A new year calls for new skincare, and Japan’s beauty scene is full of hidden gems. Last year, I had an incredible time researching and testing products across Japan. From local neighborhood drugstores and Tokyo’s upscale department stores to Okinawa’s glassy oceans and Fukuoka’s sprawling rice fields, each place offered unique skincare finds. Japanese skincare stands out for its local ingredients, traditional craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail. While there are many drugstore gems, the Japanese skincare scene goes far beyond the drugstore — this article highlights both established favorites and upcoming brands you need to try this year.

Wellness Hamlet

Discovering Wellness Hamlet felt like unearthing a hidden treasure — brushing off the metaphorical debris, I knew I’d found a new holy grail skincare brand. From the brand’s aesthetic to the unique ingredients and the effect on your skin, Wellness Hamlet was a game changer in 2024 and a must try for 2025.

Wellness Hamlet’s chemical- and pesticide-free formula is made up of moringa that has been carefully grown in Okinawa. Moringa, also known as the ‘Miracle Tree,’ holds antioxidants, fatty acids, vitamins and minerals that boost collagen production, reduce fine lines and provide anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial benefits. The wonderful thing is that moringa products work for people with all skin types; Whether you’re looking to treat aging skin, acne-prone skin or sensitive skin, Wellness Hamlet will powerfully restore your skin to its best self.

My personal favorites include the Face Oil, which is packed with oleic acid (omega-9 fatty acid), macadamia nut oil, calendula flower extract and damask rose flower oil. The Moringa Balm is a multipurpose balm that can be used on minor sunburns, rashes, dry skin, lips, hair and nails. Another is the Moringa Kutcha Soap, a refreshing and gentle soap made from mineral-rich Okinawan sea clay.

You can find Wellness Hamlet products online and at various pop-up events that the brand holds throughout the year.

SUQQU

The word SUQQU translates to ‘standing firmly and upright with strength,’ reflecting the brand’s motto of personal expression through confidence. That same philosophy extends to skincare — helping your skin stay resilient in harsh conditions such as an airplane. SUQQU’s products are must-haves for your carry-on.

For glowing skin upon landing, try slugging — apply your normal skincare routine before finishing off with a layer of SUQQU’s Aquafons Water Tuning Gel. With a thicker, honey-like consistency, Water Tuning Gel forms a protective layer which prevents transdermal water loss while protecting and repairing the skin barrier. One thing to note: try not to doze off on your neighbor’s shoulder, as they may wake up to the perfect imprint of your dewy, slugged-up face on their sleeve.

After the bold impression Water Tuning Gel made, I had to try SUQQU’s Protective Day Cream SPF50+ PA++++. Protective Day Cream features a lightweight gel texture that glides on smoothly, leaving a luminous, white cast-free finish. The delicate rose scent enhances and adds a touch of luxury to the application experience but fades within minutes, ensuring it never overwhelms. Offering 80 minutes of sweat and water resistance, Protective Day Cream also forms a protective barrier against pollen, fine particles and other environmental pollutants, making it a luxurious option for those looking to splurge on an SPF this year.

You can find SUQQU in the beauty sections of most Tokyo department stores and at Haneda Airport terminals.

Tranquis

Summer in Tokyo is brutal. Step outside, and it’s like walking into a sauna — jeans? Forget it. Swap them for a breezy skirt or linen trousers because the heat doesn’t wait. Just like needing the right clothes to survive the season, your skin needs the right care too. The Blue Hour line by Tranquis really rescued my skin during the summer last year, and come summer this year — Tranquis is what I’ll be reaching for.

Lightweight and formulated for sensitive skin, Tranquis creates products free from synthetic preservatives, fragrances, colors, mineral oil and alcohol. Formulated with 100 percent naturally derived blue tansy and organic CBD oil, the Blue Hour line has a calming and anti-inflammatory effect on the skin, making it the perfect product for all skin types.

On hot summer mornings where I’d wake up to 30-degree heat, I could only manage a quick splash of water on the face before applying BH Face Oil. BH Face Oil glided over my skin, hydrating with a satin finish — and the best part, no sticky residue. The accompanying BH Hydrating Mist was a refreshing touch that I kept on my work desk and regularly spritzed my face during periods of fatigue.

After particularly gruelling workdays, I’d head straight to the fridge, crack a soda and tear open a BH Revitalizing Mask. This bio-cellulose sheet mask derived from coconut not only cooled down my skin, but visibly reduced redness caused by sunburn and UV rays. The scent to the Blue Hour line was unlike anything I’d encountered — a subtly sweet, herbal blend that fades after a few minutes.

You can find Tranquis sold in Cosme Kitchen stores.

Linc Original Makers

As the new year begins, it’s a chance to slow down and reconnect with yourself. If you’re looking to make self-care a priority, Linc Original Makers’ new skincare line offers some essentials worth exploring. With deep roots in grooming and fragrance, Linc Original Makers’ new skincare line focuses on delivering deep hydration to the skin while strengthening the skin barrier. Each product is formulated with carefully selected natural ingredients and processed with minimal heat to preserve the plant’s beneficial properties.

Face wash can often be overlooked in the skincare routine, but it plays an important role as the first step (second step if you’re an oil cleanser person). If you’re not careful, the wrong face wash can strip the skin of its moisture and compromise the skin barrier. Doubling as a clay mask, Face Wash contains bakuhanseki, or barley-rice stone, which holds moisturizing properties while being able to absorb dirt from pores and exfoliate dead skin cells. The result, Face Wash brightened my complexion and retained moisture, while its rosemary and citrus scent felt like stepping into a quiet space away from the weight of the day.

A similar sense of calm came when applying the Clarity Face Serum. Opening my vanity drawer before beginning my skincare routine, the deep green, smooth glass bottle acted as a reminder to take time to reconnect with myself. With a blend of niacinamide, ceramides, vitamin C, rice bran extract, hyaluronic acid and white birch sap, Clarity Face Serum works gently to brighten, hydrate and balance your skin tone.

By gently massaging the lightweight serum into the skin, it absorbs quickly and eases you into relaxation for a peaceful night’s rest.

You can find Original Linc Makers at their flagship store in Ikejiri, or in Tokyo department stores such as Isetan Shinjuku.