A year out of college and deep into our first big office jobs, my friends and I mostly bond over four things: burnout, back pain, dark circles and irreparable sleep schedules. We may be in our 20s, but we aspire heavily to the lifestyles of retired grandmas.

In a hyperconnected age when smartphones and laptops dictate the pace of daily life, “digital fatigue” has become the inescapable reality of young adults, who are increasingly desperate to regain control — to break free from the tether of ringing notifications, social media feeds and work emails.

For more and more of us, touching grass — or water — is the dream.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Tokyo Sento Association want to help; together, they’ve launched an initiative designed to bring Gen Z out from behind their screens and into the restorative waters of neighborhood sento, or bathhouses.

List of Contents: Bringing Back Third Spaces How the Campaign Works Related Posts

Bringing Back Third Spaces

For generations, sento served as essential third spaces for Tokyo communities — a place to wash away the day’s hardships and catch up with neighbors. Today, however, many younger residents view public bathhouses as unfamiliar territory, opting instead for quick showers at home.

Leaning into totonou — the euphoric feeling that follows a sauna or hot spring visit — the campaign pitches traditional neighborhood bathhouses not as relics of the past but as modern sanctuaries for a mental and physical reset.

The campaign’s catchphrase, #Yurukatsu Shiyo (loosely translated as “Let’s enjoy a relaxing bath”), capitalizes on the trendy oshikatsu fandom activities younger Tokyoites are surely familiar with, and applies the concept to a much more low-stimulation environment. Exactly what we need.

How the Campaign Works

Running from November 4, 2026, to February 28, 2027, the campaign offers individuals aged 29 and under the chance to soak at select Tokyo sento for just ¥300 — half the price of standard adult admission.

To take advantage of the discount, you need to find one of the campaign flyers around Tokyo; try searching public facilities and government offices, like the Tokyo Metropolitan Consumer Affairs Center or university campuses. The posters have a QR code that, when scanned, activates a digital coupon by email. Show the coupon at a participating neighborhood sento and enjoy your bath at half price.

Each coupon can be accessed and used only once per person. For a full map of eligible bathhouses, visit the official website.

As a fun bonus, when you head to a participating sento with friends, if even just one member of the group uses a coupon, everyone will receive a limited-edition sticker featuring Yuppo-kun, the official mascot of the Tokyo Sento Association. Two sticker designs are available, depending on the geographic area of the bathhouse. Stickers are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Discounted entries are also capped, so once the campaign hits its redemption limit, any remaining coupons become invalid. All the more reason to grab a towel and head to the nearest sento, coupon in hand, sooner rather than later.