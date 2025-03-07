As cherry blossom season approaches, you may be wondering why we’re talking about winter goods now. Well, this is the perfect time to strike. As spring approaches, winter essentials are hitting the shelves, giving you the chance to stock up some bargains. The best part? You’ll stay warm now and be fully prepared for next winter.

Reusable Hand Warmers

Fresh out of high school, my first winter season working on Niseko’s slopes came with a lot of firsts. It was my first time living away from home. It was also my first full-time job and my first experience in Hokkaido’s deep winter. Among the many innovations I discovered during that time, one stood out: reusable hand warmers.

After landing, my colleague, who I’d been introduced to at the train station, pulled out a sleek little device. Thinking it was a phone charger, I complimented the color. It was then that I learned that it was not only a charger but also a hand warmer. With the brutal -7 degrees Celsius I was about to face, I knew a good hand warmer would be essential.

Moving to Tokyo years later, I learned that it still gets ridiculously cold in town despite little to no snow. I have tried the art of using hot vending machine drinks to keep my hands warm, only to find the cans cool down in minutes. As for gloves, who remembers to bring them?

That’s where the trusty Sahir hand warmer comes in. Compact enough to keep in your bag or coat pocket, they are always ready to warm you up on the go. With sleek, modern and gender-neutral designs, they double as phone chargers, making them both practical and stylish. Available in navy, green and a warm yellow beige, these hand warmers make a great travel companion for those cold days — or the perfect gift to take home.

Heating Creams

Having seen rave reviews on YouTube and Instagram, the first thing I did after landing in Tokyo was book a head spa appointment. As part of the treatment, the staff member slathered my shoulders in Estessimo’s lean serum. Within seconds, a slow, steady warmth spread through my muscles. No tingling or sticky residue like Tiger Balm, just a lightweight, gel-like formula that was absorbed without a trace. I left the head spa with the product in my hand, ready to tackle the upcoming winter.

Now, as winter rolls around, I reach for lean serum on those cold days when my muscles need a little extra warmth. Similar warming lotions such as Hiezukinchan hand cream and gel lotion also offer that same instant heat, perfect for when you need a little extra warmth to get you through the day.

Bath Tablets

I’m surprised I haven’t been stopped at customs yet, as I always have a plastic bag filled with bath tablets on me. My go-to? Bicarbonate tablets, which are usually made up of a blend of bicarbonate soda and minerals. Bicarbonate tablets are commonly used to mimic the effects of natural hot spring water, and help improve circulation, promote relaxation, soften the skin and warm the body to the core. They’re perfect for soothing sore muscles after a workout or transforming an ordinary bath into a relaxing, onsen experience at home.

You can find a range of these products, including Barth recovery and treatment tablets, in drugstores, variety shops and gift stores across Tokyo.

Electric Blankets

I own more electric blankets than I’d like to admit. In fact, I have so many that they’ve taken over my tiny studio, leaving little room for evacuation supplies. Why so many? Every single blanket was a gift from friends and family who finally had enough of my nonstop complaints about the cold. I now have an electric blanket for every location — one by my desk, one on my bed and even one on the floor for extra warmth. Beyond keeping me cozy, electric blankets help cut down on electricity costs, which is a lifesaver during the winter. Electric blankets also make for the ultimate travel companion.

Available in a variety of shapes, sizes, patterns and textures, electric blankets make a thoughtful gift for yourself or a loved one when winter rolls around. Just look at me, I’m practically an electric blanket collector at this point. Worried about safety? Most models come with adjustable heat settings and built-in timers that automatically switch off, so you can sleep soundly without worrying about turning your cozy retreat into a fire hazard.

Muji offers electric blankets in various sizes, including a traditional plug-in version and a USB-powered option. Koizumi features different fabrics and designs to suit any aesthetic. For a more luxurious touch, Lalaca offers a microfiber sleeping blanket equipped with a room temperature sensor that automatically warms up when the temperature drops below 15 degrees Celsius.

You can find Muji stores across Tokyo, Koizumi in Bic Camera and Lalaca in Loft and Tsutaya.

Heated Masks

With the new year comes new goals, and if you’re prioritizing travel, MegRhythm steam masks are a must-have. Whether you’re hitting the ski slopes in Hokkaido or exploring Kyoto’s cobblestone streets, these self-heating masks provide instant warmth without the need for a microwave.

Available options include masks for the eyes, stomach, legs, feet, neck and back. MegRhythm masks use self-heating technology to provide gentle, soothing warmth to the application area. Each mask or patch contains a thin layer of iron powder, which reacts with oxygen when opened, gradually warming to around 40 degrees Celsius and maintaining heat for about 20 minutes.

Designed for relaxation and comfort, these Japanese steam masks come in both unscented and calming fragrances such as lavender, yuzu, forest, chamomile and rose. Whether you’re looking to unwind during travel or stay cozy in cold weather, MegRhythm is a must-have for a little piece of luxury in the cold.

You’ll be able to find these heating masks in most drugstores across Japan.

