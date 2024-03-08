The closure of the quirky Venus Fort (and the closing of teamLab Borderless in it) came as a surprise as it was a popular spot in Odaiba. Thankfully, it reopened on March 1, 2024, under the name Immersive Fort Tokyo. Venus Fort with its design mimicking a vaguely southern European city already had theme-park-like qualities, but reborn as Immersive Fort Tokyo it will solely focus on the theme park experience.

Spanning approximately 30,000 square meters, Immersive Fort Tokyo will be one of the largest completely indoor theme parks in Japan. It will have numerous attractions as well as six merchandise stores and plenty of restaurants.

Games and Attractions at Immersive Fort Tokyo

Bringing stories to life, the games at Immersive Fort Tokyo take inspiration from various anime such as Tokyo Revengers and Oshi no Ko, and well-known tales and characters such as Sherlock Holmes and Jack the Ripper.

In Tokyo Revengers, you end up in a conflict with a rival group, while in Oshi no Ko you are participating in a mystery-solving rally to help the idols have a successful performance. In both Sherlock Holmes and Jack the Ripper you are going back to 19th-century London, while in Tales of Edo Oiran you go, natrurally, to the Edo period.

The Hansel and Gretel fairytale experience gives you a 360-degree world to enjoy, while The Cabaret places you in a restaurant experience with music and dance.

From horror to romance, there is something for everyone. Here are some highlights among the offerings of Immersive Fort Tokyo.

The Sherlock: Baker Street Murder Case

This is a walk-through immersive theater that takes you to 19th-century London. And there’s been a murder.

In addition to Sherlock Holmes, John Watson and inspector Lestrade, you will meet a total of 48 characters while freely wandering around the immersive space spread over two floors. Pop into Sherlock’s office at 221B Baker Street, a murder scene, a seedy bar and more locations, witnessing key moments until a resolution.

This attraction lasts for about one hour and can accommodate up to 180 people at a time.

Jack the Ripper Horror Maze

Also set in 19th-century London, the Jack the Ripper maze at Immersive Fort Tokyo takes things in a more sinister direction. The participants are invited to witness a murder scene which in turn makes them targets, running for their lives.

This attraction lasts for about 10 minutes and is available only for ages 15 and above.

Tokyo Revengers Immersive Escape

Tokyo Revengers is a popular Ken Wakui manga following young delinquents in Shibuya, so the real Tokyo is in a way an immersive manga and anime location for fans. The Immersive Fort Tokyo brings this world closer as it features the main characters. Participants end up in a conflict between the Tokyo Manjikai and a new group of delinquents. They can participate and influence the story development by taking missions and solving mysteries.

This attraction lasts for about one hour and can accommodate up to 120 people at a time.

Tales of Edo Oiran

The only R-rated attraction inside Immersive Fort Tokyo, this Edo-period experience takes you to the capital’s infamous red light district. The story unfolding in Tales of Edo Oiran can go into more than 100 patterns, in a choose-your-own-adventure style. The participants’ actions can change the story and lead to a different ending.

Participants must be 18 years or older to access this attraction. It takes about one hour and can accommodate up to 30 people at a time.

Related Posts