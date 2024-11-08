Raise your hand if you remember owning your very own Tamagotchi. The insanely popular digital pets from the 1990s were small enough to hang as keychains. In recent years, they’ve had a resurgence, with newer models of the toy being sold and, up to June 2023, sales figures reached more than 90 million units. This time however, the creators of Tamagotchi have come up with something a little different, and you don’t have to worry about it dying on you.

Keep Your Lips Moisturized and Your Tamagotchi Close

Introducing the Tamagotchi range of lip balms. These adorable little pots are shaped like the toy on the outside, but conceal lip moisturizing products on the inside. The containers are designed to look just like the Tamagotchi range from the 1996, 1997 and 2004 models. Size-wise, the balms are 40.5 x 33 millimeters, making them perfect to throw into a pouch, bag or your pocket.

Flavors and scents are said to be inspired by notes of strawberry, candy and milk. The product is soothing, so it can be used on dry lips and to moisten your fingertips. There are eight different design varieties, but the original Tamagotchi white (milk scent) and Tamagotchi yellow (strawberry scent) can only be purchased at participating Matsumoto KiYoshi pharmacies and from the Cocokara Fine Group.

Where To Buy Tamagotchi Lip Balm

You can find out more product information on Tamagotchi lip balms here. These products will be available for purchase in late November 2024 and will cost ¥1,100 each, including tax. All balms, excluding the exclusive designs mentioned above, will be available at retailers such as Don Quijote, Family Mart, It’sDemo and Yodobashi Camera. For the full list of retailers, please check here.

