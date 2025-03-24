Discover the best music events happening in Tokyo during April 2025. From big names like Iggy Pop and Eric Clapton to music festivals to carry you through the weekend, April promises to be a big month for Tokyo music lovers.

Iggy Pop Gig Iggy Pop, commonly known as the "Godfather of Punk," is coming to Tokyo for two gigs in April. Originally becoming famous as the lead singer of The Stooges, Iggy has gone on to international stardom as a solo artist with a long-term partnership with David Bowie. In 2020, Iggy was awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award for his solo career. Date & Time Apr 2, 2025・19:00~・Second Gig on April 12 Price ¥18,000 Location Tokyo Garden Theater More Details

Superfuzz Presents: Sextile at Circus Tokyo Party promoters and DJ collective, Superfuzz, bring Sextile to Tokyo's Circus venue for a rebel-raisng all-night affair. Date & Time Apr 3, 2025・19:00~ Price ¥5,500 Location Circus Tokyo More Details

Synchronicity Festival 2025 Back for its 20th year, Synchronicity is a weekend festival held across several venues in Shibuya. The urban music and art festival features over 50 artists including Soil & "Pimp" Sessions, Mass of the Fermenting Dregs and w.o.d. Date & Time Apr 12-13・13:00-21:30 Price ¥16,800 Location Shibuya More Info Single Day tickets available for cheaper More Details

Eric Clapton Tour Rock superstar Eric Clapton is descending on Tokyo for 8 gigs, as part of his 2025 residency at the Nippon Budokan. Date & Time Apr 14-Mar 27・19:00-22:00・No concerts on the 20, 22, 23 or 25 Price ¥24,000 - ¥25,000 Location Nippon Budokan More Details

Angura Presents: Shock Factor 2 at Shimokitazawa Basement Bar Shock Factor returns with a fresh lineup of stunning rock and dream pop bands guaranteed to send a shock through your body and soul. Date & Time Apr 15, 2025・19:30~・Doors open 19:00 Price ¥3,200 ADV | OTD ¥3,700 | Under 22 ¥1,600 | 1D included Location Shimokitazawa Basement Bar More Details

Rock Band Asia Tour in Japan Asia, the British rock supergroup, is coming to Japan with two gigs in Tokyo and two in Osaka. The group was a fixture of the 80s rock scene. Date & Time Apr 18-19・19:30~ Price TBA Location Billboard Live Tokyo More Info Soundcheck tickets are ¥13,000 More Details

Rainbow Disco Club 2025 Rainbow Disco Club returns in April, featuring a host a key names in the world of underground dance music, including Gilles Peterson. Date & Time Apr 18-20・12:00~ Price ¥27,000 Location Higashi-Izu Cross Country Club More Details

Earth, Wind & Fire Japan Tour 2025 Disco legends, Earth wind & Fire will be bringing fellow disco/soul pioneers, Nile Rodgers and Chic, along in support. Date & Time Apr 19-20・17:00~・Doors open 15:30 Price from ¥15,000 Location Pia Arena MM More Info Tickets on sale Feb 1 More Details