The Tokyo metropolitan government has revealed the cost of what will become one of the world’s largest fountains. And it isn’t cheap. The bureau in charge of the project has submitted a budget request of ¥2.62 billion.

A Mega Fountain Built To Draw Crowds

The impressive 150-meter-tall, 250-meter-wide fountain will be located in Odaiba Marine Park.

Currently, the tallest fountain in the world is the King Fahd’s Fountain in Dubai. At its highest, the water there reaches approximately 312 meters. Next on the list is the Seoul World Cup Fountain in South Korea at 202 meters, so the “Odaiba Fountain,” as it’s being called, where the water will reach up to 150 meters, won’t be far behind.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike originally announced the project in September, although the full extent of the cost was not revealed. The fountain is expected to be open to the public in March 2026.

The government estimates that the water display will lure in over 2.5 million visitors per year. When considering direct and indirect revenue, this is estimated to bring in an extra ¥9.8 billion to the city.

Design Features

Odaiba Fountain has taken natural inspiration for its design features, with the base shaped in the image of a cherry blossom flower. It will also feature lights and music to accompany the water displays.

Its location in Odaiba means that not only will the local area benefit from the extra revenue from visitors, but each water show will take place in front of the backdrop of Rainbow Bridge and Tokyo Tower.

Will a ¥2.62 Billion Fountain Revive Odaiba?

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Tokyo’s artificial island of Odaiba was thriving, yet a spate of closures led visitors to start questioning why the area was so empty. Palette Town, which had housed popular attractions such as a Ferris wheel and Venus Fort, closed in August 2022, while TeamLab Borderless moved to Azabudai Hills.

The new Odaiba Fountain, along with Toyota Arena Tokyo — set to open in fall of 2025 — should help revitalize the area. Venus Fort also reopened earlier this year as an interactive experience complex.

Related Posts