Japanese rap is seeing an explosion in popularity, with a proliferation of diverse scenes and genres, from cloud rap to grime. Traditionally sidelined as rock and J-pop took precedence (Hi, Yoshiki), the entire genre is finally getting some much-deserved attention — as are some of its most innovative new artists.

In 2022, the Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba hosted the first edition of Pop Yours, the nation’s first festival dedicated solely to Japanese rap in all its forms. To the stage came stars like Jumadiba, a Tokyo-based rapper who spits over grime and bass-heavy beats; production duo Dongurizu; and newcomer Cyber Rui. In just two years, the festival has grown exponentially, selling out each edition months ahead of time, garnering bigger acts and growing its audience year over year.

The future of Japanese rap is bright, and here are a few of its soon-to-be star players.

Nakamura Minami: Innocent Lyrics Belie a Tough Upbringing

Nakamura Minami made her Fuji Rock debut last year, playing at Japan’s biggest music festival on the Day Dreaming stage. Closely linked with the Japanese label and production crew Trekkie Trax, Nakamura is known for her distinctly girlish vocals, which she pairs with bassy electronic beats. Her song with Roska, “Pree Me,” was a hit, with remixes by Chris Lorenzo and Tokyo-based TrekkieTrax member Carpainter — the former currently standing at over two million plays online. In 2024, she released a collaboration with Bristol-based artist Hodge.

Nakamura excels at forming her flow around tailored beats, made for her voice alone, rapping innocent lyrics about being at the swimming pool and liking ice cream. These lyrics take on a new meaning when you consider her tough upbringing, which she’s discussed publicly: She’s spoken about being raised in a single-parent household, becoming homeless and witnessing a murder at a young age. Look out for Nakamura rapping over dancey beats in a club near you.

Follow Nakamura on Instagram here.

Mezz: Bilingual Lyrics and a Unique Flow Style

Mezz made her debut in 2022 with “Gyal Drill,” a song that showcased her skill and audacity as an artist. Her follow-up EP from the same year, Dr.Mezz, with producer Dr.Pay, was named Tokyo Weekender’s EP of the month. Mezz hasn’t stopped since her debut, showing her versatility with a slew of singles and another EP last year: “Secret Pool” saw the rapper exploring an R&B style, while on “Soul Buddy,” with fellow wordsmith Yoxen, she proved her super-fast capacity to flow. In December, she released a highly acclaimed cover of Sade’s “Smooth Operator” that had us bobbing for weeks.

Mezz’s bilingual lyrics and her unique flow style, which incorporates the odd bout of singing, make her a recognizable figure on the scene, and we’re excited to see what she does next.

Follow Mezz on Instagram here.

Ajah: Brash and Confident Garage-Inspired Beats

Ajah embodies the attitude of the new wave of Japanese rap. Her lyrics are brash and confident; she often raps about not caring what others think and isn’t afraid to include a diss lyric as well. She first turned up on the scene in 2019 with the R&B-inspired “Spotlight,” before moving on to the darker rap beats in 2022, releasing a song with UK grime-inspired artist Ralph.

2023 saw the release of Ajah’s debut EP, SL, which builds on previously cited influences like Three 6 Mafia. The infectious nine-track player featured a mix of UK garage-inspired beats alongside bassier numbers, showing her output aligning with — but not limited to — the phonk genre. As she averages around one release per year, we’re looking forward to whatever Ajah releases in 2024.

Follow Ajah on Instagram here.

