Discover the best music events happening in Tokyo during April 2025. From big names like Iggy Pop and Eric Clapton to music festivals to carry you through the weekend, April promises to be a big month for Tokyo music lovers.
Tokyo Concerts and Music Events in April
Iggy Pop Gig
Iggy Pop, commonly known as the "Godfather of Punk," is coming to Tokyo for two gigs in April. Originally becoming famous as the lead singer of The Stooges, Iggy has gone on to international stardom as a solo artist with a long-term partnership with David Bowie. In 2020, Iggy was awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award for his solo career.
|Date & Time
|Apr 2, 2025・19:00~・Second Gig on April 12
|Price
|¥18,000
|Location
|Tokyo Garden Theater
Superfuzz Presents: Sextile at Circus Tokyo
Party promoters and DJ collective, Superfuzz, bring Sextile to Tokyo's Circus venue for a rebel-raisng all-night affair.
|Date & Time
|Apr 3, 2025・19:00~
|Price
|¥5,500
|Location
|Circus Tokyo
Synchronicity Festival 2025
Back for its 20th year, Synchronicity is a weekend festival held across several venues in Shibuya. The urban music and art festival features over 50 artists including Soil & "Pimp" Sessions, Mass of the Fermenting Dregs and w.o.d.
|Date & Time
|Apr 12-13・13:00-21:30
|Price
|¥16,800
|Location
|Shibuya
|More Info
|Single Day tickets available for cheaper
Eric Clapton Tour
Rock superstar Eric Clapton is descending on Tokyo for 8 gigs, as part of his 2025 residency at the Nippon Budokan.
|Date & Time
|Apr 14-Mar 27・19:00-22:00・No concerts on the 20, 22, 23 or 25
|Price
|¥24,000 - ¥25,000
|Location
|Nippon Budokan
Angura Presents: Shock Factor 2 at Shimokitazawa Basement Bar
Shock Factor returns with a fresh lineup of stunning rock and dream pop bands guaranteed to send a shock through your body and soul.
|Date & Time
|Apr 15, 2025・19:30~・Doors open 19:00
|Price
|¥3,200 ADV | OTD ¥3,700 | Under 22 ¥1,600 | 1D included
|Location
|Shimokitazawa Basement Bar
Rock Band Asia Tour in Japan
Asia, the British rock supergroup, is coming to Japan with two gigs in Tokyo and two in Osaka. The group was a fixture of the 80s rock scene.
|Date & Time
|Apr 18-19・19:30~
|Price
|TBA
|Location
|Billboard Live Tokyo
|More Info
|Soundcheck tickets are ¥13,000
Rainbow Disco Club 2025
Rainbow Disco Club returns in April, featuring a host a key names in the world of underground dance music, including Gilles Peterson.
|Date & Time
|Apr 18-20・12:00~
|Price
|¥27,000
|Location
|Higashi-Izu Cross Country Club
Earth, Wind & Fire Japan Tour 2025
Disco legends, Earth wind & Fire will be bringing fellow disco/soul pioneers, Nile Rodgers and Chic, along in support.
|Date & Time
|Apr 19-20・17:00~・Doors open 15:30
|Price
|from ¥15,000
|Location
|Pia Arena MM
|More Info
|Tickets on sale Feb 1
The Offspring Supercharged Worldwide Tour 2025
The Offspring are joined on the Japanese leg of their tour by fellow veteran rockers, Simple Plan, so you can live out you rock dreams.
|Date & Time
|Apr 26-27・18:00~・Doors open one hour before | April 27 – 17:00 start
|Price
|from ¥15,000
|Location
|Tokyo Garden Theater