Whether you’re a resident or just visiting, there’s nothing quite like seeing your favorite artist perform a concert in Japan. With impeccably clean stadiums, quintessential glowing sticks and endless merch, you’ll experience your faves in a whole new light. From Earth, Wind & Fire to Oasis, here are some of the big-hitters already confirmed to take the stage in 2025.

Japan Concerts in January

Match My Freak: Tinashe World Tour RnB singer and producer Tinashe returns to Japan for the first time in six years. It comes on the back of a string of hits, including "Nasty." Date & Time Jan 15, 2025・19:00~・Doors open 18:00 Price ¥9,500 Location Toyosu Pit More Details

Pacific Mode Party at WWW with OK Williams and More Pacific Mode presents a bumper lineup of guests both old and new — from OK Williams to DJ Fart in the Club. Date & Time Jan 18, 2025・23:30~ Price ¥2,800 ADV Location WWW More Details

Japan Concerts in February

Maroon 5 in Asia Tour: Tokyo Six-piece L.A. band, Maroon 5, make the trip to the Far East for a plethora of dates at Tokyo Dome, where they'll be performing their hits. Date & Time Feb 06-09・19:00~・Feb 8 18:00 | Feb 9 17:00 | Doors open two hours prior to start time Price From ¥9,800 Location Tokyo Dome More Details

Glass Animals: Tour of Earth The band, Glass Animals, know for their mega-hit, "Heat Waves," are set to come and tour their newest album, I Love You So F***ing Much. Date & Time Feb 19, 2025・19:00~・Doors open 18:00 Price ¥7,800 Location KT Zepp Yokohama More Details

Kehlani Live in Tokyo Grammy nominee Kehlani comes back to Tokyo for the first time in two years. Her gorgeous vocals and stage presence will blow you away. Date & Time Feb 26, 2025・19:00~・Doors open 18:00 Price ¥10,500 Location Pacifico Yokohama More Details

Japan Concerts in March

Kylie Minogue Tension Tour: Tokyo 2025 Pop princess returns to Japan for the first time in 16 years, to perform a medley of hits on her Tension tour. Date & Time Mar 12, 2025・19:00~・Doors open 17:30 Price ¥18,000 Location Ariake Arena More Details

Mogwai Japan Tour 2025 Veteran Scottish post-rock band, Mogwai will touch down for a double date in Osaka and Tokyo in March 2025. Date & Time Mar 12, 2025・19:00~・Doors open 18:00 Price ¥9,650 Location Zepp Shinjuku (TOKYO) More Info ¥150 from every ticket sold will help War Child More Details

Cat Power in Tokyo American singer-songwriter Cat Power performs her 2023 album, Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert, in Tokyo this spring. Date & Time Mar 21, 2025・19:00~ Price From ¥12,000 Location Toyosu Pit More Details

Japan Concerts in April

The Offspring Supercharged Worldwide Tour 2025 The Offspring are joined on the Japanese leg of their tour by fellow veteran rockers, Simple Plan, so you can live out you rock dreams. Date & Time Apr 26-27・18:00~・Doors open one hour before | April 27 – 17:00 start Price from ¥15,000 Location Tokyo Garden Theater More Details

Earth, Wind & Fire Japan Tour 2025 Disco legends, Earth wind & Fire will be bringing fellow disco/soul pioneers, Nile Rodgers and Chic, along in support. Date & Time Apr 19-20・17:00~・Doors open 15:30 Price from ¥15,000 Location Pia Arena MM More Info Tickets on sale Feb 1 More Details

Japan Concerts in May

Boyz II Men Japan Boyz II Men touch down in Japan for a three-date arena tour, taking in Osaka and Nagoya before moving onto Tokyo for a final date. Date & Time May 16, 2025・19:00~・Doors open 18:00 Price from ¥15,000 Location Tokyo Garden Theater More Details

Kamasi Washington Live in Tokyo 2025 Kamasi Washington, aka one of the coolest saxophonists in the business, comes back to Japan for four solo dates across the country. Date & Time May 23-28・17:30~・Playing four times across two days. 1st OPEN 16:30 / START 17:30 | 2nd OPEN 19:30 / START 20:30 Price from ¥16,500 Location Billboard Live Tokyo More Details

Japan Concerts in June

Chanmina Area of Diamond 3 Tour Tokyo 2025 This June, Chamina, the body-positive rapper and singer, will perform at two dates in Tokyo. She'll be drawing from a bag of hits. Date & Time Jun 28-29・18:00~・OPEN 17:00 | June 29 OPEN 16:00 / START 17:00 Price ¥9,500 Location Yoyogi 1st National Gymnasium More Details

Japan Concerts in October

Oasis Live in Japan 2025 The forever-feuding brothers, known for hits such as "Wonderwall" and "Supersonic" return to earn some money after an extended hiatus. Date & Time Oct 25-26・18:00~・OPEN 15:30 | Oct 26 OPEN 15:00 START 17:30 Price from ¥10,500 Location Tokyo Dome More Info Resale on 25, 26 September respectively More Details

