30-19:30
|Price
|¥13,000
|Location
|OPCRT
|More Info
|¥7,700 1 day
Ryoji Ikeda Ultratronics Live Show
|Date & Time
|Dec 13, 2024・18:30~・Doors open 17:30
|Price
|¥6,500
|Location
|Zepp Yokohama
Médecins du Monde Charity Concert
Experience Gen Tomuro live at “Bridging Hope,” supporting Médecins du Monde Japan’s medical aid in crisis zones worldwide. Donations welcome.
|Date & Time
|Dec 18, 2024・19:00-08:30・Doors open at 6 p.m.
|Price
|¥5,000
|Location
|International House of Japan
|More Info
|Pre-school children are not permitted.
Flows ft. Nujabes Metaphorical Ensemble and more
After a spellbinding performance last year, the Nujabes Metaphorical Ensemble returns, with Mark Farina and Powder supporting.
|Date & Time
|Dec 29, 2024・14:00-21:00
|Price
|¥7,800
|Location
|Ebisu Garden Hall
|More Info
|U-23 ¥5,000
Tokyo Community and Performative Events in December
ICCJ Gala Dinner & Concert 2024
Celebrate Puglia with ICCJ’s Gala Dinner & Concert, featuring authentic cuisine, live music, and Italian elegance at Hotel Happo-en, December 6.
|Date & Time
|Dec 6, 2024・06:30-23:30
|Price
|ICCJ Member Price: VIP Table (10 seats) : 340,000 JPY (+VAT 10%)
|Location
|Happo-en
The Blue Ball Kiki
Expect a night of celebration, solidarity and dance at the Blue Ball Kiki, hosted by Edgar Telfar and Le Horla 007 on December 15. All profits of this kiki ball as well as donation box fundraising will be sent to the Atlanta-based Trans Housing Coalition, aiding Black trans women without homes.
|Date & Time
|Dec 15, 2024・17:00~
|Price
|¥1,500
|More Info
|free for transgender
Tokyo Exhibitions and Art Shows in December
Tokyo Art Tank vol 12: The Winter Exhibition
Tokyo Art Tank vol 12, “The Winter Exhibition,” transforms Gallery Conceal Shibuya into a vibrant hub for contemporary art from December 2 to 8, 2024. Featuring 30 talented artists across diverse styles and mediums, this free exhibition celebrates creativity through painting, graffiti, digital art and more.
|Date & Time
|Dec 02-08・16:00-21:00・Monday 12/02 - 4:00pm – 9:00pm Tuesday 12/03 - 11:00am – 8:00pm Wednesday 12/04 - 11:00am – 10:00pm Thursday 12/05 – 11:00am – 10:00pm Friday 12/06 – 11:00am – 11:00pm Saturday 12/07 – 11:00am – 11:00pm Sunday 12/08 – 11:00am – 6:00pm
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Gallery Conceal Shibuya
MOT Collection at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo
Celebrate the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum’s 30th anniversary with MOT Collection, showcasing works by Leiko Ikemura, Mark Manders and more.
|Date & Time
|Dec 14, 2024-Mar 30, 2025・10:00-18:00・Closed on Mondays (if Monday is a holiday, closed on the next weekday) and New Year Holidays (December 28th to January 1st, January 14th, February 25th)
|Price
|¥500 for Adults / ¥400 for University and vocational school students / ¥250 for High school students and those aged 65 and over / Free for Junior high school students and younger
|Location
|Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo
Louise Bourgeois Solo Exhibition
The Mori Art Museum presents Louise Bourgeois’s first exhibit in Japan in 27 years. It will showcase approximately 100 works across three chapters that offer a comprehensive overview of her practice.
|Date & Time
|Sep 25, 2024-Jan 19, 2025・10:00-22:00・Until 17:00 on Tuesdays | Last admission 30 mins before closing
|Price
|¥2,000
Pokemon x Kogei Art Exhibition
Experience the world of Pokémon in a new light through the "Pokémon x Kogei: Playful Encounters of Pokémon and Japanese Craft" exhibit at Azabudai Hills Gallery. Twenty artists create unique art pieces that mix traditional craftsmanship with modern pop culture. From vases to sculptures and even kimono, the exhibit features over 70 pieces. Special events and a pop-up cafe will also be available during the exhibition period.
|Date & Time
|Nov 1, 2024-Feb 2, 2025・10:00-19:00・Exhibit closes at 20:00 on Fridays, Saturdays, and the day before a holiday
|Price
|¥1800 for general tickets
|Location
|Azabudai Hills Gallery
|More Info
|Pre-sale tickets and online tickets can be purchased in advance for a discount
Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Exhibition at Tokyo National Museum
Celebrate 50 years of Hello Kitty with this new exhibition at the Tokyo National museum featuring the largest collection of Hello Kitty merchandise, collaboration pieces and original video content all exploring Hello Kitty's design evolution throughout the decades and her global cultural impact.
