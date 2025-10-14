After 184 days of exhibitions and immersive experiences showcasing some of the most incredible innovations from around the world, the 2025 Osaka Expo ended on Monday with a spectacular closing ceremony featuring drone and water shows, fireworks, various cultural performances and a parade of the more than 150 participating nations and regions. In attendance on the final day of the event were Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, as well as outgoing Japanese prime minister, Shigeru Ishiba.

“There had been negative comments about the Osaka Expo, but the event turned out to be a great success, overcoming such criticisms,” said Ishiba. It was hard to disagree. Before the event kicked off on April 13, there was much skepticism about the Osaka Expo. In addition to concerns regarding preparation delays and high construction costs, it was also struggling to generate excitement among locals. Eventually, though, the tide started to turn.

Ticket Sales for Osaka Expo Exceed 25 Million

Thanks to positive word of mouth, ticket sales gradually started to pick up after a sluggish start. By Sunday, the total number of general visitors to the site on the artificial island of Yumeshima reached a preliminary 25.29 million. While that is short of the organizers’ original target of 28 million, the event surpassed the break-even point of ¥116 billion for operating expenses in August. It also generated billions of yen in economic effects, including job creation and tourism.

That’s not to say that everything has run smoothly. There were many complaints, particularly in the opening weeks, regarding long wait times for pavilions and transport, confusing reservation systems and a lack of basic amenities. In June, the fountain show was suspended because of high levels of Legionella bacteria, which can cause pneumonia. Two months later, a subway system malfunction left many people stranded inside the venue well into the night.

“We can give it a passing score also, because no major accident has occurred,” said Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura. “The expo was meaningful as it provided children with an opportunity to think about their future and dreams.” Osaka Expo Chairperson Masakazu Tokura was also delighted with the event. “The ¥23 billion to ¥28 billion profit is certainly welcome, but what makes me happiest is that… everyone is enjoying themselves safely, and nearly 80% of visitors said they’d like to come again,” he told reporters last week.

Preserving the Grand Ring

Now it’s all over, the pavilions will be dismantled. While many will be demolished, the organizers are attempting to reuse or repurpose materials and even some structures, with the principle being minimal waste. A portion of Sou Fujimoto’s iconic Grand Ring — recognized as the world’s largest wooden structure by Guinness World Records — will be preserved. An online petition to save the entire structure has garnered more than 7,000 signatures.

