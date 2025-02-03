Chapped lips. Just imagining that tight, dry, rough texture is enough to make anyone shudder. Whether you’re in a Japanese drugstore or a department store, both offer an overwhelming variety of lip balms and creams. To simplify your search, this article highlights 10 lip balms, ranging from budget-friendly to luxury, that cater to various needs and promise to keep your lips hydrated year-round.

1. Kenei Pharmaceutical Baby Vaseline Lip Cream

During my first year living in Tokyo, I was introduced to Kenei Pharmaceutical’s Baby Vaseline Lip Cream (¥328). A surprisingly lightweight lip balm, it kept my lips hydrated for five to six hours. It didn’t interfere with my lipstick and felt breathable and comfortable on the lips. Unscented and hypoallergenic, Baby Vaseline Lip Cream is free of additives, parabens and fragrances. It’s an ideal choice for those seeking a moderately hydrating lip balm that isn’t thick or gloopy during spring and summer.

You can find Baby Vaseline Lip Cream in most drugstores.

2. Omi Brothers Deepner Lip

The Deepner Lip line (¥343) stands out as a great option if you’re looking for intense hydration. These affordable lip balms are perfect for tossing in your bag and reapplying throughout the day. Available in four variations — unscented SPF 20++, menthol SPF 20++, a formula for sensitive skin and three tinted shades (SPF 20++) — they all contain nourishing ingredients like vitamin E, squalane oil, jojoba oil and shea butter to protect, and soften your lips.

You can find Deepner Lip in most drugstores.

3. Yumoribito Onsen Lip Cream

For those with sensitive skin or skin problems, Yumoribito’s Onsen Lip Cream (¥880) may be the solution. Formulated with onsen (hot spring) water from Atagawa Onsen in Shizuoka Prefecture, it contains minerals such as sulfate ions, bicarbonates, metasilicates and calcium ions, which hydrate, enhance elasticity and smooth out texture. Organic, fragrance-free and colorant-free, this lip cream also includes olive oil, beeswax and jojoba oil to help treat dry skin.

You can find Onsen Lip Cream at Gyokusui ryokan accommodations, on Amazon (shipping within Japan), or at various stations along the Izu Kyuko Line in Shizuoka Prefecture.

4. Osaji Treatment Lip Gel

Osaji is a brand that consistently impresses me, as highlighted in TW’s article, The 5 Best Japanese Skincare Items Your Routine Needs. Their products never fail to deliver, and their Lip Treatment Gel (¥1,430) is no exception — it’s a standout in any skincare routine. A deep and refreshing combination of yuzu citrus, orange, fennel greets you as you apply the gel-like texture. Much like a face serum, the gel sinks into the skin, softening and hydrating the lips year-round.

You can find Treatment Lip Gel in department stores, Haneda Airport and @cosme stores.

5. Obagi Derma Power X Lip Essence

Obagi’s Derma Power X Serum (¥1,650) lives up to its bold name. Infused with evening primrose extract, six types of peptides and collagen, Obagi’s Power X blend is a highly effective formula for those looking for plump, glowy lips. The Lip Essence also includes vitamin A, elastin and hyaluronic acid, forming a glossy, protective barrier to shield your lips against dry air.

You can find Derma Power X Lip Essence in most drugstores.

6. DEW Lip Zone Serum

I first came across DEW Lip Zone Serum (¥1,980) during a late-night trip to the drugstore. One swipe of the tester on the back of my hand was all it took. Thirty minutes later, as I absentmindedly touched my hand while browsing the aisles, I was stunned by how hydrated it felt — my lips were immediately envious. Formulated with hyaluronic acid NA and Kanebo Cosmetics’ ‘Hyalo Aquafit Veil,’ the Lip Zone Serum locks in moisture with a lightweight protective layer that prevents water loss.

You can find DEW Lip Zone Serum in most drugstores.

7. THREE Balancing Protective Lip Bar

Nothing feels worse than leaving lips unprotected, which is why THREE’s Balancing Protective Lip Bar (¥3,190) is a must-have for those who spend long hours in the sun. With SPF20/PA++, Lip Bar offers reliable sun protection without relying on UV absorbers or scattering agents. Enriched with a blend of nourishing botanical oils — such as karanja seed oil, Japanese rice bran oil and ginger oil — Lip Bar melts into a hydrating layer that shields lips while keeping them soft and moisturized.

You’ll find Balancing Protective Lip Bar online and in THREE stores in Tokyo.

8. Nature Plants Skincare Lip Balm Stick

There is something satisfying in uncovering a hidden gem, and that is the Nature Plants Skincare Lip Balm Stick (¥3,300). Hand crafted with local organic Okinawan ingredients like gettou (shell ginger), shikuwasa peel (a native citrus fruit), beeswax, shea butter and orange peel oil, this luscious lip balm reacts to your skin’s warmth, leaving lips glossy and hydrated. With food-grade quality ingredients, Nature Plants Skincare recommends storing this lip balm in the fridge during the summer to prevent it from expiring.

You can find Lip Balm Stick on the Nature Plants Skincare website (shipping within Japan).

9. EST The Lip Serum

Let’s talk science. EST’s The Lip Serum (¥3,300) is designed to lock in moisture within the keratin fibres of the stratum corneum, the skin’s outermost layer. Featuring Ectoine, a powerful moisture-retaining ingredient known for thriving in harsh environments, it helps prevent water loss for lasting hydration. With a glossy finish, this serum offers a radiant shine, making it a must-try for those seeking luminous, hydrated lips.

You can find The Lip Serum in the beauty sections of most department stores and @cosme stores.

10. SUQQU Lip Concentrate Balm

Looking for a lip balm that moisturizes better than the highly celebrated Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask? SUQQU, known for its luxurious skincare range, offers a premium lip care product. The Lip Concentrate Balm (¥5,500) boasts an impressively rich and thick consistency. A must-try during winter, it locks in hydration and seamlessly blends into lips, creating a mask-like effect that leaves them plump, firm and deeply nourished.

You can find Lip Concentrate Balm in the beauty sections of most department stores and at Haneda Airport terminals.

*All prices include tax.