|Date & Time
|Nov 1, 2024-Feb 24, 2025・09:30-17:00・Open until 19:00 on Fridays and Saturdays, Last admission 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|General: ¥2000 (¥1800 advance), University students ¥1800 (¥1600 advance), Junior/Senior High students: ¥1600 (¥1400 advance), Elementary students: ¥1000 (¥800 advance)
|Location
|Tokyo National Museum
'Synesthesia - The Five Senses Interacting Through Art' by Akihito Okunaka
The WHAT MUSEUM will host an interactive exhibition featuring Akito Okunaka's balloon sculptures, inviting visitors to experience art through their five senses.
|Date & Time
|Oct 4, 2024-Mar 16, 2025・11:00-18:00・Closed on Monday (last entry 17:00)
|Price
|¥1,500 for adults / ¥800 for university students and vocational students / Free for high school students and younger / ¥1,000 for water pillow workshop event / ¥2,500 for exhibition passport
|Location
|WHAT MUSEUM 1st floor SPACE 2
T2 Collection 'Collecting? Connecting?' Exhibition
The T2 Collection Exhibition will showcase around 35 artworks, including pieces from artists Tatsuo Miyajima, Kohei Nawa and Reijiro Wada.
|Date & Time
|Oct 4, 2024-Mar 16, 2025・11:00-18:00・Enter by 17:00
|Price
|¥1,500
|Location
|What Museum
Tokyo Anime and Manga Events in December
Gintama 20th Anniversary Exhibition
Gintama fans, your time is here! An exhibition is happening to commemorate 20 years of this sci-fi comedy manga by Sorachi Hideaki.
|Date & Time
|Dec 14, 2024-Jan 17, 2025・10:00-20:00・*Last admission is 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|From ¥1,000
|Location
|Ikebukuro Sunshine City Exhibition Hall A
Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle Art Exhibition
This Haikyu!! exhibit will feature original drawings and drafts to commemorate the film "Haikyuu!! The Movie: The Dumpster Battle."
|Date & Time
|Dec 27, 2024-Jan 22, 2025・11:00-20:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Matsuya Ginza
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Hashira Exhibition
This Demon Slayer exhibition will explore the charms and personalities of all nine of the hashira who each have their own backstories.
|Date & Time
|Nov 2, 2024-Mar 2, 2025・10:00-20:00
|Price
|From ¥1,000 for exhibition tickets
|Location
|CREATIVE MUSEUM TOKYO
|More Info
|Cafe tickets must be purchased separately
ONE PIECE ONLY
This unique One Piece exhibit will allow fans of the series to experience never-before-seen aspects from the manga.
|Date & Time
|Oct 9, 2024-May 13, 2025・10:00-18:00
|Price
|From ¥800
|Location
|Tachikawa Play! Museum
Tokyo Food and Drink Events in December
Rossi's New Holiday Lunchtime Menu
Rossi, a luxurious Italian restaurant on the 20th floor of the Aoyama Grand Hotel, is offering a weekend-only holiday lunch.
|Date & Time
|Jul 06-Dec 31・11:30-15:00
|Price
|¥7,000
|Location
|Rossi, The Aoyama Grand Hotel
Juan Bowl & Tea Tokyo Opening
Juan Bowl & Tea Tokyo, a restaurant specializing in rice bowls and tea, is opening in Omotesando, Tokyo, on June 30.
|Date & Time
|Jun 30-Dec 31・11:30-21:00
|Price
|¥2,880-¥3,880
|Location
|Juan Bowl & Tea Tokyo
Tonkatsu Junchan at Aoyama Grand Hotel
The Aoyama Grand Hotel is opening a lunch-only tonkatsu specialty restaurant, Tonkatsu Jun-chan, on Friday, September 6, 2024.
|Date & Time
|Sep 06-Dec 31・12:00-16:30・Last Order 15:00
|Price
|From ¥2,700
|Location
|Shikaku, Aoyama Grand Hotel
Mesm Tokyo Afternoon Exhibition Chapter 12: Sugar Bowl, Pears, and Tablecloth
Mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection is offering an afternoon tea set based on Paul Cézanne's masterpiece "Sugar Bowl, Pears, and Tablecloth."
|Date & Time
|Sep 1, 2024-Jan 10, 2025・14:00~
|Price
|From ¥7,000
|Location
|Mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection
|More Info
|Weekend and National Holiday: from ¥8,000
Bills Autumn and Winter 2024 Menu
Bills winter menu is inclusive for everyone from vegans to gluten-free diners, ft. Broccolini pasta, oat milk matcha frappe and paleo bread.
|Date & Time
|Oct 8, 2024-Jan 31, 2025・08:30~
|Price
|Prices vary
|Location
|Bills Omotesando
Tokyo Game Events in December
Dragon Quest 3 Remaster Cafe
This cafe celebrates the recent release of the Dragon Quest III remaster. Expect to see unique menu items like Roto's Emblem burger and Magical Water.
|Date & Time
|Dec 7, 2024-Jan 31, 2025・09:00-20:30
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Square Enix Cafe Tokyo
|More Info
|Free to enter. Food and drinks must be purchased separately