Whether you’re a resident or just visiting, there’s nothing quite like seeing your favorite artist perform a concert in Japan. With impeccably clean stadiums, quintessential glowing sticks and endless merch, you’ll experience your faves in a whole new light. From Earth, Wind & Fire to Oasis, here are some of the big-hitters already confirmed to take the stage in 2025.
Japan Concerts in January
Match My Freak: Tinashe World Tour
RnB singer and producer Tinashe returns to Japan for the first time in six years. It comes on the back of a string of hits, including "Nasty."
|Date & Time
|Jan 15, 2025・19:00~・Doors open 18:00
|Price
|¥9,500
|Location
|Toyosu Pit
Pacific Mode Party at WWW with OK Williams and More
Pacific Mode presents a bumper lineup of guests both old and new — from OK Williams to DJ Fart in the Club.
|Date & Time
|Jan 18, 2025・23:30~
|Price
|¥2,800 ADV
|Location
|WWW
Japan Concerts in February
Maroon 5 in Asia Tour: Tokyo
Six-piece L.A. band, Maroon 5, make the trip to the Far East for a plethora of dates at Tokyo Dome, where they'll be performing their hits.
|Date & Time
|Feb 06-09・19:00~・Feb 8 18:00 | Feb 9 17:00 | Doors open two hours prior to start time
|Price
|From ¥9,800
|Location
|Tokyo Dome
Glass Animals: Tour of Earth
The band, Glass Animals, know for their mega-hit, "Heat Waves," are set to come and tour their newest album, I Love You So F***ing Much.
|Date & Time
|Feb 19, 2025・19:00~・Doors open 18:00
|Price
|¥7,800
|Location
|KT Zepp Yokohama
Kehlani Live in Tokyo
Grammy nominee Kehlani comes back to Tokyo for the first time in two years. Her gorgeous vocals and stage presence will blow you away.
|Date & Time
|Feb 26, 2025・19:00~・Doors open 18:00
|Price
|¥10,500
|Location
|Pacifico Yokohama
Japan Concerts in March
Kylie Minogue Tension Tour: Tokyo 2025
Pop princess returns to Japan for the first time in 16 years, to perform a medley of hits on her Tension tour.
|Date & Time
|Mar 12, 2025・19:00~・Doors open 17:30
|Price
|¥18,000
|Location
|Ariake Arena
Mogwai Japan Tour 2025
Veteran Scottish post-rock band, Mogwai will touch down for a double date in Osaka and Tokyo in March 2025.
|Date & Time
|Mar 12, 2025・19:00~・Doors open 18:00
|Price
|¥9,650
|Location
|Zepp Shinjuku (TOKYO)
|More Info
|¥150 from every ticket sold will help War Child
Cat Power in Tokyo
American singer-songwriter Cat Power performs her 2023 album, Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert, in Tokyo this spring.
|Date & Time
|Mar 21, 2025・19:00~
|Price
|From ¥12,000
|Location
|Toyosu Pit
Japan Concerts in April
The Offspring Supercharged Worldwide Tour 2025
The Offspring are joined on the Japanese leg of their tour by fellow veteran rockers, Simple Plan, so you can live out you rock dreams.
|Date & Time
|Apr 26-27・18:00~・Doors open one hour before | April 27 – 17:00 start
|Price
|from ¥15,000
|Location
|Tokyo Garden Theater
Earth, Wind & Fire Japan Tour 2025
Disco legends, Earth wind & Fire will be bringing fellow disco/soul pioneers, Nile Rodgers and Chic, along in support.
|Date & Time
|Apr 19-20・17:00~・Doors open 15:30
|Price
|from ¥15,000
|Location
|Pia Arena MM
|More Info
|Tickets on sale Feb 1
Japan Concerts in May
Boyz II Men Japan
Boyz II Men touch down in Japan for a three-date arena tour, taking in Osaka and Nagoya before moving onto Tokyo for a final date.
|Date & Time
|May 16, 2025・19:00~・Doors open 18:00
|Price
|from ¥15,000
|Location
|Tokyo Garden Theater
Kamasi Washington Live in Tokyo 2025
Kamasi Washington, aka one of the coolest saxophonists in the business, comes back to Japan for four solo dates across the country.
|Date & Time
|May 23-28・17:30~・Playing four times across two days. 1st OPEN 16:30 / START 17:30 | 2nd OPEN 19:30 / START 20:30
|Price
|from ¥16,500
|Location
|Billboard Live Tokyo
Japan Concerts in June
Chanmina Area of Diamond 3 Tour Tokyo 2025
This June, Chamina, the body-positive rapper and singer, will perform at two dates in Tokyo. She'll be drawing from a bag of hits.
|Date & Time
|Jun 28-29・18:00~・OPEN 17:00 | June 29 OPEN 16:00 / START 17:00
|Price
|¥9,500
|Location
|Yoyogi 1st National Gymnasium
Japan Concerts in October
Oasis Live in Japan 2025
The forever-feuding brothers, known for hits such as "Wonderwall" and "Supersonic" return to earn some money after an extended hiatus.
|Date & Time
|Oct 25-26・18:00~・OPEN 15:30 | Oct 26 OPEN 15:00 START 17:30
|Price
|from ¥10,500
|Location
|Tokyo Dome
|More Info
|Resale on 25, 26 September respectively