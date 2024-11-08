Ever have those nights when you’re just too exhausted to do anything but face plant into bed? The thought of wrestling with a hairdryer for 15 minutes feels impossible, so you give in and go to bed with wet hair. Well, as you toss and turn through the night, your hair is susceptible to breakage and your scalp to skin issues. Sleeping with dry hair is considerably less damaging, but friction against your pillow can still cause damage.

So what preventative options are there? The most common is the silk pillowcase, which allows your hair to slide naturally against the silk material, causing less damage. While I appreciate the idea behind silk pillowcases, I can’t get behind the way the material sticks to my skin and absorbs my skincare when I sleep on my side.

Researching Japanese sleep-inspired beauty brands reminded me that dedicating time to a nighttime self-care routine would positively impact the quality of my sleep. From moisturizing pillowcases and luxurious hair oils to calming toothpaste and nourishing body oils, these products are thoughtfully designed to ground your nightly routine and transform a good night’s rest into a restorative escape.

Newmine

Japanese bedding company Nishikawa has created Newmine, a bedding, pillows and sleepwear brand focused on the link between sleep and inner and outer beauty. Instead of face oils and moisturizers, Newmine’s innovative sleep products use dermatologists’ advice to come up with beauty-infused bedding products that work while you sleep.

For people who are busy, or who are looking to do the bare minimum when it comes to skincare, Newmine’s pillowcase may be the solution for you. This award-winning product is not like your average pillowcase; the satin case’s fibers are infused with vitamin E, helping repair damaged skin caused by free radicals from UV exposure while keeping the skin hydrated. As the vitamin E is embedded into the fibers, you can pop Newmine’s pillowcase in the laundry knowing that its benefits will last you past a couple washes.

So what does it feel like? Not only does Newmine’s pillowcase offer the familiar softness and breathability of cotton, but I can see this item becoming a hit during the cooler months when you’re looking for a pillowcase to keep you warm. Overall, I felt comforted knowing that my skin and hair were receiving an extra boost of hydration as I slept through the night.

Yolu

Yolu is a popular Japanese hair care brand helping people transform their limited pre-bedtime moments into a meaningful self-care routine. Currently, Yolu has three product lines: Calm, Relax and Deep Night Repair. All three lines carry a shampoo, conditioner, hair mask and hair oil tasked to repair different levels of damaged hair. My personal favorite, the Deep Night Repair, has semi-sweet notes of pear and geranium. You won’t dread washing your hair as Yolu’s shampoo luxuriously foams and leaves you feeling squeaky clean.

Yolu’s Relax Night Hair Oil took me by surprise. It’s deceptively watery and light in texture and the jasmine and petitgrain (citrus leaf) packs a punch. Alongside keratin and mallow flower extract, Yolu’s Relax Hair Oil is formulated with Persian silk tree bark extract. The Persian silk tree is commonly referred to as the nemunoki tree — nemu meaning to sleep and ki meaning tree — as its ferns droop and close to repair during the night and open once the sun rises.

Taking inspiration from this plant’s restorative rhythm, it’s best to apply Relax Hair Oil before bed and let it work its magic overnight before waking up to shiny luscious locks come morning. You’ll find Yolu products in Japanese drugstores and variety shops.

Good Night See You in the Morning

Created with the help of organic hemp, Good Night See You in the Morning addresses sleep concerns. The first step to unwinding after a long day? Sprinkling bath salts into the tub. With its gentle fragrance, Good Night’s Bath salt formula provides a wonderfully calming experience as you soak away the stresses of the day.

CBD oil is used to treat people with acne, eczema and psoriasis, so rest assured knowing your skin will be soothed as you soak. After a bath, wind down with a massage using Good Night’s beauty oil. The tension in your overworked muscles will melt away and leave you ready for sleep.

Good Night’s toothpaste is one of a kind. Setting itself apart from your typical Colgate, it contains naturally derived ingredients such as organic CBD, lactic acid bacteria and ginger root extract. With its smooth pasty consistency, it delivers a classic sweet and minty flavor, leaving your teeth feeling squeaky clean. Good night’s holistic approach to oral care is a great concept that sets the perfect mood for a restful night’s sleep.

Remris

Remris products are inspired by the connection between navigating life’s journey and finding restful sleep. It comes in two scent profiles: Intention Vita and Samantha Prana. The former offers a bright citrus rose opening and a rich base of oakmoss, vanilla and musk. If you prefer something sweeter, the latter features similar citrus notes, floral apple black tea and a warm amber aroma. Both scents leave you feeling like you’re relaxing at a spa resort.

The Remris Oil in Relaxing Cream is the perfect summer moisturizer. Its lightweight, water-based formula isn’t greasy and the texture is closer to that of a face moisturizer, as its gel-like consistency sinks into the skin within minutes. After applying the cream, I use the Bath and Moisture Body Oil to lock in the hydration.

Body Oil has a runny, thin texture that doesn’t leave stains on clothes. After a long day at work, add a pump of this oil to your bath for extra supple skin and a stress-relieving aroma. You’ll step out with soft skin and your mind ready for sleep.

