Japan may be getting more than one second capital. The shift marks a new direction for an initiative initially discussed largely in terms of finding an alternative location capable of supporting the country’s central government functions in the event of a major disaster. Hokkaido, Aichi, Osaka and Fukuoka are among the potential candidates, with the first designations expected in autumn 2027.

Japan Second Capitals: Application and Designation Timeline

Under the proposed timeline, applications will open in June 2027, with prefectures required to first secure approval through a vote in their respective assemblies before applying. The government expects to announce its designations in October or November next year, with multiple prefectures set to be selected simultaneously. It also plans to establish a basic policy by October 2027, setting out the functions, roles and responsibilities expected of the designated prefectures and providing an overall framework for their development.

Beyond providing alternative administrative functions in the event of a major natural disaster, the secondary capitals are also expected to act as engines of economic growth. The government plans to introduce regulatory reforms and tax incentives in each designated prefecture to encourage investment and business activity, allowing regions to capitalize on their individual strengths and economic characteristics. The broader goal is to create a more geographically balanced economy, with multiple regional centers driving growth.

Decentralizing Without Relocating the Capital

The government also intends to keep the costs of establishing alternative administrative facilities to a minimum, with plans to make use of existing buildings where possible. These sites would allow designated prefectures to take on government functions during an emergency, while helping to reduce the need for new construction. Critically, the government has clarified that the initiative does not involve permanently relocating Japan’s capital or transferring its central government functions away from Tokyo.

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