Discover the best music events happening in Tokyo during April 2025. From big names like Iggy Pop and Eric Clapton to music festivals to carry you through the weekend, April promises to be a big month for Tokyo music lovers.

Tokyo Concerts and Music Events in April

Iggy Pop Gig

Iggy Pop, commonly known as the "Godfather of Punk," is coming to Tokyo for two gigs in April. Originally becoming famous as the lead singer of The Stooges, Iggy has gone on to international stardom as a solo artist with a long-term partnership with David Bowie. In 2020, Iggy was awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award for his solo career. 

Date & Time Apr 2, 2025・19:00~・Second Gig on April 12
Price ¥18,000
Location Tokyo Garden Theater

Superfuzz Presents: Sextile at Circus Tokyo

Party promoters and DJ collective, Superfuzz, bring Sextile to Tokyo's Circus venue for a rebel-raisng all-night affair. 

Date & Time Apr 3, 2025・19:00~
Price ¥5,500
Location Circus Tokyo

Synchronicity Festival 2025

Back for its 20th year, Synchronicity is a weekend festival held across several venues in Shibuya. The urban music and art festival features over 50 artists including Soil & "Pimp" Sessions, Mass of the Fermenting Dregs and w.o.d.

Date & Time Apr 12-13・13:00-21:30
Price ¥16,800
Location Shibuya
More Info Single Day tickets available for cheaper

eric clapton japan

Eric Clapton Tour

Rock superstar Eric Clapton is descending on Tokyo for 8 gigs, as part of his 2025 residency at the Nippon Budokan.

Date & Time Apr 14-Mar 27・19:00-22:00・No concerts on the 20, 22, 23 or 25
Price ¥24,000 - ¥25,000
Location Nippon Budokan

Angura Presents: Shock Factor 2 at Shimokitazawa Basement Bar

Shock Factor returns with a fresh lineup of stunning rock and dream pop bands guaranteed to send a shock through your body and soul.

Date & Time Apr 15, 2025・19:30~・Doors open 19:00
Price ¥3,200 ADV | OTD ¥3,700 | Under 22 ¥1,600 | 1D included
Location Shimokitazawa Basement Bar

Rock Band Asia Tour in Japan

Asia, the British rock supergroup, is coming to Japan with two gigs in Tokyo and two in Osaka. The group was a fixture of the 80s rock scene.

Date & Time Apr 18-19・19:30~
Price TBA
Location Billboard Live Tokyo
More Info Soundcheck tickets are ¥13,000

Rainbow Disco Club 2025

Rainbow Disco Club returns in April, featuring a host a key names in the world of underground dance music, including Gilles Peterson.

Date & Time Apr 18-20・12:00~
Price ¥27,000
Location Higashi-Izu Cross Country Club

earth wind & fire Japan 2025

Earth, Wind & Fire Japan Tour 2025

Disco legends, Earth wind & Fire will be bringing fellow disco/soul pioneers, Nile Rodgers and Chic, along in support. 

Date & Time Apr 19-20・17:00~・Doors open 15:30
Price from ¥15,000
Location Pia Arena MM
More Info Tickets on sale Feb 1

offspring tokyo 2025

The Offspring Supercharged Worldwide Tour 2025

The Offspring are joined on the Japanese leg of their tour by fellow veteran rockers, Simple Plan, so you can live out you rock dreams.

Date & Time Apr 26-27・18:00~・Doors open one hour before | April 27 – 17:00 start
Price from ¥15,000
Location Tokyo Garden Theater

